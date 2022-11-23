Clippers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Clippers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Clippers vs. Warriors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 23, 2022- by

By |

The Los Angeles Clippers play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center

The Los Angeles Clippers are spending $17,481,861 per win while the Golden State Warriors are spending $24,171,762 per win

Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: ESPN
Home TV: NBC Sports Bay Area
Away TV: N/A
Home Radio: 95.7 The Game
Away Radio: AM 570 KLAC/S: KWKW

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Biderman
@TheWarriorsWire
On the way to the Warriors’ first road win of the season, Klay Thompson caught fire against the Rockets for a season-high 41 points with 10 made 3-pointers. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/20/hig…4:00 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home