Bulls 73, Bucks 73: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Chicago Bulls (7-10) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (4-4) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022
Chicago Bulls 73, Milwaukee Bucks 73 (Q3 06:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth
So, 6-11 @Indiana Pacers center @Myles Turner hits 7 three-pointers … Reggie Miller surpassed that only once in 18 seasons, hitting 8 at Milwaukee in 1996-97 season. My how the game has changed. (Not sure if Miller banked one that night as Turner did.) – 9:32 PM
So, 6-11 @Indiana Pacers center @Myles Turner hits 7 three-pointers … Reggie Miller surpassed that only once in 18 seasons, hitting 8 at Milwaukee in 1996-97 season. My how the game has changed. (Not sure if Miller banked one that night as Turner did.) – 9:32 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Patrick Williams, who had a couple of early blocks on Giannis Antetokounmpo, and hit a couple early threes – now has four fouls for the #Bulls early in the second half. – 9:30 PM
Patrick Williams, who had a couple of early blocks on Giannis Antetokounmpo, and hit a couple early threes – now has four fouls for the #Bulls early in the second half. – 9:30 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
4 fouls on Patrick Williams early in third quarter. That’s big, because he’s been very good on Giannis tonight – 9:29 PM
4 fouls on Patrick Williams early in third quarter. That’s big, because he’s been very good on Giannis tonight – 9:29 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Deebo made him make a business decision.
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/yiU589LKtE – 9:26 PM
Deebo made him make a business decision.
@DeMar DeRozan | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/yiU589LKtE – 9:26 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo have six turnovers and 17 points thus far. #Bulls lead 65-62 in the early going of the second half. – 9:23 PM
Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo have six turnovers and 17 points thus far. #Bulls lead 65-62 in the early going of the second half. – 9:23 PM
Danny Cunningham @RealDCunningham
#Cavs win this one over the Blazers 114-96. They’ve won four straight and head into Milwaukee on Friday looking like a much different team than they did last week. – 9:21 PM
#Cavs win this one over the Blazers 114-96. They’ve won four straight and head into Milwaukee on Friday looking like a much different team than they did last week. – 9:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to 8 points on 4 of 11 shooting – including 3 of 7 in the paint – in the first half for the #Bucks – 9:15 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo was held to 8 points on 4 of 11 shooting – including 3 of 7 in the paint – in the first half for the #Bucks – 9:15 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
HALF Bucks 62 Bulls 61. LaVine and DeRozan each with 143. Bulls 19 assists. 6 block shots. Giannis 8pts 0 FTA..leads NBA nearly 13 per game. @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 9:12 PM
HALF Bucks 62 Bulls 61. LaVine and DeRozan each with 143. Bulls 19 assists. 6 block shots. Giannis 8pts 0 FTA..leads NBA nearly 13 per game. @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. – 9:12 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
At the half.
DeMar DeRozan: 13 pts (5-10 FG)
Zach LaVine: 13 pts (4-5 FG, 3-4 3PT) pic.twitter.com/NGEdyxnvew – 9:12 PM
At the half.
DeMar DeRozan: 13 pts (5-10 FG)
Zach LaVine: 13 pts (4-5 FG, 3-4 3PT) pic.twitter.com/NGEdyxnvew – 9:12 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka Doncic has 31 points, but only three rebounds and just one assist. Very atypical game for him. The Celtics, who were outrebounded 51-38 Monday in Chicago, are beating the Mavericks 29-18 on the boards. – 9:12 PM
Luka Doncic has 31 points, but only three rebounds and just one assist. Very atypical game for him. The Celtics, who were outrebounded 51-38 Monday in Chicago, are beating the Mavericks 29-18 on the boards. – 9:12 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Halftime: Bucks 62, Bulls 61.
A solid first half by the Bulls. They withstood multiple Bucks runs, played good defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo (give Patrick Williams a lot of credit) and moved the ball well offensively with several nice drive-and-kicks for open shots. – 9:09 PM
Halftime: Bucks 62, Bulls 61.
