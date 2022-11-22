Kevin Durant on Kevin Huerter: 'He's playing like Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry'

Legion Hoops: Kevin Durant on Kevin Huerter: “He’s playing like Klay, Steph. If you’re not a basketball fan and locked in on the league, you gotta watch how Kevin Huerter is shooting the ball right now.”
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Idk how SGA has Kobe over LeBron & MJ all time when he ain’t even better than KD – 2:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry said he’s “steadily getting better” physically.
“I’ve been up and down. Still fighting some things just consistency-wise of feeling 100 percent… I’m not all the way there, but I’d say it’s a long process, long season, and eventually I’ll get where I need to be.” – 1:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry on Ben Simmons and his improvement:
“The past week or two he’s been a lot more upbeat and positive about himself and about his game… I think part of that is just him getting more healthy.” – 1:24 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Seth Curry also makes his return to Philadelphia tonight and he opened up on his time with the team, his relationship with Joel Embiid, and the emotions of being traded #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/seth-cur… via @SixersWire – 1:10 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry said he had added motivation against the #Sixers last year, but not as much this time around.
“Me, myself personally, just trying to get my game all the way right back healthy. Tonight is another step in just trying to build for the rest of the season.” – 12:19 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
I asked Thad Young about Kevin Durant…and among other things — marveling at Durant’s career at al — he dropped this succinct, accurate, gem:
“…motherf***** keeps getting better.”
Yep!
Young says he & KD are still close…& have been playin against each other a long time – 12:18 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Gotta rest up for Black Friday 😂 Shop @Rakuten for all the deals this weekend!! https://t.co/F8D5ISw7Cr pic.twitter.com/e3IijtJvBH – 12:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixer-turned-Net Seth Curry on what he’s expecting tonight: “Philly fans are passionate. I’m sure they got some stuff they want to get off their chest when Ben’s out there on the floor. Even though last year was hostile, in the same sense, they showed me a lot of love.” – 11:33 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins combined for history from beyond the arc on Sunday against the Rockets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/21/kla… – 10:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After a high-arching dagger triple from Steph Curry, the “night night” celebration made an appearance in Houston. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/20/wat… – 4:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
On the way to the Warriors’ first road win of the season, Klay Thompson caught fire against the Rockets for a season-high 41 points with 10 made 3-pointers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/20/hig… – 1:00 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Warriors sat Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on Monday, the second game in a back-to-back set.
The results were predictably ugly.
https://t.co/5oM6Y1xLQJ pic.twitter.com/fC3ngW7Rj6 – 11:20 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Not so fun fact: The last time Steph Curry played in @SmoothieKingCtr with full capacity allowed in the building was Oct. 28, 2019 – 8:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Load management kills the hype of another Pelicans-Warriors matchup in New Orleans.
No Steph. No Dray. No Klay. No Wiggins.
This circumstance should result in a Pels win — and, hey, Zion’s back — but paying NBA fans continue to lose. https://t.co/YKT2WwFmJv pic.twitter.com/lnhEUavD0j – 7:39 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Half an hour before tip-off, and a good amount of fans booed after seeing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green listed on the Warriors inactive list on SKC’s jumbotron. – 7:37 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors starters tonight against the Pelicans:
Jordan Poole
Donte DiVincenzo
Anthony Lamb
Jonathan Kuminga
JaMychal Green*
Kevon Looney will start instead of Green if he can go. Andrew Wiggins is out, along with Steph, Klay and Draymond. – 6:37 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Add Andrew Wiggins to the Warriors ‘out’ list, joining Steph/Dray/Klay, per Steve Kerr – 6:33 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr expects Kevon Looney to play tonight in New Orleans. Andrew Wiggins will not play along with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. – 6:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trainer to NBA stars such as Curry, Rose, Rob McClanaghan arrested on rape charge nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/21/tra… – 6:23 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
While they’re both resting tonight, here’s my column from last night on Steph and Klay still being the greatest show in basketball nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 5:11 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 10+ threes all-time:
22 — Steph Curry
[gap]
6 — Klay Thompson
Nobody else has more than 3. pic.twitter.com/f8TndRJMWb – 4:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Just one incorrect call stands out from the L2M report of Rockets-Warriors. Curry carried ball before his high-arching, game-clinching 3. official.nba.com/last-two-minut… Rockets had wrong shooter (Smith) take technical fts earlier. Porter took too much time inbounding but missed, anyway. – 4:22 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
On the way to the Warriors’ first road win of the season, Klay Thompson caught fire against the Rockets for a season-high 41 points with 10 made 3-pointers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/20/hig… – 4:00 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
ICYMI: Klay Thompson catches fire for 41 points, Warriors get first road win against Houston Rockets
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give Em To Me! I want your predictions for tomorrow’s game between the #BrooklynNets vs. #Sixers. I want the winning team, final score and points for Tobias Harris, Shake Milton, Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. #NBA #PhilaUnite #NetsWorld pic.twitter.com/5esAFJF1Oq – 3:22 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Klay Thompson scored 41 points in a 127-120 win over the Rockets last night!
