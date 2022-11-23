Clippers 46, Warriors 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (11-7) play against the Golden State Warriors (10-10) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 46, Golden State Warriors 61 (Q2 01:56)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Up next: LOON
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/xdpwfpLRtD – 11:06 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Reggie Jackson has gotten caught in the air and made poor decisions with his passes multiple times tonight. Seven Clipper turnovers. – 11:03 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
That last Jordan Poole “carrying” violation would have been one in 1953. – 11:03 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Jordan Poole is in the struggle right now. Trying to get out, but nothing is working – 11:02 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JP ➡️ Steph ➡️ Anthony 🏀
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/0OgQNosSii – 11:01 PM
JP ➡️ Steph ➡️ Anthony 🏀
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Draymond out
The Warriors had a 4-point advantage with him leading the second unit to start the second quarter – 10:58 PM
Draymond out
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Yesterday the Warriors held its employee championship ring ceremony at Chase Center. The organization gifted every employee a ring and has during the entire run of four NBA titles.
Pictured here is Building Secuirty Officer, Terry Ryan’s ring. 💍 pic.twitter.com/6YwbTmcf95 – 10:58 PM
Yesterday the Warriors held its employee championship ring ceremony at Chase Center. The organization gifted every employee a ring and has during the entire run of four NBA titles.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
This Draymond Green playing with the second unit thing might actually work. – 10:58 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry debuts the “More Magic” Curry 10 — a flip on the launch colorway of the Curry 4 that featured the same wavy graphic. pic.twitter.com/p0V2evNbHa – 10:57 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors cranking up the defense: Thru first 4:34 of second half, Clippers have 3 points, 1-6 FG, 1 turnover – 10:54 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers are challenging foul on Amir Coffey. Looking for a leg whip by Jordan Poole. – 10:53 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole, after that errant pass, made a bad read on the break. He ran to the corner and didn’t stop the ball. But DDV got back and contested the breakaway layup.
It was a good example of what Kerr was talking about when he spoke about togetherness after Phoenix lost – 10:50 PM
Poole, after that errant pass, made a bad read on the break. He ran to the corner and didn’t stop the ball. But DDV got back and contested the breakaway layup.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
New Draymond-led second unit opens Q2 with a 10-3 run, prompting a Clippers timeout.
Warriors 42, Clippers 32, 8:36 left in the half – 10:49 PM
New Draymond-led second unit opens Q2 with a 10-3 run, prompting a Clippers timeout.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors on another 10-1 run with Green and Wiggins starting second quarter, and Poole’s drive gives Golden State their first double-digit lead at 42-32. 8:36 left in first half. – 10:48 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s a 10-3 burst for the Warriors to open the second quarter without Steph Curry, using this reworked unit: Poole, DiVincenzo, Wiggins, Lamb, Draymond. Ball is moving better. – 10:48 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Poole has passed on a few shots. But that last one should be off the menu until he’s rolling again – 10:45 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Jordan, Donte, Anthony, Andrew and Draymond are on the court to start the second quarter. – 10:42 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Kerr going with Draymond and Wiggins with the second unit. Poole and DiVincenzo.
And Lamb. Not Kuminga or Moody – 10:42 PM
Kerr going with Draymond and Wiggins with the second unit. Poole and DiVincenzo.
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Klay Thompson goes for 15 points on 4-of-5 shooting, including two 3-pointers and one transition dunk, in 11 minutes in the first quarter. It’s his fourth double-digit period of the season — three of which were first quarters. – 10:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Golden State leads Clippers 32-29 at end of one quarter of play.
Klay Thompson (5/6 FTs) outproducing entire Clippers team (3/4) by himself from free throw line as part of 15-point opening quarter.
Clippers shooting 55% FGs but already have 5 turnovers. – 10:40 PM
Golden State leads Clippers 32-29 at end of one quarter of play.
