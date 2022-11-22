Nets 72, 76ers 75: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (8-9) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (8-8) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 22, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 72, Philadelphia 76ers 75 (Q3 04:29)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons definitely on triple double watch tonight.
9 points
5 rebounds
8 assists
4:29 left in the 3rd. – 9:08 PM
Ben Simmons definitely on triple double watch tonight.
9 points
5 rebounds
8 assists
4:29 left in the 3rd. – 9:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers ices his son-in-law at the charity stripe to challenge the call. If it fails, Seth Curry shooting three free throws after the timeout with an attempt to tie the game. Call has a good chance to get reversed. – 9:06 PM
Doc Rivers ices his son-in-law at the charity stripe to challenge the call. If it fails, Seth Curry shooting three free throws after the timeout with an attempt to tie the game. Call has a good chance to get reversed. – 9:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This was a good challenge by Doc Rivers. The 3-shot foul against Seth Curry should be overturned. – 9:06 PM
This was a good challenge by Doc Rivers. The 3-shot foul against Seth Curry should be overturned. – 9:06 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
After BKN pulled ahead briefly, Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) scored the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ last 4, and assisted Georges Niang for the team’s last 7, giving the @Philadelphia 76ers a 75-69 lead.
All that after Harris took that scary fall. Toughness and leadership. – 9:05 PM
After BKN pulled ahead briefly, Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris) scored the @Philadelphia 76ers‘ last 4, and assisted Georges Niang for the team’s last 7, giving the @Philadelphia 76ers a 75-69 lead.
All that after Harris took that scary fall. Toughness and leadership. – 9:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Swear on everything PJ Tucker makes his money every season guarding KD and Giannis – 9:05 PM
Swear on everything PJ Tucker makes his money every season guarding KD and Giannis – 9:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Vaughn goes with Ben, KD, Joe, Royce and Seth out of the timeout. Shooters galore again. – 9:04 PM
Vaughn goes with Ben, KD, Joe, Royce and Seth out of the timeout. Shooters galore again. – 9:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The Sixers are now up 6, as Tobias Harris — writhing in pain on the court a few minutes ago, clutching his ankle — charges down the floor for a one-handed dunk and then posts up Royce O’Neale the next possession. – 9:04 PM
The Sixers are now up 6, as Tobias Harris — writhing in pain on the court a few minutes ago, clutching his ankle — charges down the floor for a one-handed dunk and then posts up Royce O’Neale the next possession. – 9:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Brooklyn: Tobias Harris is winning his individual matchup against Royce O’Neale and has scored on him on back-to-back possession. KD popped on O’Neale after the first possession led to Harris’ driving dunk. Harris is up to 10 pts in 17 minutes. – 9:03 PM
Timeout, Brooklyn: Tobias Harris is winning his individual matchup against Royce O’Neale and has scored on him on back-to-back possession. KD popped on O’Neale after the first possession led to Harris’ driving dunk. Harris is up to 10 pts in 17 minutes. – 9:03 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD showing some frustration after that last defensive breakdown under the basket. He yelled something at Royce O’Neale as the Nets brought the ball back in. He’s headed back to the bench during this time out in disbelief that the defense is playing like this at the moment. – 9:03 PM
KD showing some frustration after that last defensive breakdown under the basket. He yelled something at Royce O’Neale as the Nets brought the ball back in. He’s headed back to the bench during this time out in disbelief that the defense is playing like this at the moment. – 9:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tobias Harris’ ankle is just fine. Just put the Sixers up six with 5:35 left in the third quarter. Kevin Durant frustrated with Royce O’Neale after a recent basket. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. – 9:03 PM
Tobias Harris’ ankle is just fine. Just put the Sixers up six with 5:35 left in the third quarter. Kevin Durant frustrated with Royce O’Neale after a recent basket. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. – 9:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Georges Niang is doing a really good Yuta Watanabe impression tonight. – 9:01 PM
Georges Niang is doing a really good Yuta Watanabe impression tonight. – 9:01 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
TNT thought they were getting Embiid v Simmons and ended up with KD vs. The Minivan pic.twitter.com/5cRjgasfTQ – 9:00 PM
TNT thought they were getting Embiid v Simmons and ended up with KD vs. The Minivan pic.twitter.com/5cRjgasfTQ – 9:00 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
A faint “Brooklyn” chant has broken out, as the nearly-full-strength Nets take a 1-point lead over the Sixers, who are without Embiid, Harden, and Maxey, in the middle of the third quarter. – 8:58 PM
A faint “Brooklyn” chant has broken out, as the nearly-full-strength Nets take a 1-point lead over the Sixers, who are without Embiid, Harden, and Maxey, in the middle of the third quarter. – 8:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets lead the Sixers 69-68 after a Claxton dunk. He’s up to 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting. – 8:57 PM
Nets lead the Sixers 69-68 after a Claxton dunk. He’s up to 12 points on 6-for-7 shooting. – 8:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets have taken the lead after a flurry of transition buckets.
A lot of which were thanks to Ben Simmons’ defensive presence. – 8:57 PM
Nets have taken the lead after a flurry of transition buckets.
A lot of which were thanks to Ben Simmons’ defensive presence. – 8:57 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons is doing everything you’d want him to in this game.
Defending and springing the break for easy looks left and right. – 8:55 PM
Ben Simmons is doing everything you’d want him to in this game.
Defending and springing the break for easy looks left and right. – 8:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving ties this game at 65 with 8:30 left in the third. – 8:55 PM
Kyrie Irving ties this game at 65 with 8:30 left in the third. – 8:55 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Georges Niang just took Durant to the basket and flipped one over his shoulder for another layup. What a world. – 8:54 PM
Georges Niang just took Durant to the basket and flipped one over his shoulder for another layup. What a world. – 8:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Tobias Harris is back on the bench after tweaking his ankle a few minutes ago. Sixers can obviously ill-afford to lose anyone else at this point. – 8:53 PM
Tobias Harris is back on the bench after tweaking his ankle a few minutes ago. Sixers can obviously ill-afford to lose anyone else at this point. – 8:53 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sixers fans getting Chick-fil-a courtesy of Ben Simmons missing 2 straight FTs – 8:53 PM
Sixers fans getting Chick-fil-a courtesy of Ben Simmons missing 2 straight FTs – 8:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons just won free Chick-Fil-A for the whole arena after missing a pair of free throws. – 8:52 PM
Ben Simmons just won free Chick-Fil-A for the whole arena after missing a pair of free throws. – 8:52 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Ben Simmons was nice enough to give Sixers fans free nuggs in his return.
(Because he missed two free throws less than two minutes into the second half) – 8:52 PM
Ben Simmons was nice enough to give Sixers fans free nuggs in his return.
(Because he missed two free throws less than two minutes into the second half) – 8:52 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Did not see what happened (ankle?) but Tobias Harris was down in a ton of pain after that play. Walked off gingerly and straight back to the locker room.
The Sixers can’t catch an injury break at the moment. – 8:49 PM
Did not see what happened (ankle?) but Tobias Harris was down in a ton of pain after that play. Walked off gingerly and straight back to the locker room.
The Sixers can’t catch an injury break at the moment. – 8:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tobias Harris is walking gingerly to the locker room and is favoring his left ankle. – 8:48 PM
Tobias Harris is walking gingerly to the locker room and is favoring his left ankle. – 8:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harris was down on the floor in quite a bit of pain, Sixers trainers and Doc Rivers all came over. Walked very slowly under his own power, both KD and Simmons wished him well on the way back to the locker room – 8:48 PM
Harris was down on the floor in quite a bit of pain, Sixers trainers and Doc Rivers all came over. Walked very slowly under his own power, both KD and Simmons wished him well on the way back to the locker room – 8:48 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
76ers fans heartily boo Ben Simmons, who shrugs it off and plays well nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/22/76e… – 8:48 PM
76ers fans heartily boo Ben Simmons, who shrugs it off and plays well nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/22/76e… – 8:48 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Looks like Tobias Harris is grabbing his ankle. He’s walking very gingerly back toward the Sixers’ bench. – 8:48 PM
Looks like Tobias Harris is grabbing his ankle. He’s walking very gingerly back toward the Sixers’ bench. – 8:48 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Tobias Harris is down and appears to be in a significant amount of pain.
Man, this Sixers team cannot catch a break. – 8:47 PM
Tobias Harris is down and appears to be in a significant amount of pain.
Man, this Sixers team cannot catch a break. – 8:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Tobias Harris is down and appears to be in a lot of pain with a leg injury – 8:47 PM
Tobias Harris is down and appears to be in a lot of pain with a leg injury – 8:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tobias Harris is injured. Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons went to check on him. – 8:47 PM
Tobias Harris is injured. Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons went to check on him. – 8:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Two gems from halftime. A MarShon Brooks (!) jersey, and Ben Simmons signs for a Sixers fan before he retakes the court. pic.twitter.com/0goMWHzpFV – 8:46 PM
Two gems from halftime. A MarShon Brooks (!) jersey, and Ben Simmons signs for a Sixers fan before he retakes the court. pic.twitter.com/0goMWHzpFV – 8:46 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
If it seems like Georges Niang hasn’t missed a corner three yet this season, that’s because it’s nearly true.
He was shooting 8-for-13 from the corners heading into tonight. He already has 2 in this game. – 8:41 PM
If it seems like Georges Niang hasn’t missed a corner three yet this season, that’s because it’s nearly true.