A solid first half by the Bulls. They withstood multiple Bucks runs, played good defense on Giannis Antetokounmpo (give Patrick Williams a lot of credit) and moved the ball well offensively with several nice drive-and-kicks for open shots. – 9:09 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Pat finds Vooch deep in the paint
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/1nAfrYQS26 – 9:09 PM
Pat finds Vooch deep in the paint
@Nikola Vucevic | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/1nAfrYQS26 – 9:09 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
At the half.
Zach LaVine: 13 pts (5-10 FG)
DeMar DeRozan: 13 pts (4-5 FG, 3-4 3PT) pic.twitter.com/LVKfKwQ0tQ – 9:09 PM
At the half.
Zach LaVine: 13 pts (5-10 FG)
DeMar DeRozan: 13 pts (4-5 FG, 3-4 3PT) pic.twitter.com/LVKfKwQ0tQ – 9:09 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Bucks 62, Bulls 61
LaVine: 13 pts, 3 fls
DeRozan: 13 pts
P-Will: 6-3-2, 2 blk
Coby: 6 pts, 3 stl
Bulls are 12/23 from 3P range
Bucks have 7 offensive rebounds and 11 second-chance points – 9:09 PM
Halftime: Bucks 62, Bulls 61
LaVine: 13 pts, 3 fls
DeRozan: 13 pts
P-Will: 6-3-2, 2 blk
Coby: 6 pts, 3 stl
Bulls are 12/23 from 3P range
Bucks have 7 offensive rebounds and 11 second-chance points – 9:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
It’s the #Bucks turn to hit a buzzer beater, and they take a 62-61 lead over the #Bulls into the half. – 9:07 PM
It’s the #Bucks turn to hit a buzzer beater, and they take a 62-61 lead over the #Bulls into the half. – 9:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bucks, 62, Bulls 61 at half
DeRozan 13 pts
LaVine 13 pts
Vucevic 7 pts, 4 assists
Williams 6 pts, 2 blocks
Bulls 12-23 from 3
Lopez 16 pts – 9:07 PM
Bucks, 62, Bulls 61 at half
DeRozan 13 pts
LaVine 13 pts
Vucevic 7 pts, 4 assists
Williams 6 pts, 2 blocks
Bulls 12-23 from 3
Lopez 16 pts – 9:07 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls have done a solid job defensively on Giannis this quarter, including mixing in some zone looks – 9:04 PM
Bulls have done a solid job defensively on Giannis this quarter, including mixing in some zone looks – 9:04 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
DeMar wearing his Kobe 6 PEs that were designed by his daughters 💙💖
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/ic7U39bQwD – 9:03 PM
DeMar wearing his Kobe 6 PEs that were designed by his daughters 💙💖
@DeMar DeRozan | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/ic7U39bQwD – 9:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine is hot on the bench right now because he wants in for this final rotational turn but Donovan held him out because he has 3 fouls. – 9:00 PM
LaVine is hot on the bench right now because he wants in for this final rotational turn but Donovan held him out because he has 3 fouls. – 9:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby is out here HUSTLING.
@CobyWhite | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/82jeIiNJoq – 8:59 PM
Coby is out here HUSTLING.
@CobyWhite | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/82jeIiNJoq – 8:59 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
In addition to two 3PM and assists apiece, Coby White has 3 steals tonight and has been flying around for loose balls. Carries over high defensive activity from Q4 vs. Boston – 8:59 PM
In addition to two 3PM and assists apiece, Coby White has 3 steals tonight and has been flying around for loose balls. Carries over high defensive activity from Q4 vs. Boston – 8:59 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s starting to rain in Fiserv Forum. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/ip34uwp8YZ – 8:58 PM
It’s starting to rain in Fiserv Forum. ☔️ pic.twitter.com/ip34uwp8YZ – 8:58 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
The lows haven’t been as low, but otherwise, this one playing out rather similarly to the loss in Milwaukee Monday night – 8:52 PM
The lows haven’t been as low, but otherwise, this one playing out rather similarly to the loss in Milwaukee Monday night – 8:52 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bulls coach Billy Donovan hit with a technical during the timeout. – 8:52 PM
#Bulls coach Billy Donovan hit with a technical during the timeout. – 8:52 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Things got ragged there for a second. Players from each team on the floor and Pat Connaughton grabbed a steal in transition. Bucks slowed it down. Pick-and-roll with Holiday and Lopez.