🏀 Chris Mullin was impressed with Klay’s big night #DubNation
@Rick Kamla | @adaniels33 pic.twitter.com/8fauHdMCFA – 3:09 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Best offensive rating by a 2-man lineup this season
(minimum 200 minutes):
129.2 — Looney and Steph
128.6 — Looney and Draymond
125.0 — Looney and Klay pic.twitter.com/xpNOZnd7Hq – 2:41 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are listed as OUT against the Pelicans on the latest injury report. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are questionable. – 2:37 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The latest Warriors injury report has Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green all out tonight against the Pelicans in New Orleans. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are listed as questionable – 2:36 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Warriors are resting Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green in New Orleans tonight. Andrew Wiggins (foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (hand contusion) are listed as questionable. Looney has appeared in 128 consecutive regular season games, second longest streak in NBA. – 2:36 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson won’t play tonight in New Orleans. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are listed as questionable. – 2:34 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green won’t play tonight against the Pelicans. Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney are questionable. Second night of a back-to-back.
Zion Williamson is probable for New Orleans. Trey Murphy III is questionable. – 2:27 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Warriors just submitted their injury report (deadline was 1 pm local time): Curry, Green, Igoudala and Thompson are all out tonight vs #Pelicans. Looney and Wiggins are questionable – 2:02 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Eastern All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP score:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Dejounte Murray
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
BENCH
Trae Young
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jimmy Butler
Jaylen Brown
Kristaps Porzingis
DeMar DeRozan
ALTERNATE
Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/FNbPAauKcp – 11:39 AM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons continued his breakout with another season-best performance in a win over Memphis. And Kevin Durant said what his new teammate is doing is no surprise.
“I expect this from Ben. So when he plays well, I’m not gonna get excited about it.” clutchpoints.com/nets-news-ben-… – 10:44 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
ICYMI — check out my piece with our @Alex Schiffer on the Nets’ options with KD, Kyrie and the rest of the roster.
special promo: you can get The Athletic for just a $1/month right now.
theathletic.com/3907397/2022/1… – 7:31 AM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Kevin “Headband” Huerter was the king of the 4th quarter over the Pistons!
24 points / 10-19 FG / 5 rebounds / 5 assists / 1 steal
In 4th quarter
13 pts
5-8 FG
3 rebs
3 asts
1 stl
Big-time Huerter! #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/Dm65sPUiNl – 3:10 AM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kevin Huerter on the Kings’ 6th consecutive victory after the win over the Pistons, looks ahead to making return to Atlanta to face his former Hawks team, and as a Yankees fan, says Aaron Judge will remain with New York.
FULL VIDEO: https://t.co/4QvMuMyvaW pic.twitter.com/fuFfNqVGdW – 11:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant says he’s not going to get excited when Ben Simmons plays well because this is what he expects from Simmons.
But it has to feel good. What was supposed to be a homecoming of sorts for Kyrie Irving, quickly became the “Ben10″ show. nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… – 11:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Asked Durant if he would take Yuta or Steph in a 3-point contest right now. He voted for himself. “Steph’s a God but Yuta’s definitely knocking ’em down right now. ” – 10:06 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Kings, last 15 years:
Winning percentage with Kevin Huerter: 60%.
Winning percentage without Kevin Huerter: 35%.
I’m just saying. – 9:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
If there was ever a game to make KD see the vision, that was it.
Depleted Memphis team, but the Simmons point/center role surrounded by shooters looked incredible.