He was shooting 8-for-13 from the corners heading into tonight. He already has 2 in this game. – 8:41 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons yelling something to the Sixers bench after this hustle play.
He’s playing with an attitude.
pic.twitter.com/O4U0uw5C66 – 8:39 PM
Ben Simmons yelling something to the Sixers bench after this hustle play.
He’s playing with an attitude.
pic.twitter.com/O4U0uw5C66 – 8:39 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
The #Nets have 14 rebounds at halftime. The #Sixers have 13 OFFENSIVE rebounds. #nba #sixers – 8:39 PM
The #Nets have 14 rebounds at halftime. The #Sixers have 13 OFFENSIVE rebounds. #nba #sixers – 8:39 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons is playing like a man possessed. He’s not backing down from this crowd.
If rest of the Nets played with this effort this game would not be close. pic.twitter.com/4Q9lyb1wHq – 8:37 PM
Ben Simmons is playing like a man possessed. He’s not backing down from this crowd.
If rest of the Nets played with this effort this game would not be close. pic.twitter.com/4Q9lyb1wHq – 8:37 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Great defensive hustle by Ben Simmons to close the half, knocking the ball away to KD for a dunk. He has 9 points, 5 assists, 3 boards & two steals in his return to Philly. But the #Nets have been outrebounded 26-14, allowed 10-of-19 from 3 & trail the #76ers by six at the break. – 8:35 PM
Great defensive hustle by Ben Simmons to close the half, knocking the ball away to KD for a dunk. He has 9 points, 5 assists, 3 boards & two steals in his return to Philly. But the #Nets have been outrebounded 26-14, allowed 10-of-19 from 3 & trail the #76ers by six at the break. – 8:35 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets trail 76ers 63-57 at the half. Takeaways so far:
🏀 Ben Simmons playing inspired, efficient basketball
🏀 Nets have gotten absolutely bullied on the glass
🏀 Point of attack defense has been bad
🏀 Kyrie looks out of it
PHI shot 10/19 from 3. Nets need to tighten it up. – 8:35 PM
Nets trail 76ers 63-57 at the half. Takeaways so far:
🏀 Ben Simmons playing inspired, efficient basketball
🏀 Nets have gotten absolutely bullied on the glass
🏀 Point of attack defense has been bad
🏀 Kyrie looks out of it
PHI shot 10/19 from 3. Nets need to tighten it up. – 8:35 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Mr. Do Something 🤝 beating the buzzer pic.twitter.com/VAhP7d5JWS – 8:32 PM
Mr. Do Something 🤝 beating the buzzer pic.twitter.com/VAhP7d5JWS – 8:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers lead 63-57 at the break. Fun half that the crowd is now very much into.
Good Simmons half (9 points and 5 assists) but the Sixers are playing harder than the Brooklyn. Nets shot 59 percent from the field but the Sixers have 12 more shots. Battering them on the glass. – 8:32 PM
Sixers lead 63-57 at the break. Fun half that the crowd is now very much into.
Good Simmons half (9 points and 5 assists) but the Sixers are playing harder than the Brooklyn. Nets shot 59 percent from the field but the Sixers have 12 more shots. Battering them on the glass. – 8:32 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 63-57 at the half. De’Anthony Melton leads the Sixers with 14 points. Durant has 14 to pace the Nets. Simmons has 9 points and five assists. – 8:31 PM
#Sixers lead 63-57 at the half. De’Anthony Melton leads the Sixers with 14 points. Durant has 14 to pace the Nets. Simmons has 9 points and five assists. – 8:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Wow, what a defensive effort from Ben Simmons at the end of the half.
Knocked the ball away then sprinted and dove to tip the loose ball up the floor for a KD dunk. Very impressive first-half performance. – 8:31 PM
Wow, what a defensive effort from Ben Simmons at the end of the half.
Knocked the ball away then sprinted and dove to tip the loose ball up the floor for a KD dunk. Very impressive first-half performance. – 8:31 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Sixers lead the Nets 63-57 after Niang beats the buzzer. This game has been fun. Ben Simmons has played well and is talking some smack. The rebounding has been nonexistent. Would be a bad loss if Nets can’t beat a shorthanded Philly. Can they make the adjustments? – 8:31 PM
Halftime: Sixers lead the Nets 63-57 after Niang beats the buzzer. This game has been fun. Ben Simmons has played well and is talking some smack. The rebounding has been nonexistent. Would be a bad loss if Nets can’t beat a shorthanded Philly. Can they make the adjustments? – 8:31 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
De’Anthony Melton with a 3 to beat the clock and the Sixers, without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, are up on the Nets 63-57 at the break.
Melton has 14 to lead the Sixers, with Niang (11) and Reed (10) with strong showings off the bench. – 8:30 PM
De’Anthony Melton with a 3 to beat the clock and the Sixers, without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, are up on the Nets 63-57 at the break.
Melton has 14 to lead the Sixers, with Niang (11) and Reed (10) with strong showings off the bench. – 8:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 63, Nets 57 after Melton hits the 3 at the buzzer. He’s got 14 points and three assists. Sixers are 10-of-19 from deep.
Fans are booing Simmons off the floor. He’s got 9 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds and is 3-of-6 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the FT line. – 8:30 PM
Halftime: Sixers 63, Nets 57 after Melton hits the 3 at the buzzer. He’s got 14 points and three assists. Sixers are 10-of-19 from deep.
Fans are booing Simmons off the floor. He’s got 9 points, 5 assists and 3 rebounds and is 3-of-6 from the floor and 3-of-4 from the FT line. – 8:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Halftime: Sixers 63, Nets 57.
With three starters out, Philadelphia leads at halftime in the Ben Simmons return game, and the crowd is into it.
Second half should be fun. – 8:30 PM
Halftime: Sixers 63, Nets 57.
With three starters out, Philadelphia leads at halftime in the Ben Simmons return game, and the crowd is into it.
Second half should be fun. – 8:30 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
If I shot like Ben Simmons I wouldn’t want to get fouled either. Dude throws a corkscrew at the rim. Ewww. – 8:30 PM
If I shot like Ben Simmons I wouldn’t want to get fouled either. Dude throws a corkscrew at the rim. Ewww. – 8:30 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Offensive rebounds at half:
5 — Montrezl Harell
3 — PJ Tucker
2 — Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/tA2ECT8LeK – 8:30 PM
Offensive rebounds at half:
5 — Montrezl Harell
3 — PJ Tucker
2 — Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/tA2ECT8LeK – 8:30 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
A big smile has come across Simmons’ face as the cheers start pouring down a little louder now over the last few minutes.
The issue for the Nets is that after a solid start, their defense disappeared down the stretch in the first half. – 8:30 PM
A big smile has come across Simmons’ face as the cheers start pouring down a little louder now over the last few minutes.
The issue for the Nets is that after a solid start, their defense disappeared down the stretch in the first half. – 8:30 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
George Niang just picked up a flagrant for shoving Ben Simmons in the chest off-ball.
Crowd did not like the call. – 8:28 PM
George Niang just picked up a flagrant for shoving Ben Simmons in the chest off-ball.
Crowd did not like the call. – 8:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons goes 1-for-2 from the line off the flagrant. He’s 3-for-4 from the stripe so far. – 8:28 PM
Ben Simmons goes 1-for-2 from the line off the flagrant. He’s 3-for-4 from the stripe so far. – 8:28 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
A lot of “_ _ _ _ Ben Simmons” chants here so far.
I’ll let you fill in the blank. – 8:27 PM
A lot of “_ _ _ _ Ben Simmons” chants here so far.
I’ll let you fill in the blank. – 8:27 PM
Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband
Ben Simmons hit 2 free throws and then shrugged at the Philly crowd. 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/eewvXKB05n – 8:25 PM
Ben Simmons hit 2 free throws and then shrugged at the Philly crowd. 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/eewvXKB05n – 8:25 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant’s defense has not been good so far (neither has anyone else’s)
He’s cooking on the other end though. – 8:24 PM
Kevin Durant’s defense has not been good so far (neither has anyone else’s)
He’s cooking on the other end though. – 8:24 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The way that @Tyrese Maxey supports @Bball_paul from the bench 🥹 – 8:24 PM
The way that @Tyrese Maxey supports @Bball_paul from the bench 🥹 – 8:24 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Paul Reed on out of control drives in the final minutes of a half >>>>>>> – 8:24 PM
Paul Reed on out of control drives in the final minutes of a half >>>>>>> – 8:24 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers are -4 with Montrezl Harrell on the floor and +6 with Paul Reed on the floor. – 8:22 PM
Sixers are -4 with Montrezl Harrell on the floor and +6 with Paul Reed on the floor. – 8:22 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry hit a 3 and points to the Nets’ bench. Comes down and hits another. He’s cooking against his father-in-law. – 8:21 PM
Seth Curry hit a 3 and points to the Nets’ bench. Comes down and hits another. He’s cooking against his father-in-law. – 8:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Patty Mills and Seth Curry back-to-back threes cut the deficit to two. – 8:21 PM
Patty Mills and Seth Curry back-to-back threes cut the deficit to two. – 8:21 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Besides the difference in effort level on defense, which is significant, the Sixers currently have 12 offensive rebounds on 25 missed shots, compared to just 1 o-board on 14 missed shots for the Nets. – 8:20 PM
Besides the difference in effort level on defense, which is significant, the Sixers currently have 12 offensive rebounds on 25 missed shots, compared to just 1 o-board on 14 missed shots for the Nets. – 8:20 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#76ers fans unleash all their vitriol on #Nets‘ Ben Simmons nypost.com/2022/11/22/76e… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 8:19 PM
#76ers fans unleash all their vitriol on #Nets‘ Ben Simmons nypost.com/2022/11/22/76e… via @nypostsports teammate @MarkWSanchez – 8:19 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
If you wanted a visualization of the Ben Simmons image with Brooklyn, this sequence is it.
