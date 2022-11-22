Stephen Curry under investigation in Texas for FTX endorsement

Famed NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA star Steph Curry are among a group of celebrities under investigation by a Texas regulator for possible violations of securities laws related to their promotion of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
Source: Jared Gans @ The Hill
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry said he’s “steadily getting better” physically.
“I’ve been up and down. Still fighting some things just consistency-wise of feeling 100 percent… I’m not all the way there, but I’d say it’s a long process, long season, and eventually I’ll get where I need to be.” – 1:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry on Ben Simmons and his improvement:
“The past week or two he’s been a lot more upbeat and positive about himself and about his game… I think part of that is just him getting more healthy.” – 1:24 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Seth Curry also makes his return to Philadelphia tonight and he opened up on his time with the team, his relationship with Joel Embiid, and the emotions of being traded #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/seth-cur… via @SixersWire – 1:10 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry said he had added motivation against the #Sixers last year, but not as much this time around.
“Me, myself personally, just trying to get my game all the way right back healthy. Tonight is another step in just trying to build for the rest of the season.” – 12:19 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Gotta rest up for Black Friday 😂 Shop @Rakuten for all the deals this weekend!! https://t.co/F8D5ISw7Cr pic.twitter.com/e3IijtJvBH – 12:15 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixer-turned-Net Seth Curry on what he’s expecting tonight: “Philly fans are passionate. I’m sure they got some stuff they want to get off their chest when Ben’s out there on the floor. Even though last year was hostile, in the same sense, they showed me a lot of love.” – 11:33 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins combined for history from beyond the arc on Sunday against the Rockets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/21/kla… – 10:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After a high-arching dagger triple from Steph Curry, the “night night” celebration made an appearance in Houston. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/20/wat… – 4:00 AM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
The Warriors sat Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins on Monday, the second game in a back-to-back set.
The results were predictably ugly.
https://t.co/5oM6Y1xLQJ pic.twitter.com/fC3ngW7Rj6 – 11:20 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Not so fun fact: The last time Steph Curry played in @SmoothieKingCtr with full capacity allowed in the building was Oct. 28, 2019 – 8:15 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Half an hour before tip-off, and a good amount of fans booed after seeing Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green listed on the Warriors inactive list on SKC’s jumbotron. – 7:37 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr expects Kevon Looney to play tonight in New Orleans. Andrew Wiggins will not play along with Steph Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. – 6:33 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Trainer to NBA stars such as Curry, Rose, Rob McClanaghan arrested on rape charge nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/21/tra… – 6:23 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Most games with 10+ threes all-time:
22 — Steph Curry
[gap]
6 — Klay Thompson
Nobody else has more than 3. pic.twitter.com/f8TndRJMWb – 4:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Just one incorrect call stands out from the L2M report of Rockets-Warriors. Curry carried ball before his high-arching, game-clinching 3. official.nba.com/last-two-minut… Rockets had wrong shooter (Smith) take technical fts earlier. Porter took too much time inbounding but missed, anyway. – 4:22 PM
More on this storyline
Joe Rotunda, the director of enforcement for the Texas State Securities Board, told Bloomberg in an interview on Monday that the board is reviewing payments that Brady, Curry and others received to publicize their support for FTX, what disclosures they made and their accessibility to retail investors. “We are taking a close look at them,” Rotunda said. -via The Hill / November 22, 2022
Legion Hoops: Kevin Durant on Kevin Huerter: “He’s playing like Klay, Steph. If you’re not a basketball fan and locked in on the league, you gotta watch how Kevin Huerter is shooting the ball right now.” -via Twitter / November 22, 2022
Dalton Johnson: Andrew Wiggins will not play tonight for the Warriors vs. the Pelicans. He joins Steph, Klay and Draymond as being out Steve Kerr says he expects Kevon Looney to play -via Twitter @DaltonJ_Johnson / November 21, 2022
