Jayson Tatum questionable against Dallas

John Karalis: Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable for tomorrow with the left ankle sprain that he suffered in last night’s game.
Source: Twitter @John_Karalis
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
This is the play where Jayson Tatum — listed as questionable for Wednesday vs Dallas — hurt his ankle vs Chicago. pic.twitter.com/ZcmWdI3NOh – 5:19 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum is on the Celtics injury report for Wednesday night after tweaking his ankle against the Bulls masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 5:00 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
On/off net rating differential by top 10-ish players
Curry: +29.5
Jokic: +26.1
Morant: +15.3
Embiid: +11.4
Butler: +9.0
SGA: +8.6
Giannis: +7.9
Tatum: +7.4
AD: +7.1
Luka: +5.6
Booker: +5.3
Dame: +1.4
Durant: +1.1
LeBron: -9.6
What stands out? – 4:45 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable for tomorrow with the left ankle sprain that he suffered in last night’s game. – 4:43 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Mavericks‘ Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) is questionable and Maxi Kleber (back) is doubtful.
#Celtics could be without Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain), who’s questionable. – 4:43 PM
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum is QUESTIONABLE tomorrow night against the Mavs with a left ankle sprain, team announces – 4:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Dallas due to a sprained left ankle. – 4:43 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavericks set to start three-game trip against Celtics and Tatum. Here’s the preview:
mavs.com/mavs-celtics-p… – 4:26 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
From Embiid’s footwork to Steph’s ability as a screener, Tatum said he’s constantly watching other stars and looking to pull from their games.
https://t.co/b1hzGLRupM pic.twitter.com/0RDnfK4pS8 – 10:53 AM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
New: “It was one of the craziest days of my life.”
I sat down with Jayson Tatum for a candid, lengthy Q&A in which he discussed Finals lessons, Jay-Z friendship, the challenges of fatherhood and lots more.
bostonglobe.com/2022/11/22/spo… – 10:50 AM
Jayson Tatum @jaytatum0
All these people took 2 mega buses from stl to the chi to watch me play… the love I get from the crib is best feeling ever. I love my city 🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/BZeIuPcX7s – 11:31 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Tatum on what he said to his buddy Javonte Green when Green fouled him on the late four-point play.
“I told him he need to get a damn haircut. He was looking rough. I did. That’s what I told him. I said, ‘Yo, you need a haircut. That’s why you fouled me.’” – 11:19 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
“It’s not gonna work like a 10-year duo,” Giddey said of his fit next to SGA. He mentioned the Tatum-Brown duo. “Me and Shai are getting better with that every game we play.” – 10:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bulls win 121-107. Boston streak ends at 9.
Tatum – 28/11/7
Brown – 25 points
Brogdon – 23 points
Celtics – 43.7% FGs
Celtics – 19-50 3Ps
Celtics – 15 TOs
DeRozan – 28/8/4
LaVine – 22/5/5
Williams – 17 points
Vucevic – 12/13/6
Bulls – 51.7% FGs
Bulls – 14-29 3Ps
Bulls – 15 TOs – 10:18 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum and Brown returned down 15 out of timeout and Tatum hit a 3 plus the foul. – 10:10 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Costly Tatum turnover, LaVine 3 and DeRozan explodes past Brogdon. That might be it for the #Celtics down 13. – 10:04 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Patrick Williams isolating on Jayson Tatum! pic.twitter.com/uRBPjuKhIT – 9:57 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Wow. Now Patrick Williams is crossing up Tatum and hitting a fadeaway over him. – 9:53 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bulls lead 95-79 after three
Brown – 20 pts
Tatum – 16/8/5
Grant – 13 pts
Brogdon – 12 pts
Celtics – 41.5% FGs
Celtics – 15-40 3Ps
Celtics – 9 TOs
DeRozan – 21 pts
Williams – 15 pts
LaVine – 13/4/5
Vucevic – 12/11/6
Bulls – 53.7% FGs
Bulls – 10-21 3Ps
Bulls – 9 TOs – 9:50 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Replay @NBCSBoston just showed Jayson Tatum coming down on DeMar DeRozan’s foot and rolling his left ankle. He came up grimacing, but has stayed in the game. – 9:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu with several ferocious takes to the basket tonight. He just burned Tatum on a curl to the rim and smashed home a one-handed dunk to finish. – 9:21 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bulls lead 63-50 at the half
Tatum – 13/5/4
Brown – 13 points
Brogdon – 6 points
Celtics – 37% FGs
Celtics – 8-26 3Ps
Celtics – 7 turnovers
DeRozan – 13 points
LaVine – 10 points
Vucevic – 8 points, 9 rebounds
Bulls – 49% FGs
Bulls – 7-16 3Ps
Bulls – 6 turnovers – 9:05 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 63, Celtics 50 at half
DeRozan 13 pts
LaVine 10 pts, 5 assists
Williams 9 pts
Vucevic 8 pts, 9 rebs
Caruso 8 pts
Drummond 11 rebs
Tatum, Brown 13 pts apiece – 9:04 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Great pass by Tatum to Smart off that OR. Did that all in one motion. – 9:02 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Bulls lead 28-23 after one
Tatum – 11 points, 4 rebounds
Brogdon – 6 points
Grant – 5 points
Celtics – 27.3% FGs
Celtics – 5-17 3Ps
Celtics – 6 turnovers
Williams – 6 points
Green – 5 points
Vucevic – 4 points, 7 rebounds
Bulls – 40.7% FGs
Bulls – 3-8 3Ps
Bulls – 3 turnovers – 8:38 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
That was either a decent defensive 1stQ for #Bulls or Boston couldn’t hit open shots. Bulls lead 28-23, Celtics went 27.3% from the field while 17 of their 22 shots attempts were from 3-point range.
Tatum 11 pts, P-Will leads Bulls with 6 – 8:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Javonte Green just bailed out his buddy Tatum there. Sloppy contest by Green got Tatum three free throws. – 8:36 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum + reserves lineup in for the Celtics. These lineups have tended to do really well for Boston this season. – 8:29 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Other than that wide-open Tatum 3, Bulls have been active defensively. Celtics already have 4 TOs and are just 3-11. – 8:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bulls starters:
Nikola Vucevic
Patrick Williams
DeMar DeRozan
Zach LaVine
Ayo Dosunmu – 7:31 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Celtics at Bulls
Boston has won 9 in a row, while Chicago has lost 4 straight. But this game does feature two of the most dynamic scoring duos in the league: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown of the C’s, and DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine of the Bulls pic.twitter.com/mify9pJKpC – 7:27 PM
Adam Himmelsbach: Jayson Tatum said he bet Derrick White that he’ll get fewer than 10 technical fouls this season. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / November 16, 2022
Gary Washburn: The @NBA is rescinding Jayson Tatum’s technical foul from last night, the hand clap called by John Goble, according to an NBA source. #Celtics. -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / November 15, 2022
Kevin Durant: Jayson tatum just received the worst tech I’ve seen in the nba in a while. I’m actually laughing -via Twitter @KDTrey5 / November 15, 2022