This or Ben finding someone for a transition three.pic.twitter.com/mDrn46pUDX – 8:18 PM
If you wanted a visualization of the Ben Simmons image with Brooklyn, this sequence is it.
This or Ben finding someone for a transition three.pic.twitter.com/mDrn46pUDX – 8:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets down 48-40 with 5:20 left in the first half. KD leads all scorers with 10. Nets shooting just 2-for-9 from 3. Rebounding difference got out of hand during Claxton’s long stint on the bench. – 8:18 PM
Nets down 48-40 with 5:20 left in the first half. KD leads all scorers with 10. Nets shooting just 2-for-9 from 3. Rebounding difference got out of hand during Claxton’s long stint on the bench. – 8:18 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz (2 for 3) now have as many made 3s as the Nets (2 for 9).
Sixers with a 22-4 edge at the moment in bench scoring. Paul Reed excellent in a long first stint. – 8:16 PM
Matisse Thybulle and Furkan Korkmaz (2 for 3) now have as many made 3s as the Nets (2 for 9).
Sixers with a 22-4 edge at the moment in bench scoring. Paul Reed excellent in a long first stint. – 8:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets have Sixers locked up on the perimeter with 1 second left on the shot clock and Seth leaves Thybulle wide open in the corner for a three.
No idea what he was thinking there. – 8:15 PM
Nets have Sixers locked up on the perimeter with 1 second left on the shot clock and Seth leaves Thybulle wide open in the corner for a three.
No idea what he was thinking there. – 8:15 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
it’ll be a travesty if montrezl harrell doesn’t finish this game with at least one steal – 8:15 PM
it’ll be a travesty if montrezl harrell doesn’t finish this game with at least one steal – 8:15 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Brooklyn may eventually win this game w/ talent, but the difference in the level at which these teams are defending is pretty stark.
Sixers’ pressure & rotations have been great. – 8:14 PM
Brooklyn may eventually win this game w/ talent, but the difference in the level at which these teams are defending is pretty stark.
Sixers’ pressure & rotations have been great. – 8:14 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Was just going to tweet that we haven’t yet seen Matisse Thybulle, who has been dealing with a tweaked ankle. But he’s at the scorer’s table now. – 8:14 PM
Was just going to tweet that we haven’t yet seen Matisse Thybulle, who has been dealing with a tweaked ankle. But he’s at the scorer’s table now. – 8:14 PM
Sean Highkin @highkin
Last week when the Nets played in Portland I wrote about Ben Simmons looking more like himself. Good to see that continuing
rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 8:14 PM
Last week when the Nets played in Portland I wrote about Ben Simmons looking more like himself. Good to see that continuing
rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer… – 8:14 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving getting more aggressive.
Steal and coast-to-coast take. Just hit a pull-up three. – 8:13 PM
Kyrie Irving getting more aggressive.
Steal and coast-to-coast take. Just hit a pull-up three. – 8:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton back in for the first time since that hot start. – 8:12 PM
Nic Claxton back in for the first time since that hot start. – 8:12 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Balanced night so far for the depleted Sixers. Every player who has seen the floor but Tucker has at least four points. They’re 5-of-9 from three-point range and have an 18-8 rebounding advantage.
Nets are shooting 52.2 percent but 0-for-6 from deep. – 8:09 PM
Balanced night so far for the depleted Sixers. Every player who has seen the floor but Tucker has at least four points. They’re 5-of-9 from three-point range and have an 18-8 rebounding advantage.
Nets are shooting 52.2 percent but 0-for-6 from deep. – 8:09 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie has not made his impact felt in this game at all so far.
Pretty passive early on. – 8:09 PM
Kyrie has not made his impact felt in this game at all so far.
Pretty passive early on. – 8:09 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
With Ben Simmons at the five and three bad perimeter defenders on the floor, turns out the Nets are having a hard time getting stops. Paul Reed just walking right down main street – 8:08 PM
With Ben Simmons at the five and three bad perimeter defenders on the floor, turns out the Nets are having a hard time getting stops. Paul Reed just walking right down main street – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Brooklyn: The Sixers have outrebounded the Nets, 18-8, at the 8:45 mark in the second quarter. Philly has scored 20 of its 42 points in the paint, led by 8 off the bench from Paul Reed and six more from Montrezl Harrell. – 8:08 PM
Timeout, Brooklyn: The Sixers have outrebounded the Nets, 18-8, at the 8:45 mark in the second quarter. Philly has scored 20 of its 42 points in the paint, led by 8 off the bench from Paul Reed and six more from Montrezl Harrell. – 8:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Timeout Jacque Vaughn. Nets trail the Sixers 42-30. Offensive rebounding has not been a thing for the Nets tonight. Sixers have 10 more rebounds than they do. – 8:07 PM
Timeout Jacque Vaughn. Nets trail the Sixers 42-30. Offensive rebounding has not been a thing for the Nets tonight. Sixers have 10 more rebounds than they do. – 8:07 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are 0/6 from three and allowing constant penetration on defense.
Point of attack defensive effort has been really rough. – 8:07 PM
Nets are 0/6 from three and allowing constant penetration on defense.
Point of attack defensive effort has been really rough. – 8:07 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
The return of Furkan Korkmaz to the court in Philadelphia has lived up to the hype. – 8:07 PM
The return of Furkan Korkmaz to the court in Philadelphia has lived up to the hype. – 8:07 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Probably the best game Paul Reed has played in his career thus far, at least offensively. – 8:07 PM
Probably the best game Paul Reed has played in his career thus far, at least offensively. – 8:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant and Royce O’Neale played the whole first quarter. – 8:04 PM
Kevin Durant and Royce O’Neale played the whole first quarter. – 8:04 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons just had an emphatic block and slammed a dunk home off a cut on the other end.
He’s playing very well so far. – 8:03 PM
Ben Simmons just had an emphatic block and slammed a dunk home off a cut on the other end.
He’s playing very well so far. – 8:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons with a block on one end and a dunk on the other. He’s up to six points and four assists. – 8:03 PM
Ben Simmons with a block on one end and a dunk on the other. He’s up to six points and four assists. – 8:03 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Definition of playing hard: 76ers up 6-0 on offensive rebounds (they’re the worst offensive rebounding team in the league coming in), ip 3-0 in takeaways
That’s how you lead despite shooting only 44.8% FGs and allowing 58.8% FGs – 8:02 PM
Definition of playing hard: 76ers up 6-0 on offensive rebounds (they’re the worst offensive rebounding team in the league coming in), ip 3-0 in takeaways
That’s how you lead despite shooting only 44.8% FGs and allowing 58.8% FGs – 8:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Paul Reed shooting free throws for Philly. I think I see @John Hollinger behind the basket with both hands up awaiting a pair of makes. – 8:01 PM
Paul Reed shooting free throws for Philly. I think I see @John Hollinger behind the basket with both hands up awaiting a pair of makes. – 8:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Simmons and Paul Reed dapped up each other at the start of the second quarter. – 8:01 PM
Simmons and Paul Reed dapped up each other at the start of the second quarter. – 8:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets defend the three just about as bad as anyone in the NBA.
Likely due to the fact they’re constantly switching and rotating to regain favorable matchups. That, and allowing constant penetration tonight. – 8:00 PM
Nets defend the three just about as bad as anyone in the NBA.
Likely due to the fact they’re constantly switching and rotating to regain favorable matchups. That, and allowing constant penetration tonight. – 8:00 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The crowd chanted “F@$% Ben Simmons!” towards the end of the first quarter. Sixers lead 33-26 after one. Shake Milton leads the Sixers with seven points on 3-5 shooting. Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton have eight each for the Nets. Simmons with four and four assists. – 7:59 PM
The crowd chanted “F@$% Ben Simmons!” towards the end of the first quarter. Sixers lead 33-26 after one. Shake Milton leads the Sixers with seven points on 3-5 shooting. Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton have eight each for the Nets. Simmons with four and four assists. – 7:59 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Rough start for Joe Harris. He’s 0/3 with two turnovers.
Harris driving to the basket has been an adventure this year. Not much lift going towards the rim. Been a block party. – 7:58 PM
Rough start for Joe Harris. He’s 0/3 with two turnovers.
Harris driving to the basket has been an adventure this year. Not much lift going towards the rim. Been a block party. – 7:58 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Sixers lead the Nets 33-26. A “**** Ben Simmons” chant started at the end of the quarter. To quote Vince Vaughn, “earmuffs.” Offensive rebounding is the game so far. Sixers have 11 second-chance points. Nets have none. Rebounding edge is 17-7 Philly. – 7:58 PM
End of the first quarter: Sixers lead the Nets 33-26. A “**** Ben Simmons” chant started at the end of the quarter. To quote Vince Vaughn, “earmuffs.” Offensive rebounding is the game so far. Sixers have 11 second-chance points. Nets have none. Rebounding edge is 17-7 Philly. – 7:58 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Is there a place that if you walked into it tonight you’d get booed like Philly is booing Ben Simmons whenever he touches the ball? – 7:58 PM
Is there a place that if you walked into it tonight you’d get booed like Philly is booing Ben Simmons whenever he touches the ball? – 7:58 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
First “F — Ben Simmons!” chant comes late in the first, but it’s short-lived because the quarter is over.
