Rudy Gobert on booing Timberwolves fans: 'Just stay home'

Gobert, for his part, has challenged Edwards to become the NBA’s best wing defender and sees no excuse for Edwards to not be in that conversation given his size, strength and explosiveness. The missing ingredient, Gobert believes, is focus. “He’s shown me that he can be an All-Defensive player if he puts his mind to it,” Gobert said. “I’ve been on his ass a little bit about off-the-ball [defense]. He’s very competitive. He’s probably one of the best on-ball defenders I’ve seen when he takes it to heart and he’s guarding a really good player. “But being great defensively is about consistency. It’s doing it every minute.” Edwards welcomes that challenge but said he’s “got to get in better shape” to be able to play hard all the time on both ends of the floor. -via ESPN / November 19, 2022