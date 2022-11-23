Luka Doncic says Celtics best team in the NBA, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown the best duo

Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had high praise for the Celtics’ star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown ahead of Wednesday’s game in Boston. “They’re probably the No. 1 team in the league, and they probably have the best duo in the league, too,” Doncic said. “And we’re in the Garden — it’s always a special game. You have to come 100 percent. If you’re not, you’re probably going to lose. It’s a big game.”
Source: Tim Bontemps @ ESPN
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Ahead of tonight’s showdown with the Celtics here in Boston on @espn, Luka Doncic had high praise for his opponents, saying Boston is the best team in the league and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are its best duo. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:54 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Looking ahead to tonight’s matchup vs. the Mavs, and why I think it can be a big Jaylen Brown game, regardless of whether Jayson Tatum plays:
Looking ahead to tonight’s matchup vs. the Mavs, and why I think it can be a big Jaylen Brown game, regardless of whether Jayson Tatum plays:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics have ruled JD Davison out for tonight’s game vs Dallas due to a sprained right ankle.
No update on Jayson Tatum yet. Tatum is questionable due to a sprained left ankle. – 12:29 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic when asked if he gets up more for games like tonight: “They’re probably the No. 1 team in the league and they probably have the best duo (Tatum and Brown) in the league, too. And we’re in the Garden, so it’s always special.”
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic was asked after shootaround today which team he’s picking/rooting for in World Cup: “Serbia, since Slovenia isn t playing.” With Germany and Argentina losing, Doncic was asked whether Kleber or Campazzo is taking their loss harder. “Facu because he is a huge fan.” – 12:04 PM
Matt Williams @StatsWilliams
Luka Doncic is averaging 11.7 points in the 1st quarter this season.
That is on pace to be the most by any player in any quarter in a season over the last 25 years. – 11:38 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
10/27: Durant dunks to tie the game, leaving Luka and the Mavericks 8 seconds to win it. Was it a tactical error not to hold for the last shot? @David Thorpe and I bickered, then called in @SethPartnow to referee, which @jshector made a podcast out of. https://t.co/Daw0DmWvel pic.twitter.com/UoPtrb7akb – 11:17 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 23 RPR MVP standings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.9
2. Jayson Tatum: 16.0
3. Kevin Durant: 15.8
4. Stephen Curry: 15.6
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.4
6. Joel Embiid: 14.5
7. Donovan Mitchell: 14.4
8. Devin Booker: 13.7
9. Anthony Davis: 12.8
10. Lauri Markkanen: 12.5 pic.twitter.com/EcDWNTcksf – 10:55 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jayson Tatum (questionable, ankle) here at shootaround doing some stationary shooting #Celtics pic.twitter.com/swpXFo8IDa – 10:42 AM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bogdanovic, doing his best Sheed impression, just picked up his 5th tech of the season.
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
It wasn’t the best Celtics game yesterday, but this one-handed offensive rebound into an assist in one motion from Jayson Tatum to Marcus Smart was pretty awesome. pic.twitter.com/KB1urP1nWK – 9:48 PM
Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach
Jayson Tatum told me he tries to embrace his growing celebrity status but is conscious of how it affects 4-year-old Deuce.
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Howdy Partners Ep. 7: @bdameris joins for some Luka Mavericks/Harden Rockets comparisons, whether the Warriors can get going, the Jazz’s big-picture approach and Cojones Factor Player of the Week: m.youtube.com/watch?v=r7D7ML… – 6:59 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
This is the play where Jayson Tatum — listed as questionable for Wednesday vs Dallas — hurt his ankle vs Chicago. pic.twitter.com/ZcmWdI3NOh – 5:19 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jayson Tatum is on the Celtics injury report for Wednesday night after tweaking his ankle against the Bulls masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 5:00 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
On/off net rating differential by top 10-ish players
Curry: +29.5
Jokic: +26.1
Morant: +15.3
Embiid: +11.4
Butler: +9.0
SGA: +8.6
Giannis: +7.9
Tatum: +7.4
AD: +7.1
Luka: +5.6
Booker: +5.3
Dame: +1.4
Durant: +1.1
LeBron: -9.6
What stands out? – 4:45 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Mavericks‘ Spencer Dinwiddie (shoulder) is questionable and Maxi Kleber (back) is doubtful.
Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie
Jayson Tatum is QUESTIONABLE tomorrow night against the Mavs with a left ankle sprain, team announces – 4:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jayson Tatum is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Dallas due to a sprained left ankle. – 4:43 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Watch Christian Braun shut down Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/a3gJ5fpXHq – 3:33 PM
Jeff Wade @SkinWade
Poor @BenRogers was immediately concussed after misidentifying our buddy @JoeTrahan in the Luka interview pic.twitter.com/iDoxYZ3gN6 – 2:20 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Takeaways from Boston-Chicago are up for @celticsblog:
-Win streak snapped
-Brogdon was great
-Ball moved despite the loss
-Turnovers were tough
-Where did the defense go?
-Why no Pritchard?