Sixers lead 33-26. Really nice turnaround after the poor start. Mitlton has 7-3-2. Sixers are 5-of-8 from deep. Simmons has 4 points and 4 assists. – 7:58 PM
First “F — Ben Simmons!” chant comes late in the first, but it’s short-lived because the quarter is over.
Sixers lead 33-26. Really nice turnaround after the poor start. Mitlton has 7-3-2. Sixers are 5-of-8 from deep. Simmons has 4 points and 4 assists. – 7:58 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Nets, 33-26, after Q1.
Milton: 7 PTS / 3 REB
Melton: 6 PTS
Harrell: 6 PTS / 4 REB
Harris: 4 PTS / 2 REB
Niang: 5 PTS – 7:58 PM
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Nets, 33-26, after Q1.
Milton: 7 PTS / 3 REB
Melton: 6 PTS
Harrell: 6 PTS / 4 REB
Harris: 4 PTS / 2 REB
Niang: 5 PTS – 7:58 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Philadelphia closes the quarter on a 29-14 run and takes a 33-26 lead into the first quarter break.
Pretty simple reason this game has played out this way: the Sixers have 12 more shots, have outrebounded Brooklyn 13-7 and have an 11-0 edge in 2nd chance points. – 7:57 PM
Philadelphia closes the quarter on a 29-14 run and takes a 33-26 lead into the first quarter break.
Pretty simple reason this game has played out this way: the Sixers have 12 more shots, have outrebounded Brooklyn 13-7 and have an 11-0 edge in 2nd chance points. – 7:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tough start for Joe Harris. Has missed his first three shots, just had a bad foul after a bad turnover a little earlier. – 7:57 PM
Tough start for Joe Harris. Has missed his first three shots, just had a bad foul after a bad turnover a little earlier. – 7:57 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Niang got a smooth little layup to go down, getting a laugh from James Harden as he and Maxey rose from the bench for their teammate. – 7:57 PM
Niang got a smooth little layup to go down, getting a laugh from James Harden as he and Maxey rose from the bench for their teammate. – 7:57 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets front office looking at competent centers in the off-season pic.twitter.com/Ll202QCCJY – 7:56 PM
Nets front office looking at competent centers in the off-season pic.twitter.com/Ll202QCCJY – 7:56 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets defense has completely disappeared after jumping out to an early lead.
Sixers are 13/26 from the field and 5/7 from three. They lead 33-26. – 7:55 PM
Nets defense has completely disappeared after jumping out to an early lead.
Sixers are 13/26 from the field and 5/7 from three. They lead 33-26. – 7:55 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
Brooklyn needs a guy that doesn’t allow offensive rebounds and spaces the floor pic.twitter.com/QVPvBg12MT – 7:55 PM
Brooklyn needs a guy that doesn’t allow offensive rebounds and spaces the floor pic.twitter.com/QVPvBg12MT – 7:55 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Ben Simmons looks great.
The Nets’ defense on the other hand… – 7:53 PM
Ben Simmons looks great.
The Nets’ defense on the other hand… – 7:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry and Joe Harris check in. It’s them, KD, Royce and Ben. Hella shooting. – 7:49 PM
Seth Curry and Joe Harris check in. It’s them, KD, Royce and Ben. Hella shooting. – 7:49 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Ben Simmons’ first shot attempt in Philly being the same exact spot it happened was perfect. – 7:48 PM
Ben Simmons’ first shot attempt in Philly being the same exact spot it happened was perfect. – 7:48 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Simmons has accounted for 77.8% of the Nets’ points in the first quarter (4 points, 5 assists, 10 points created from assists). – 7:46 PM
Simmons has accounted for 77.8% of the Nets’ points in the first quarter (4 points, 5 assists, 10 points created from assists). – 7:46 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Furkan Korkmaz is about to check in after this timeout, his first appearance after missing the last 3 games with a knee injury.
He is either going 7-9 from deep for 26 points or 2-12 from the field for 6. There is no in between. – 7:46 PM
Furkan Korkmaz is about to check in after this timeout, his first appearance after missing the last 3 games with a knee injury.
He is either going 7-9 from deep for 26 points or 2-12 from the field for 6. There is no in between. – 7:46 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Jacque Vaughn. Montrezl Harrell has 6 points and 4 rebounds in the first 6+ minutes of the first quarter. Nets struggling to keep him off the glass and away from the rim. Nic Claxton leads Nets with 8 points. Ben Simmons has 4PTS 4AST – 7:46 PM
Timeout, Jacque Vaughn. Montrezl Harrell has 6 points and 4 rebounds in the first 6+ minutes of the first quarter. Nets struggling to keep him off the glass and away from the rim. Nic Claxton leads Nets with 8 points. Ben Simmons has 4PTS 4AST – 7:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Sixers have rallied back to tie it at 18 with 5:36 left in he first. Just one attempt from 3 for the Nets so far. They’re 8-for-10 from the field and doing all their damage inside. – 7:46 PM
Sixers have rallied back to tie it at 18 with 5:36 left in he first. Just one attempt from 3 for the Nets so far. They’re 8-for-10 from the field and doing all their damage inside. – 7:46 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons throws up the shrug to the Philly crowd after knocking down his first two free throws. pic.twitter.com/i44ShOUkfY – 7:46 PM
Ben Simmons throws up the shrug to the Philly crowd after knocking down his first two free throws. pic.twitter.com/i44ShOUkfY – 7:46 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers have weathered the bad start to tie things at 18 on a follow slam by Harrell. Furkan Korkmaz was at the scorer’s table as the Sixers’ first sub. Seth Curry about to come in for Brooklyn, as well. – 7:45 PM
Sixers have weathered the bad start to tie things at 18 on a follow slam by Harrell. Furkan Korkmaz was at the scorer’s table as the Sixers’ first sub. Seth Curry about to come in for Brooklyn, as well. – 7:45 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons nails back to back free throws despite massive boos from Sixers fans, then shrugs them off. pic.twitter.com/jzPi4lqaBj – 7:45 PM
Ben Simmons nails back to back free throws despite massive boos from Sixers fans, then shrugs them off. pic.twitter.com/jzPi4lqaBj – 7:45 PM
Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner
Did Ben Simmons do the MJ Shrug for making two free throws??? – 7:43 PM
Did Ben Simmons do the MJ Shrug for making two free throws??? – 7:43 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Ben Simmons makes his first 2 FTs. Kyrie shushes the crowd after the first. pic.twitter.com/9Q0tcT4H5J – 7:42 PM
Ben Simmons makes his first 2 FTs. Kyrie shushes the crowd after the first. pic.twitter.com/9Q0tcT4H5J – 7:42 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
did ben simmons do the mj shrug after making two free throws? i want to live in a world where the answer is yes – 7:42 PM
did ben simmons do the mj shrug after making two free throws? i want to live in a world where the answer is yes – 7:42 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ben Simmons knocks down both free throws and gives the shrug! Gotta love it! – 7:42 PM
Ben Simmons knocks down both free throws and gives the shrug! Gotta love it! – 7:42 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Another new KD 15 colorway tonight 👀
“I’m switching the flavors up a little bit more than I used to in the past.”
— @Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/IB9LkMtOAc – 7:42 PM
Another new KD 15 colorway tonight 👀
“I’m switching the flavors up a little bit more than I used to in the past.”
— @Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/IB9LkMtOAc – 7:42 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons icy at the line knocking down 2/2 with the roar of boos. pic.twitter.com/uOrkmxWsDq – 7:41 PM
Ben Simmons icy at the line knocking down 2/2 with the roar of boos. pic.twitter.com/uOrkmxWsDq – 7:41 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ben Simmons gets fouled and sinks a pair of free throws without touching the rim amid plenty of boos from the crowd.
All Nets so far, who lead 12-7. Simmons getting booed heavily anytime he touches the ball — with the crowd just cheering him being called for a travel inside. – 7:41 PM
Ben Simmons gets fouled and sinks a pair of free throws without touching the rim amid plenty of boos from the crowd.
