Suns still interested in Bogdan Bogdanovic

On last week’s episode of The Mismatch I reported that Hawks wing Bogdan Bogdanovic is another target for the Suns. League sources say Bogdanovic remains on Phoenix’s radar; he checks a lot of boxes as a shooter, ball handler, and rock-solid defender. But he hasn’t played yet this season while recovering from offseason knee surgery.
Source: Kevin O’Connor @ The Ringer
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bogdan Bogdanovic was one of the Suns trade targets I thought would make sense in a potential Jae Crowder swap a few months back: bit.ly/3DYU5FU – 2:15 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
For tonight’s game at Cleveland:
De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. – 12:36 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
For tonight’s Hawks at Cavs game:
De’Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) is questionable.
Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. – 12:31 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Bogdan Bogdanovic is in a 3v3 game for the first time in a long time. pic.twitter.com/gmblO1gqVf – 12:23 PM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Trae Young and Bogdan Bogdanovic pic.twitter.com/wFsOqkkIC2 – 12:11 PM
Following the four-year, $95 million extension with forward De’Andre Hunter, rival NBA executives believe Atlanta will likely have to part with either forward John Collins, swingman Bogdan Bogdanovic, or center Clint Capela to avoid looming luxury tax concerns next season. With former sixth overall pick Onyeka Okongwu waiting in the wings, executives seeking frontcourt upgrades are monitoring the trade availability of Collins and Capela. Collins is shooting a career-low 23.4 percent from three-point range and averaging 12.4 points, his lowest scoring output since his rookie season. Of the three players listed, Bogdanovic is the most available, according to rival executives. Bogdanovic is owed $18 million this season and has an $18 million player option for the 2023-24 season. -via HoopsHype / November 21, 2022
Lauren L. Williams: Nate McMillan said Bogdan Bogdanovic is still rehabbing and getting up a lot of shots. -via Twitter @WilliamsLaurenL / November 18, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: For tomorrow’s game vs. Utah: Trae Young (right shin soreness) is questionable. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee injury recovery) is out. -via Twitter @KLChouinard / November 8, 2022
