Kings vs. Hawks: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Sacramento Kings play against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena

The Sacramento Kings are spending $13,481,325 per win while the Atlanta Hawks are spending $15,075,754 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SE-ATL
Away TV: NBCSCA
Home Radio: WZGC
Away Radio: Sactown Sports 1140 AM

Christos Tsaltas
@Tsaltas46
De’Aaron Fox defensive effort is underrated a little bit. He had a great approach on defense against the Grizzlies, bringing extra energy for the Kings.
Fox had the mindset to use his hands at the right time and stole on this play. #SacramentoProud #BeamTeam pic.twitter.com/s5XRaRgX0A3:15 AM

BasketNews
@BasketNews_com
Sacramento have been straight up on 🔥
Will Kings finally break their playoff curse this season? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/1QBUq3AJdJ2:36 AM

Dave Mason
@DeuceMason
Beam Team, Assemble!🔦🟣
Here’s our latest podcast on the highs and lows of the Kings 7th straight win.
And @momoragan made sure to yell: “FIRE THE LASER” in her hotel room.
🔊: https://t.co/fIHxm83NdN
📺: https://t.co/SBdPkYJ0Il pic.twitter.com/JQNY7YxxzL2:08 AM

Dan Favale
@danfavale
the sacramento kings ranks since lighting the beam (via @Ben Falk):
overall ortg: 1
half-court o: 1
transition o: 14
rim fg%: 1
mid-range fg%: 8
3p%: 10 (no. 3 on non-corner 3s)
overall efg%: 1
tov%: 10
ft rate: 2 pic.twitter.com/PcmOUcP1bc2:03 AM

Jon Krawczynski
@JonKrawczynski
That’s a big-time win for the Kings, who are playing a fun brand of basketball. Love it for their fans, who have endured way too much misery over the years. – 1:48 AM