All Nets so far, who lead 12-7. Simmons getting booed heavily anytime he touches the ball — with the crowd just cheering him being called for a travel inside. – 7:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Kyrie Irving gave a big shush to the crowd after Simmons knocked down the first of a pair of free throws, and then we got a Jordan shrug from Simmons after the second. What are we doing here lmao – 7:41 PM
Kyrie Irving gave a big shush to the crowd after Simmons knocked down the first of a pair of free throws, and then we got a Jordan shrug from Simmons after the second. What are we doing here lmao – 7:41 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Ben Simmons makes a pair of free throws and Sixers fans have officially passed away – 7:41 PM
Ben Simmons makes a pair of free throws and Sixers fans have officially passed away – 7:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
With boos raining down, Ben Simmons knocks down both free throws here. pic.twitter.com/4FsHF9Mlw2 – 7:41 PM
With boos raining down, Ben Simmons knocks down both free throws here. pic.twitter.com/4FsHF9Mlw2 – 7:41 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
The fans were loving Ben Simmons at the line, but he silenced them by making both free throws #Sixers pic.twitter.com/rU3Jp7QkzF – 7:41 PM
The fans were loving Ben Simmons at the line, but he silenced them by making both free throws #Sixers pic.twitter.com/rU3Jp7QkzF – 7:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Kyrie putting his finger up to his mouth in a “shhhh” motion after Simmons makes his first free throw. Then Simmons shrugs after making the second. OK, then! – 7:40 PM
Kyrie putting his finger up to his mouth in a “shhhh” motion after Simmons makes his first free throw. Then Simmons shrugs after making the second. OK, then! – 7:40 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Ben Simmons just made two free throws and did a Jordan shrug, lol. – 7:40 PM
Ben Simmons just made two free throws and did a Jordan shrug, lol. – 7:40 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
#AbbottElementary 🤝 #BrotherlyLove
@TISSOT pic.twitter.com/6vLcJWKFfu – 7:39 PM
#AbbottElementary 🤝 #BrotherlyLove
@TISSOT pic.twitter.com/6vLcJWKFfu – 7:39 PM
Bobby Portis @BPortistime
Jumped off the porch and went north! Happy to have my bro @Pat Connaughton back!! #UNDERDOG pic.twitter.com/WHPp4IwY0L – 7:37 PM
Jumped off the porch and went north! Happy to have my bro @Pat Connaughton back!! #UNDERDOG pic.twitter.com/WHPp4IwY0L – 7:37 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Another chorus of boos when Ben Simmons gets his first touch. pic.twitter.com/OkDasbuxAR – 7:37 PM
Another chorus of boos when Ben Simmons gets his first touch. pic.twitter.com/OkDasbuxAR – 7:37 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nic Claxton has carried the Nets scoring early. Has eight of the first 10. Ben Simmons has done the playmaking. Lead is 10-2 with 9:22 left in the first. Timeout Doc. – 7:37 PM
Nic Claxton has carried the Nets scoring early. Has eight of the first 10. Ben Simmons has done the playmaking. Lead is 10-2 with 9:22 left in the first. Timeout Doc. – 7:37 PM
Bobby Portis @BPortistime
Jumped off the porch and went north! Happy to have my bro @patconnaughton back!! #UNDERDOG pic.twitter.com/IfweTCjs2K – 7:36 PM
Jumped off the porch and went north! Happy to have my bro @patconnaughton back!! #UNDERDOG pic.twitter.com/IfweTCjs2K – 7:36 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nets jump out to an early 10-2 lead over the Sixers at the 9:22 mark in Q1. Sixers fans are booing Ben Simmons every time he touches the ball, but Philly — without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey — appears outmatched. – 7:36 PM
Nets jump out to an early 10-2 lead over the Sixers at the 9:22 mark in Q1. Sixers fans are booing Ben Simmons every time he touches the ball, but Philly — without Joel Embiid, James Harden and Tyrese Maxey — appears outmatched. – 7:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets are playing some great basketball on both ends to open this one.
Getting into the teeth of the defense and feeding Nic Claxton. He’s scored 6 points already. – 7:36 PM
Nets are playing some great basketball on both ends to open this one.
Getting into the teeth of the defense and feeding Nic Claxton. He’s scored 6 points already. – 7:36 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
It was much, much louder in here in March.
It will be fun to see this matchup when Embiid, Harden, and Maxey are all healthy again. – 7:36 PM
It was much, much louder in here in March.
It will be fun to see this matchup when Embiid, Harden, and Maxey are all healthy again. – 7:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Three fantastic passes from Ben Simmons to start the game. The confidence Simmons has shown the last three games is continuing early in this one. – 7:35 PM
Three fantastic passes from Ben Simmons to start the game. The confidence Simmons has shown the last three games is continuing early in this one. – 7:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons getting booed every time he touches the ball. Has all three Nets assists so far. – 7:34 PM
Ben Simmons getting booed every time he touches the ball. Has all three Nets assists so far. – 7:34 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Simmons is predictably getting booed whenever he touches the ball, but he’s assisted on the Nets’ first three baskets. – 7:34 PM
Simmons is predictably getting booed whenever he touches the ball, but he’s assisted on the Nets’ first three baskets. – 7:34 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
As expected, Ben Simmons is being booed whenever he touches the ball. – 7:34 PM
As expected, Ben Simmons is being booed whenever he touches the ball. – 7:34 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons gets some of the loudest boos I’ve ever heard during pregame intros here in Philly.
Entire Nets team got booed. pic.twitter.com/HsurIr4khO – 7:30 PM
Ben Simmons gets some of the loudest boos I’ve ever heard during pregame intros here in Philly.
Entire Nets team got booed. pic.twitter.com/HsurIr4khO – 7:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Sixers fans mercilessly boo Ben Simmons during pregame introductions pic.twitter.com/geyIdvtev7 – 7:29 PM
Sixers fans mercilessly boo Ben Simmons during pregame introductions pic.twitter.com/geyIdvtev7 – 7:29 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Ben Simmons got booed loudly in the introductions.
All day he’s appeared confident and ready for the moment he knew was coming. Now is his time to prove it. – 7:29 PM
Ben Simmons got booed loudly in the introductions.
All day he’s appeared confident and ready for the moment he knew was coming. Now is his time to prove it. – 7:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Ben Simmons has been introduced to a lot of boos in his return #Sixers #Nets pic.twitter.com/IGILNM8uHA – 7:29 PM
Ben Simmons has been introduced to a lot of boos in his return #Sixers #Nets pic.twitter.com/IGILNM8uHA – 7:29 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Ben Simmons introduced for the first time as a visitor at Wells Fargo Center: pic.twitter.com/DmxegOzlWI – 7:29 PM
Ben Simmons introduced for the first time as a visitor at Wells Fargo Center: pic.twitter.com/DmxegOzlWI – 7:29 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
As expected, Ben Simmons booed during his introduction #Sixers #Nets pic.twitter.com/YFwG0rirUW – 7:28 PM
As expected, Ben Simmons booed during his introduction #Sixers #Nets pic.twitter.com/YFwG0rirUW – 7:28 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Ben Simmons is heartily booed upon being introduced in Philly
‘It wasn’t that bad,’ Shaq says. – 7:28 PM
Ben Simmons is heartily booed upon being introduced in Philly
‘It wasn’t that bad,’ Shaq says. – 7:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons introduced in Philly to heavy boos. pic.twitter.com/YCLiN9Mw5y – 7:28 PM
Ben Simmons introduced in Philly to heavy boos. pic.twitter.com/YCLiN9Mw5y – 7:28 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
PPG this season:
85.2 — Nets starters tonight
39.4 — 76ers starters tonight
Predict the final score. pic.twitter.com/vC1fXQJPrn – 7:21 PM
PPG this season:
85.2 — Nets starters tonight
39.4 — 76ers starters tonight
Predict the final score. pic.twitter.com/vC1fXQJPrn – 7:21 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
the nets this season (via @Ben Falk)
simmons + claxton
221 poss
104.1 ortg (6 %tile)
53.5 efg% (47%)
120.1 drtg (7%)
simmons, no *big*
405 poss
119.3 ortg (90%)
58.5 efg% (94%)
106.8 drtg (88%)
claxton, no simmons
629 poss
114.1 ortg (62%)
56.6 eft% (83%)
111 drtg (64%) – 7:18 PM
the nets this season (via @Ben Falk)
simmons + claxton
221 poss
104.1 ortg (6 %tile)
53.5 efg% (47%)
120.1 drtg (7%)
simmons, no *big*
405 poss
119.3 ortg (90%)
58.5 efg% (94%)
106.8 drtg (88%)
claxton, no simmons
629 poss
114.1 ortg (62%)
56.6 eft% (83%)
111 drtg (64%) – 7:18 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
hello, @Tobias Harris! 😁👋
@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/1EghXl2TkA – 7:18 PM
hello, @Tobias Harris! 😁👋
@SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/1EghXl2TkA – 7:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Good evening from the City of Brotherly Love. Unlilke Joan Jett, I do not expect love to be all around tonight. Ben Simmons is back in Philly facing a Embiid, Harden and Maxley-less Sixers. My gut says he’s either going to play great or let the crowd get to him. We’ll see. – 7:16 PM
Good evening from the City of Brotherly Love. Unlilke Joan Jett, I do not expect love to be all around tonight. Ben Simmons is back in Philly facing a Embiid, Harden and Maxley-less Sixers. My gut says he’s either going to play great or let the crowd get to him. We’ll see. – 7:16 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
just when i thought this game tonight couldnt get any more overly-dramatic, TNT zooms in on Ben Simmons warming up and standing next to him is Scott Foster. – 7:15 PM
just when i thought this game tonight couldnt get any more overly-dramatic, TNT zooms in on Ben Simmons warming up and standing next to him is Scott Foster. – 7:15 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
There were waves of boos for Ben Simmons when he took the floor for pregame warmups, but they very quickly dissipated. pic.twitter.com/nHSNWRkpw6 – 7:12 PM
There were waves of boos for Ben Simmons when he took the floor for pregame warmups, but they very quickly dissipated. pic.twitter.com/nHSNWRkpw6 – 7:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons led the Nets out of the tunnel with Patty Mills right behind him. He’s getting booed every time he touches the ball. We are also 20 minutes til tip and this place is pretty empty. pic.twitter.com/N47CzWu529 – 7:10 PM
Ben Simmons led the Nets out of the tunnel with Patty Mills right behind him. He’s getting booed every time he touches the ball. We are also 20 minutes til tip and this place is pretty empty. pic.twitter.com/N47CzWu529 – 7:10 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
The reception as Ben Simmons took the court for team warmups. pic.twitter.com/nhceoKNqmB – 7:10 PM
The reception as Ben Simmons took the court for team warmups. pic.twitter.com/nhceoKNqmB – 7:10 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Ben Simmons dunking late in the 4th quarter to seal a win in his return to Philly would be so amazing and such a perfectly “Ben Simmons in November” moment. – 7:08 PM
Ben Simmons dunking late in the 4th quarter to seal a win in his return to Philly would be so amazing and such a perfectly “Ben Simmons in November” moment. – 7:08 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz will both play tonight, as expected.
