Kevin Durant on Kevin Huerter: 'He's playing like Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry'

Just nine games into his Sacramento stint, the guard already has noticed a difference in the way NBA referees call Kings games compared to his 274 contests with the Atlanta Hawks. “It hurts me to say this, but yes,” Huerter said Wednesday on Sactown Sports 1140 AM when asked if he has observed a difference in how Kings games are officiated. “Honestly. That is something that within the first [nine] games has been noticeable. “I won’t say which teammates, but a couple of teammates that have been here said, ‘Things are different here in Sac,’ ” Huerter said. “We don’t get many calls. You’re going to realize in every game that things are different, and honestly it is something I’ve felt so far.” -via Yahoo! Sports / November 11, 2022