Pascal Siakam returning next week?

Aaron Rose: Nick Nurse says Pascal Siakam is targeting a return next week
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
One good piece of news on the Raptors health front is Pascal Siakam practiced (non-contact) for the second straight day with an eye toward ramping up to full speed later this week. Hope is that Siakam will be available mid-to-late next week. – 12:58 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The plan is for Pascal Siakam (groin) to ramp up in practice later this week, hopefully be cleared for contact over the weekend, and then the hope is to have him back in the lineup sometime next week. – 12:18 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Raptors hoping Pascal Siakam can return from his adductor strain next week. – 12:09 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Pascal Siakam was doing non-contact work today, but he all but certainly won’t be available Wednesday. Precious Achiuwa doesn’t have a walking boot but he is a “ways away” according to Nick Nurse. Trent is past his him injury, no lingering ankle concerns for Barnes. – 12:15 PM
Josh Lewenberg: Otto Porter Jr. dislocated his toe during last night’s win in Detroit. The Raptors have already ruled him out for tomorrow’s game vs Miami. Siakam and Achiuwa remain out, as well. VanVleet and Trent are listed as questionable. -via Twitter @JLew1050 / November 15, 2022
Michael Grange: Birch (knee), Siakam (groin) remain out vs. Rockets. Justin Chamagnie (back soreness) is also out. -via Twitter @michaelgrange / November 9, 2022