Starters:
Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker and Montrezl Harrell. – 7:05 PM
Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz will both play tonight, as expected.
Starters:
Shake Milton, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, PJ Tucker and Montrezl Harrell. – 7:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Philly: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Nets starters in Philly: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Montrezl Harrell
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Shake Milton
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/WMroqvZjFf – 7:02 PM
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Montrezl Harrell
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Shake Milton
👕 @alscouniforms pic.twitter.com/WMroqvZjFf – 7:02 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Montrezl Harrell, PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton are starting for the #Sixers tonight vs. #Nets – 7:01 PM
Montrezl Harrell, PJ Tucker, Tobias Harris, De’Anthony Melton and Shake Milton are starting for the #Sixers tonight vs. #Nets – 7:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Royce O’Neale remains in the starting lineup. Joe Harris will come off the bench. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton round out your #Nets starting 5 against the Sixers. – 7:01 PM
Royce O’Neale remains in the starting lineup. Joe Harris will come off the bench. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton round out your #Nets starting 5 against the Sixers. – 7:01 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton officially join Kyrie, KD and Royce O’Neale in the starting lineup, per Nets. Simmons and Claxton’s ability to co-exist in a lineup a big key for Brooklyn moving forward. – 7:01 PM
Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton officially join Kyrie, KD and Royce O’Neale in the starting lineup, per Nets. Simmons and Claxton’s ability to co-exist in a lineup a big key for Brooklyn moving forward. – 7:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris (hip) and Furkan Korkmaz (knee) are both officially available to play tonight. Sixers will start Milton, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Harrell. – 7:01 PM
Tobias Harris (hip) and Furkan Korkmaz (knee) are both officially available to play tonight. Sixers will start Milton, Melton, Harris, Tucker and Harrell. – 7:01 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz will play tonight.
Starters: Milton, Melton, Harris, Tucker, Harrell – 7:01 PM
Tobias Harris and Furkan Korkmaz will play tonight.
Starters: Milton, Melton, Harris, Tucker, Harrell – 7:01 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Harris – Left hip soreness – AVAILABLE
Korkmaz – Left knee effusion – AVAILABLE
PHI starters:
Harris
Tucker
Harrell
Melton
Milton – 7:01 PM
Harris – Left hip soreness – AVAILABLE
Korkmaz – Left knee effusion – AVAILABLE
PHI starters:
Harris
Tucker
Harrell
Melton
Milton – 7:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters for tonight’s game at Philadelphia:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
Nets starters for tonight’s game at Philadelphia:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Per Sixers:
Harris – Left hip soreness – AVAILABLE
Korkmaz – Left knee effusion – AVAILABLE
PHI starters:
Harris
Tucker
Harrell
Melton
Milton – 7:01 PM
Per Sixers:
Harris – Left hip soreness – AVAILABLE
Korkmaz – Left knee effusion – AVAILABLE
PHI starters:
Harris
Tucker
Harrell
Melton
Milton – 7:01 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners Ep. 7: @bdameris joins for some Luka Mavericks/Harden Rockets comparisons, whether the Warriors can get going, the Jazz’s big-picture approach and Cojones Factor Player of the Week: m.youtube.com/watch?v=r7D7ML… – 6:59 PM
Howdy Partners Ep. 7: @bdameris joins for some Luka Mavericks/Harden Rockets comparisons, whether the Warriors can get going, the Jazz’s big-picture approach and Cojones Factor Player of the Week: m.youtube.com/watch?v=r7D7ML… – 6:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving pregame warmups X Q&A with Nets fans on IG instagram.com/tv/ClR6_1tgeSL… – 6:59 PM
Kyrie Irving pregame warmups X Q&A with Nets fans on IG instagram.com/tv/ClR6_1tgeSL… – 6:59 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
“I’m gonna be here all night. Let’s go, Ben. Forget all these fans. Joel’s scared.”
One Ben Simmons fan vocally showing love early. pic.twitter.com/E8vWigZSuC – 6:48 PM
“I’m gonna be here all night. Let’s go, Ben. Forget all these fans. Joel’s scared.”
One Ben Simmons fan vocally showing love early. pic.twitter.com/E8vWigZSuC – 6:48 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
KD discusses his new Off-White Presto-inspired 15 PEs…which @Bansky is absolutely not getting from him 😭😭
Full ETCs Ep on @Boardroom: https://t.co/GZgwVp6y8y pic.twitter.com/rA06eH2neL – 6:38 PM
KD discusses his new Off-White Presto-inspired 15 PEs…which @Bansky is absolutely not getting from him 😭😭
Full ETCs Ep on @Boardroom: https://t.co/GZgwVp6y8y pic.twitter.com/rA06eH2neL – 6:38 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons signed jerseys and items for a sizable crowd of Sixers fans showing him support tonight pic.twitter.com/gqqcaKxSZ6 – 6:31 PM
Ben Simmons signed jerseys and items for a sizable crowd of Sixers fans showing him support tonight pic.twitter.com/gqqcaKxSZ6 – 6:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons signing autographs for #76ers fans. #nets #sixers #nba pic.twitter.com/PNimQ45ep1 – 6:30 PM
Ben Simmons signing autographs for #76ers fans. #nets #sixers #nba pic.twitter.com/PNimQ45ep1 – 6:30 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Ben Simmons literally climbed into the stands to sign autographs and take selfies with fans after his pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/gCfAlVWtpR – 6:30 PM
Ben Simmons literally climbed into the stands to sign autographs and take selfies with fans after his pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/gCfAlVWtpR – 6:30 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Nets star Ben Simmons working on his free throws #Sixers #Nets pic.twitter.com/cOzVO08IyM – 6:23 PM
Nets star Ben Simmons working on his free throws #Sixers #Nets pic.twitter.com/cOzVO08IyM – 6:23 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry is out here, too. Chattin’ it up with assistant Sam Cassell. Sixers skill development coach (and Seth’s brother in law) Spencer Rivers and Georges Niang said hello, as well. pic.twitter.com/qX2clmXGoS – 6:22 PM
Seth Curry is out here, too. Chattin’ it up with assistant Sam Cassell. Sixers skill development coach (and Seth’s brother in law) Spencer Rivers and Georges Niang said hello, as well. pic.twitter.com/qX2clmXGoS – 6:22 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Some familiar faces warming up for tonight’s game in South Philly #Sixers #Nets pic.twitter.com/ONNUFJeg7Y – 6:21 PM
Some familiar faces warming up for tonight’s game in South Philly #Sixers #Nets pic.twitter.com/ONNUFJeg7Y – 6:21 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Doc Rivers mentioned that Harden and Embiid will get to rehab together.
“It may even turn out coming back on the same time.”
A chance Embiid misses more than just this back-to-back. – 6:21 PM
Doc Rivers mentioned that Harden and Embiid will get to rehab together.
“It may even turn out coming back on the same time.”
A chance Embiid misses more than just this back-to-back. – 6:21 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Ben Simmons out here on a court he knows well: pic.twitter.com/1Zhpen9m3N – 6:19 PM
Ben Simmons out here on a court he knows well: pic.twitter.com/1Zhpen9m3N – 6:19 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
A couple of former #Sixers going to work in Seth Curry and Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/KyMVjiDLAo – 6:19 PM
A couple of former #Sixers going to work in Seth Curry and Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/KyMVjiDLAo – 6:19 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons behind the focal point of the Sixers fan base tonight:. “This is a Vince Vaughn earmuffs night tonight. That’s what that is. And it ain’t got nothing to do with the weather either.” – 6:16 PM
Nets coach Jacque Vaughn on Ben Simmons behind the focal point of the Sixers fan base tonight:. “This is a Vince Vaughn earmuffs night tonight. That’s what that is. And it ain’t got nothing to do with the weather either.” – 6:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Ben Simmons has taken the court for his pregame warm-up. Honestly not really any boos/general hostility from what I’ve heard so far. pic.twitter.com/FmpBRY9uzK – 6:15 PM
Ben Simmons has taken the court for his pregame warm-up. Honestly not really any boos/general hostility from what I’ve heard so far. pic.twitter.com/FmpBRY9uzK – 6:15 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
Ben Simmons going back to Philly, Michael Jordan going back to Chicago.
Same deal. – 6:13 PM
Ben Simmons going back to Philly, Michael Jordan going back to Chicago.
