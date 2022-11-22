LaMelo Ball making progress in return from ankle injury

Rod Boone: LaMelo Ball was on the court at the end of practice for the #Hornets. Consider it a positive step. “He did a little bit today,” Steve Clifford said. “So this is the most he’s been able to do and obviously he wants to get back. He’s been great with his rehab and everything like that.”
Danny Cunningham: #Cavs list Jarrett Allen (non-COVID illness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Charlotte. Dean Wade is doubtful (knee). Charlotte will be without LaMelo Ball (ankle). Gordon Hayward (shoulder) and Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) are both doubtful. -via Twitter @RealDCunningham / November 17, 2022
Marc Stein: The Hornets say LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) is out Friday at Cleveland. More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 17, 2022
Rod Boone: Steve Clifford said LaMelo was in the building today, but didn’t practice and won’t play tomorrow night against Cleveland. “We’ll be without him here,” Clifford said. “I don’t think we have any idea how long.” LaMelo had an X-ray after the game last night. It was negative. pic.twitter.com/YpgIqrXCdu -via Twitter @rodboone / November 17, 2022
