Nets vs. 76ers: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center
The Brooklyn Nets are spending $23,515,095 per win while the Philadelphia 76ers are spending $19,057,222 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 22, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: TNT
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic
Away Radio: WFAN-FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@KanePitman
New podcast @ESPNAusNZ w/@Olgun Uluc
🏀 Numbers behind Cairns looking legit
🏀 Have Adelaide changed their identity?
🏀 Old man takes and complaints
🏀 Bad luck and bad decisions in Illawarra
🏀 What has changed for Ben Simmons in last few games
🎙️ https://t.co/76xHheJV3V pic.twitter.com/bsgv2T7MFV – 3:57 AM
@KanePitman
Ben Simmons returns to Philly tomorrow. Some of the numbers behind the early days of his return to the floor ⬇️
pic.twitter.com/nM3VKs6A8C – 3:02 AM