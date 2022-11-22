Kings 64, Grizzlies 59: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (9-6) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (7-7) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 22, 2022
Sacramento Kings 64, Memphis Grizzlies 59 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime:
Kings 64 Grizzlies 59
Kevin Huerter (15 points) and Harrison Barnes (14 points) leading the Kings like you expected. Jaren Jackson Jr. leads Memphis with 15 points. Both teams shooting 51.1% – 9:11 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings lead 64-59 heading to the half in Memphis. Huerter leads with 15 points. Harrison Barnes has 14. – 9:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings are on a 24-9 run. They are hitting their shots and moving the ball very well. 17 assists with a minute left in the half. – 9:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
HB converting the three-point play with the reverse lay-up 😤🔁 pic.twitter.com/vq3eq3VH78 – 9:05 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
The Kings just score and score and score and score and score. And they’ve done it against everyone this season. – 9:04 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
GET EM OUT THE STREET @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/ELUdowXg26 – 8:55 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
execution crispy like the pot of mac and cheese outta the oven 🔥 pic.twitter.com/iCO6VVtSJ5 – 8:52 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Jaren Jackson Jr. is playing like a grown a** man so far this season. – 8:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Malik Monk is struggling. Getting open looks and missing. 1-for-6 so far. – 8:50 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
This version of Jaren Jackson Jr. is going to be a problem for a lot of teams. Bigger, stronger, more aggressive. – 8:49 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Day’s Delivery
@Davion Mitchell ➡️ @Chimezie Metu 📦 pic.twitter.com/ukohCSO7TW – 8:44 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
1Q: Grizzlies 31, Kings 28
The Kings have kept it close despite shooting just 36%. You can see their confidence and creativity coming out at the offensive end. Still have to hit shots and play some defense, though. – 8:38 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Kings trail 31-28 after 1Q. Grizzlies daring the Sacramento to beat them from the outside. Harrison Barnes leads with 9 points. 7 points for Huerter. – 8:37 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies lead by 3 at the end of one. Highly entertaining game so far. – 8:36 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Beautiful drive and drop off from Davion Mitchell to Chimezie Metu for the hammer. – 8:35 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Count it 😤
@Harrison Barnes is starting to heat up. Currently up to 9 PTS, shooting 3-of-6 from the field 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8PuRIQGACK – 8:32 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Sacramento is getting a ton of open looks on the perimeter. They are 4-of-10 from 3 in the first 9 minutes. Lead 26-23. – 8:31 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Dillon Brooks is an easy player to make fun of because he does take some crazy shots. But he puts in work on defense & has been great in defensive impact stats.
Look at the multiple efforts here. pic.twitter.com/MLg6TIwmVC – 8:29 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are getting killed in the paint but they’re hanging in there. Grizzlies up 23-21 late 1Q. – 8:28 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Mr.Efficient 🦊
@De’Aaron Fox knocks down the fadeaway off @Domantas Sabonis‘s screen pic.twitter.com/FeHbcmSdj4 – 8:27 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Barnes finally gets inside and scores and And-1 against the Grizzlies interior defense. Ties the game at 18-18 at the line. – 8:26 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Headband Huerter on target for his first triple of the night 🎯
@Kevin Huerter | #RoarWithUs pic.twitter.com/D3XRItcnci – 8:19 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Memphis has responded with an 11-0 run after the Kings took an 8-5 lead. Game of runs so far. Fox to the line to end the run. – 8:19 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Dillon Brooks is calling for an illegal screen on the play. Fox to the line for three free throws. – 8:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FLY BY.
STEP BACK.
GET IT OUT THE NET. pic.twitter.com/tIrQE9siov – 8:17 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Harrison Barnes drills a 3-ball to get the Kings on the board. 5-3 Memphis. – 8:13 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Tonight’s starters ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Keegan Murray
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/CFUHOxxdAy – 8:10 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Domantas Sabonis – 8:09 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
STARTING 5 vs @Sacramento Kings
🎿 @Ja Morant
🦹♂️ @Dillon Brooks
🐚 @konchjitty55
🦄 @Jaren Jackson Jr.
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/dpnFZpuOAe – 8:01 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
“A lot of guys are playing well. It’s not just the starters, it’s the guys coming off the bench too.”
