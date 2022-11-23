Blazers 38, Cavaliers 48: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (10-7) play against the Cleveland Cavaliers (6-6) at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 38, Cleveland Cavaliers 48 (Q2 02:50)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers go on an 11-3 run, looks like they’re getting things settled down, then they have an unforced turnover that leads to an and-one. – 7:57 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs started out the second quarter pretty hot, but they’ve been relatively sloppy for the last few minutes. Portland climbing back into this thing. Cavs up 46-38. – 7:57 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Nothing but net for Nas!
#RipCity | @Nassir Little pic.twitter.com/Aq7DpBQBB1 – 7:55 PM
Nothing but net for Nas!
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Nurkic in a drop against Garland and Mitchell isn’t going to work. – 7:51 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs have played pretty well defensively tonight, but the Blazers have made their fair share of unforced errors, too. – 7:49 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland has accounted for 10 of the team’s 12 points to open the second quarter. That was his Non-Donovan stretch. – 7:48 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Darius Garland’s 8 quick points to start the second quarter extends Cavs’ lead to 40-24. He has 10 points and 7 assists. – 7:46 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
This one already getting way from the Blazers with 8:34 to play in the first half – 7:45 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
right on time 🎯
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/Na936kg5Yr – 7:45 PM
right on time 🎯
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Garland just faked a pass that sent both Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic into the lane with Jarrett Allen. Wide open 3-pointer for Garland splashes through. He follows it up with a step back that beats the shot clock buzzer on the next possession. #Cavs up 12. – 7:42 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first quarter, #Cavs lead Portland 28-21. Cavs shot 11 of 21 (52.4%) from the field and 3 of 7 (42.9%) from 3. They have 8 assists on 11 made shots.
Donovan Mitchell has 9 early points, while Darius Garland has six assists. – 7:40 PM
At the end of the first quarter, #Cavs lead Portland 28-21. Cavs shot 11 of 21 (52.4%) from the field and 3 of 7 (42.9%) from 3. They have 8 assists on 11 made shots.
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Plenty of hoops left
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/QixZhTxhqX – 7:39 PM
Plenty of hoops left
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs finish the quarter on an 11-2 run to lead the short-handed Blazers, without Damian Lillard, by seven at the end of the first quarter. – 7:38 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Cavs 28, Blazers 21: end of first quarter. 6 points, 2 assists for @Jerami Grant. 6 points, 1 assist for @Josh Hart. Cavs scored the last 9 points of the quarter. – 7:38 PM
Dan Favale @danfavale
fun possession here from both the cavs and the blazers pic.twitter.com/H4ccMm8XM7 – 7:38 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
End first quarter: Cavs 28, Trail Blazers 21. Donovan Mitchell 9 points, Jarrett Allen 8 points, 5 rebounds. – 7:38 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Drew lobs are a gameday tradition 👏
#RipCity | @Drew Eubanks pic.twitter.com/j5Y7B0KW6a – 7:37 PM
Drew lobs are a gameday tradition 👏
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
BALL MOVEMENT 😮💨
📺 #CavsBlazers on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/lvtln621Fk – 7:37 PM
BALL MOVEMENT 😮💨
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs lead the Blazers 28-21 after the first quarter. Cleveland closed the period on a 9-0 run after trailing 21-19. Donovan Mitchell has 9 points, Jarrett Allen has 8, and Darius Garland has 2 points and 6 assists. – 7:37 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Darius Garland is dimin. He had six assists of the team’s eight assists in the first quarter. – 7:35 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Garland used his eyes really well to get Cedi Osman that open corner 3. On the money pass to Jarrett Allen for an alley oop on the next possession. He’s already got six dimes tonight. – 7:34 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Josh drives through 2⃣ for 2⃣
#RipCity | @Josh Hart pic.twitter.com/MGaYVyMUDy – 7:30 PM
Josh drives through 2⃣ for 2⃣
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
🕷️ with the 4-point play!
@Donovan Mitchell | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/4P0p2L0HxQ – 7:27 PM
🕷️ with the 4-point play!
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade checks in and immediately has a mid-air collision with Nurkic. Wade checked his mouth briefly. All is good. – 7:26 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Dean Wade checks in to a nice ovation here. Had missed the last six games with a knee issue. – 7:25 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Dean Wade is checking in after missing the previous six games. – 7:25 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
We mourn and stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community. 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/VdjIEiEbz7 – 7:19 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
ANF3RN33
#RipCity | @Anfernee Simons pic.twitter.com/2igqXPYOk9 – 7:19 PM
ANF3RN33
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
Ball is up and we’ve got a re-jump! Two jump balls to start this one between the #Cavs and Blazers. – 7:12 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Every game c Jarrett Allen stands at mid court and waves to fans. Seems like he’s enjoying himself – 7:04 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland could be a handful for the Blazers tonight. Not sure the have the offense to match with Lillard out. – 7:03 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Thankful for these moments with our fans. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xr9raaklex – 6:40 PM
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
F Kevin Love (thumb, illness) out tonight for Cavs. F Dean Wade (knee) is probable. G Damian Lillard (calf) is out for Portland. – 6:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Joining us at #CavsBlazers tonight?
