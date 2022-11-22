LeBron James out tonight vs. Suns

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Lakers injury report. vs. #Suns
LeBron James (groin) OUT. Anthony Davis (low back tightness) PROBABLE. – 12:38 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers now say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Phoenix — LeBron’s fifth game in a row out of the lineup.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com12:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that LeBron James will miss tonight’s game vs the Phoenix Suns (left adductor strain). This will be the fifth consecutive game LeBron will miss – 12:18 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (left adductor strain) is ruled out tonight against the Phoenix Suns. – 12:17 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will miss his fifth straight game with a left groin strain tonight in PHX, per the Lakers – 12:16 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Lakers announce that LeBron James is out tonight in Phoenix. – 12:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
JAMES – (Left Adductor Strain) – OUT for tonight’s game vs Suns – 12:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is out tonight in Phoenix with the left adductor strain. – 12:14 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James questionable again tomorrow in Phoenix. Notable that Russell Westbrook, who got an X-ray on his thumb last night, is not listed on the report at all. pic.twitter.com/cPjIMOBBbV7:05 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Phoenix. – 6:50 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James (adductor strain) listed as questionable by the Lakers for Tuesday’s game in Phoenix. – 6:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James is questionable for Tuesday’s game against Phoenix after missing the last four games with a left adductor strain.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/E6DU8f2Ijj6:48 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is OUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game vs. Suns: pic.twitter.com/T9QAnKKgaE6:47 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Chris Haynes: LeBron James is listed as questionable and Chris Paul is ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / November 21, 2022
Jovan Buha: LeBron James is out tonight against the Spurs, per the Lakers. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / November 20, 2022