Lopez caught down low, pump-faked twice and drew an and-one. Had to be infuriating for Chicago – 8:50 PM
Things got ragged there for a second. Players from each team on the floor and Pat Connaughton grabbed a steal in transition. Bucks slowed it down. Pick-and-roll with Holiday and Lopez.
Lopez caught down low, pump-faked twice and drew an and-one. Had to be infuriating for Chicago – 8:50 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks have hit the front of the rim on their last few three-point attempts and are now just 6-for-18. – 8:47 PM
#Bucks have hit the front of the rim on their last few three-point attempts and are now just 6-for-18. – 8:47 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics come back from the #Bulls disappointment with a strong first half against #Mavericks, lead 70-49. Tatum 23, Brown 13, White 12, Horford 8, Brogdon 6; Luke 22, Dinwiddle 9. #Celtics winning at the 3pt line and FT line. – 8:47 PM
#Celtics come back from the #Bulls disappointment with a strong first half against #Mavericks, lead 70-49. Tatum 23, Brown 13, White 12, Horford 8, Brogdon 6; Luke 22, Dinwiddle 9. #Celtics winning at the 3pt line and FT line. – 8:47 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
This was called a Flagrant 1 foul on Zach LaVine, taking two Bulls points off board and giving Bucks two free throws pic.twitter.com/4mItCCwRgp – 8:46 PM
This was called a Flagrant 1 foul on Zach LaVine, taking two Bulls points off board and giving Bucks two free throws pic.twitter.com/4mItCCwRgp – 8:46 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine draws a foul on boxout of Giannis, another reason that offensive foul is so big. He now has 3 fouls – 8:45 PM
LaVine draws a foul on boxout of Giannis, another reason that offensive foul is so big. He now has 3 fouls – 8:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Zach LaVine called for his third personal foul with 10:34 to go in the first half for the #Bulls – 8:45 PM
Zach LaVine called for his third personal foul with 10:34 to go in the first half for the #Bulls – 8:45 PM
Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q
Now the Zach Lavine take foul at the end of the first quarter matters a lott more – 8:41 PM
Now the Zach Lavine take foul at the end of the first quarter matters a lott more – 8:41 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Not only are they calling that an offensive foul on Zach LaVine, they’re checking to see if it’s a flagrant.
Looked like a simple fadeaway jumper to me. – 8:40 PM
Not only are they calling that an offensive foul on Zach LaVine, they’re checking to see if it’s a flagrant.
Looked like a simple fadeaway jumper to me. – 8:40 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Looks like George Hill just took a shot to the wallabies. (cc: @Kane Pitman)
It’s being reviewed. – 8:40 PM
Looks like George Hill just took a shot to the wallabies. (cc: @Kane Pitman)
It’s being reviewed. – 8:40 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics are carving the Mavericks up. A dominant performance, and a heck of a bounce back from Monday’s dud in Chicago. – 8:39 PM
The Celtics are carving the Mavericks up. A dominant performance, and a heck of a bounce back from Monday’s dud in Chicago. – 8:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo tracked this PERFECTLY. @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/XLic1MFJNK – 8:39 PM
Ayo tracked this PERFECTLY. @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/XLic1MFJNK – 8:39 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Just warming up.
Zach LaVine: 10 pts (3-3 FG) pic.twitter.com/CgQtjSMNAQ – 8:38 PM
Just warming up.