Stop by the Social Zone at Portal 11 and deposit $20+ with @CaesarsSports for a chance to win suite tickets for a future Cavs game! ✨ pic.twitter.com/WTGzRrcvFz – 6:30 PM
Joining us at #CavsBlazers tonight?
Bob Finnan @BobCavsinsider
Wait until Ricky Rubio returns to Cavs. He’s getting close. pic.twitter.com/lPflzsejrL – 6:29 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Thanksgiving Eve celebrations at @RMFieldHouse! Join @MrCavalier34 and I for #Cavs Live at 6:30 pm
#Cavs without Kevin Love and Caris LeVert tonight. Dean Wade IS available after missing 6 games with knee soreness.
Garland, Mitchell, Stevens, Mobley & Allen to start #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/bDRrtHYPkk – 6:15 PM
Thanksgiving Eve celebrations at @RMFieldHouse! Join @MrCavalier34 and I for #Cavs Live at 6:30 pm
#Cavs without Kevin Love and Caris LeVert tonight. Dean Wade IS available after missing 6 games with knee soreness.
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Starters for Thanksgiving Eve! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/SF92vINH9m – 6:13 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Cleveland Cavaliers
⌚️ 4:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/RUNJQ4fURv – 6:12 PM
🏀 #RipCity vs. @Cleveland Cavaliers
⌚️ 4:00PM PT
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
Given the success they have had with it, #Cavs are sticking with their new starting lineup again tonight, I’m told.
Darius Garland. Donovan Mitchell. Lamar Stevens. Evan Mobley. Jarrett Allen. – 5:59 PM
Given the success they have had with it, #Cavs are sticking with their new starting lineup again tonight, I’m told.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Dean Wade WILL PLAY tonight against Portland, sources tell @clevelanddotcom. He will come off the bench and be on a minute restriction after five games missed with knee soreness, sources say. – 5:51 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Justise Winslow will get the start tonight versus the Cavaliers in place of Shaedon Sharpe. Chauncey Billups feels like the team hasn’t gotten off to good starts on the defensive end and hopes inserting Winslow into the starting lineup will change that. – 5:40 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Kevin Love is a bit under the weather tonight, as well as the hairline fracture in his thumb.
“He went out and tried to go through it. We’ll see how that goes and it’s going to be a lot about managing pain for him. But he was playing with pain.” – 5:33 PM
#Cavs J.B. Bickerstaff said Kevin Love is a bit under the weather tonight, as well as the hairline fracture in his thumb.
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love, along with dealing with the discomfort that comes from a hairline fracture of his thumb, something that will need to be managed for a little while, is a bit under the weather at the moment. – 5:22 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff says that Kevin Love is a little bit under the weather in addition to dealing with his thumb injury. He’s out tonight. – 5:22 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest 3P% on 5 threes per game this season:
50.0 — Kevin Huerter
47.1 — Jerami Grant
45.1 — Desmond Bane
44.8 — Georges Niang pic.twitter.com/ommlG41lL9 – 3:05 PM
Highest 3P% on 5 threes per game this season:
50.0 — Kevin Huerter
47.1 — Jerami Grant
45.1 — Desmond Bane
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
#GAMEDAY
#RipCity | @TvEvoca pic.twitter.com/4a0bg7vCa0 – 2:50 PM
#GAMEDAY
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Kevin Love (thumb) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game against Portland. – 2:01 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Kevin Love (thumb), who I did not spot at shootaround this morning, is listed OUT for tonight’s game against Portland. – 1:59 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
From @ByRyanLewis: #Cavs‘ ‘spark plug’ off the bench: Cedi Osman thrives in role as energy booster beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 1:55 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
The top 7 seeds in the West are separated by 1 game.
Suns 11-6
Jazz 12-7
Kings 10-6
Clippers 11-7
Pelicans 10-7
Blazers 10-7
Nuggets 10-7 pic.twitter.com/23L0q29gy7 – 1:10 PM
The top 7 seeds in the West are separated by 1 game.
Suns 11-6
Jazz 12-7
Kings 10-6
Clippers 11-7
Pelicans 10-7
Blazers 10-7
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
📽️ The Trail, presented by @AlaskaAir
Chapter 2, Together, details the journey from a rocky preseason to emphatic start to the season.
Watch here: https://t.co/6YboD64c5a pic.twitter.com/v1fY0ymd89 – 1:00 PM
📽️ The Trail, presented by @AlaskaAir
Chapter 2, Together, details the journey from a rocky preseason to emphatic start to the season.
