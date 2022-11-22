Knicks want future first-round draft pick for Immanuel Quickley

Whatever the specific reasons the Knicks have for listening to offers on Quickley, remember how moves of the past have fit into Plan A. The Knicks churned the 19th selection in 2021 into a future first-rounder because, at the time, they believed the hopes and dreams that draft picks represent would be more attractive in a trade for a star than the certainty of an actual human, which is what they would have had if they’d drafted at No. 19. According to sources around the league, the Knicks have targeted a future first-round pick in a return for Quickley, who is extension-eligible this upcoming summer.
Source: Fred Katz @ The Athletic
FINAL: Knicks 129, 119
SGA – 30 points 7 assists 5 rebounds
Dort – 24 points
Giddey – 18 points 9 rebounds 7 assists
Brunson – 34 points 9 assists
Barrett – 25 points
Randle – 25 points 11 rebounds
Quickley – 18 points
OKC is now 7-10 in the season – 10:23 PM
HALF: Knicks 69, Thunder 58
SGA – 13 points 4 assists
Dort – 12 points
JDub – 8 points
Randle – 16 points
Barrett – 12 points
Quickley – 12 points
Brunson – 11 points – 9:04 PM
End of 1Q: Knicks 38, Thunder 34
SGA – 9 points 3 assists
Dort – 7 points
Barrett – 9 points
Quickley – 9 points – 8:35 PM
Knicks reportedly open to trading Immanuel Quickley and Derrick Rose
More on this storyline
Organizations talk trades with other teams all the time. It’s not worth evaluating them until they are official. But based on where Quickley is in his contract and based on what the Knicks are telling other teams they’d like back for him, this is as good a moment as any to check in on that long-term plan and how the 23-year-old guard fits into it. Extension eligibility is a major milestone for young players. Quickley is cheap this season and the next one, but once he earns his market value (or at least can threaten that an organization has to pay it to him) anyone considering lusting after him in a trade will think about him differently. The same concept also surrounds Obi Toppin, who is extension eligible in summer 2023. -via The Athletic / November 22, 2022
Fred Katz: Immanuel Quickley on the trade reports: “Honestly, I don’t really get into that kind of stuff. I’m just focused on the road trip, taking it one day at a time. That stuff works itself out just like the basketball works itself out.” -via Twitter @FredKatz / November 18, 2022
The Knicks have shown a willingness to discuss Derrick Rose and Immanuel Quickley in trade talks, league sources say, as a way to sort out the team’s glut at the guard position over the course of the season. -via The Athletic / November 18, 2022