Zach LaVine: 10 pts (3-3 FG) pic.twitter.com/CgQtjSMNAQ – 8:38 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach & Woo with the textbook pick & roll.
@Javonte Green | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/FLWfTwHM0u – 8:37 PM
Zach & Woo with the textbook pick & roll.
@Javonte Green | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/FLWfTwHM0u – 8:37 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bulls put up 13 threes in the first quarter. They only take about 29 a game on average.
#Bucks lead 33-32 after one. – 8:36 PM
The #Bulls put up 13 threes in the first quarter. They only take about 29 a game on average.
#Bucks lead 33-32 after one. – 8:36 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls with 6-1st quarter blocks, they avg. 5 per game. LaVine with 10pts Green 8pts Vucevic 4 assists. Bucks 33-32 after 1 @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio – 8:36 PM
Bulls with 6-1st quarter blocks, they avg. 5 per game. LaVine with 10pts Green 8pts Vucevic 4 assists. Bucks 33-32 after 1 @670TheScore @Chicago Bulls radio – 8:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls shook off very sloppy start to post solid 1st quarter. The activity and energy from the Celtics’ victory has carried over. – 8:35 PM
Bulls shook off very sloppy start to post solid 1st quarter. The activity and energy from the Celtics’ victory has carried over. – 8:35 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics, Bucks on top of Thanksgiving edition nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/23/nba… – 8:31 PM
NBA Power Rankings: Celtics, Bucks on top of Thanksgiving edition nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/23/nba… – 8:31 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Billy Donovan said his team was going to have to move the ball against the #Bucks — the #Bulls have 10 assists on all 10 of their field goals as they are shooting 55.6%. Milwaukee leads 29-27 with about 3 minutes left in the first quarter. – 8:30 PM
Billy Donovan said his team was going to have to move the ball against the #Bucks — the #Bulls have 10 assists on all 10 of their field goals as they are shooting 55.6%. Milwaukee leads 29-27 with about 3 minutes left in the first quarter. – 8:30 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bulls are an uncharacteristic 4-for-8 from behind the three-point line. The #Bucks are 5-for-11 and lead 25-24. – 8:26 PM
The #Bulls are an uncharacteristic 4-for-8 from behind the three-point line. The #Bucks are 5-for-11 and lead 25-24. – 8:26 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Patrick Williams says ACCESS DENIED.
@Patrick Williams | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/flxEDHvHOD – 8:23 PM
Patrick Williams says ACCESS DENIED.
@Patrick Williams | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/flxEDHvHOD – 8:23 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Between Jimmy Butler, Wesley Matthews and Jae Crowder, who most deserves to get his number retired by Marquette? – 8:22 PM
Between Jimmy Butler, Wesley Matthews and Jae Crowder, who most deserves to get his number retired by Marquette? – 8:22 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
By the time you’re seeing this Brook has probably already sunk another 3. pic.twitter.com/7hAp488MyN – 8:21 PM
By the time you’re seeing this Brook has probably already sunk another 3. pic.twitter.com/7hAp488MyN – 8:21 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Ayo Dosunmu exhorted his teammates to run back faster on that last possession. He initially blocked Grayson Allen in transition but Allen grabbed offensive rebound and drew foul. Dosunmu wanted his teammates back to grab initial block – 8:21 PM
Ayo Dosunmu exhorted his teammates to run back faster on that last possession. He initially blocked Grayson Allen in transition but Allen grabbed offensive rebound and drew foul. Dosunmu wanted his teammates back to grab initial block – 8:21 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bulls shot their way back into it after the #Bucks took a 14-5 lead. Couple of Grayson Allen free throws gives Milwaukee a 18-13 lead in the early going.
Bobby Portis and Wesley Matthews check in for the Bucks. – 8:21 PM
#Bulls shot their way back into it after the #Bucks took a 14-5 lead. Couple of Grayson Allen free throws gives Milwaukee a 18-13 lead in the early going.