And Kyrie didn’t even play well. – 9:32 PM
If there was ever a game to make KD see the vision, that was it.
Depleted Memphis team, but the Simmons point/center role surrounded by shooters looked incredible.
And Kyrie didn’t even play well. – 9:32 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Final: Nets 127, Grizzlies 115
Durant: 26 pts, 7 reb, 7 ast
Simmons: 22 pts, 8 reb, 5 ast
Watanabe: 16 pts, 4/6 from three
Irving: 14 pts, 5/12 shooting
Complete offensive showing in the win. Best Ben Simmons game of the season. Yuta provides the lift again in the 4th. – 9:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Grizzlies 127-115. KD kept the 25-point plus streak going. Kyrie Irving returned and Ben Simmons is playing his best basketball of the season. The Nets head down I-95 to Philly where the Sixers face their former point guard on Tuesday. Buy popcorn. – 9:25 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD and Kyrie are done for the night. Nets pull away down the stretch. KD has 26 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Ben Simmons has 22 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Kyrie has 14 points and five rebounds in 26 minutes in his return. – 9:20 PM
Austin Kent @AustinKent
Here’s what I’m here for:
Ben Simmons, 11-for-13 from the field in game Brooklyn holds a commanding late lead in. +19. Hasn’t had to score all quarter. Has KD and Seth as ball handlers while he serves as a second-level playmaking relay man and all is right with the world. pic.twitter.com/VoytTnyQYa – 9:18 PM
Here’s what I’m here for:
Ben Simmons, 11-for-13 from the field in game Brooklyn holds a commanding late lead in. +19. Hasn’t had to score all quarter. Has KD and Seth as ball handlers while he serves as a second-level playmaking relay man and all is right with the world. pic.twitter.com/VoytTnyQYa – 9:18 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The superteam of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Yuta Watanabe has been reunited. – 9:16 PM
The superteam of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Yuta Watanabe has been reunited. – 9:16 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Kevin Durant becomes the 4th player in NBA history with 25+ in 17 straight games to start the season – 9:12 PM
Kevin Durant becomes the 4th player in NBA history with 25+ in 17 straight games to start the season – 9:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Some loud MVP chants for Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/zDgvjXi8Ko – 9:12 PM
Some loud MVP chants for Kevin Durant. pic.twitter.com/zDgvjXi8Ko – 9:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From @BKN_NETSPR: Kevin Durant (26 points) has reached the 25-point mark in each of the Nets’ first 17 games this season.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Kevin Durant had scored at least 25 in Brooklyn’s first 17 games. The last player to do so was Rick Barry, who’d hit his first 25 in 1966-67. #Nets – 9:11 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Kevin Huerter had 11 of his 24 points in the final 3:23 of the 4th quarter. – 9:10 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said the Pistons gave up key offensive rebounds late, and lost Kevin Huerter, one of the league’s best shooters, for two big 3-pointers – 9:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets are finally creating some separation and have taken a 101-93 lead over the Grizzlies at the 10:59 mark in the fourth quarter. All 5 Nets starters have scored in double figures. Ben Simmons (!!!) and Kevin Durant each have 20 points. Kyrie Irving has 12 PTS in 21 MIN. – 8:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant was just fired up after a big Yuta Watanabe transition three.
I’m talking jump off the bench, fist pump, and scream type of fired up. – 8:56 PM
Kevin Durant was just fired up after a big Yuta Watanabe transition three.
I’m talking jump off the bench, fist pump, and scream type of fired up. – 8:56 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Turning point in this game?
Huerter steal and Fox took it with authority for a JAM to cut it to 124-121.
Kings closed on a 16-5 run to get the win. – 8:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Grizzlies 96-93. Yuta Watanabe with a fast break layup right before the buzzer. Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons have 20 apiece. Kyrie and Royce each have a dozen. Dillion Brooks is cooking. Can Nets hold on? – 8:51 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Kevin Durant with a 14-point third quarter to catch Ben Simmons for the team lead with 20 points. Nets up 96-93 on the Grizzlies. – 8:51 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kevin Huerter with 24 points now after a big three to put the Kings up 131-127 with 1:29 to go. Golden 1 Center is LOUD now. – 8:30 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Everyone is on their feet in Golden 1 Center. Huerter with another triple. 131-127 Kings with 1:29 remaining. – 8:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Another 3 from Huerter gives the Kings a 131-127 lead with 1:29 to play. Pistons led by seven at the 8:13 mark. – 8:29 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets trail the Grizzlies 62-57 at the half.
