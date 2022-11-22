Pistons 70, Nuggets 71: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (3-15) play against the Denver Nuggets (6-6) at Ball Arena
Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 22, 2022
Detroit Pistons 70, Denver Nuggets 71 (Q3 06:15)
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Murray is taking way too long to get the Nuggets into their offense. Wasting 8-12 seconds every possession just to get the possession started. – 10:38 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley is making some tough shots and allowing Detroit to answer every Denver bucket. – 10:38 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Great sequence from Michael Porter Jr. A block on one end, then he takes it to the rim for an and-1 finish. – 10:35 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets already with 22(!!!) second chance points. We just started the second half. – 10:31 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker’s first game back and hasn’t missed a beat
16/7/7 in the first half pic.twitter.com/pdsimA3RIT – 10:27 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The Nuggets have 57 points at the half. They have the 8th best offense this season. Still, it’s a crime that they don’t shoot more 3s. Denver leads the NBA in 3-point percentage but is just 25th in attempts/game. There’s so much left on the table. They could be historic. – 10:23 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
The Nuggets welcomed back Jokic, Murray and Gordon and go into the half down 58-57.
Jokic has a line of 16 points, 7 rebs, 7 assists and Gordon added 12 points.
Detroit currently has the worst record in the league.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 10:19 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📊 Q2 📊
🔹@Bojan Bogdanovic: 15 PTS / 4 REB / 3 AST
🔹@Kevin Knox: 9 PTS / 4 REB / 4-5 FG
🔹@Marvin Bagley: 8 PTS / 2 REB / 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/Q6h56p1VKO – 10:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic at the half: 16 points (7-9 FG’s), 7 rebounds, 7 assists. Aaron Gordon had a good first few minutes — Jokic has done everything since. – 10:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Pistons 58, Nuggets 57. Detroit shot 53.2% overall. Nuggets shot 49%.
Bogdanovic: 15 points
Knox: 9 points
Burks: 8 points
Bagley: 8 points – 10:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Pistons 58, Nuggets 57. Detroit answered another Denver run.
Bogdanovic: 15 points
Burks: 8 points
Bagley: 8 points
Detroit’s bench has outscored Denver’s by 10 – 10:15 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Could that possibly have been the worst challenge in NBA history?
The foul challenge turned into a flagrant against the Pistons. – 10:15 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Halftime: #Pistons 58, #Nuggets 57.
Bogdanovic: 15 pts, 4 rebs, 3 asts
Knox: 9 pts, 4 rebs
Bagley: 8 pts, 2 rebs
Burks: 8 pts – 10:15 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Pistons just challenged a call and, not only was it unsuccessful, but they determined that it was a flagrant.
Then AG missed 3 straight free throws. – 10:14 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons got bailed out lol. Gordon missed all three free throws. A Pistons fan somewhere just screamed “BALL DON’T LIE” – 10:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Detroit just challenged that AG shooting foul … and it got upgraded to a flagrant. That is … rich? – 10:13 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Caldwell-Pope’s foul on Bogey has been upgraded to a flagrant one. Detroit will get two free throws and maintain possession of the ball. – 10:10 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker got both of them to jump with the fake 🫣 pic.twitter.com/qJ21QE4uom – 10:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Flagrant-1 on KCP. Bogdanovic’s fall looked bad, KCP knocked him off-balance while he was in the air. Understand the call even though it wasn’t intentional – 10:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Wow. KCP got a Flagrant-1 for that. Scary fall for Bogey, but I didn’t think the foul was that bad. – 10:09 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
14-4 Nuggets run after Jokic finds Gordon for a dunk. Pistons down 54-53 with 1:31 left in the 2nd – 10:03 PM
Haralabos Voulgaris @haralabob
Denver has arguably some of the worst offensive schemes and principles in the NBA but it largely doesn’t matter bc Jokic is that good. – 10:03 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons missed two wide-open corner 3s from two of their best shooters. Jokic is dime’ing everyone.