Bobby Portis and Wesley Matthews check in for the Bucks. – 8:21 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach LaVine has now made the 2nd-most three-pointers in Bulls franchise history after making this triple.
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/yiTcOBwrLA – 8:20 PM
Zach LaVine has now made the 2nd-most three-pointers in Bulls franchise history after making this triple.
@Zach LaVine | @NBCSChicago pic.twitter.com/yiTcOBwrLA – 8:20 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Zach LaVine keeps moving up in our franchise history book. pic.twitter.com/NkOZUnQurq – 8:17 PM
Zach LaVine keeps moving up in our franchise history book. pic.twitter.com/NkOZUnQurq – 8:17 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
With that 3-pointer, Zach LaVine moves into sole possession of 2nd on the all-time franchise list behind Kirk Hinrich and ahead of Ben Gordon. – 8:15 PM
With that 3-pointer, Zach LaVine moves into sole possession of 2nd on the all-time franchise list behind Kirk Hinrich and ahead of Ben Gordon. – 8:15 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks jump out to an 8-2 lead and Billy Donovan didn’t like DeMar DeRozan having to check Giannis Antetokounmpo in the post – so the #Bulls call timeout. – 8:12 PM
#Bucks jump out to an 8-2 lead and Billy Donovan didn’t like DeMar DeRozan having to check Giannis Antetokounmpo in the post – so the #Bulls call timeout. – 8:12 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
The ol’ quick timeout by Billy Donovan, who watched Giannis take DeMar on the last possession in a matchup the Bulls need to avoid – 8:12 PM
The ol’ quick timeout by Billy Donovan, who watched Giannis take DeMar on the last possession in a matchup the Bulls need to avoid – 8:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Really good bounce-back from the Celtics so far. They were low-energy and the offense was off against the Bulls. None of that so far tonight. – 8:05 PM
Really good bounce-back from the Celtics so far. They were low-energy and the offense was off against the Bulls. None of that so far tonight. – 8:05 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
So… yeah… the offense is a just a bit better in this one than it was in Chicago – 8:00 PM
So… yeah… the offense is a just a bit better in this one than it was in Chicago – 8:00 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Looking at your Thanksgiving plate like: pic.twitter.com/zOP88aImcA – 7:55 PM
Looking at your Thanksgiving plate like: pic.twitter.com/zOP88aImcA – 7:55 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks are 55-4 under Coach Bud when they record 30+ assists.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/K4iVRBV2Vh – 7:53 PM
The Bucks are 55-4 under Coach Bud when they record 30+ assists.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/K4iVRBV2Vh – 7:53 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
“Will DeMar score first for the Bulls tonight?”
Participate in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win 100-level tickets or a Bulls jersey! – 7:45 PM
“Will DeMar score first for the Bulls tonight?”