Durant: 6 pts, 3/8 shooting
Irving: 5 pts, 1/5 shooting
Uncharacteristic inefficient half from 7/11. Ironically, it was Ben Simmons who has been carrying the scoring load. – 8:09 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Grizzlies 62, Nets 57, halftime. Kevin Durant has only six points after scoring at least 25 in all 16 games so far this season. – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kevin Durant just surpassed Draymond Green as the league leader in technical fouls. Durant just picked up his 7th tech complaining about a missed foul call and gesturing toward an official after a made jump shot. Per NBA rules, after tech #16, Durant will be suspended 1 game. – 8:03 PM
Kevin Durant just surpassed Draymond Green as the league leader in technical fouls. Durant just picked up his 7th tech complaining about a missed foul call and gesturing toward an official after a made jump shot. Per NBA rules, after tech #16, Durant will be suspended 1 game. – 8:03 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant just got T’ed up. Was hitting his hand to show he got fouled coming down the court. Jacque Vaughn now talking to the refs. – 8:00 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ben Simmons into double figures now in the second quarter. Kevin Durant has only four points. – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets second unit is KD, Simmons, Royce, Seth and Markieff right now. – 7:26 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters vs. the Grizz: Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Simmons – 6:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets starters for tonight’s game vs. the #Grizzlies: Irving – back from an eight-game suspension – Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Simmons. The latter gets the nod at center vs. Steven Adams. – 6:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters for tonight vs. Memphis:
Irving, Harris, Durant, O’Neale and Simmons – 6:30 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“Is there any way Denver…could get Kevin Durant?”
@Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine break down what a trade would look like to send KD to the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/r1y2sfRT4m – 5:47 PM
“Is there any way Denver…could get Kevin Durant?”
@Frank Isola and @Brian Scalabrine break down what a trade would look like to send KD to the Nuggets pic.twitter.com/r1y2sfRT4m – 5:47 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Keegan Murray is back and will be in the starting lineup with Fox, Huerter, Barnes and Sabonis.
Pistons going with: Hayes, Ivey, Livers, Bogdanovic and Bagley III – 5:37 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Kevin Durant doesn’t hold back in a conversation with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson have some advice for the Nets All-Star forward. pic.twitter.com/pF8Fnp33j0 – 1:49 PM
Kevin Durant doesn’t hold back in a conversation with Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes
@TermineRadio & @Eddie Johnson have some advice for the Nets All-Star forward. pic.twitter.com/pF8Fnp33j0 – 1:49 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 20 RPR MVP standings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.6
2. Jayson Tatum: 16.2
3. Stephen Curry: 15.9
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.5
5. Kevin Durant: 15.0
6. Joel Embiid: 14.6
7. Donovan Mitchell: 13.1
8. Devin Booker: 12.6
9. Lauri Markkanen: 12.3
10. Dejounte Murray: 11.7 pic.twitter.com/UIw2ghbbgm – 10:55 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Good morning from snowy Cleveland.
