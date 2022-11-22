Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will be active tonight

Harrison Wind: Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are both available for tonight, Nuggets announce.
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
Source: Twitter @HarrisonWind
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets welcomed back Jokic, Murray and Gordon and go into the half down 58-57.
Jokic has a line of 16 points, 7 rebs, 7 assists and Gordon added 12 points.
Detroit currently has the worst record in the league.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 10:19 PM
The Nuggets welcomed back Jokic, Murray and Gordon and go into the half down 58-57.
Jokic has a line of 16 points, 7 rebs, 7 assists and Gordon added 12 points.
Detroit currently has the worst record in the league.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 10:19 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic at the half: 16 points (7-9 FG’s), 7 rebounds, 7 assists. Aaron Gordon had a good first few minutes — Jokic has done everything since. – 10:18 PM
Nikola Jokic at the half: 16 points (7-9 FG’s), 7 rebounds, 7 assists. Aaron Gordon had a good first few minutes — Jokic has done everything since. – 10:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
14-4 Nuggets run after Jokic finds Gordon for a dunk. Pistons down 54-53 with 1:31 left in the 2nd – 10:03 PM
14-4 Nuggets run after Jokic finds Gordon for a dunk. Pistons down 54-53 with 1:31 left in the 2nd – 10:03 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Denver has arguably some of the worst offensive schemes and principles in the NBA but it largely doesn’t matter bc Jokic is that good. – 10:03 PM
Denver has arguably some of the worst offensive schemes and principles in the NBA but it largely doesn’t matter bc Jokic is that good. – 10:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons missed two wide-open corner 3s from two of their best shooters. Jokic is dime’ing everyone.
Denver up by one now. – 10:02 PM
Pistons missed two wide-open corner 3s from two of their best shooters. Jokic is dime’ing everyone.
Denver up by one now. – 10:02 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
That pass by Jokic was unreal. KCP couldn’t knock it down though. – 10:01 PM
That pass by Jokic was unreal. KCP couldn’t knock it down though. – 10:01 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray is one of the best screeners for Denver. When you set great screens, a lot of the time you’re the one that ends up open, and he takes advantage of that all the time. That slip was so good. – 9:58 PM
Jamal Murray is one of the best screeners for Denver. When you set great screens, a lot of the time you’re the one that ends up open, and he takes advantage of that all the time. That slip was so good. – 9:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic got pissed at an official for a push he didn’t call while on offense, but then he takes a charge, then he shuts down a Marvin Bagley post-up. He’s going now. – 9:57 PM
Nikola Jokic got pissed at an official for a push he didn’t call while on offense, but then he takes a charge, then he shuts down a Marvin Bagley post-up. He’s going now. – 9:57 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
No one really gets how strong Nikola Jokic is. He just threw Jalen Duran aside on that box out like was nothing. – 9:47 PM
No one really gets how strong Nikola Jokic is. He just threw Jalen Duran aside on that box out like was nothing. – 9:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That’s already Denver’s 13th second-chance point so far tonight.
CB saved one and it led to Bruce Brown’s 3-pointer. Joker saved that one and BB jammed it. – 9:46 PM
That’s already Denver’s 13th second-chance point so far tonight.
CB saved one and it led to Bruce Brown’s 3-pointer. Joker saved that one and BB jammed it. – 9:46 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Joseph had a prime opportunity to find Duren for a lob with Jokic trailing on that last play. – 9:46 PM
Joseph had a prime opportunity to find Duren for a lob with Jokic trailing on that last play. – 9:46 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets are living inside so far, already with 22 points in the paint after first quarter. AG has basically set up camp there. Joker with 6 points, 4 assists in 9 minutes. Denver already with 10 assists, too, but Bogdanovic carrying DET with 13.
29-28, Denver. – 9:35 PM
#Nuggets are living inside so far, already with 22 points in the paint after first quarter. AG has basically set up camp there. Joker with 6 points, 4 assists in 9 minutes. Denver already with 10 assists, too, but Bogdanovic carrying DET with 13.
