76ers vs. Hornets: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Philadelphia 76ers play against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center

The Philadelphia 76ers are spending $16,939,753 per win while the Charlotte Hornets are spending $30,738,064 per win

Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-CHA

Away TV: NBC Sports Philadelphia

Home Radio: WFNZ 92.7 FM

Away Radio: 97.5 The Fanatic

