76ers 46, Hornets 36: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (9-8) play against the Charlotte Hornets (14-14) at Spectrum Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 46, Charlotte Hornets 36 (Q2 04:30)
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Tobias Harris and D-Melton owe us quite a bit of change in unfinished business at the rim lately – 7:56 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Servin’ it up 💁♂️
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Dawn Staley is here in Charlotte at the game, rocking Sixers gear. – 7:49 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jacque Vaughn calls timeout after the Nets allow an offensive rebound on consecutive possessions. They allowed *checks notes* many in Philadelphia last night. – 7:44 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Audibly laughed when Korkmaz drilled that. A preposterous shot. – 7:39 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
As we get ready for Thursday, let me just say how thankful I am to have Furkan’s completely unnecessary, no advantage gained behind the back passes back in my basketball watching experience. Adding some much-needed flair to what is an otherwise long season. – 7:38 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Not entirely sure how they do it, but they need to figure out how to get this version of De’Anthony Melton when all the regulars come back. He’s been very comfortable pulling up off the dribble. Been fantastic on both ends. – 7:33 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Montrezl Harrell is now shooting 50% at the rim — 17% below his previous career-low. Worse than 98% of NBA bigs this season, according to Cleaning the Glass. – 7:33 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Melton and Harris both frantically signaling for goal tending forced Cha to burn a challenge. Under rated move on non goal tends – 7:26 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
home state hammer for @Montrezl Harrell! pic.twitter.com/O6l0Hjp1Vs – 7:13 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Prior to tonight’s game against the 76ers the @Charlotte Hornets will have a moment of silence in remembrance of Jason Myers and Chip Tayag of @WBTV_News who lost their lives in yesterday’s tragic helicopter crash – 6:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers starters:
Tobias Harris
P.J. Tucker
Montrezl Harrell
De’Anthony Melton
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight’s matchup against the 76ers:
Rod Boone @rodboone
LaMelo is out, but he’s still getting his pregame work in on Thanksgiving Eve. pic.twitter.com/PTdk3yGed8 – 6:32 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
🔔 @Tobias Harris
🔔 P.J. Tucker
🔔 @Montrezl Harrell
🔔 @De’Anthony Melton
🔔 @Shake Milton
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📋 1 Question For Each NBA Team, Part 3
Hawks (3:30)
Celtics (12:52)
Nets (18:22)
Hornets (26:57)
Bulls (34:40)
Cavs (41:38)
Pistons (48:27)
Pacers (56:11)
🎧 https://t.co/JWkvg8tVbx
🍎 https://t.co/evs3x09bGL
✳️ https://t.co/DFgBO2KJPQ
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Your starting 5 vs PHI.👏
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Yuta Watanabe got an MRI in Philadelphia and has a hamstring strain. Out tonight at #Raptors and Friday at #Pacers. #Nets – 6:03 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Live from Charlotte: PROOF that Miss Kate (@katetscott) really never stops dancing. 🤣🤣
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Something to feast on before tonight’s game.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers swingman Danuel House Jr. participates in a pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/SzmDsxXoDA – 5:09 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Come on, and Give ‘ Em To Me! I need your predictions for tonight’s #Sixers vs. #CharlotteHornets game. I need the winner and final score. pic.twitter.com/mQQA6Qs1wS – 5:05 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ben Simmons made his return to Philadelphia last night!
His former teammate, @ATolliver,has been encouraged by what he’s seen from Ben Simmons lately #NetsWorld
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs PHI
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
welcome to Philly, Saben Lee!
🏠 @Houwzer
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Already, LaMelo Ball has taken @PumaHoops to new heights with his signature series.
“It’s what we needed, and we got it sooner than later … Having an athlete that could push the brand forward and push the category forward, for real.”
New on @ESPN:
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Daryl Morey and the #Sixers officially announce the signing of the third-year veteran Saben Lee. He will join the roster as a two-way player.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Nets takeaways: Tobias Harris leads and feeds off eager bench pack’s energy inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… via @phillyinquirer #nba – 3:40 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers players Matisse Thybulle (ankle), Joel Embiid (foot), James Harden (foot), Tyrese Maxey (foot) and Jaden Springer (quad) will all miss tonight’s game vs. the Charlotte Hornets. Tobias Harris (ankle) was not listed on the injury report. – 3:18 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest 3P% on 5 threes per game this season:
50.0 — Kevin Huerter
47.1 — Jerami Grant
45.1 — Desmond Bane
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
“I thought the fans were phenomenal and they helped for sure. The atmosphere was one of those like a boxing atmosphere. That’s what it felt like.”
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Tobias Harris is not on the injury report after last night’s ankle injury.
Matisse Thybulle is out with left ankle Tenosynovitis.
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
since november 1st, here’s every team that has a worse offense than milwaukee: hornets, pistons, and spurs – 2:37 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Matisse Thybulle has been added to the #Sixers injury report and is out for tonight’s game with left ankle; Tenosynovitis.
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Last night, @Philadelphia 76ers reserves outscored @Brooklyn Nets bench, 47-29. The 76ers also held a 25-7 advantage in second-chance points.
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
No Matisse Thybulle (left ankle tenosynovitis) for the Sixers tonight against the Hornets.
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tale of the tape.
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
“You don’t have Embiid…James Harden…Tyrese Maxey. And [the Nets] are giving up 115 points?”
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
“I wasn’t allowing us to go out there with four starters on the bench…I said I’m good enough to go and give
something”
Tobias Harris gave more than something, with 18 after returning midway through 3rd
