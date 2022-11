Ben Simmons: 'I thought it was going to be louder'

“I feel like I’m in a good place,” Simmons said after the game in which the Sixers beat him and the Nets. “I’m happy, I’m doing what I love. So to be out there and have that experience was amazing. Obviously it wasn’t the result we wanted. It’s frustrating to lose a game like that, but I think it’s a good step forward.” Fans chanted “F— Ben Simmons!” throughout the night and booed him whenever he brought the ball up the floor. “I thought it was going to be louder”, he said about the fans’ reactions and his teammates agreed that he endured Source: EuroHoops.net