Participate in the @ATT BullsIQ game found in the Bulls App and you could win 100-level tickets or a Bulls jersey! – 7:45 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks starting with Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. – 7:34 PM
#Bucks starting with Jrue Holiday, Jevon Carter, Grayson Allen, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. – 7:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Woo wearing the “Sulfur Electric” Kobe 8s 🐍
@Javonte Green | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/mvea0ebVZf – 7:34 PM
Woo wearing the “Sulfur Electric” Kobe 8s 🐍
@Javonte Green | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/mvea0ebVZf – 7:34 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s starters in Milwaukee.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/9R8KtlT2p6 – 7:30 PM
Tonight’s starters in Milwaukee.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/9R8KtlT2p6 – 7:30 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night 6:45 with @34billy42 @richwyatt_ and me @AlyssaBergamini in studio @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network pic.twitter.com/2ueJetitpw – 7:28 PM
Game night 6:45 with @34billy42 @richwyatt_ and me @AlyssaBergamini in studio @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network pic.twitter.com/2ueJetitpw – 7:28 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
One interesting thing about Bucks, ever since Budenholzer got there, they’ve been last or close to it in 3-ptrs allowed. Typically didn’t try to chase opponents off line, just get a hand up
Heading into this game, Bucks rank 5th in fewest 3-ptrs allowed with 11.0. Big change – 7:24 PM
One interesting thing about Bucks, ever since Budenholzer got there, they’ve been last or close to it in 3-ptrs allowed. Typically didn’t try to chase opponents off line, just get a hand up
Heading into this game, Bucks rank 5th in fewest 3-ptrs allowed with 11.0. Big change – 7:24 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Spencer Dinwiddie is playing (and starting) as expected, after being listed as questionable w/ a left shoulder issue from Sunday. Mavs play the team w/ the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics (13-4). They had a 9 game win streak end in Chicago on Monday. 6:45 tipoff, BSSW. – 7:17 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie is playing (and starting) as expected, after being listed as questionable w/ a left shoulder issue from Sunday. Mavs play the team w/ the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics (13-4). They had a 9 game win streak end in Chicago on Monday. 6:45 tipoff, BSSW. – 7:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Tonight on Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network Head Coach Billy Donovan on the latest injury news on Goran Dragic. Halftime: Milwaukee’s @Pat Connaughton on his days at @NotreDame – 7:16 PM
Tonight on Bulls radio @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network Head Coach Billy Donovan on the latest injury news on Goran Dragic. Halftime: Milwaukee’s @Pat Connaughton on his days at @NotreDame – 7:16 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
It’s all hands on deck tonight for #Bulls. Marko, Malcolm Hill & Kostas Antetokounmpo are all in the locker room. – 7:01 PM
It’s all hands on deck tonight for #Bulls. Marko, Malcolm Hill & Kostas Antetokounmpo are all in the locker room. – 7:01 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis enters tonight’s game averaging a career-high 30.1 ppg.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/LRyiMOLAGs – 7:01 PM
Giannis enters tonight’s game averaging a career-high 30.1 ppg.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/LRyiMOLAGs – 7:01 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Arizona wins the Maui Invitational with a 81-79 victory over Creighton.
Wildcats lost Benn Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko early to the NBA.
Certainly belong in the Top 10 after wins over Creighton and San Diego State.
Oumar Ballo was sensational with 30 and 13. – 7:01 PM
Arizona wins the Maui Invitational with a 81-79 victory over Creighton.
Wildcats lost Benn Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko early to the NBA.
Certainly belong in the Top 10 after wins over Creighton and San Diego State.
Oumar Ballo was sensational with 30 and 13. – 7:01 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Pregame maintenance with Chip & Zach. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/6IwydXa23n – 6:50 PM
Pregame maintenance with Chip & Zach. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/6IwydXa23n – 6:50 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Pregame scene at Fiserv Forum: On one side of court, asst coach Damian Cotter going over video with Caruso. On the other side, asst John Bryant has laptop out with Derrick Jones. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/hBZb68KyDO – 6:49 PM
Pregame scene at Fiserv Forum: On one side of court, asst coach Damian Cotter going over video with Caruso. On the other side, asst John Bryant has laptop out with Derrick Jones. #Bulls pic.twitter.com/hBZb68KyDO – 6:49 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
The Bucks finished off the Bulls in the first round of the playoffs on April 27, 2022, behind Giannis’ 33 points.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/ppKkJk4Nbe – 6:47 PM
The Bucks finished off the Bulls in the first round of the playoffs on April 27, 2022, behind Giannis’ 33 points.
