Jazz want to keep both Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson

Utah has so far signaled an intent to keep breakout star forward Lauri Markkanen plus franchise favorite Jordan Clarkson, and have established a high asking price for Jarred Vanderbilt, sources told Yahoo Sports, leaving Malik Beasley and Kelly Olynyk, along with Conley, as the obvious veterans the Jazz could move before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Olynyk is known to be a favorite of Ainge.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Jordan Clarkson and Jarred Vanderbilt handing out Thanksgiving dinners to families in West Valley today.
Vanderbilt wasn’t scheduled to come but heard JC was doing charity work and took it on himself to come help.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/U8PnX9X2cm – 5:49 PM
Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie
NBA Breakout Players from First Month! @MG_Schindler and I dive into Bol Bol, Lauri Markkanen, Desmond Bane and more! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:21 PM
Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46
Lauri Markkanen continues to roll with the Utah Jazz.
Against the Clippers
25 points / 10 rebounds / 3 assists / 1 steal / 1 block / 10-21 FG
Over the last 3 games
28.7 pts / 8.7 rebs / 2.7 asts / 1 stl / 61.5% FG / 46.2% 3P / 80% FT
In the zone! #TakeNote #Susijengi pic.twitter.com/1ZtEcCSCmo – 6:25 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Another game, another FASCINATING dunk from Lauri Markkanen 😎
🎥 @nbatv pic.twitter.com/OdFEUVNPHZ – 2:24 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Jordan Clarkson on the 4Q: The block/charge was a tough call. They didn’t give us a great explanation, either. … But we can’t leave it to those moments. – 1:30 AM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Lauri Markkanen on 4Q: We had some turnovers, they got some off rebs which led to some easy ones. Proud that we adjusted in 3Q to give ourselves a chance. But we’ll need to watch film of that 4Q. – 1:23 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Lauri Markkanen outrebounded Clippers 6-5 in that third quarter.
Also added 11 points and 3 assists. – 12:18 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jazz take control of the game by beating the Clippers in possession game. They have 6 more offensive rebounds and 3 more takeaways entering 4th quarter, now lead 93-88 after outscoring LA by 15 points in 3rd quarter. 12 of that came with Kawhi on bench.
Jordan Clarkson = 6/7 FTs – 12:16 AM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Jazz go on a run at the end of the 3rd and head into the 4th with a 93-88 lead. Lauri Markkanen has 23 pts, Jordan Clarkson has 22.
Kelly Olynyk probably set to check back in, was in a little foul trouble and I think Hardy was saving him/happy with how the group was playing – 12:15 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jordan Clarkson leads Utah with 17 points. Lauri Markkanen has 12 and Collin Sexton has 10….Sexton struggled to make plays for others but scored and touched the paint well. I thought he was a factor in the Jazz getting back into the game – 11:40 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
It’s “Filipino Heritage Night” here at Crypto Place. For some reason, it feels like it’s always “Filipino Heritage Night” at road arenas whenever the Jazz (and Jordan Clarkson) are in town. – 10:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Dunk THREE from Reggie Jackson this season gives LA 15-11 lead.
Kawhi Leonard started the game watching Lauri Markkanen.
6:43 left in the first quarter. – 10:49 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Clippers-Jazz starters tonight:
LAC
Kawhi Leonard
Marcus Morris Sr.
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
UTA
Lauri Markkanen
Kelly Olynyk
Jarred Vanderbilt
Jordan Clarkson
Collin Sexton – 10:04 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Jazz head coach Will Hardy will start Collin Sexton in place of Mike Conley, along with Jordan Clarkson, Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk, Jarred Vanderbilt at LA tonight. – 9:03 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP score:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Lauri Markkanen
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Domantas Sabonis
Mikal Bridges
Ja Morant
De’Aaron Fox
ALTERNATE
Paul George pic.twitter.com/kirsfYCLiC – 11:44 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 20 RPR MVP standings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.6
2. Jayson Tatum: 16.2
3. Stephen Curry: 15.9
4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.5
5. Kevin Durant: 15.0
6. Joel Embiid: 14.6
7. Donovan Mitchell: 13.1
8. Devin Booker: 12.6
9. Lauri Markkanen: 12.3
10. Dejounte Murray: 11.7 pic.twitter.com/UIw2ghbbgm – 10:55 AM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Good morning from snowy Cleveland.
Kyle Lowry has played 580 minutes this season, which is the sixth-most in the NBA. Only O.G. Anunoby, Jayson Tatum, Lauri Markkanen, Kevin Durant and Dejounte Murray have played more. – 10:00 AM
More on this storyline
Malik Beasley: We want to destroy everybody. Our main thing is having fun while we’re playing. We play way better when we’re just playing. If you watch the film, a lot of the stuff we draw up is straight off reads, and there aren’t always set plays. Coach Hardy has a foundation for what we want to do. Me and Jordan Clarkson move around the perimeter a lot and cut sometimes. Lauri Markkanen cuts all the time. Vanderbilt sets good screens. If it’s serious and we try to play in the half court and be perfect, that’s when we don’t win games. All of our losses have been when we try to be too perfect. Everybody has their role and knows what they’re supposed to be doing. -via HoopsHype / November 23, 2022
Ryan Miller: Jordan Clarkson is handing out 200 Thanksgiving dinners today at Valley Jr. High in West Valley -via Twitter @millerjryan / November 22, 2022
Eric Walden: Hardy also cites the importance of Jordan Clarkson being a playmaker tonight. Praised the job he did in the Memphis game that Conley sat out, as well as his play down the stretch of the Portland game where Conley got hurt. -via Twitter @tribjazz / November 21, 2022
Malik Beasley: The expectation with us going into the season was we were all underdogs. Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, and Jarred Vanderbilt. Me and Jarred came from playoff teams. I’m not saying we were the main factors, but we did play a nice part in changing Denver into a playoff team and then Minnesota. When we came in, we heard what was expected out of us to be a tanking team, but a lot of the guys in the locker room during training camp said, “Let’s be great.” We have a nice team. If we put it together the right way, we could be really good. To start off, none of us had egos. We all wanted to prove that we’re a special team. -via HoopsHype / November 23, 2022
Mark Medina: Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen said that becoming an All-Star “has always been a personal goal of mine.” Markkanen below on his teammates saying he should make the team this season pic.twitter.com/jB3CovzVTl -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / November 22, 2022
