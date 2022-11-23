LeBron James returning Friday?

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star expected to return from adductor strain Friday vs. Spurs, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:22 PM
LeBron James injury update: Lakers star expected to return from adductor strain Friday vs. Spurs, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/lebro… – 12:22 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
My @NBAonTNT in-game report on when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (groin) intends to make his return to action. pic.twitter.com/Ne9wjF9MQG – 9:31 AM
My @NBAonTNT in-game report on when Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (groin) intends to make his return to action. pic.twitter.com/Ne9wjF9MQG – 9:31 AM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Ranking LeBron James’ sneakers: From the Air Zoom Generation to the XXs
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3906409/2022/1… – 5:12 AM
Ranking LeBron James’ sneakers: From the Air Zoom Generation to the XXs
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/3906409/2022/1… – 5:12 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron talking to one official on one end.
Chris Paul talking to one official on the other.
#Suns up 3 with 2:09 left in 3rd. – 11:35 PM
LeBron talking to one official on one end.
Chris Paul talking to one official on the other.
#Suns up 3 with 2:09 left in 3rd. – 11:35 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Interesting (and cool) how much Anthony Davis brought the ball up in the first half after a defensive rebound. Feels thematic with how much he’s owned the offense in this five game stretch without LeBron. AK – 11:04 PM
Interesting (and cool) how much Anthony Davis brought the ball up in the first half after a defensive rebound. Feels thematic with how much he’s owned the offense in this five game stretch without LeBron. AK – 11:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Anthony Davis down.
LeBron off the bench to see what’s going on. #Suns #Lakers – 10:46 PM
Anthony Davis down.
LeBron off the bench to see what’s going on. #Suns #Lakers – 10:46 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Granted, it’s early—not to early for some to identify MVP leaders, tho—but Father Time is waxing LeBron & Paul, one-on-two… – 10:21 PM
Granted, it’s early—not to early for some to identify MVP leaders, tho—but Father Time is waxing LeBron & Paul, one-on-two… – 10:21 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
And yes, LeBron James is here at end of #Lakers bench.
Chris Paul is here at end of #Suns bench. – 10:07 PM
And yes, LeBron James is here at end of #Lakers bench.
Chris Paul is here at end of #Suns bench. – 10:07 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
What’s your team?
Mine: Trae, Mitchell, LeBron, Giannis, Jokic. pic.twitter.com/IBl1XMb5j5 – 8:04 PM
What’s your team?
Mine: Trae, Mitchell, LeBron, Giannis, Jokic. pic.twitter.com/IBl1XMb5j5 – 8:04 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
On/off net rating differential by top 10-ish players
Curry: +29.5
Jokic: +26.1
Morant: +15.3
Embiid: +11.4
Butler: +9.0
SGA: +8.6
Giannis: +7.9
Tatum: +7.4
AD: +7.1
Luka: +5.6
Booker: +5.3
Dame: +1.4
Durant: +1.1
LeBron: -9.6
What stands out? – 4:45 PM
On/off net rating differential by top 10-ish players
Curry: +29.5
Jokic: +26.1
Morant: +15.3
Embiid: +11.4
Butler: +9.0
SGA: +8.6
Giannis: +7.9
Tatum: +7.4
AD: +7.1
Luka: +5.6
Booker: +5.3
Dame: +1.4
Durant: +1.1
LeBron: -9.6
What stands out? – 4:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
3 questions entering #Suns–#Lakers showdown as LeBron James (groin) and Chris Paul (heel) ruled out azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:11 PM
3 questions entering #Suns–#Lakers showdown as LeBron James (groin) and Chris Paul (heel) ruled out azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:11 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like the watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. What would it take from Anthony Davis – and LeBron – for AD to become the undisputed focal point of the Lakers’ offense? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/l54mfvqmx6k?t=8 – 4:03 PM
For the sickos who like the watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. What would it take from Anthony Davis – and LeBron – for AD to become the undisputed focal point of the Lakers’ offense? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/l54mfvqmx6k?t=8 – 4:03 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
*puts on tinfoil hat*
KD didn’t mention Dieng when he was praising the OKC young core like LeBron didn’t mention Wiggins when he returned to Cleveland 👀 – 3:34 PM
*puts on tinfoil hat*
KD didn’t mention Dieng when he was praising the OKC young core like LeBron didn’t mention Wiggins when he returned to Cleveland 👀 – 3:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Idk how SGA has Kobe over LeBron & MJ all time when he ain’t even better than KD – 2:36 PM
Idk how SGA has Kobe over LeBron & MJ all time when he ain’t even better than KD – 2:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Lakers injury report. vs. #Suns
LeBron James (groin) OUT. Anthony Davis (low back tightness) PROBABLE. – 12:38 PM
#Lakers injury report. vs. #Suns
LeBron James (groin) OUT. Anthony Davis (low back tightness) PROBABLE. – 12:38 PM
More on this storyline
“What I say about that 3–1 situation is I’ve never seen two guys play at that level for three straight games, it was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” Curry told Redick and co-host Tommy Alter. “Like Bron and Kyrie were just on. Like, we played well, they just played better. And it was hard to watch and be in that vibe where you couldn’t do anything about it.” -via Sports Illustrated / November 23, 2022
Marc Stein: The Lakers now say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Phoenix — LeBron’s fifth game in a row out of the lineup. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 22, 2022
Chris Haynes: LeBron James is listed as questionable and Chris Paul is ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / November 21, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.