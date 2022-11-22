Mike Budenholzer not happy with officiating

HoopsHype: Mike Budenholzer not happy with the officiating: “I just think sometimes the hits that Giannis is taking, the league needs to look at them. The league needs to protect him.” pic.twitter.com/cne1nben1h
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Mike Budenholzer not happy with the officiating: “I just think sometimes the hits that Giannis is taking, the league needs to look at them. The league needs to protect him.” pic.twitter.com/cne1nben1h – 8:57 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Bucks’ Mike Budenholzer questions how Giannis Antetokounmpo is officiated: ‘The league needs to protect him’
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo has been added to the #Bucks injury report after shootaround with left calf tightness.
He is listed as probable to play tonight … but I imagine Mike Budenholzer will say later it’s all about how warmups go. – 1:44 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
After today’s practice, @Jim Owczarski asked Mike Budenholzer if Khris Middleton was able to practice.
Bud: “Khris was able to do a little bit today, yes.” – 3:39 PM
Kings coach Mike Brown was not happy with officials following his team’s 110-107 loss to the Miami Heat on Wednesday at FTX Arena. Brown made his feelings clear during his postgame news conference, saying he felt Heat guard Tyler Herro traveled before making a game-winning 3-pointer with 1.8 seconds remaining. “We’ve got a lot of respect for the program, the Miami Heat, (coach Erik) Spoelstra and everything they’ve done, and Tyler Herro’s a great player, but he traveled,” Brown said. “He traveled on the last play and I would not be doing my job if I didn’t come up here and protect my guys. My guys fought their behind off for close to 48 minutes, and to (see Herro) pump fake and then sidestep, or hop and then one-two and a shot, and not make that call, to me it’s just unbelievable.” -via Sacramento Bee / November 3, 2022
HoopsHype: Steve Kerr on carries: “Basically the whole league does that. They’ve been doing it since Allen Iverson convinced the referees that it wasn’t a carry. What Jordan (Poole) does is a carry, but the whole league has been doing it.” pic.twitter.com/aBcuweZxuX -via Twitter @hoopshype / November 2, 2022
It was a ruling that did not sit well with Curry. “It was an awful call,” he said afterward with a smile of resignation. “What did you think I was going to say? I was walking to the free-throw line, thinking I was going to get three free throws and even the score with a minute and some change left.” But he also believed there was more than incidental “high-five” contact. “It was a tough one,” he said. “I clearly felt a lot of contact. I don’t know what they saw besides the high-five contact they talked about. But you got to be allowed to finish your motion. That’s what I felt like. “Especially when you slow it down to slo-mo, it’s pretty clear there was a lot of contact. But what do I know about calls?” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / November 2, 2022
