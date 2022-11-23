Ben Simmons: 'I thought it was going to be louder'

“I feel like I’m in a good place,” Simmons said after the game in which the Sixers beat him and the Nets. “I’m happy, I’m doing what I love. So to be out there and have that experience was amazing. Obviously it wasn’t the result we wanted. It’s frustrating to lose a game like that, but I think it’s a good step forward.” Fans chanted “F— Ben Simmons!” throughout the night and booed him whenever he brought the ball up the floor. “I thought it was going to be louder”, he said about the fans’ reactions and his teammates agreed that he endured.
Jorge Sierra
Keith Pompey
Keith Pompey
Yaron Weitzman
Rob Perez
Ky Carlin
Derek Bodner
Tobias Harris was asked how much of his desire to win tonight was based on matching up against Ben Simmons.
“Zero percent.”
Kristian Winfield
Alex Schiffer
Austin Krell
Alex Schiffer
Keith Pompey
StatMuse
Kyle Neubeck
Alex Schiffer
Rich Hoffman
David Hardisty
Tim Bontemps
Gina Mizell
Alex Schiffer
Erik Slater
StatMuse
Derek Bodner
Tim Bontemps
Kristian Winfield
Erik Slater
Erik Slater
Erik Slater
Kristian Winfield
Alex Schiffer
Gina Mizell
Kurt Helin
Alex Schiffer
Alex Schiffer
Erik Slater
Erik Slater
Brian Lewis
Erik Slater
Erik Slater
Alex Schiffer
Tim Bontemps
Michael Grange
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Alex Schiffer
Erik Slater
Jeff Eisenband
Brian Lewis
Erik Slater
Sean Highkin
Kyle Neubeck
Erik Slater
Alex Schiffer
Keith Pompey
Alex Schiffer
Gina Mizell
Jake Madison
Yaron Weitzman
Rob Perez
Kristian Winfield
Erik Slater
Kristian Winfield
Candace Buckner
Austin Krell
Michael Pina
Meghan Triplett
Erik Slater
Tim Bontemps
Ryan Blackburn
Alex Schiffer
Ky Carlin
Rich Hoffman
Erik Slater
Alex Schiffer
Kristian Winfield
Chris Mannix
Alex Schiffer
Keith Pompey
Erik Slater
Kristian Winfield
Nick Friedell
Ky Carlin
Noah Levick
Justin Grasso
Adam Zagoria
Alex Schiffer
Alex Schiffer
Rob Perez
Kristian Winfield
Alex Schiffer
Austin Krell
Micah Adams
Kristian Winfield
Chris Mannix
Kristian Winfield
Kristian Winfield
Brian Lewis
Gina Mizell
Ky Carlin
Noah Levick
Ky Carlin
Keith Pompey
Gina Mizell
Josh Newman
Erik Slater
Alex Schiffer
Erik Slater
Alex Schiffer
Brian Lewis
Keith Pompey
Tim Bontemps
Kristian Winfield
Brian Lewis
Austin Krell
Tim Bontemps
Alex Schiffer
Keith Pompey
Sirius XM NBA
Keith Pompey
Keith Pompey
Erik Slater
CBS NBA
Erik Slater
Kristian Winfield
Keith Pompey
Justin Grasso
Ky Carlin
Keith Pompey
Erik Slater
Ramona Shelburne
Anthony Puccio
Keith Pompey
Michael Pina
Erik Slater
Kristian Winfield
Erik Slater
Kristian Winfield
Marc J. Spears
Kristian Winfield
Kristian Winfield
Erik Slater
Alex Schiffer
Alex Schiffer
Alex Schiffer
Marc J. Spears
Chris Mannix
Kevin O'Connor
