Bucks, Hawks and Warriors the main trade suitors for Jae Crowder?

Buzz permeated NBA circles over the past week that the Phoenix Suns are close to finding a deal for veteran Jae Crowder, who has been working out away from the team all season, staying in shape for an eventual trade. The Suns have several suitors, including the Milwaukee Bucks, Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors. One executive told B/R that the final result could be a multi-team trade with three, four or even five NBA franchises.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Between Jimmy Butler, Wesley Matthews and Jae Crowder, who most deserves to get his number retired by Marquette? – 8:22 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport
How the Golden State Warriors Could Swing a Jae Crowder Deal – Or what would be enough, in addition to Crowder, for the Warriors to sacrifice some of their top prospects? bleacherreport.com/articles/10056… – 7:22 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
I asked Devin Booker if there’s anything extra to beating the Lakers since Game 3 in the playoffs two years ago when he and Crowder got tossed or if the 11 straight wins is just a coincidence. He paused and chuckled for a half-second before saying that’s a good question. – 1:29 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We are live with @Eric Nehm on @getcallin, talking all things Milwaukee, Jae Crowder, and more: callin.com/live/fear-the-… – 4:01 PM
Jae Crowder @CJC9BOSS
THIS PSA IS FOR THAT PERSON HAVING A BAD DAY/MONTH/YR REMEMBER EVEN WHEN LIFE GETS TOUGH CONTINUE PUSHING THROUGH.! IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE SUNSHINE WEATHER THE STORM.! LOVE IS LOVE.! 🫱🏾🫲🏽 – 3:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Bogdan Bogdanovic was one of the Suns trade targets I thought would make sense in a potential Jae Crowder swap a few months back: bit.ly/3DYU5FU – 2:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Who wins in potential #Suns–#Bucks deal involving Jae Crowder for Grayson Allen, Jordan Nwora? azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 12:11 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
On episode 2 of the H-Town Hoops Podcast @brandonkscott and I talked about Stephen Silas’ future, last night’s game against the Warriors, and how the Rockets miss Jae’Sean Tate
open.spotify.com/episode/1C5ZnG… – 7:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
No changes to the Suns’ injury report for tomorrow’s game against the Lakers. Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder all remain out. – 6:33 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked MIL most likely to trade for Crowder, Jazz interested in John Collins, SAC doesn’t want to trade Barnes and so many point guards are injured. Watch, like and subscribe below! Help us top 21K by Xmas!
youtu.be/H5V6hdlwOMU – 5:44 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Who are the top trade candidates on each team? Reporting on the market for several players, including John Collins, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook, Bojan Bogdanovic, James Wiseman, Eric Gordon, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 2:11 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
(please james jones do not trade crowder during any of these matches thank you in advance) – 1:59 PM
More on this storyline
The Bucks are believed to be offering Grayson Allen, and the Hawks are shopping Bogdan Bogdanović, Justin Holiday and/or John Collins. None appear to appeal to the Suns immediately. -via Bleacher Report / November 23, 2022
While Atlanta remains one of the teams in the mix for Phoenix swingman Jae Crowder, league sources said the Suns have shown no desire to shoulder the remaining four seasons of the five-year, $125 million deal Collins signed after the Hawks’ run to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals. That seems to be the consensus among rival executives. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 23, 2022
Crowder’s other main suitor, sources told Yahoo Sports, is Milwaukee. Last week, word spread among league personnel that a three-team structure with the Bucks ultimately landing Crowder was gaining momentum, although clearly no deal came to fruition. Rival front offices have been contacted as part of various three-team frameworks that would send Crowder outbound, sources said. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 23, 2022
