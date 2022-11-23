Kings vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Sacramento Kings are spending $13,481,325 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $15,075,754 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL

Away TV: NBCSCA

Home Radio: WZGC

Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Christos Tsaltas

@Tsaltas46

De’Aaron Fox defensive effort is underrated a little bit. He had a great approach on defense against the Grizzlies, bringing extra energy for the Kings.

Fox had the mindset to use his hands at the right time and stole on this play. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam 3:15 AM De’Aaron Fox defensive effort is underrated a little bit. He had a great approach on defense against the Grizzlies, bringing extra energy for the Kings.Fox had the mindset to use his hands at the right time and stole on this play. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/s5XRaRgX0A

BasketNews

@BasketNews_com

Sacramento have been straight up on 🔥

Will Kings finally break their playoff curse this season? 🤔 2:36 AM Sacramento have been straight up on 🔥Will Kings finally break their playoff curse this season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1QBUq3AJdJ

Dave Mason

@DeuceMason

Beam Team, Assemble!🔦🟣

Here’s our latest podcast on the highs and lows of the Kings 7th straight win.

And @momoragan made sure to yell: “FIRE THE LASER” in her hotel room.

🔊:

📺: pic.twitter.com/JQNY7YxxzL – 2:08 AM Beam Team, Assemble!🔦🟣Here’s our latest podcast on the highs and lows of the Kings 7th straight win.And @momoragan made sure to yell: “FIRE THE LASER” in her hotel room.🔊: https://t.co/fIHxm83NdN 📺: https://t.co/SBdPkYJ0Il

Dan Favale

@danfavale

the sacramento kings ranks since lighting the beam (via

overall ortg: 1

half-court o: 1

transition o: 14

rim fg%: 1

mid-range fg%: 8

3p%: 10 (no. 3 on non-corner 3s)

overall efg%: 1

tov%: 10

ft rate: 2 2:03 AM the sacramento kings ranks since lighting the beam (via @Ben Falk ):overall ortg: 1half-court o: 1transition o: 14rim fg%: 1mid-range fg%: 83p%: 10 (no. 3 on non-corner 3s)overall efg%: 1tov%: 10ft rate: 2 pic.twitter.com/PcmOUcP1bc