Denver up by one now. – 10:02 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
That pass by Jokic was unreal. KCP couldn’t knock it down though. – 10:01 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Jamal Murray is one of the best screeners for Denver. When you set great screens, a lot of the time you’re the one that ends up open, and he takes advantage of that all the time. That slip was so good. – 9:58 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic got pissed at an official for a push he didn’t call while on offense, but then he takes a charge, then he shuts down a Marvin Bagley post-up. He’s going now. – 9:57 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
The speed, the feed, the finish💨
@Jaden Ivey ➡️ @Kevin Knox pic.twitter.com/qU1Hpp1R6K – 9:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That is awful. Offical stopped the play to call a tech on Bogi even though the #Nuggets were on the fastbreak. Malone is irate. – 9:56 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bogey gets a tech. Malone is furious because the Nuggets had an advantage in transition. – 9:56 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Jokić now officially leads the Nuggets in charges drawn with 2. – 9:55 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons are on a 9-0 run to take a 49-40 lead with 5:35 left until the half. – 9:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Pistons, down three of their top five players, are leading the Nuggets 49-40 with 5:35 to play until halftime. They’re shooting 57.9% overall and have 12 assists against 5 turnovers – 9:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Young, shorthanded Pistons have spent this entire trip answering every punch a team has thrown at them. Nuggets tied it up at 40. Pistons now up by 9.
For morale, you need to see one of these led to a win. But they’ve been very competitive the last 1.5 weeks against good teams. – 9:51 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
What a pass from @Cory Joseph 🫢 pic.twitter.com/qZCfNbF47v – 9:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Kevin Knox has been very solid this week. Has seven points and 3 rebounds in 8 minutes tonight – 9:50 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
No one really gets how strong Nikola Jokic is. He just threw Jalen Duran aside on that box out like was nothing. – 9:47 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cool Cade Cunningham moment I heard from before the game: A Purdue family living in Denver was in the stands. Kid’s first NBA game. He asks Cade if Ivey is around.Cade took the kid’s jersey to the locker room and came back with it signed by Jaden. – 9:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That’s already Denver’s 13th second-chance point so far tonight.
CB saved one and it led to Bruce Brown’s 3-pointer. Joker saved that one and BB jammed it. – 9:46 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Joseph had a prime opportunity to find Duren for a lob with Jokic trailing on that last play. – 9:46 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Bruce Brown is so fun to watch play basketball. I will tweet this every game until it isn’t true. – 9:46 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Also, Alec Burks essentially averaging a point per minute this season allows Casey to play an all-bench unit to good use. – 9:42 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
That pass by Duren is something we haven’t seen this season. Detroit has a 40-34 lead over Denver with 8:34 left until halftime. – 9:42 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
That was Duren’s best pass of the season, by far. Pistons leading the Nuggets 40-34 with 8:34 to play until halftime – 9:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
We FINALLY got our first Jalen Duren dime. Nuggets call a timeout. Detroit up by six. – 9:41 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons’ offense continues to be, like, legit good.
Average defense and they might be unbeaten on this trip. – 9:40 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets are living inside so far, already with 22 points in the paint after first quarter. AG has basically set up camp there. Joker with 6 points, 4 assists in 9 minutes. Denver already with 10 assists, too, but Bogdanovic carrying DET with 13.
29-28, Denver. – 9:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Pistons have airballed so badly that the Nuggets have given up offensive rebounds from pure shock lol – 9:34 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
End of the 1st quarter: #Nuggets 29, #Pistons 28.
Bogdanovic: 13 pts, 2 rebs
Bagley: 4 pts, 1 reb
Hayes: 3 pts, 2 asts – 9:34 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Nuggets 29, Pistons 28. Knox tipped a missed 3 from Hami in at the buzzer, but it’s under review.
Bogdanovic: 13 points
Bagley: 4 points – 9:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Nuggets 29, Pistons 28
Bogdanovic: 13 points
Not much defense from either side in this one so far. – 9:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons just sit and watch the flight of the ball. They don’t react. Too many Nuggets offensive rebounds near the 3-point line. – 9:33 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
That Hayes-to-Bagley oop felt like the first halfcourt oop in two seasons. – 9:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Perhaps winded from COVID, watch Joker hit at least five hit-ahead passes tonight so as not to run the floor. – 9:27 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Interesting challenge by Malone, looked like a clear offensive foul by Jokic. Refs confirmed the call – 9:25 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone uses his challenge on a Nikola Jokic offensive foul with 6:06 left in the first. That was never getting overturned. – 9:25 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Malone is challenging the offensive foul on Jokic. It’ll be tough to reverse since Jokic threw extended that arm. – 9:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Under the premise of Nikola Jokic’s fouls are “more valuable than other guys,” Malone is challening that offensive foul on Joker. – 9:23 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Jokic clearly fouled Bagley on the postup. Malone, with 6:06 in the 1Q, quickly challenges it.