Grizzlies head coach, Taylor Jenkins has nothing but praise for #BeamTeam’s play in their last 10 games 🤝 pic.twitter.com/cSJuO8OzAx – 7:56 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
How about your starters for the Grizzlies-Kings. For SAC: Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter and De”Aaron Fox.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, Konchar and Ja Morant.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:55 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Good thing Ja Morant is playing today, huh? pic.twitter.com/AErFdZMEMs – 7:51 PM
Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker
12 is back tonight. But first, @Ja Morant had to be a Dad and tie his daughter’s shoes. pic.twitter.com/nTTNtjh83h – 7:50 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
From the Grizzlies:
.@Memphis Grizzlies status update: Ja Morant (LT Ankle Sprain) will start tonight vs @Sacramento Kings. – 7:47 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Ja Morant, fresh off an ankle sprain, starts for the Grizzlies tonight against Sacramento, team says.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 7:38 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
In Breaking News that was not unexpected — Ja Morant is available, has cleared ankle tweaking and will start vs. the Kings. – 7:35 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Memphis Grizzlies say Ja Morant will start tonight against the Sacramento Kings. – 7:34 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is active and will start for the Grizzlies after missing one game. – 7:34 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your officias for tonight’s Kings-Grizzlies game — Pat Fraher, Scott Twardoski, CJ Washington. I have it on good authority that @badunclep has wished this trio the happiest of Thanksgiving Eve Eve. – 7:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
who we do it for. shoutout grizz gang 💙 pic.twitter.com/TbMcLN82SR – 7:32 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant (ankle) will play tonight vs. the Sacramento Kings. – 7:31 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is warming up in the Kobe 9 elites. This morning he called them his boxing shoes. Definitely more support for the ankles. pic.twitter.com/ZKVBRMVwPQ – 7:23 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
see red.
@cintronworld | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/lZ0eZaMyoR – 7:08 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, Jaren Jackson Jr. played 25 minutes and travelled 1.90 miles at an average of 4.25 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/Kdto6VvkBy – 6:30 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Talking Kevin Huerter now, who is shooting approximately a billion percent from 3 and the Sabonis-Huerter 2-man game that has been incredibly fun.
YouTube: youtu.be/XVADZOjVyRA
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:25 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams is getting close to doing 1-on-1 contact, Taylor Jenkins said.
No update on Desmond Bane yet. – 6:23 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tomorrow’s game vs. Sacramento:
De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) is probable.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. – 5:37 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
Diving into Desmond Bane now, who is making an all-star level leap for Memphis.
twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:29 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
NBA Breakout Players from First Month! @MG_Schindler and I dive into Bol Bol, Lauri Markkanen, Desmond Bane and more! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:21 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Kings at Grizzlies
Could Sacramento be this season’s Western Conference surprise success, like Memphis was last season? The Kings bring their 6-game win streak into the Grindhouse. pic.twitter.com/N86ITapU7c – 5:17 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
During the last home game, Jaren Jackson Jr. played 25 minutes and travelled 1.90 miles at an average of 4.25 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/eNtAEizcWO – 5:10 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Don’t sleep on HB 😴
The vet dropped 27 pts & 9 rebs in our W over the Pistons pic.twitter.com/hIxawS8Jqz – 4:48 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Team leaders this season:
ORTG — Kings
DRTG — Bucks
NETRTG — Cavs
FG% — Kings
3P% — Nuggets pic.twitter.com/6uzVu2Nwmk – 4:07 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Headband Huerter is a bucket 😤
@Kevin Huerter is shooting 49.5% from three on 7.4 attempts this season but he ain’t missing in shootaround today 😏 pic.twitter.com/GsrbiXmZbr – 4:05 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
See the #BeamTeam in action! 🟣🔦
Get NBA League Pass to catch all the games ➡️ https://t.co/p53KTx4cex pic.twitter.com/h0cjrq9qoF – 3:00 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Come for Santi Aldama driving Dillon Brooks temporarily nuts, stay for this fascinating @Damichael Cole story about the NBA’s unwritten rule of not wearing an opponent’s signature shoe when playing against him.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 2:39 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated: Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for today’s game against the Sacramento Kings.
sacbee.com/sports/nba/sac… – 2:23 PM
