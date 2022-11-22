LeBron James out tonight vs. Suns

Marc Stein: The Lakers now say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Phoenix — LeBron’s fifth game in a row out of the lineup.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Idk how SGA has Kobe over LeBron & MJ all time when he ain’t even better than KD – 2:36 PM
Idk how SGA has Kobe over LeBron & MJ all time when he ain’t even better than KD – 2:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Lakers injury report. vs. #Suns
LeBron James (groin) OUT. Anthony Davis (low back tightness) PROBABLE. – 12:38 PM
#Lakers injury report. vs. #Suns
LeBron James (groin) OUT. Anthony Davis (low back tightness) PROBABLE. – 12:38 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers now say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Phoenix — LeBron’s fifth game in a row out of the lineup.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:23 PM
The Lakers now say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Phoenix — LeBron’s fifth game in a row out of the lineup.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 12:23 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that LeBron James will miss tonight’s game vs the Phoenix Suns (left adductor strain). This will be the fifth consecutive game LeBron will miss – 12:18 PM
Lakers say that LeBron James will miss tonight’s game vs the Phoenix Suns (left adductor strain). This will be the fifth consecutive game LeBron will miss – 12:18 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (left adductor strain) is ruled out tonight against the Phoenix Suns. – 12:17 PM
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (left adductor strain) is ruled out tonight against the Phoenix Suns. – 12:17 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will miss his fifth straight game with a left groin strain tonight in PHX, per the Lakers – 12:16 PM
LeBron James will miss his fifth straight game with a left groin strain tonight in PHX, per the Lakers – 12:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that LeBron
JAMES – (Left Adductor Strain) – OUT for tonight’s game vs Suns – 12:16 PM
Lakers say that LeBron
JAMES – (Left Adductor Strain) – OUT for tonight’s game vs Suns – 12:16 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is out tonight in Phoenix with the left adductor strain. – 12:14 PM
LeBron James is out tonight in Phoenix with the left adductor strain. – 12:14 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Is Anthony Davis ready to become the Lakers’ best player and go-to option, even when LeBron is back? What mentality change does that require from AD… and LeBron? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-… – 10:55 AM
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Is Anthony Davis ready to become the Lakers’ best player and go-to option, even when LeBron is back? What mentality change does that require from AD… and LeBron? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-… – 10:55 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The Lakers began the year as the NBA’s laughingstock. But @David Thorpe always thought that judgment was hasty. On TrueHoop he explains why the playoffs are still within reach for LeBron’s team: truehoop.com/p/its-not-too-… – 8:33 AM
The Lakers began the year as the NBA’s laughingstock. But @David Thorpe always thought that judgment was hasty. On TrueHoop he explains why the playoffs are still within reach for LeBron’s team: truehoop.com/p/its-not-too-… – 8:33 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
LeBron James questionable again tomorrow in Phoenix. Notable that Russell Westbrook, who got an X-ray on his thumb last night, is not listed on the report at all. pic.twitter.com/cPjIMOBBbV – 7:05 PM
LeBron James questionable again tomorrow in Phoenix. Notable that Russell Westbrook, who got an X-ray on his thumb last night, is not listed on the report at all. pic.twitter.com/cPjIMOBBbV – 7:05 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Phoenix. – 6:50 PM
The Lakers list LeBron James as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Phoenix. – 6:50 PM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
LeBron James (adductor strain) listed as questionable by the Lakers for Tuesday’s game in Phoenix. – 6:50 PM
LeBron James (adductor strain) listed as questionable by the Lakers for Tuesday’s game in Phoenix. – 6:50 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Lakers say LeBron James is questionable for Tuesday’s game against Phoenix after missing the last four games with a left adductor strain.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/E6DU8f2Ijj – 6:48 PM
The Lakers say LeBron James is questionable for Tuesday’s game against Phoenix after missing the last four games with a left adductor strain.
More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/E6DU8f2Ijj – 6:48 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James is OUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game vs. Suns: pic.twitter.com/T9QAnKKgaE – 6:47 PM
LeBron James is OUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game vs. Suns: pic.twitter.com/T9QAnKKgaE – 6:47 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Gregg Berhalter not playing Gio Reyna giving me serious Larry Brown and LeBron/D-Wade vibes from 2004 Olympics.
#WorldCup2022 – 5:09 PM
Gregg Berhalter not playing Gio Reyna giving me serious Larry Brown and LeBron/D-Wade vibes from 2004 Olympics.
#WorldCup2022 – 5:09 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
In the Weekly Reset, I took a look at Austin Reaves’ case to stay in the starting lineup when LeBron James returns: ocregister.com/2022/11/21/lak… – 3:08 PM
In the Weekly Reset, I took a look at Austin Reaves’ case to stay in the starting lineup when LeBron James returns: ocregister.com/2022/11/21/lak… – 3:08 PM
LeBron James @KingJames
All about that whole body hydration!! @LIFEWTR 💧💪🏾👑 #LifeWTRpartner pic.twitter.com/zXRw9ABIzx – 2:53 PM
All about that whole body hydration!! @LIFEWTR 💧💪🏾👑 #LifeWTRpartner pic.twitter.com/zXRw9ABIzx – 2:53 PM
More on this storyline
Chris Haynes: LeBron James is listed as questionable and Chris Paul is ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / November 21, 2022
Mark Medina: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich with an appreciation for LeBron James and the way he has handled scrutiny throughout his 20-year NBA career pic.twitter.com/PY44EBWhdY -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / November 20, 2022
Jovan Buha: LeBron James is out tonight against the Spurs, per the Lakers. -via Twitter @jovanbuha / November 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.