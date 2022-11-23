Kevin Durant: 'When NBA fans don't like you, they really got love for you'

Asked why he thinks so many people don’t like the Nets, Durant said, “It’s a lot of stuff that probably factor into it. But when NBA fans don’t like you, they really got love for you. It’s just misplaced love, I guess. But we get it. At the end of the day, people enjoy watching us play.”
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant on 76ers 3-point shooting:
“A lot of those are crossover, stepback threes that are backbreakers. So I wouldn’t necessarily say we had a horrible defensive night.”
PHI made some tough shots, but the film tells a different story of Brooklyn’s lackadaisical defense. pic.twitter.com/bp8SJOzDts – 11:25 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant asked about him, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons all being disliked, he calls it “misplaced love.” – 10:41 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Durant got half his demand when Nash was fired. How much longer must he/we wait b4 Marks is erased? – 10:01 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bogdanovic, doing his best Sheed impression, just picked up his 5th tech of the season.
He’s tied for third in the league this season with Luka Doncic. Kevin Durant has 7 and Draymond Green has 6. – 9:58 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Nets WITH KD, Kyrie and Ben Simmons lose to the Sixers WITHOUT Harden, Embiid and Maxey. Brooklyn is now 8-10, currently 10th in the East. #Rockets have the right to swap picks with the Nets this year. – 9:50 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Sixers up 14 with 3 minutes to play. Kevin Durant looks absolutely disgusted. Doc Rivers fist-pumping with every shot his team makes. – 9:41 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Royce O’Neale drops a corner 3 to make it a 10-point game with 4:32 left. Doc Rivers calls timeout. Something to watch: Kevin Durant’s 25+ points streak is in jeopardy. He gets going quick, but currently has 20 points. – 9:38 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant has 20 points, but he has not played a good game today. Some bad turnovers and the engagement has not been there on defense or the glass.
Nets have been getting out-hustled all game. – 9:29 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Jacque Vaughn just put KD back in to go for it and the Sixers extend their lead to nine with 8:10 left. – 9:28 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Vaughn going for it right now. Puts KD back in the game with 8:41 left in regulation. Nets have let a seriously undermanned Sixers group hang around all night. Philly is playing harder, tougher and now the crowd is roaring again. – 9:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Swear on everything PJ Tucker makes his money every season guarding KD and Giannis – 9:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Vaughn goes with Ben, KD, Joe, Royce and Seth out of the timeout. Shooters galore again. – 9:04 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Brooklyn: Tobias Harris is winning his individual matchup against Royce O’Neale and has scored on him on back-to-back possession. KD popped on O’Neale after the first possession led to Harris’ driving dunk. Harris is up to 10 pts in 17 minutes. – 9:03 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
KD showing some frustration after that last defensive breakdown under the basket. He yelled something at Royce O’Neale as the Nets brought the ball back in. He’s headed back to the bench during this time out in disbelief that the defense is playing like this at the moment. – 9:03 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tobias Harris’ ankle is just fine. Just put the Sixers up six with 5:35 left in the third quarter. Kevin Durant frustrated with Royce O’Neale after a recent basket. Timeout Jacque Vaughn. – 9:03 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
TNT thought they were getting Embiid v Simmons and ended up with KD vs. The Minivan pic.twitter.com/5cRjgasfTQ – 9:00 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Georges Niang just took Durant to the basket and flipped one over his shoulder for another layup. What a world. – 8:54 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harris was down on the floor in quite a bit of pain, Sixers trainers and Doc Rivers all came over. Walked very slowly under his own power, both KD and Simmons wished him well on the way back to the locker room – 8:48 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Tobias Harris is injured. Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons went to check on him. – 8:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Great defensive hustle by Ben Simmons to close the half, knocking the ball away to KD for a dunk. He has 9 points, 5 assists, 3 boards & two steals in his return to Philly. But the #Nets have been outrebounded 26-14, allowed 10-of-19 from 3 & trail the #76ers by six at the break. – 8:35 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers lead 63-57 at the half. De’Anthony Melton leads the Sixers with 14 points. Durant has 14 to pace the Nets. Simmons has 9 points and five assists. – 8:31 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Wow, what a defensive effort from Ben Simmons at the end of the half.
Knocked the ball away then sprinted and dove to tip the loose ball up the floor for a KD dunk. Very impressive first-half performance. – 8:31 PM
Wow, what a defensive effort from Ben Simmons at the end of the half.