29-28, Denver. – 9:35 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Perhaps winded from COVID, watch Joker hit at least five hit-ahead passes tonight so as not to run the floor. – 9:27 PM
Perhaps winded from COVID, watch Joker hit at least five hit-ahead passes tonight so as not to run the floor. – 9:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Interesting challenge by Malone, looked like a clear offensive foul by Jokic. Refs confirmed the call – 9:25 PM
Interesting challenge by Malone, looked like a clear offensive foul by Jokic. Refs confirmed the call – 9:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone uses his challenge on a Nikola Jokic offensive foul with 6:06 left in the first. That was never getting overturned. – 9:25 PM
Michael Malone uses his challenge on a Nikola Jokic offensive foul with 6:06 left in the first. That was never getting overturned. – 9:25 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Malone is challenging the offensive foul on Jokic. It’ll be tough to reverse since Jokic threw extended that arm. – 9:24 PM
Malone is challenging the offensive foul on Jokic. It’ll be tough to reverse since Jokic threw extended that arm. – 9:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Under the premise of Nikola Jokic’s fouls are “more valuable than other guys,” Malone is challening that offensive foul on Joker. – 9:23 PM
Under the premise of Nikola Jokic’s fouls are “more valuable than other guys,” Malone is challening that offensive foul on Joker. – 9:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jokic clearly fouled Bagley on the postup. Malone, with 6:06 in the 1Q, quickly challenges it.
He won’t win this. – 9:23 PM
Jokic clearly fouled Bagley on the postup. Malone, with 6:06 in the 1Q, quickly challenges it.
He won’t win this. – 9:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Have already seen Jamal Murray with his hands on his knees a few minutes into this one. Coming out of health and safety protocol, would bet he’s the first sub out instead of MPJ as they monitor his minutes. – 9:18 PM
Have already seen Jamal Murray with his hands on his knees a few minutes into this one. Coming out of health and safety protocol, would bet he’s the first sub out instead of MPJ as they monitor his minutes. – 9:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
This place is packed for a Tuesday night without knowing Jokic or Murray would play beforehand. – 9:13 PM
This place is packed for a Tuesday night without knowing Jokic or Murray would play beforehand. – 9:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Looks like Murray, Jokic and Hyland will play against the Pistons. – 8:53 PM
Looks like Murray, Jokic and Hyland will play against the Pistons. – 8:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, both listed as questionable due to health & safety protocols, are starting for Denver tonight – 8:48 PM
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, both listed as questionable due to health & safety protocols, are starting for Denver tonight – 8:48 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets have their regular starters back for tonight’s game against the Pistons – Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:41 PM
The Nuggets have their regular starters back for tonight’s game against the Pistons – Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Pistons:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:40 PM
Nuggets starters vs. Pistons:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets announce Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are all available tonight. – 8:32 PM
Nuggets announce Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are all available tonight. – 8:32 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Murray, AG, and Jokic is back! Let’s pregame.
✅ Jokic and Murray clear protocols
✅ AG is back!
✅ Who has earned more minutes?
✅ Rate the spice 🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶
youtube.com/watch?v=6YW_kj… – 8:29 PM
Murray, AG, and Jokic is back! Let’s pregame.
✅ Jokic and Murray clear protocols
✅ AG is back!
✅ Who has earned more minutes?
✅ Rate the spice 🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶
youtube.com/watch?v=6YW_kj… – 8:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are both available for tonight, Nuggets announce. – 8:28 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are both available for tonight, Nuggets announce. – 8:28 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
What’s your team?
Mine: Trae, Mitchell, LeBron, Giannis, Jokic. pic.twitter.com/IBl1XMb5j5 – 8:04 PM
What’s your team?