He won’t win this. – 9:23 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bojan Bogdanovic averages more points per game against the Nuggets than any other team in the NBA. He absolutely loves playing Denver. – 9:21 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Aaron Gordon starts 3-3 from the floor. All his makes are in the restricted area. Gordon’s shooting 58% from the field this season but could probably shoot near 70% if he wanted to. He’s a walking mismatch every night. – 9:21 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bogdanovic has 11 of the #Pistons‘ first 14 points and the Detroit has a 14-12 lead over the #Nuggets with 6:19 left in the first quarter. – 9:20 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons lead Nuggets 14-12 early on. Detroit has already conceded four second-chance points.
Bogdanovic has 11 points
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons 14, Nuggets 12 midway through the 1st. Bogdanovic has 11 points and is on pace for 90 – 9:20 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Have already seen Jamal Murray with his hands on his knees a few minutes into this one. Coming out of health and safety protocol, would bet he’s the first sub out instead of MPJ as they monitor his minutes. – 9:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
The Nuggets and Clippers have like half of Detroit’s core players from 2016-19 – 9:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Pistons are up 8-0. The Nuggets fans aren’t allowed to sit until DEnver scores. Legs are getting sore. – 9:14 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nuggets killer Bojan Bogdanovic scores the first five points for the Pistons. – 9:13 PM
Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
With his 15th point against the Nuggets, Jaden Ivey is the third-fastest rookie in Pistons history (17 games) to score 300 points, behind Isiah Thomas (14) and Grant Hill (15).
Ivey leads all rookies with 17 double-digit scoring performances this season. – 9:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
This place is packed for a Tuesday night without knowing Jokic or Murray would play beforehand. – 9:13 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons are wearing the teals on the road for the first time in 20-plus years. – 9:10 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
A moment of silence for the five lives lost and eighteen people injured in Colorado Springs. pic.twitter.com/WmZCy7wpLj – 9:09 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nuggets intro theme is DMX “Intro”. I want to go move a mountain now. – 9:08 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
This is Teagan. Teagan makes a sign for Aaron Gordon almost every home game. Tonight, AG came over and signed it.
That’s an AG jersey too, btw 🥹
Bigger than basketball. pic.twitter.com/4PZASwSNRP – 9:06 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The Nuggets are holding a brief moment of silence for the five victims lost in Saturday’s mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs, Colorado. – 9:06 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Strong statement from the Nuggets in the wake of Saturday’s mass shooting in Colorado Springs. @csgazette @CSGazetteSports pic.twitter.com/VvPUfWdKpy – 9:05 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Candy time. Pregame routines with DeAndre Jordan pic.twitter.com/JuyAHnZi3t – 9:05 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets hold a moment of silence for the victims of the Colorado Springs shooting. pic.twitter.com/rtTjiYfOK7 – 9:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Nuggets hold a moment of silence for the five victims of the Club Q mass shooting pic.twitter.com/T1pCFU7bdb – 9:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nuggets do a moment of silence for the hate act done against the LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs. – 9:04 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Looks like Murray, Jokic and Hyland will play against the Pistons. – 8:53 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic, both listed as questionable due to health & safety protocols, are starting for Denver tonight – 8:48 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets have their regular starters back for tonight’s game against the Pistons – Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. – 8:41 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets starters vs. Pistons:
Jamal Murray
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Aaron Gordon
Nikola Jokic – 8:40 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
The gang is all back
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/fa5BzqcU6N – 8:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets announce Jamal Murray, Bones Hyland, Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon are all available tonight. – 8:32 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Murray, AG, and Jokic is back! Let’s pregame.
✅ Jokic and Murray clear protocols
✅ AG is back!
✅ Who has earned more minutes?
✅ Rate the spice 🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶
youtube.com/watch?v=6YW_kj… – 8:29 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are both available for tonight, Nuggets announce. – 8:28 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nuggets basketball coming 🔜
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/xqHef6mhUf – 8:14 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/4DTHHhHx8D – 8:13 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
What’s your team?
Mine: Trae, Mitchell, LeBron, Giannis, Jokic. pic.twitter.com/IBl1XMb5j5 – 8:04 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is warming up right now. pic.twitter.com/Eog1IzZa1t – 7:36 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Killian Hayes finding success from 3 over last 7 games: “It’s the process playing itself out. He’s got enough reps, worked on his mechanics over the summer.” Said he’s been proud of his work on his shot. – 7:32 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Jamal Murray just walked into Ball Arena eating a plate of food. – 7:32 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic just took the court for his pregame shooting session. Seems to be a positive development. – 7:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone on current injuries/illnesses: “I have no idea who’s playing tonight.” Nuggets-Pistons tips in an hour and a half. – 7:28 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said he has no idea who is going to play tonight. Sickness has been going around and he said all the travel the Nuggets are doing isn’t making it any easier.
