Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray upgraded to questionable against Detroit

Harrison Wind: Nuggets just upgraded Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (COVID protocols) to questionable tonight.
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is warming up right now. pic.twitter.com/Eog1IzZa1t – 7:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray just walked into Ball Arena eating a plate of food. – 7:32 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic just took the court for his pregame shooting session. Seems to be a positive development. – 7:28 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Sounds like Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are truly questionable after testing out of protocols. Aaron Gordon’s going to play. Peyton Watson won’t. Bones Hyland is TBD, as well. – 7:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have cleared COVID protocols, Michael Malone says, but he has “no idea” if they’ll play tonight. They’ll come to the arena, and Denver will determine if they’ll play shortly. – 7:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said he has no idea if Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray will play tonight. They’ve cleared protocol but they’re TBD. – 7:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have cleared COVID protocols, Michael Malone says but he has “no idea” if they’ll play tonight. They’ll come to the arena, and Denver will determine if they’ll play shortly. – 7:18 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone on Jokic and Murray being questionable, says they were upgraded because they’ve cleared protocols which doesn’t mean they’re going to play. Said the plan is to get them over to Ball Arena and see how they feel, how they’re moving, then make a decision. – 7:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic wasn’t warming up at his normal time just now, wouldn’t take that as anything definitive about his status tonight though. Michael Malone’s talking shortly. – 7:12 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray have been upgraded to questionable (health and safety protocol) – 6:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets just upgraded Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (COVID protocols) to questionable tonight. – 6:39 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
On/off net rating differential by top 10-ish players
Curry: +29.5
Jokic: +26.1
Morant: +15.3
Embiid: +11.4
Butler: +9.0
SGA: +8.6
Giannis: +7.9
Tatum: +7.4
AD: +7.1
Luka: +5.6
Booker: +5.3
Dame: +1.4
Durant: +1.1
LeBron: -9.6
What stands out? – 4:45 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I can’t tell you how excited I am to share A HUNDRED INVISIBLE THREADS.
And for people to discover the rich, interesting, and largely untold history of basketball in Serbia. Jokic didn’t just happen. There is a reason so many basketball players have come from ex-Yugoslavia. pic.twitter.com/9hi5h1AAHm – 2:34 AM
I can’t tell you how excited I am to share A HUNDRED INVISIBLE THREADS.
TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA
DEN injury report:
Bones Hyland (L hip soreness) is probable.
Aaron Gordon (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Ish Smith (R calf strain) is questionable.
Jamal Murray & Nikola Jokic (health & safety protocols) are upgraded to doubtful.
Jeff Green (R knee contusion) is out. – 8:37 PM