Mine: Trae, Mitchell, LeBron, Giannis, Jokic. pic.twitter.com/IBl1XMb5j5 – 8:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is warming up right now. pic.twitter.com/Eog1IzZa1t – 7:36 PM
Nikola Jokic is warming up right now. pic.twitter.com/Eog1IzZa1t – 7:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray just walked into Ball Arena eating a plate of food. – 7:32 PM
Jamal Murray just walked into Ball Arena eating a plate of food. – 7:32 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic just took the court for his pregame shooting session. Seems to be a positive development. – 7:28 PM
Nikola Jokic just took the court for his pregame shooting session. Seems to be a positive development. – 7:28 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Sounds like Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are truly questionable after testing out of protocols. Aaron Gordon’s going to play. Peyton Watson won’t. Bones Hyland is TBD, as well. – 7:20 PM
Sounds like Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are truly questionable after testing out of protocols. Aaron Gordon’s going to play. Peyton Watson won’t. Bones Hyland is TBD, as well. – 7:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have cleared COVID protocols, Michael Malone says, but he has “no idea” if they’ll play tonight. They’ll come to the arena, and Denver will determine if they’ll play shortly. – 7:18 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have cleared COVID protocols, Michael Malone says, but he has “no idea” if they’ll play tonight. They’ll come to the arena, and Denver will determine if they’ll play shortly. – 7:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said he has no idea if Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray will play tonight. They’ve cleared protocol but they’re TBD. – 7:18 PM
Michael Malone said he has no idea if Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray will play tonight. They’ve cleared protocol but they’re TBD. – 7:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have cleared COVID protocols, Michael Malone says but he has “no idea” if they’ll play tonight. They’ll come to the arena, and Denver will determine if they’ll play shortly. – 7:18 PM
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have cleared COVID protocols, Michael Malone says but he has “no idea” if they’ll play tonight. They’ll come to the arena, and Denver will determine if they’ll play shortly. – 7:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic wasn’t warming up at his normal time just now, wouldn’t take that as anything definitive about his status tonight though. Michael Malone’s talking shortly. – 7:12 PM
Nikola Jokic wasn’t warming up at his normal time just now, wouldn’t take that as anything definitive about his status tonight though. Michael Malone’s talking shortly. – 7:12 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray have been upgraded to questionable (health and safety protocol) – 6:48 PM
Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray have been upgraded to questionable (health and safety protocol) – 6:48 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
On/off net rating differential by top 10-ish players
Curry: +29.5
Jokic: +26.1
Morant: +15.3
Embiid: +11.4
Butler: +9.0
SGA: +8.6
Giannis: +7.9
Tatum: +7.4
AD: +7.1
Luka: +5.6
Booker: +5.3
Dame: +1.4
Durant: +1.1
LeBron: -9.6
What stands out? – 4:45 PM
On/off net rating differential by top 10-ish players
Curry: +29.5
Jokic: +26.1
Morant: +15.3
Embiid: +11.4
Butler: +9.0
SGA: +8.6
Giannis: +7.9
Tatum: +7.4
AD: +7.1
Luka: +5.6
Booker: +5.3
Dame: +1.4
Durant: +1.1
LeBron: -9.6
What stands out? – 4:45 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I can’t tell you how excited I am to share A HUNDRED INVISIBLE THREADS.
And for people to discover the rich, interesting, and largely untold history of basketball in Serbia. Jokic didn’t just happen. There is a reason so many basketball players have come from ex-Yugoslavia. pic.twitter.com/9hi5h1AAHm – 2:34 AM
I can’t tell you how excited I am to share A HUNDRED INVISIBLE THREADS.
And for people to discover the rich, interesting, and largely untold history of basketball in Serbia. Jokic didn’t just happen. There is a reason so many basketball players have come from ex-Yugoslavia. pic.twitter.com/9hi5h1AAHm – 2:34 AM
More on this storyline
Katy Winge: Coach Malone on Jokic and Murray being questionable, says they were upgraded because they’ve cleared protocols which doesn’t mean they’re going to play. Said the plan is to get them over to Ball Arena and see how they feel, how they’re moving, then make a decision. -via Twitter @katywinge / November 22, 2022
Harrison Wind: Nuggets just upgraded Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (COVID protocols) to questionable tonight. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / November 22, 2022
Harrison Wind: No sign of Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray at shootaround. Seems like they’re going to be out again tonight. Still in COVID protocols. -via Twitter @HarrisonWind / November 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.