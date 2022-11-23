Kings 16, Hawks 25: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (10-6) play against the Atlanta Hawks (7-7) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022
Sacramento Kings 16, Atlanta Hawks 25 (Q1 02:48)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Trey Lyles is in attack mode. Kings need someone to step up. He’s heading to the line for an And-1. – 7:57 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Kevin Huerter Jumbotron moment at first TO. pic.twitter.com/tUObFnYJUw – 7:51 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins is 0-for-3 from three and it’s just fine because there’s no hesitation and they’re good looks that he should be taking. – 7:50 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
I was surprised at first to see multiple different Kings shirts/hats in Disneyland and then I remembered who the best team in California was. – 7:39 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
De’Andre Hunter is recording his 150th career start (tonight is his 156th career game). – 7:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters:
De’Aaron Fox
Kevin Huerter
Harrison Barnes
Keegan Murray
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Former Hawks wing Kevin Huerter gets a warm welcome from Hawks fans in attendance at State Farm. – 7:36 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta has scored 100+ points in each of its 17 games this season. It’s the third-longest such scoring streak to begin a season in franchise history.
21 games, 1960-61, St. Louis
18 games, 1973-74, Atlanta
17 games, 2022-23, Atlanta
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starters ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Kevin Huerter
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Keegan Murray
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
Tonight’s Hawks-Kings starters. pic.twitter.com/GJlxb3w0IM – 7:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Trae Young and John Collins warm@up at roughly the same time.
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New NBA Draft Show with @J. Kyle Mann out now talking about the Kings and Grizzlies, Sabonis’ development, and the importance of a jump shot for Fox and Morant. Then we get into Arkansas-Creighton, Emoni Bates, and Victor Wembanyama.
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📋 1 Question For Each NBA Team, Part 3
Hawks (3:30)
Celtics (12:52)
Nets (18:22)
Hornets (26:57)
Bulls (34:40)
Cavs (41:38)
Pistons (48:27)
Pacers (56:11)
🗣NEW POD
📋 1 Question For Each NBA Team, Part 3
Hawks (3:30)
Celtics (12:52)
Nets (18:22)
Hornets (26:57)
Bulls (34:40)
Cavs (41:38)
Pistons (48:27)
Pacers (56:11)
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
In the distance we’ve got Headband (Kevin) Huerter pic.twitter.com/dl7ka40Aq9 – 6:23 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Crossover pod, w/@Chris Mannix:
▪️Ben Simmons’ revival
▪️Warriors woes
▪️Kings resurgence
Link: link.chtbl.com/crossover
Also, Mannix claims his pastrami sandwich is superior to Thanksgiving food. I righteously defend the turkey-stuffing-cranberries holy trinity.
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Last 2 Minute Report shows four incorrect calls at the end of the Kings’ win over the Grizzlies last night.
1. Huerter stepped out of bounds (1:07)
2. Barnes fouled Brooks (0:48)
3. Brooks fouled Fox (0:27)
4. Konchar 5-second violation (3.9)
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Of the 40 players who have attempted at least 100 3-pointers this season.
Headband Huerter is the only one shooting over 46% from deep.
The Ringer @ringernba
This season for the Hawks has been a total reversal of the last one.
StatMuse @statmuse
Highest 3P% on 5 threes per game this season:
50.0 — Kevin Huerter
47.1 — Jerami Grant
45.1 — Desmond Bane
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
This would be the Western Conference All-Star team right now, per @Alberto de Roa‘s Global Rating.
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Latest
@SportsBizClass
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Band-aid gang, this #WallpaperWednesday is for you 📲 🩹
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
we play again today 👀
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Kings at Hawks
