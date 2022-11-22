Rudy Gobert on booing Timberwolves fans: 'Just stay home'

For Gobert, though, fans shouldn’t be quick to dress down the Timberwolves even when the results aren’t to their liking, per Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic. “I just don’t appreciate people that come in and boo your team. When you’re a fan, you gotta support your team in the tough or the good moments. There’s no team in NBA history that only had good moments, so if you’re not going to support us in the tough moments, just stay home. I think if you’re going to embrace us in the tough moments, then come and then we’re going to love the support.”
Source: Rexwell Villas @ Clutch Points
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The early days in Wolves land have been frustrating for all involved. As the team starts to win, Rudy Gobert hopes the fans will get behind them. And the fans hope the Wolves will give the effort to get them out of their seats. theathletic.com/3920860/2022/1… – 2:05 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
ASK IRA: What was Heat’s Max Strus thinking on late foul on Rudy Gobert? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 11:50 AM
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
The Wolves passed to Rudy Gobert just 11 times in 31.4 minutes last night. pic.twitter.com/oS8NnxGMmB – 10:08 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
What was Heat’s Max Strus thinking on late foul on Rudy Gobert? Latest “Ask Ira” at sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… plus more. – 8:02 AM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Rudy Gobert went 0-0 from the field in 31:23 last night. pic.twitter.com/8DTdKeJIpP – 7:39 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Rudy Gobert played 3⃣1⃣ minutes and attempted 0⃣ field goals vs Miami Heat 😮 pic.twitter.com/Npv1aO4xyY – 3:57 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat closes first winless four-game trip since 2008. Takeaways from loss to Timberwolves miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… What happened in the second half, Strus explains decision to foul Gobert in the final seconds and other stuff to know as Heat falls to 7-11 this season – 12:46 AM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert says he feels the Wolves are starting to play better, but took a step back with some mistakes tonight. He also is asking the fans to support them in their struggles rather than boo pic.twitter.com/2dvgNuTjX9 – 11:45 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Rudy Gobert didn’t attempt a field goal or free throw in the first 46:49 of this game. He’s gone 4-4 from the line to put the Wolves up 4 with 9.2 to play. – 10:30 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Did I just watch Dewayne Dedmon shoot a contested spot-up corner 3 over Rudy Gobert? – 9:52 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Still can’t believe it cost Minnesota more assets to get Gobert than it cost Dolphins to get Tyreek. (And please don’t talk to me about apples and oranges.) Heat up 15, trying to avoid rare winless 4 game trip – 9:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Bam just threw Gobert on that in and out before missing the pull-up lol – 8:45 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Heat up 33 to 30 after 1Q.
The good news: Competing on the boards, making shots at the rim & limiting tovs
Bad news: Have only taken six 3s compared to 13 for MIN.
Can’t count on shooting like this at the basket all night w/ Gobert involved, so need to find ways to get 3s up. – 8:40 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Love Bam’s game so far. He’s got 10 points in on 4/4 shooting in 5 1/2 minutes. Went right into Gobert with momentum, then followed that up with using a screen to get McDaniels on a switch and attack him at the basket. Bam bringing the ball up leads to good stuff. – 8:22 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Timberwolves starters vs. Heat: Russell, Edwards, McDaniels, Towns, Gobert. – 7:33 PM
More on this storyline
The Wolves have been awful offensively with Gobert on the floor (106.6 points per 100 possessions, which would rank No. 28 in the league) and bad defensively when he isn’t (113.2). Their starting lineup (Russell, Edwards, Towns, Gobert and forward Jaden McDaniels) has a negative net rating (-0.8 points per 100 possessions) in 198 minutes together, a statistic that improved drastically with Wednesday’s 126-108 blowout of the overmatched Orlando Magic. “We either figure it out or we don’t. Simple as that,” Russell said. “We either figure it out, commit to it and be consistent doing it, or we don’t. And then we’ll be wherever we’re at next year.” -via ESPN / November 19, 2022
Gobert, for his part, has challenged Edwards to become the NBA’s best wing defender and sees no excuse for Edwards to not be in that conversation given his size, strength and explosiveness. The missing ingredient, Gobert believes, is focus. “He’s shown me that he can be an All-Defensive player if he puts his mind to it,” Gobert said. “I’ve been on his ass a little bit about off-the-ball [defense]. He’s very competitive. He’s probably one of the best on-ball defenders I’ve seen when he takes it to heart and he’s guarding a really good player. “But being great defensively is about consistency. It’s doing it every minute.” Edwards welcomes that challenge but said he’s “got to get in better shape” to be able to play hard all the time on both ends of the floor. -via ESPN / November 19, 2022