Denver has had the least amount of home games in the NBA so far. – 7:26 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said Ish Smith told him two weeks ago that Brendan Malone, Michael’s dad, still texts Ish from their time with the Pistons.
Said Brendan got on him about stuff they used to work on in Detroit.
Malone was happy he’s not the only one. – 7:23 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said he has no idea who’s going to be available tonight.
He attributed it to, partially, the #Nuggets insane travel schedule. Fewest home games in the NBA, and they’re about to play a 3-in-4 around Thanksgiving. – 7:20 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Sounds like Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic are truly questionable after testing out of protocols. Aaron Gordon’s going to play. Peyton Watson won’t. Bones Hyland is TBD, as well. – 7:20 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have cleared COVID protocols, Michael Malone says, but he has “no idea” if they’ll play tonight. They’ll come to the arena, and Denver will determine if they’ll play shortly. – 7:18 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone said he has no idea if Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray will play tonight. They’ve cleared protocol but they’re TBD. – 7:18 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have cleared COVID protocols, Michael Malone says but he has “no idea” if they’ll play tonight. They’ll come to the arena, and Denver will determine if they’ll play shortly. – 7:18 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone on Jokic and Murray being questionable, says they were upgraded because they’ve cleared protocols which doesn’t mean they’re going to play. Said the plan is to get them over to Ball Arena and see how they feel, how they’re moving, then make a decision. – 7:18 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Let’s see what tonight is going to be ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/ttuHtfGHwW – 7:16 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic wasn’t warming up at his normal time just now, wouldn’t take that as anything definitive about his status tonight though. Michael Malone’s talking shortly. – 7:12 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Elsewhere on the Jazz’s injury report for game vs. Detroit, Leandro Bolmaro has had his status changed from OUT – on G-League assignment to OUT — in concussion protocol.
Mike Conley, Rudy Gay also out with their injuries. – 7:05 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley and Rudy Gay remain OUT on Wednesday vs. the Pistons pic.twitter.com/uximJ7oEBn – 7:05 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray have been upgraded to questionable (health and safety protocol) – 6:48 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nuggets just upgraded Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray (COVID protocols) to questionable tonight. – 6:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets play their sixth home game tonight. That will be tied for the fewest in the NBA with the Houston Rockets.
Of course, the Rockets are coming to Denver for two games in a row after a home b2b on Fri/Sat.
Denver goes on the road tomorrow and Fri.
Just brutal. – 6:10 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Hear what AG has to say after practice this morning🎙️ pic.twitter.com/9NBXUUg9h8 – 5:22 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Don’t sleep on HB 😴
The vet dropped 27 pts & 9 rebs in our W over the Pistons pic.twitter.com/hIxawS8Jqz – 4:48 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
On/off net rating differential by top 10-ish players
Curry: +29.5
Jokic: +26.1
Morant: +15.3
Embiid: +11.4
Butler: +9.0
SGA: +8.6
Giannis: +7.9
Tatum: +7.4
AD: +7.1
Luka: +5.6
Booker: +5.3
Dame: +1.4
Durant: +1.1
LeBron: -9.6
What stands out? – 4:45 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
#Lions rookie Jameson Williams says Matthew Stafford told him that the No. 9 “will be moving a lot faster on the field” now in Detroit now. pic.twitter.com/tzrHt8Pg8F – 4:41 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Team leaders this season:
ORTG — Kings
DRTG — Bucks
NETRTG — Cavs
FG% — Kings
3P% — Nuggets pic.twitter.com/6uzVu2Nwmk – 4:07 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Watch Christian Braun shut down Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/a3gJ5fpXHq – 3:33 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
New story: Had a chance to talk to #Pistons owner Tom Gores on Friday. Despite the team’s early struggles & bad string of injury luck, Gores lauded the work that Dwane Casey & Troy Weaver are doing with a young roster.
“We’re better than our record is.” detroitnews.com/story/sports/n… – 3:25 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1950, the Fort Wayne Pistons beat the Minneapolis Lakers 19-18 in the lowest-scoring game in NBA history.
George Mikan was the only Laker to make a shot from the field. He scored 15 of the their 18 points (83.3%).
More here: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 3:10 PM
