Pistons vs. Nuggets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

November 22, 2022

By |

The Detroit Pistons play against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Detroit Pistons are spending $41,500,288 per win while the Denver Nuggets are spending $16,289,377 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Tuesday November 22, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Altitude
Away TV: Bally Sports DET
Home Radio: KKSE 92.5FM
Away Radio: 97.1 FM The Ticket

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Adam Mares
@Adam_Mares
I can’t tell you how excited I am to share A HUNDRED INVISIBLE THREADS.
And for people to discover the rich, interesting, and largely untold history of basketball in Serbia. Jokic didn’t just happen. There is a reason so many basketball players have come from ex-Yugoslavia. pic.twitter.com/9hi5h1AAHm2:34 AM

