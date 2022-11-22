Tyler Herro hopes to return on Wednesday

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: Heat loses yet another player to injury, with Strus now sidelined. And Butler, others still out. And Herro (questionable for Wednesday) updates situation with ankle today. PLUS Jovic; power forward trade inquiry, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:38 PM
NEW: Heat loses yet another player to injury, with Strus now sidelined. And Butler, others still out. And Herro (questionable for Wednesday) updates situation with ankle today. PLUS Jovic; power forward trade inquiry, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:38 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for Wednesday vs. Wizards:
Out: Butler (knee), Strus (shoulder), Robinson (ankle), Oladipo (knee), Yurtseven (ankle).
Questionable: Herro (ankle), Dedmon (foot), Vincent (knee).
Probable: Adebayo (knee), Highsmith (hip).
That’s 10 of the 16 under contract. – 5:34 PM
Heat injury report for Wednesday vs. Wizards:
Out: Butler (knee), Strus (shoulder), Robinson (ankle), Oladipo (knee), Yurtseven (ankle).
Questionable: Herro (ankle), Dedmon (foot), Vincent (knee).
Probable: Adebayo (knee), Highsmith (hip).
That’s 10 of the 16 under contract. – 5:34 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Nice job by Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo giving out turkeys today. Tyler indicated he hasn’t fully healed from ankle injury and isn’t sure if his return will come this week or next week – 4:03 PM
Nice job by Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo giving out turkeys today. Tyler indicated he hasn’t fully healed from ankle injury and isn’t sure if his return will come this week or next week – 4:03 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro says he will return “soon.” Doesn’t want to deal with ankle issues for the rest of the year; hence, his waiting.
Tomorrow? “Hopefully,” he said. – 3:35 PM
Tyler Herro says he will return “soon.” Doesn’t want to deal with ankle issues for the rest of the year; hence, his waiting.
Tomorrow? “Hopefully,” he said. – 3:35 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
Tyler Herro distributing turkeys today. The season of giving. pic.twitter.com/MdTPiZ0qKd – 3:18 PM
Tyler Herro distributing turkeys today. The season of giving. pic.twitter.com/MdTPiZ0qKd – 3:18 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The NBA’s most efficient pick-and-roll duos, via @SecondSpectrum:
1. Mitchell/Allen: 1.34
2. Steph/Looney: 1.27
3. Morris/KP: 1.24
4. Brunson/Randle: 1.21
5. Mitchell/Mobley: 1.18
6. Luka/Wood: 1.18
7. Herro/Bam: 1.17
8. Russ/AD: 1.15
Minimum 100 P&R, ranked by points per P&R pic.twitter.com/LQnMf5AXQB – 9:30 AM
The NBA’s most efficient pick-and-roll duos, via @SecondSpectrum:
1. Mitchell/Allen: 1.34
2. Steph/Looney: 1.27
3. Morris/KP: 1.24
4. Brunson/Randle: 1.21
5. Mitchell/Mobley: 1.18
6. Luka/Wood: 1.18
7. Herro/Bam: 1.17
8. Russ/AD: 1.15
Minimum 100 P&R, ranked by points per P&R pic.twitter.com/LQnMf5AXQB – 9:30 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat injury report for tonight in Minnesota:
Out: Jimmy Butler (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal), Tyler Herro (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Omer Yurtseven (ankle).
Questionable: Bam Adebayo (knee), Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Gabe Vincent (knee). – 1:43 PM
Heat injury report for tonight in Minnesota:
Out: Jimmy Butler (knee), Udonis Haslem (personal), Tyler Herro (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee), Duncan Robinson (ankle), Omer Yurtseven (ankle).
Questionable: Bam Adebayo (knee), Dewayne Dedmon (foot), Gabe Vincent (knee). – 1:43 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Some thoughts from #Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell after shoot-around this morning. Wolves host Miami tonight. Butler, Herro, Oladipo, Robinson among those out for the Heat. Adebayo, Vincent, and Dedmon are all questionable. pic.twitter.com/4oH0pBhpT8 – 1:41 PM
Some thoughts from #Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell after shoot-around this morning. Wolves host Miami tonight. Butler, Herro, Oladipo, Robinson among those out for the Heat. Adebayo, Vincent, and Dedmon are all questionable. pic.twitter.com/4oH0pBhpT8 – 1:41 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat injury report for tonight vs. Timberwolves:
Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven ruled out for tonight.
Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent are questionable. – 1:35 PM
Heat injury report for tonight vs. Timberwolves:
Jimmy Butler, Udonis Haslem, Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson and Omer Yurtseven ruled out for tonight.
Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent are questionable. – 1:35 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Timberwolves’ injury report for tonight vs. visiting Heat:
Luka Garza, Out, G League
Josh Minott, Out, G League
Wendell Moore Jr., Out, G League
(In other words, no injuries, compared to Heat’s lengthy list of at least Butler, Herro, Oladipo, Yurtseven and Haslem out.) – 10:18 AM
Timberwolves’ injury report for tonight vs. visiting Heat:
Luka Garza, Out, G League
Josh Minott, Out, G League
Wendell Moore Jr., Out, G League
(In other words, no injuries, compared to Heat’s lengthy list of at least Butler, Herro, Oladipo, Yurtseven and Haslem out.) – 10:18 AM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
Playing without top scorers Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, as well as swingman Victor Oladipo, Miami’s lack of energy was exposed by the Cavaliers’ depth. cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 10:02 AM
Playing without top scorers Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro, as well as swingman Victor Oladipo, Miami’s lack of energy was exposed by the Cavaliers’ depth. cleveland.com/cavs/2022/11/c… – 10:02 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat at a (lopsided) loss in Cleveland with Bam Adebayo back but Butler, Herro still out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:22 PM
Heat at a (lopsided) loss in Cleveland with Bam Adebayo back but Butler, Herro still out. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 9:22 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
This Heat team needs some life
Needs some change
More Nikola Jovic isn’t enough “change” either
Even being without Butler and Herro tonight, this team needs a boost, clearly in the front-court – 8:54 PM
This Heat team needs some life
Needs some change
More Nikola Jovic isn’t enough “change” either
Even being without Butler and Herro tonight, this team needs a boost, clearly in the front-court – 8:54 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
can say “next man up” and “we have enough” all you want but at some point you gotta have your players available.
no Butler, Herro, Vincent, Oladipo or Yurtseven against a good Cavs team. This game is going as expected. – 8:23 PM
can say “next man up” and “we have enough” all you want but at some point you gotta have your players available.
no Butler, Herro, Vincent, Oladipo or Yurtseven against a good Cavs team. This game is going as expected. – 8:23 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Halftime: Cavaliers 59, Heat 42.
Missing Butler, Herro and others, not much going right for the Heat. Heat shooting 2 of 15 on threes and have already committed 11 turnovers. – 8:11 PM
Halftime: Cavaliers 59, Heat 42.
Missing Butler, Herro and others, not much going right for the Heat. Heat shooting 2 of 15 on threes and have already committed 11 turnovers. – 8:11 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is “not quite ready.” Herro remains in Miami. – 5:37 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro is “not quite ready.” Herro remains in Miami. – 5:37 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Duncan Robinson has been upgraded to questionable for tonight for Heat in Cleveland. He previously had been doubtful due to a sprained right hand. Butler and Herro are out. Also questionable: Adebayo, Dedmon, Vincent. – 4:54 PM
Duncan Robinson has been upgraded to questionable for tonight for Heat in Cleveland. He previously had been doubtful due to a sprained right hand. Butler and Herro are out. Also questionable: Adebayo, Dedmon, Vincent. – 4:54 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
So the Miami Heat’s hopefuls on the injury report tomorrow:
Bam Adebayo
Gabe Vincent
Dewayne Dedmon
They are questionable, Tyler Herro + Jimmy Butler are out, Duncan Robinson is doubtful – 5:24 PM
So the Miami Heat’s hopefuls on the injury report tomorrow:
Bam Adebayo
Gabe Vincent
Dewayne Dedmon
They are questionable, Tyler Herro + Jimmy Butler are out, Duncan Robinson is doubtful – 5:24 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tyler Herro again out for Heat on Sunday. Adebayo upgraded to questionable. Also questionable: Dedmon, Vincent. Duncan Robinson is listed as doubtful. Butler, Yurtseven, Haslem, Oladipo also out. – 5:22 PM
Tyler Herro again out for Heat on Sunday. Adebayo upgraded to questionable. Also questionable: Dedmon, Vincent. Duncan Robinson is listed as doubtful. Butler, Yurtseven, Haslem, Oladipo also out. – 5:22 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Of the nine Heat players who missed last night’s game, five have already been ruled out for tomorrow vs. Cavaliers. Butler, Haslem, Oladipo, Yurtseven and Herro remain out.
Duncan Robinson is doubtful.
Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent are questionable. – 5:14 PM
Of the nine Heat players who missed last night’s game, five have already been ruled out for tomorrow vs. Cavaliers. Butler, Haslem, Oladipo, Yurtseven and Herro remain out.
Duncan Robinson is doubtful.
Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon and Gabe Vincent are questionable. – 5:14 PM
More on this storyline
Ira Winderman: Jimmy Butler (knee) and Max Strus (shoulder) listed as out for Heat for Wednesday vs. visiting Wizards. Tyler Herro (ankle) upgraded to questionable. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 22, 2022
Erik Spoelstra did not directly say it was time for Jimmy Butler to return, for Tyler Herro to be back in uniform. Instead, he spoke in what came off as pointed generalities. “Just give us whatever you have,” he said. “Whatever you have, just give us. If you’re used to playing 30 minutes, just give us 15. If you’re used to playing 20 minutes, give us eight, so we can kind of manage things right now.” -via South Florida Sun-Sentinel / November 22, 2022
Ira Winderman: Spoelstra says Herro “not quite ready.” He remains in Miami with ankle sprain. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / November 20, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.