Clippers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $17,481,861 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $24,171,762 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN

Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area

Away TV: N/A

Home Radio: 95.7 The Game

Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?