Klay Thompson (5/6 FTs) outproducing entire Clippers team (3/4) by himself from free throw line as part of 15-point opening quarter.
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The Warriors in the first quarter had 10 assists to 3 turnovers – 10:40 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Klay last two 1st quarters:
20 PTS | 4-5 3P
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers are trailing 32-29 in San Francisco, their 5 turnovers keeping them from possibly having a lead despite playing without Kennard, Kawhi and PG. – 10:39 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
That’s a good 4-minute stint from Kuminga. I was watching him on both ends. Didn’t see any mistakes – 10:39 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Klay Thompson in the first quarter tonight
Klay Thompson in the first quarter tonight
11 minutes
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Splash Bros hyped 🗣
Chase Center hyped 🗣 pic.twitter.com/tpYro23LDR – 10:35 PM
Splash Bros hyped 🗣
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wanna see some moves? Here ya go
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/solcje8edO – 10:34 PM
Wanna see some moves? Here ya go
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Warriors have put together a pair of 7-0 runs already, and they already have 10 fast break points on the Clippers. Golden State up 30-22. Thompson already has 15 points.
Robert Covington coming into the game as LA goes small. This might not be a Zubac game. – 10:34 PM
Warriors have put together a pair of 7-0 runs already, and they already have 10 fast break points on the Clippers. Golden State up 30-22. Thompson already has 15 points.
Robert Covington coming into the game as LA goes small. This might not be a Zubac game. – 10:34 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Whatever Draymond said to Klay in that team meeting pic.twitter.com/zLR3ledS6w – 10:34 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Klay Thompson throws it down in transition and the Warriors extend their lead to 8 with 2:41 left in the first quarter. He’s 5 points away from another 20-point first quarter. – 10:33 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
That’s 56 points for Klay Thompson in his last five quarters. Has 15 in the first quarter tonight vs Clippers. Two 3s, a mid-ranger, five free throws and just had a transition dunk. – 10:33 PM
Jason Dumas @JDumasReports
Klay Thompson with his second dunk of the season. An excited Steph raising the roof in the back court. – 10:32 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Reporting on Paul George and Kawhi Leonard’s injuries. Both players had treatment in Los Angeles today. Leonard will be re-evaluated in the coming days, putting his availability for Friday’s game in question. More from our @NBA on ESPN broadcast: pic.twitter.com/Ll9uh3rGig – 10:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
John Wall and Norman Powell checking in for Amir and Mann out of this dead ball. – 10:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers took a lead after 8-2 run, but Klay Thompson is picking up from where he left off in Houston. His go-ahead 3 gives him 10 points already, and Golden State up 20-18 with 5:06 to play. – 10:26 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Klay Thompson looked locked in during warmups, and it felt like it would be another big game for him.
He has 10 points (perfect 2-2 from 3) in seven minutes.
Warriors lead 20-18 with 5:06 left. – 10:26 PM
Klay Thompson looked locked in during warmups, and it felt like it would be another big game for him.
He has 10 points (perfect 2-2 from 3) in seven minutes.