⏪ @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/ppKkJk4Nbe – 6:47 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says Goran Dragic (stinger) is out tonight vs. Bucks. #Bulls – 6:31 PM
Donovan says Goran Dragic (stinger) is out tonight vs. Bucks. #Bulls – 6:31 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📋 1 Question For Each NBA Team, Part 3
Hawks (3:30)
Celtics (12:52)
Nets (18:22)
Hornets (26:57)
Bulls (34:40)
Cavs (41:38)
Pistons (48:27)
Pacers (56:11)
🎧 https://t.co/JWkvg8tVbx
🍎 https://t.co/evs3x09bGL
✳️ https://t.co/DFgBO2KJPQ
📺 https://t.co/NVGg0vATul pic.twitter.com/Kl4WWAVCak – 6:25 PM
🗣NEW POD
📋 1 Question For Each NBA Team, Part 3
Hawks (3:30)
Celtics (12:52)
Nets (18:22)
Hornets (26:57)
Bulls (34:40)
Cavs (41:38)
Pistons (48:27)
Pacers (56:11)
🎧 https://t.co/JWkvg8tVbx
🍎 https://t.co/evs3x09bGL
✳️ https://t.co/DFgBO2KJPQ
📺 https://t.co/NVGg0vATul pic.twitter.com/Kl4WWAVCak – 6:25 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kleber getting in some light work. Kidd says there’s optimism that he will return for one of this weekend’s games against Toronto and/or Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/39f7P7TLuy – 6:21 PM
Kleber getting in some light work. Kidd says there’s optimism that he will return for one of this weekend’s games against Toronto and/or Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/39f7P7TLuy – 6:21 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs G/F Romeo Langford is available tonight after missing the last five games while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. His last game was against Milwaukee on Nov. 11, which, coincidentally, was the Spurs last win. – 6:00 PM
Spurs G/F Romeo Langford is available tonight after missing the last five games while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. His last game was against Milwaukee on Nov. 11, which, coincidentally, was the Spurs last win. – 6:00 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks were scheduled to use their Gathering Place court tonight.
Per the Bucks, they “need to make a few repairs to the Gathering Place court, so we’re switching to the standard court for tonight’s game. We look forward to having the Gathering Place court back very soon.” pic.twitter.com/LxaSHbDftU – 5:55 PM
Bucks were scheduled to use their Gathering Place court tonight.
Per the Bucks, they “need to make a few repairs to the Gathering Place court, so we’re switching to the standard court for tonight’s game. We look forward to having the Gathering Place court back very soon.” pic.twitter.com/LxaSHbDftU – 5:55 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Game night from Milwaukee @Chicago Bulls @Milwaukee Bucks @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network with @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ @TylerButerbaugh Leo Staudacher and me 6:45 pre Fired up! pic.twitter.com/vN2ilzLsek – 5:35 PM
Game night from Milwaukee @Chicago Bulls @Milwaukee Bucks @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network with @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ @TylerButerbaugh Leo Staudacher and me 6:45 pre Fired up! pic.twitter.com/vN2ilzLsek – 5:35 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
FInal prep for tonight’s Border Battle.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/x4BMbItlO7 – 5:02 PM
FInal prep for tonight’s Border Battle.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/x4BMbItlO7 – 5:02 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Get the holiday started early with tonight’s Cocktail of the Game!!
🍾 @Casamigos pic.twitter.com/lWazsxmyB6 – 4:02 PM
Get the holiday started early with tonight’s Cocktail of the Game!!
🍾 @Casamigos pic.twitter.com/lWazsxmyB6 – 4:02 PM
Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire
LaVine made his feelings about being benched on Friday known. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/21/zac… – 4:00 PM
LaVine made his feelings about being benched on Friday known. bullswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/21/zac… – 4:00 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
since november 1st, here’s every team that has a worse offense than milwaukee: hornets, pistons, and spurs – 2:37 PM
since november 1st, here’s every team that has a worse offense than milwaukee: hornets, pistons, and spurs – 2:37 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks defense cause more or less than 7 turnovers tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/3OH1KGqwoP – 2:03 PM
Will the Bucks defense cause more or less than 7 turnovers tonight?
📊 @betwayusa pic.twitter.com/3OH1KGqwoP – 2:03 PM
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.