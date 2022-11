Kings 64, Grizzlies 59: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Updated: Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been upgraded from doubtful to questionable for today’s game against the Sacramento Kings.

Come for Santi Aldama driving Dillon Brooks temporarily nuts, stay for this fascinating @Damichael Cole story about the NBA’s unwritten rule of not wearing an opponent’s signature shoe when playing against him.

Headband Huerter is a bucket 😤 @Kevin Huerter is shooting 49.5% from three on 7.4 attempts this season but he ain’t missing in shootaround today 😏 pic.twitter.com/GsrbiXmZbr

During the last home game, Jaren Jackson Jr. played 25 minutes and travelled 1.90 miles at an average of 4.25 MPH.#FedExPlayerTracker | @Jaren Jackson Jr.

NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Kings at GrizzliesCould Sacramento be this season’s Western Conference surprise success, like Memphis was last season? The Kings bring their 6-game win streak into the Grindhouse. pic.twitter.com/N86ITapU7c

Talking Kevin Huerter now, who is shooting approximately a billion percent from 3 and the Sabonis-Huerter 2-man game that has been incredibly fun.YouTube: youtu.be/XVADZOjVyRA

During the last home game, Jaren Jackson Jr. played 25 minutes and travelled 1.90 miles at an average of 4.25 MPH.#FedExPlayerTracker | @Jaren Jackson Jr.

Ja Morant is warming up in the Kobe 9 elites. This morning he called them his boxing shoes. Definitely more support for the ankles. pic.twitter.com/ZKVBRMVwPQ

Your officias for tonight’s Kings-Grizzlies game — Pat Fraher, Scott Twardoski, CJ Washington. I have it on good authority that @badunclep has wished this trio the happiest of Thanksgiving Eve Eve. – 7:34 PM

Ja Morant is active and will start for the Grizzlies after missing one game. – 7:34 PM

In Breaking News that was not unexpected — Ja Morant is available, has cleared ankle tweaking and will start vs. the Kings. – 7:35 PM

Ja Morant, fresh off an ankle sprain, starts for the Grizzlies tonight against Sacramento, team says.More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com

12 is back tonight. But first, @Ja Morant had to be a Dad and tie his daughter’s shoes. pic.twitter.com/nTTNtjh83h

How about your starters for the Grizzlies-Kings. For SAC: Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis, Kevin Huerter and De”Aaron Fox.Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, Konchar and Ja Morant.Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 7:55 PM

“A lot of guys are playing well. It’s not just the starters, it’s the guys coming off the bench too.”Grizzlies head coach, Taylor Jenkins has nothing but praise for #BeamTeam’s play in their last 10 games 🤝 pic.twitter.com/cSJuO8OzAx

Dillon Brooks is calling for an illegal screen on the play. Fox to the line for three free throws. – 8:19 PM

Memphis has responded with an 11-0 run after the Kings took an 8-5 lead. Game of runs so far. Fox to the line to end the run. – 8:19 PM

Barnes finally gets inside and scores and And-1 against the Grizzlies interior defense. Ties the game at 18-18 at the line. – 8:26 PM

The Kings are getting killed in the paint but they’re hanging in there. Grizzlies up 23-21 late 1Q. – 8:28 PM

Dillon Brooks is an easy player to make fun of because he does take some crazy shots. But he puts in work on defense & has been great in defensive impact stats.Look at the multiple efforts here. pic.twitter.com/MLg6TIwmVC

Sacramento is getting a ton of open looks on the perimeter. They are 4-of-10 from 3 in the first 9 minutes. Lead 26-23. – 8:31 PM

Count it 😤 @Harrison Barnes is starting to heat up. Currently up to 9 PTS, shooting 3-of-6 from the field 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8PuRIQGACK

Grizzlies lead by 3 at the end of one. Highly entertaining game so far. – 8:36 PM

Kings trail 31-28 after 1Q. Grizzlies daring the Sacramento to beat them from the outside. Harrison Barnes leads with 9 points. 7 points for Huerter. – 8:37 PM

1Q: Grizzlies 31, Kings 28The Kings have kept it close despite shooting just 36%. You can see their confidence and creativity coming out at the offensive end. Still have to hit shots and play some defense, though. – 8:38 PM

This version of Jaren Jackson Jr. is going to be a problem for a lot of teams. Bigger, stronger, more aggressive. – 8:49 PM

The Kings just score and score and score and score and score. And they’ve done it against everyone this season. – 9:04 PM

Kings are on a 24-9 run. They are hitting their shots and moving the ball very well. 17 assists with a minute left in the half. – 9:05 PM

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.