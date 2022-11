Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be active tonight

I can’t tell you how excited I am to share A HUNDRED INVISIBLE THREADS.And for people to discover the rich, interesting, and largely untold history of basketball in Serbia. Jokic didn’t just happen. There is a reason so many basketball players have come from ex-Yugoslavia. pic.twitter.com/9hi5h1AAHm

Nikola Jokic wasn’t warming up at his normal time just now, wouldn’t take that as anything definitive about his status tonight though. Michael Malone’s talking shortly. – 7:12 PM

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have cleared COVID protocols, Michael Malone says but he has “no idea” if they’ll play tonight. They’ll come to the arena, and Denver will determine if they’ll play shortly. – 7:18 PM

Michael Malone said he has no idea if Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray will play tonight. They’ve cleared protocol but they’re TBD. – 7:18 PM

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have cleared COVID protocols, Michael Malone says, but he has “no idea” if they’ll play tonight. They’ll come to the arena, and Denver will determine if they’ll play shortly. – 7:18 PM

Sounds like Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are truly questionable after testing out of protocols. Aaron Gordon’s going to play. Peyton Watson won’t. Bones Hyland is TBD, as well. – 7:20 PM

Nikola Jokic just took the court for his pregame shooting session. Seems to be a positive development. – 7:28 PM

Murray, AG, and Jokic is back! Let’s pregame.✅ Jokic and Murray clear protocols✅ AG is back!✅ Who has earned more minutes?✅ Rate the spice 🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶

The Nuggets have their regular starters back for tonight’s game against the Pistons – Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:41 PM

This place is packed for a Tuesday night without knowing Jokic or Murray would play beforehand. – 9:13 PM

Have already seen Jamal Murray with his hands on his knees a few minutes into this one. Coming out of health and safety protocol, would bet he’s the first sub out instead of MPJ as they monitor his minutes. – 9:18 PM

Jokic clearly fouled Bagley on the postup. Malone, with 6:06 in the 1Q, quickly challenges it.He won’t win this. – 9:23 PM

Under the premise of Nikola Jokic’s fouls are “more valuable than other guys,” Malone is challening that offensive foul on Joker. – 9:23 PM

Malone is challenging the offensive foul on Jokic. It’ll be tough to reverse since Jokic threw extended that arm. – 9:24 PM

Michael Malone uses his challenge on a Nikola Jokic offensive foul with 6:06 left in the first. That was never getting overturned. – 9:25 PM

Perhaps winded from COVID, watch Joker hit at least five hit-ahead passes tonight so as not to run the floor. – 9:27 PM

Joseph had a prime opportunity to find Duren for a lob with Jokic trailing on that last play. – 9:46 PM

That’s already Denver’s 13th second-chance point so far tonight.CB saved one and it led to Bruce Brown’s 3-pointer. Joker saved that one and BB jammed it. – 9:46 PM

No one really gets how strong Nikola Jokic is. He just threw Jalen Duran aside on that box out like was nothing. – 9:47 PM

Nikola Jokic got pissed at an official for a push he didn’t call while on offense, but then he takes a charge, then he shuts down a Marvin Bagley post-up. He’s going now. – 9:57 PM

Jamal Murray is one of the best screeners for Denver. When you set great screens, a lot of the time you’re the one that ends up open, and he takes advantage of that all the time. That slip was so good. – 9:58 PM

Pistons missed two wide-open corner 3s from two of their best shooters. Jokic is dime’ing everyone.Denver up by one now. – 10:02 PM

Denver has arguably some of the worst offensive schemes and principles in the NBA but it largely doesn’t matter bc Jokic is that good. – 10:03 PM

Nikola Jokic at the half: 16 points (7-9 FG’s), 7 rebounds, 7 assists. Aaron Gordon had a good first few minutes — Jokic has done everything since. – 10:18 PM

The Nuggets welcomed back Jokic, Murray and Gordon and go into the half down 58-57.Jokic has a line of 16 points, 7 rebs, 7 assists and Gordon added 12 points.Detroit currently has the worst record in the league.If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 10:19 PM