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant’s defense has not been good so far (neither has anyone else’s)
He’s cooking on the other end though. – 8:24 PM
Kevin Durant’s defense has not been good so far (neither has anyone else’s)
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets down 48-40 with 5:20 left in the first half. KD leads all scorers with 10. Nets shooting just 2-for-9 from 3. Rebounding difference got out of hand during Claxton’s long stint on the bench. – 8:18 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant and Royce O’Neale played the whole first quarter. – 8:04 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
The crowd chanted “F@$% Ben Simmons!” towards the end of the first quarter. Sixers lead 33-26 after one. Shake Milton leads the Sixers with seven points on 3-5 shooting. Kevin Durant and Nic Claxton have eight each for the Nets. Simmons with four and four assists. – 7:59 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry and Joe Harris check in. It’s them, KD, Royce and Ben. Hella shooting. – 7:49 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Another new KD 15 colorway tonight 👀
“I’m switching the flavors up a little bit more than I used to in the past.”
— @Kevin Durant pic.twitter.com/IB9LkMtOAc – 7:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Philly: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Royce O’Neale remains in the starting lineup. Joe Harris will come off the bench. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton round out your #Nets starting 5 against the Sixers. – 7:01 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton officially join Kyrie, KD and Royce O’Neale in the starting lineup, per Nets. Simmons and Claxton’s ability to co-exist in a lineup a big key for Brooklyn moving forward. – 7:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters for tonight’s game at Philadelphia:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
Nets starters for tonight’s game at Philadelphia:
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
KD discusses his new Off-White Presto-inspired 15 PEs…which @Bansky is absolutely not getting from him 😭😭
Full ETCs Ep on @Boardroom: https://t.co/GZgwVp6y8y pic.twitter.com/rA06eH2neL – 6:38 PM
KD discusses his new Off-White Presto-inspired 15 PEs…which @Bansky is absolutely not getting from him 😭😭
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Ben Simmons and Kevin Durant getting shots up pregame. pic.twitter.com/EHeOweDtH2 – 6:12 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Nic Claxton will start, along with Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant. – 6:03 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kevin Durant clarified his quote that went viral about Nets starting five.
“I definitely could’ve worded it better. I won’t put that on anyone but myself.”
Said he was referring to his teammates having to play outside their normal roles due to circumstances.
Via Etc podcast. – 5:21 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
On/off net rating differential by top 10-ish players
Curry: +29.5
Jokic: +26.1
Morant: +15.3
Embiid: +11.4
Butler: +9.0
SGA: +8.6
Giannis: +7.9
Tatum: +7.4
AD: +7.1
Luka: +5.6
Booker: +5.3
Dame: +1.4
Durant: +1.1
LeBron: -9.6
What stands out? – 4:45 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
My favorite exchange in the Kevin Durant praising OKC rebuild clip..
After the interviewer says “And they got Chet over there”, KD goes full Thunder fan:
“Damn. I mean, shit. Damn. Once he come back, it’s gonna be ridiculous out there.” – 3:55 PM
My favorite exchange in the Kevin Durant praising OKC rebuild clip..
After the interviewer says “And they got Chet over there”, KD goes full Thunder fan:
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
*puts on tinfoil hat*
KD didn’t mention Dieng when he was praising the OKC young core like LeBron didn’t mention Wiggins when he returned to Cleveland 👀 – 3:34 PM
*puts on tinfoil hat*
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Idk how SGA has Kobe over LeBron & MJ all time when he ain’t even better than KD – 2:36 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Thad Young on Kevin Durant, a fellow member of the 2007 draft class: “I’ve been playing against him and watching his game continuously evolve. Motherf***er’s getting better. He’s a great individual and a really good basketball player, a hall of fame type basketball player.” – 12:27 PM
Eric Smith @Eric__Smith
I asked Thad Young about Kevin Durant…and among other things — marveling at Durant’s career at al — he dropped this succinct, accurate, gem:
“…motherf***** keeps getting better.”
Yep!
Young says he & KD are still close…& have been playin against each other a long time – 12:18 PM
Now an elder statesman, Durant sees big things in store for SGA and the young Thunder. In a recent appearance on his The ETCs podcast, KD was vocal about Gilgeous-Alexander and the team taking shape around him: “The moves that he’s making, just like sharp, veteran-type moves. That’s just work,” said Kevin Durant on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “That’s just straight work and the mentality of like ‘this is what I want to do out here’. Once you add all that in a pot, it’s tough to stop.” -via Clutch Points / November 23, 2022
“Kevin Huerter, right now, he’s playing like Klay [Thompson], Steph [Curry],” Durant said on a recent episode of “The ETCs” to Boardroom’s Eddie Gonzalez. “The way he’s coming off the hand-off and shooting the basketball right now … if you’re not a basketball fan and locked in on the league, you’ve got to watch how Kevin Huerter is shooting this ball right now.” -via NBC Sports / November 23, 2022