Same deal. – 6:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant getting shots up pregame. pic.twitter.com/EHeOweDtH2 – 6:12 PM
Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant getting shots up pregame. pic.twitter.com/EHeOweDtH2 – 6:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons on the court for pregame work. No real crowd reaction, but the arena is pretty empty right now. pic.twitter.com/ESODaw7x2K – 6:12 PM
Ben Simmons on the court for pregame work. No real crowd reaction, but the arena is pretty empty right now. pic.twitter.com/ESODaw7x2K – 6:12 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton will both start tonight. – 6:08 PM
Jacque Vaughn says Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton will both start tonight. – 6:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
TJ Warren has moved past playing and practicing vs coaches, and is now going against other players. #Nets – 6:08 PM
TJ Warren has moved past playing and practicing vs coaches, and is now going against other players. #Nets – 6:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
TJ Warren has progressed from playing against coaches to playing against other players. Jacque Vaughn isn’t sure if it was 4-on-4 or 5-on-5 but was excited to share the update on Warren, who has missed each of the past two seasons with stress fractures in his left foot. #Nets – 6:07 PM
TJ Warren has progressed from playing against coaches to playing against other players. Jacque Vaughn isn’t sure if it was 4-on-4 or 5-on-5 but was excited to share the update on Warren, who has missed each of the past two seasons with stress fractures in his left foot. #Nets – 6:07 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said it’s going to be a “Vince Vaughn earmuffs night” with the crowd reaction to Ben Simmons. Excellent Old School reference. Shame on you if you don’t know what he’s referencing. – 6:07 PM
Jacque Vaughn said it’s going to be a “Vince Vaughn earmuffs night” with the crowd reaction to Ben Simmons. Excellent Old School reference. Shame on you if you don’t know what he’s referencing. – 6:07 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Jacque Vaughn on the vitriol Ben Simmons will hear from #76ers fans: “This is a Vince Vaughn earmuff night. And it ain’t got nothing to do with the weather.” #Nets #Sixers – 6:06 PM
Jacque Vaughn on the vitriol Ben Simmons will hear from #76ers fans: “This is a Vince Vaughn earmuff night. And it ain’t got nothing to do with the weather.” #Nets #Sixers – 6:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
TJ Warren worked out against other players today, but Jacque Vaughn didn’t know if it was 3-on-3 or more than that. Still no timetable for Warren’s return. – 6:05 PM
TJ Warren worked out against other players today, but Jacque Vaughn didn’t know if it was 3-on-3 or more than that. Still no timetable for Warren’s return. – 6:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
TJ Warren has moved past plating vs coaches, and is now going against other players. #Nets – 6:05 PM
TJ Warren has moved past plating vs coaches, and is now going against other players. #Nets – 6:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Yuta Watanabe is day-to-day with the hamstring tightness. Doesn’t rule him out for tomorrow, but adds it’s too early to know. – 6:04 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Yuta Watanabe is day-to-day with the hamstring tightness. Doesn’t rule him out for tomorrow, but adds it’s too early to know. – 6:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons will both start for the #Nets tonight vs. the #Sixers . – 6:04 PM
Nic Claxton and Ben Simmons will both start for the #Nets tonight vs. the #Sixers . – 6:04 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons will start again tonight for the Nets. – 6:04 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Ben Simmons will start again tonight for the Nets. – 6:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Nic Claxton will start alongside Ben Simmons tonight against the 76ers. – 6:04 PM
Nic Claxton will start alongside Ben Simmons tonight against the 76ers. – 6:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton will start together, despite the obvious spacing issues that Jacque Vaughn acknowledges. #Nets – 6:04 PM
Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton will start together, despite the obvious spacing issues that Jacque Vaughn acknowledges. #Nets – 6:04 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Nic Claxton will start, along with Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant. – 6:03 PM
Nic Claxton will start, along with Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant. – 6:03 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ben Simmons will start again at center tonight, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says. Nic Claxton will play but come off the bench. – 6:03 PM
Ben Simmons will start again at center tonight, Nets coach Jacque Vaughn says. Nic Claxton will play but come off the bench. – 6:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn said Nic Claxton will start alongside Ben Simmons tonight. – 6:03 PM
Jacque Vaughn said Nic Claxton will start alongside Ben Simmons tonight. – 6:03 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Doc Rivers admits there’s added incentive facing Simmons: “I’m sure on both sides…the guys on our team that were here, because most of those guys are on injured surplus. But yeah, clearly there is. There always is.” #Nets #76ers – 6:03 PM
Doc Rivers admits there’s added incentive facing Simmons: “I’m sure on both sides…the guys on our team that were here, because most of those guys are on injured surplus. But yeah, clearly there is. There always is.” #Nets #76ers – 6:03 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers expects Tobias Harris to play tonight. – 6:02 PM
#Sixers coach Doc Rivers expects Tobias Harris to play tonight. – 6:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons wants Philly return to stay focused on Sixers-Nets: ‘It’s not about everything else’ inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 6:00 PM
Ben Simmons wants Philly return to stay focused on Sixers-Nets: ‘It’s not about everything else’ inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 6:00 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Guards who’ve averaged 30+ points on 62+ TS% in a season:
Steph Curry in 2015-16, 2021-22, 2022-23
James Harden in 2019-20
Damian Lillard in 2019-20
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season – 5:54 PM
Guards who’ve averaged 30+ points on 62+ TS% in a season:
Steph Curry in 2015-16, 2021-22, 2022-23
James Harden in 2019-20
Damian Lillard in 2019-20
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season – 5:54 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Doc Rivers: “The natural competitiveness from Ben (Simmons) will be there, and then natural competitive from his (former) teammates will be there. I mean, that’s just natural.” #Nets #Sixers #76ers – 5:53 PM
Doc Rivers: “The natural competitiveness from Ben (Simmons) will be there, and then natural competitive from his (former) teammates will be there. I mean, that’s just natural.” #Nets #Sixers #76ers – 5:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
We send our condolences to the families of Jason Myers and Chip Tayag and everyone at WBTV after today’s devastating tragedy. – 5:51 PM
We send our condolences to the families of Jason Myers and Chip Tayag and everyone at WBTV after today’s devastating tragedy. – 5:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Doc Rivers says, when asked the idea of hacking a player tonight, that it’s tough for Philadelphia to potentially do that tonight because so many guys are hurt.
Then, with a smile: “You mean potentially doing that to Nic Claxton, right?” – 5:49 PM
Doc Rivers says, when asked the idea of hacking a player tonight, that it’s tough for Philadelphia to potentially do that tonight because so many guys are hurt.
Then, with a smile: “You mean potentially doing that to Nic Claxton, right?” – 5:49 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers is expecting Tobias Harris to play, but said it’s not certain yet. – 5:47 PM
Doc Rivers is expecting Tobias Harris to play, but said it’s not certain yet. – 5:47 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Just watched Day’Ron Sharpe make 8 straight corner 3s and hit 10/12 altogether. He thought he was gonna make 10 in a row and so did I. – 5:33 PM
Just watched Day’Ron Sharpe make 8 straight corner 3s and hit 10/12 altogether. He thought he was gonna make 10 in a row and so did I. – 5:33 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
“I’ve been in trade rumors, to be honest, ever since I’ve came into the NBA.”
Tobias Harris responds to once again having his name in trade discussions. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/21/tob… via @SixersWire – 5:33 PM
“I’ve been in trade rumors, to be honest, ever since I’ve came into the NBA.”
Tobias Harris responds to once again having his name in trade discussions. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/21/tob… via @SixersWire – 5:33 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nic Claxton (non-Covid illness) is in but Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring tightness) is out for the #Nets vs the #76ers. – 5:28 PM
Nic Claxton (non-Covid illness) is in but Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring tightness) is out for the #Nets vs the #76ers. – 5:28 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets rule Nic Claxton available for tonight’s game and Yuta Watanabe out with right hamstring tightness. – 5:27 PM
Nets rule Nic Claxton available for tonight’s game and Yuta Watanabe out with right hamstring tightness. – 5:27 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Yuta Watanabe is out tonight, per the Nets, while Nic Claxton will play. – 5:26 PM
Yuta Watanabe is out tonight, per the Nets, while Nic Claxton will play. – 5:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Updates to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at Philadelphia:
Claxton (non-Covid illness) – AVAILABLE
Watanabe (right hamstring tightness) – OUT – 5:26 PM
Updates to Nets Status Report for tonight’s game at Philadelphia:
Claxton (non-Covid illness) – AVAILABLE
Watanabe (right hamstring tightness) – OUT – 5:26 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant clarified his quote that went viral about Nets starting five.
“I definitely could’ve worded it better. I won’t put that on anyone but myself.”
Said he was referring to his teammates having to play outside their normal roles due to circumstances.
Via Etc podcast. – 5:21 PM
Kevin Durant clarified his quote that went viral about Nets starting five.
“I definitely could’ve worded it better. I won’t put that on anyone but myself.”
Said he was referring to his teammates having to play outside their normal roles due to circumstances.
Via Etc podcast. – 5:21 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Doing my first IG live of the season from Wells Fargo Center right now. Kyrie Irving is warming up. Fans haven’t yet started to trickle in.
IG: Krisplashed – 5:04 PM
Doing my first IG live of the season from Wells Fargo Center right now. Kyrie Irving is warming up. Fans haven’t yet started to trickle in.
IG: Krisplashed – 5:04 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) remains out for Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:01 PM
The Hornets say LaMelo Ball (left ankle sprain) remains out for Wednesday’s game against Philadelphia.
More NBA from me: marcstein.substack.com – 5:01 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs PHI 11/23
Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out
Martin (L Knee Procedure) out – 5:00 PM
INJURY UPDATE: @Charlotte Hornets vs PHI 11/23
Ball (L Ankle Sprain) out
Martin (L Knee Procedure) out – 5:00 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ben Simmons makes his return to Philadelphia tonight!
🏀 @RealJayWilliams explains why he’s rooting for him #NetsWorld
@Rick Kamla | @EvCoRadio
Hear Nets-76ers tonight starting at 7:30 ET only on NBA Radio https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/BVEyDudqsr – 5:00 PM
Ben Simmons makes his return to Philadelphia tonight!