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Klay Thompson’s first 7 minutes:
10 points
2/2 FG, 4/4 FT
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
Timeout Clippers. Warriors up 20-18 with 5:06 left
Klay Thompson
7 minutes
10 points
2-for-2 from the field (both 3-pointers)
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Don’t look now, but Klay Thompson has 10 points in his first 7 minutes. 2/2 from the field, 4/4 from the free throw line. – 10:25 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
JaMychal Green is the first Warrior off the bench tonight, not Jordan Poole. Two early fouls on Kevon Looney. – 10:24 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
The most free throws Klay Thompson has taken in a game this season is 5
He’s up to 4 halfway through the first quarter – 10:22 PM
The most free throws Klay Thompson has taken in a game this season is 5
Golden State Warriors @warriors
AW dishes & KT finishes
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/OMgiFcCfoa – 10:20 PM
AW dishes & KT finishes
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Golden State leads Clippers 13-12 at game’s first timeout. Both teams 5/8 FGs. Mann and Coffey already have multiple field goals. – 10:20 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
no clue how Stephen saw the basket 👀
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/fJ13ZnVYXY – 10:16 PM
no clue how Stephen saw the basket 👀
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers came into tonight with an emphasis on playing physical and aggressive on defense against a Warriors team susceptible to turnovers. Two Warriors turnovers already, behind Jackson and Morris’ active hands. – 10:13 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Stephen Curry warms up in the @DietStartsMon__ edition of the Curry 4 Flotro 👀 pic.twitter.com/rzbF6ogGCG – 10:07 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Only reason Draymond Green asks Bob Myers if he can address team is because Green knew/knows he’s lost some voice in locker room. Green needs to know he has some kind of franchise support. Myers gives it to him — for now. – 9:50 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Warriors’ second-unit adjustments may continue to involve Draymond Green
https://t.co/3900miw9S9 pic.twitter.com/NWYJI6vPNA – 9:49 PM
Warriors’ second-unit adjustments may continue to involve Draymond Green
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Buckets on deck.
Stream the game LIVE » https://t.co/OMrtDtXZqd pic.twitter.com/2DMhpWOsjL – 9:46 PM
Buckets on deck.
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
No Kawhi Leonard or Paul George tonight for the Clippers. Traditional starters for Golden State. pic.twitter.com/kO3VpzlPan – 9:44 PM
Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA
Such fascinating Warriors’ dynamic. Draymond Green calls Bob Myers to say he wants to address team. Myers says “What are you gonna say?” Green tells Myers and Myers says “that’s good.” Green holds team meeting. – 9:39 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/wBNo3llA6J – 9:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Let’s start this holiday season off right ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/XikLdMq1i4 – 9:34 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Clippers will start vs. Golden State:
Amir Coffey
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
When the Warriors have Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney on the floor together, they have outscored opponents by 136 points this season.
All other lineups with at least one of those three off the floor, and Warriors have been outscored by 177 points this season. – 9:24 PM
When the Warriors have Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Kevon Looney on the floor together, they have outscored opponents by 136 points this season.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
I did not realize how much Draymond Green is fouling this season. Career-high 3.6 personal fouls per game. And that’s with only 6.3 rebounds per game, which is almost down to the 6.2 he averaged in Golden State’s 2019-20 gap year.
But Warriors are much better with him on floor. – 9:18 PM
I did not realize how much Draymond Green is fouling this season. Career-high 3.6 personal fouls per game. And that’s with only 6.3 rebounds per game, which is almost down to the 6.2 he averaged in Golden State’s 2019-20 gap year.
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Tyronn Lue today on John Wall:
“To be this good and this quick we didn’t see it coming, we thought it was going to take him a little bit more time. … He’s been way better than we would have expected this early in the season.” – 9:13 PM
Tyronn Lue today on John Wall:
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Turbo jets on 🚀
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/sHr1NDwVN3 – 9:13 PM
Turbo jets on 🚀
Golden State Warriors @warriors
This just in: Basketball is life
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/ZaIITaxOHt – 9:08 PM
This just in: Basketball is life
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 66-47 at the break. Their season low for first half points is 45 (Nov. 14 at GSW). – 9:07 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Eyes on the prize.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/PNwyrB2hHB – 8:59 PM
Eyes on the prize.
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas must think he’s playing the Clippers tonight because he’s draining threes all over the court and generally dominating. JV is 7/7 from the field, 3/3 on threes for 17 pts – 8:55 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Just another day at the office 💼
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/QGqTEKsk1d – 8:44 PM
Just another day at the office 💼
Golden State Warriors @warriors
zoom, zoom
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/HxGlFnKvT1 – 8:33 PM
zoom, zoom
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Home sweet home.
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/VurqTppHH1 – 8:31 PM
Home sweet home.