Kyle Lowry has played 580 minutes this season, which is the sixth-most in the NBA. Only O.G. Anunoby, Jayson Tatum, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Durant and Dejounte Murray have played more. – 10:00 AM
Mike Lynch @SportInfo247
youtube.com/watch?v=-3yaDg…
AJ Griffin (19 years, 86 days old) is the youngest NBA player to win a game at the buzzer since Kevin Durant (19 years, 48 days old) on November 16, 2007 against the Hawks – 11:12 PM
Josh Lewenberg: Thad Young on Kevin Durant, a fellow member of the 2007 draft class: “I’ve been playing against him and watching his game continuously evolve. Motherf***er’s getting better. He’s a great individual and a really good basketball player, a hall of fame type basketball player.” -via Twitter @JLew1050 / November 22, 2022
Kevin Durant: “I should’ve explained myself better to Chris Haynes, but it wasn’t – it wasn’t like this. That wasn’t my intentions when I was saying it. I was more so saying, look yo, I was trying to protect my teammates from the expectations from everybody else. Like yo relax a little bit, let us work this out until everything gets right, but look at how we’re playing right now. [We have] 30 point wins, 40 point wins, and games where we keep the opposing team under 100 points, but then when we lose and give up 150 points to the lakers for one game, everyone, is like ‘oh shit the sky is falling down.’ And its just like yo, do you see the progression of our team and what we doin’ and how guys are steppin’ up and trying to do more? So when they actually end those rows of gettin’ back to “this what we need you here for”, then Edmond gon’ be better, Royce gon’ be better, Clax gon’ be better, I’m gon’ be better, Joe goin -and oh I forgot about Joe. I ain’t say Joe. Joe coming off a whole year not playing and now basically been playing the 3 for us. He been having to guard bigger guys, he been goin down to the rim a little bit, droppin stuff off, and just expanding his game. -via reddit / November 21, 2022
Kevin Durant: So everybody expanding their game throughout this time, so there’s going to be ups and downs through our team, and I was just [trying to say], ‘don’t expect us to be perfect every night or great every night, because it’s going to be times where we playin’ incredible basketball, and the next game, we might not be be on – we might not be able to hit shit.’ So, that was my whole thing. But I definitely could have worded it better. I wouldn’t put that on anybody but myself. Because I could’ve explained it like this [the first time]. -via reddit / November 21, 2022
Dalton Johnson: Andrew Wiggins will not play tonight for the Warriors vs. the Pelicans. He joins Steph, Klay and Draymond as being out Steve Kerr says he expects Kevon Looney to play -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / November 21, 2022
Golden State: Stephen Curry (right elbow soreness), Klay Thompson (right achilles tendon injury management) and Draymond Green (low back injury management) have been downgraded to out for Monday’s game against New Orleans. Andrew Wiggins (left foot soreness) and Kevon Looney (left hand contusion) have been downgraded to questionable. -via HoopsHype / November 21, 2022
HoopsHype: Klay Thompson: “I don’t care anymore. I really let the trolls get to me.” pic.twitter.com/xdz1O7McJj -via Twitter @hoopshype / November 21, 2022
Nick DePaula: Stephen & Ayesha Curry’s @EatLearnPlay Foundation and Curry Brand renovated the basketball gym at the Ada Jenkins Center in Davidson, NC. It’s the 9th court that Curry Brand has donated since 2020. Wall graphic features the TCC mantra of @DavidsonMBB: “Trust. Commitment. Care.” -via Twitter @NickDePaula / November 21, 2022
The Kings’ starting five (Fox, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis) is blitzing opponents by an amazing 21.8 points per 100 possessions. Units in which Malik Monk replaces rookie Murray with that group are scoring a ridiculous 142.8 points per 100. Four of the five starters have true-shooting marks above 60 percent, and sixth man Monk is at 59.7. In the middle, Sabonis has been the same highly effective pick-and-roll partner and high-post fulcrum he was in Indiana; while he won’t protect the rim, he’s at least contributed to the one thing Sacramento does well defensively by rebounding 31.8 percent of opponent misses. (The Kings are second in defensive rebound rate; their problem is inducing a miss.) We won’t belabor what Tyrese Haliburton is doing in Indiana, but fit-wise, the Fox-Sabonis tandem is working. With so much shooting around them, Sacramento is shooting a league-best 59.8 percent on 2s. -via The Athletic / November 21, 2022
Just nine games into his Sacramento stint, the guard already has noticed a difference in the way NBA referees call Kings games compared to his 274 contests with the Atlanta Hawks. “It hurts me to say this, but yes,” Huerter said Wednesday on Sactown Sports 1140 AM when asked if he has observed a difference in how Kings games are officiated. “Honestly. That is something that within the first [nine] games has been noticeable. “I won’t say which teammates, but a couple of teammates that have been here said, ‘Things are different here in Sac,’ ” Huerter said. “We don’t get many calls. You’re going to realize in every game that things are different, and honestly it is something I’ve felt so far.” -via Yahoo! Sports / November 11, 2022
Sean Cunningham: The NBA’s last two minute report confirms that Stephen Curry traveled with 16.6 secs to play last night, as well as Kevin Huerter being fouled by Klay Thompson on the final play. Neither was whistled by the officials. -via Twitter @SeanCunningham / November 8, 2022