🏀 @RealJayWilliams explains why he’s rooting for him #NetsWorld
@Rick Kamla | @EvCoRadio
Hear Nets-76ers tonight starting at 7:30 ET only on NBA Radio https://t.co/AYipQpw9t4 pic.twitter.com/BVEyDudqsr – 5:00 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
On/off net rating differential by top 10-ish players
Curry: +29.5
Jokic: +26.1
Morant: +15.3
Embiid: +11.4
Butler: +9.0
SGA: +8.6
Giannis: +7.9
Tatum: +7.4
AD: +7.1
Luka: +5.6
Booker: +5.3
Dame: +1.4
Durant: +1.1
LeBron: -9.6
What stands out? – 4:45 PM
On/off net rating differential by top 10-ish players
Curry: +29.5
Jokic: +26.1
Morant: +15.3
Embiid: +11.4
Butler: +9.0
SGA: +8.6
Giannis: +7.9
Tatum: +7.4
AD: +7.1
Luka: +5.6
Booker: +5.3
Dame: +1.4
Durant: +1.1
LeBron: -9.6
What stands out? – 4:45 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons wants Philly return to stay focused on #Sixers–#Nets: ‘It’s not about everything else’ inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 4:32 PM
Ben Simmons wants Philly return to stay focused on #Sixers–#Nets: ‘It’s not about everything else’ inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 4:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Gold Friday Showdown.🟡
We wrap up our four-game holiday homestand against the Nets on Friday night. Grab your tickets on @Ticketmaster ➡️ https://t.co/yPvqZMjpUa pic.twitter.com/NLkewhybVj – 4:12 PM
Gold Friday Showdown.🟡
We wrap up our four-game holiday homestand against the Nets on Friday night. Grab your tickets on @Ticketmaster ➡️ https://t.co/yPvqZMjpUa pic.twitter.com/NLkewhybVj – 4:12 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
🎙️ Voice of the Nets Podcast 🎙️
@TonyReali joins @ChrisCarrino to talk about his start on @AroundtheHorn, finding your voice, and more. – 4:10 PM
🎙️ Voice of the Nets Podcast 🎙️
@TonyReali joins @ChrisCarrino to talk about his start on @AroundtheHorn, finding your voice, and more. – 4:10 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Wrote this on Kyrie Irving, his history of losing, and why the Nets are far from fixed. For @CBS NBA: cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 4:08 PM
Wrote this on Kyrie Irving, his history of losing, and why the Nets are far from fixed. For @CBS NBA: cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 4:08 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
My favorite exchange in the Kevin Durant praising OKC rebuild clip..
After the interviewer says “And they got Chet over there”, KD goes full Thunder fan:
“Damn. I mean, shit. Damn. Once he come back, it’s gonna be ridiculous out there.” – 3:55 PM
My favorite exchange in the Kevin Durant praising OKC rebuild clip..
After the interviewer says “And they got Chet over there”, KD goes full Thunder fan:
“Damn. I mean, shit. Damn. Once he come back, it’s gonna be ridiculous out there.” – 3:55 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
*puts on tinfoil hat*
KD didn’t mention Dieng when he was praising the OKC young core like LeBron didn’t mention Wiggins when he returned to Cleveland 👀 – 3:34 PM
*puts on tinfoil hat*
KD didn’t mention Dieng when he was praising the OKC young core like LeBron didn’t mention Wiggins when he returned to Cleveland 👀 – 3:34 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
“This is the team! No more nonsense. No more complaining. No more absences.”
@Zach Lowe is ready for the Nets to prove themselves 👀 pic.twitter.com/MbZnOxXrE8 – 3:26 PM
“This is the team! No more nonsense. No more complaining. No more absences.”
@Zach Lowe is ready for the Nets to prove themselves 👀 pic.twitter.com/MbZnOxXrE8 – 3:26 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
As we get ready for tonight’s matchup against the Nets, get caught up on the Sixers with the (slightly delayed) Week in Review newsletter.
* Recapping the injury report
* Why I’m encouraged by Tucker’s play
* Embiid’s passing
* Required reading
And more: dailysix.com/week-in-review… – 3:25 PM
As we get ready for tonight’s matchup against the Nets, get caught up on the Sixers with the (slightly delayed) Week in Review newsletter.
* Recapping the injury report
* Why I’m encouraged by Tucker’s play
* Embiid’s passing
* Required reading
And more: dailysix.com/week-in-review… – 3:25 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
New from @HeavyOnSports:
Gordon Hayward has had some seriously bad luck since signing with the @Celtics back in 2017.
When Kyrie said, “It’s gonna be crazy, G,” Hayward had no idea just HOW crazy.
bit.ly/3EUVUny – 3:23 PM
New from @HeavyOnSports:
Gordon Hayward has had some seriously bad luck since signing with the @Celtics back in 2017.
When Kyrie said, “It’s gonna be crazy, G,” Hayward had no idea just HOW crazy.
bit.ly/3EUVUny – 3:23 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tyrese Maxey has taken advantage of the opportunity that Ben Simmons’ absence gave him. Simmons praised Maxey for his work at shootaround this morning. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/22/net… via @SixersWire – 3:10 PM
Tyrese Maxey has taken advantage of the opportunity that Ben Simmons’ absence gave him. Simmons praised Maxey for his work at shootaround this morning. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/22/net… via @SixersWire – 3:10 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
They’re @Kevin Durant approved. Coming December 2.
Nets x @olivier__rogers pic.twitter.com/k3gjf4KNC0 – 2:50 PM
They’re @Kevin Durant approved. Coming December 2.
Nets x @olivier__rogers pic.twitter.com/k3gjf4KNC0 – 2:50 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Giannis Antetokounmpo X Montrezl Harrell = Drama.
instagram.com/p/ClQ50o4s8B7/… – 2:37 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo X Montrezl Harrell = Drama.
instagram.com/p/ClQ50o4s8B7/… – 2:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Idk how SGA has Kobe over LeBron & MJ all time when he ain’t even better than KD – 2:36 PM
Idk how SGA has Kobe over LeBron & MJ all time when he ain’t even better than KD – 2:36 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons doesn’t expect #Sixers injuries to make Philly return anticlimactic: ‘Fans will make up for it’ inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 2:23 PM
Ben Simmons doesn’t expect #Sixers injuries to make Philly return anticlimactic: ‘Fans will make up for it’ inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 2:23 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
It’s been 886 days since Ben Simmons last stepped on the floor in Philadelphia.
Simmons spoke about what he’s expecting when he makes his long-awaited return Tuesday. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-ben-… – 2:09 PM
It’s been 886 days since Ben Simmons last stepped on the floor in Philadelphia.
Simmons spoke about what he’s expecting when he makes his long-awaited return Tuesday. clutchpoints.com/nets-news-ben-… – 2:09 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
#Sixers two-way player Mike Foster Jr. is available to play for Philly on Tuesday night vs. #Nets – 1:49 PM
#Sixers two-way player Mike Foster Jr. is available to play for Philly on Tuesday night vs. #Nets – 1:49 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Raptors now list Dalano Banton as questionable vs. Nets on Wednesday with a non-Covid illness. Had missed Saturday’s game vs. Hawks with a sprained ankle. Barnes (knee) is also questionable. Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (knee) and Justin Champagnie (back) are out. – 1:44 PM
Raptors now list Dalano Banton as questionable vs. Nets on Wednesday with a non-Covid illness. Had missed Saturday’s game vs. Hawks with a sprained ankle. Barnes (knee) is also questionable. Precious Achiuwa (ankle), Otto Porter (knee) and Justin Champagnie (back) are out. – 1:44 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
In addition to Scottie Barnes being questionable and Siakam being out, Precious Achiuwa, Otto Porter Jr., Justin Champagnie and Ron Harper Jr. are out for tomorrow’s game vs. Brooklyn. Dalano Banton, who sprained his ankle against Miami last week, is questionable with illness. – 1:44 PM
In addition to Scottie Barnes being questionable and Siakam being out, Precious Achiuwa, Otto Porter Jr., Justin Champagnie and Ron Harper Jr. are out for tomorrow’s game vs. Brooklyn. Dalano Banton, who sprained his ankle against Miami last week, is questionable with illness. – 1:44 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry said he’s “steadily getting better” physically.
“I’ve been up and down. Still fighting some things just consistency-wise of feeling 100 percent… I’m not all the way there, but I’d say it’s a long process, long season, and eventually I’ll get where I need to be.” – 1:33 PM
Seth Curry said he’s “steadily getting better” physically.
“I’ve been up and down. Still fighting some things just consistency-wise of feeling 100 percent… I’m not all the way there, but I’d say it’s a long process, long season, and eventually I’ll get where I need to be.” – 1:33 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons on facing the Sixers without Joel Embiid: ‘The fans will make up for it’
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 1:33 PM
Ben Simmons on facing the Sixers without Joel Embiid: ‘The fans will make up for it’
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 1:33 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Officially, Barnes is listed as questionable vs Brooklyn tomorrow with his knee sprain. Banton, who’s also dealing with an ankle injury, is now listed as questionable with an illness.
Siakam, Achiuwa, Porter and
Champagnie are out. – 1:31 PM
Officially, Barnes is listed as questionable vs Brooklyn tomorrow with his knee sprain. Banton, who’s also dealing with an ankle injury, is now listed as questionable with an illness.
Siakam, Achiuwa, Porter and
Champagnie are out. – 1:31 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.