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Ty Lue says Kawhi is OK but that there was some soreness the day after he rolled the ankle and there’s no timetable currently on Kawhi’s ankle injury. He said the same as far as no timetable for Paul George and Luke Kennard. – 8:29 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue says Kawhi Leonard woke up with soreness yesterday so he’s being held out. No timetable offered for his return, nor for the returns of PG or Luke Kennard. – 8:29 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Warriors center Kevon Looney grateful for family, teammates, health this Thanksgiving mercurynews.com/2022/11/23/war… – 8:27 PM
Dalton Johnson @DaltonJ_Johnson
“It’s definitely helping him, and I have no idea what’s next.”
Steve Kerr said he’s getting positive reports on James Wiseman, but there’s no timetable on when he will return to the Warriors – 8:23 PM
“It’s definitely helping him, and I have no idea what’s next.”
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann in the game now as the Thunder are looking for an offensive spark – 8:23 PM
Madeline Kenney @madkenney
Steve Kerr said the feedback from Santa Cruz on James Wiseman has been great. “Really valuable, it’s definitely helping him and I have no idea what’s next. We’re going to sort of play that by ear as it goes,” Kerr said. – 8:23 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Steve Kerr says he feels the Clippers must be anxious to get their whole roster healthy again. “They’re one of the teams you’ve got to think will be around in the end,” he said. – 8:22 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Steve Kerr said he will keep Draymond Green in that start of second quarter, start of fourth quarter non-Curry unit tonight vs Clippers. Helped against the Rockets. Gives Warriors’ younger players more organization/passing. pic.twitter.com/MiF8DuyS9W – 8:18 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Steve Kerr says he’ll experiment with Draymond Green in the second unit again tonight to give that group another ball handler and a little more organization. – 8:17 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Was just watching Jazz-Clippers from Monday night, with Fratello doing the Clips broadcast.
Now watching Blazers-Cavs, with Fratello doing the Cavs broadcast.
Salute to the Czar. – 8:02 PM
Was just watching Jazz-Clippers from Monday night, with Fratello doing the Clips broadcast.
Now watching Blazers-Cavs, with Fratello doing the Cavs broadcast.
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In the second game of his G League assignment with Santa Cruz, James Wiseman tallied double-figures in scoring against the Salt Lake City Stars. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/22/hig… – 8:00 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Good evening from #WarriorsGround
@Rakuten || #DubNation pic.twitter.com/WwP8XH0JoL – 7:59 PM
Good evening from #WarriorsGround
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Per @Raptors_PR, this is Thad Young’s 1100th game. He trails only LeBron, Iguodala and Chris Paul among active players. – 7:43 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
It’s John Wall at Golden State, so appropriate time to throw back the #GoToTheBasket clip from 2013 pic.twitter.com/AUsI7MXnyc – 7:43 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest @BleacherReport
How the Golden State Warriors Could Swing a Jae Crowder Deal – Or what would be enough, in addition to Crowder, for the Warriors to sacrifice some of their top prospects? bleacherreport.com/articles/10056… – 7:22 PM
Latest @BleacherReport
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Clippers pic.twitter.com/ECtkJy1SxZ – 7:00 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Test your knowledge of the Warriors with our 10-question quiz about the team’s draft history. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2021/06/25/qui… – 6:00 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
How Warriors’ Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins are handling ‘fluid’ rookie season
https://t.co/fNUE58vP4E pic.twitter.com/wL3go8dLYT – 5:27 PM
How Warriors’ Patrick Baldwin Jr., Ryan Rollins are handling ‘fluid’ rookie season
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Crossover pod, w/@Chris Mannix:
▪️Ben Simmons’ revival
▪️Warriors woes
▪️Kings resurgence
Link: link.chtbl.com/crossover
Also, Mannix claims his pastrami sandwich is superior to Thanksgiving food. I righteously defend the turkey-stuffing-cranberries holy trinity.