-Rough night for Al
-Rebounding
-Too many minutes
-Luka up next
celticsblog.com/2022/11/22/234… – 10:12 AM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
The NBA’s most efficient pick-and-roll duos, via @SecondSpectrum:
1. Mitchell/Allen: 1.34
2. Steph/Looney: 1.27
3. Morris/KP: 1.24
4. Brunson/Randle: 1.21
5. Mitchell/Mobley: 1.18
6. Luka/Wood: 1.18
7. Herro/Bam: 1.17
8. Russ/AD: 1.15
Minimum 100 P&R, ranked by points per P&R pic.twitter.com/LQnMf5AXQB – 9:30 AM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
#Celtics allow 121 and the win streak is over. Second loss in Chicago this year. Massive home stand awaits beginning on Wednesday vs. Luka Doncic and the #Mavs – 10:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That three-point play by Jaylen Brown feels big, because Chicago was starting to pull away. – 8:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Scal says that Brown turnover wasn’t his fault and he is right. Getting rid of what Grande just called “the Jaylen Brown turnover” is all about the right spacing and giving him an outlet. Wrote about that earlier today:
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
Bulls starters:
Nikola Vucevic
Patrick Williams
DeMar DeRozan
Zach LaVine
Ayo Dosunmu – 7:31 PM
Austin Burton @Amaar_206
NBA League Pass Game of the Day: Celtics at Bulls
Boston has won 9 in a row, while Chicago has lost 4 straight. But this game does feature two of the most dynamic scoring duos in the league: Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown of the C’s, and DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine of the Bulls pic.twitter.com/mify9pJKpC – 7:27 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown said his Sunday tweet meant to support Kyrie Irving, not the demonstrator’s beliefs outside of Barclays Center, who wore shirts indicating they belong to the hate group “Israel United in Christ” https://t.co/U8ZpTaejGr pic.twitter.com/X32gUNNDrq – 5:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
It’s impossible to play defense in the NBA. Every rule is geared towards giving the offensive player an advantage. The Nuggets just played Luka Doncic twice in the last three days, and it’s frustrating to watch. It’s hard to watch. How the game is officiated is hurting the sport. pic.twitter.com/oJw7vQ4XSU – 4:39 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Video Breakdown: How Boston’s better spacing can help Jaylen Brown turn turnovers into assists bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/21/vid… – 4:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
The five times Zeke Nnaji switched onto Luka Doncic last night. Doncic shot 0-4, got to the free-throw line once on a questionable call. pic.twitter.com/3leLCbggEV – 2:29 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Jaylen Brown in full this morning on why he quote tweeted “energy” above the Black Hebrew Israelites marching outside of Barclays Center for Kyrie Irving:
https://t.co/ZVYItNfQqT pic.twitter.com/krzriSFo5X – 1:47 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Celtics Jaylen Brown on his tweets from last night.
“I saw a large group of people from our community showing support for (Kyrie) and his return. Me being proud of that support does not mean I endorse or celebrate some of the things that were being done or being said” pic.twitter.com/xGYb2L6bay – 12:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
The Timberwolves have recalled Luka Garza, Josh Minott and Wendell Moore Jr. from the G League. So they will have every player on their roster available tonight. The Heat? Not so much. (Updated injury report not yet released.) – 12:36 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Overturned Doncic buzzer beater at half becomes unexpected big swing in Nuggets win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/11/21/ove… – 12:06 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP score:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Lauri Markkanen
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Domantas Sabonis
Mikal Bridges
Ja Morant
De’Aaron Fox
ALTERNATE
Paul George pic.twitter.com/kirsfYCLiC – 11:44 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Eastern All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP score:
STARTERS
Donovan Mitchell
Dejounte Murray
Jayson Tatum
Kevin Durant
Joel Embiid
BENCH
Trae Young
Tyrese Haliburton
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Jimmy Butler
Jaylen Brown
Kristaps Porzingis
DeMar DeRozan
ALTERNATE
Jalen Brunson pic.twitter.com/FNbPAauKcp – 11:39 AM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Come for @MichaelHogueDMN’s stunning graphics to illustrate how Luka Doncic’s path to 50 triple-doubles compared to NBA greats.
Stay for @MichaelHogueDMN’s stunning graphics to illustrate how Luka Doncic’s path to 50 triple-doubles compared to NBA greats. dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 11:19 AM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
Global Rating rankings: Luka Doncic holds a big lead, Anthony Davis moves into the Top 15. pic.twitter.com/ecZWqOMgBZ – 11:13 AM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Timberwolves’ injury report for tonight vs. visiting Heat:
Luka Garza, Out, G League
Josh Minott, Out, G League
Wendell Moore Jr., Out, G League
(In other words, no injuries, compared to Heat’s lengthy list of at least Butler, Herro, Oladipo, Yurtseven and Haslem out.) – 10:18 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
In a crazy turn of events, one incredible shot turned into another that could have changed the outcome of the entire game 😲
Luka Doncic was happy at first but then had to leave the court in shock:
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic and the Mavericks lost to:
– Nuggets without Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon.
– Wizards without Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis.
– Pelicans without Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson.
– Magic without Paolo Banchero.
(via @Tim MacMahon) 😬 pic.twitter.com/Mygei98C38 – 4:55 AM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
Breaking down the Nuggets 98-97 win over Luka and the Mavericks. On Bones’ career night, MPJ’s game-winner, and much more.
Then, 10 stats on the Nuggets 10 main rotation players, telling the story of the year thus far.
https://t.co/p8L2O8Ql6N pic.twitter.com/yXXfJeUBHr – 2:14 AM
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Slovenia sensationally lost against Poland in EuroBasket 2022 but the national team bounced back, qualifying for the World Cup last week.
Luka Doncic has now confirmed he will participate in his first-ever World Cup 😎
BasketNews @BasketNews_com
Luka Doncic was playing, but his fellow Slovenian Vlatko Cancar stole all the magic here 😱
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/PD5w26UyYY – 1:13 AM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
You get games like the Mavs got from Josh Green and Davis Bertans, you HAVE to win that game. But… Luka no 4th qtr pts. Wood only 3 FGA in 17 min, and looked out of it. THJ 0-9 (2 Ofers in last 4, 0-16 total). Bullock & DFS a combined 2-10 FG. 12-21 FT shooting. Brutal. – 11:08 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Luka Doncic in Mavs’ locker room on wiped-off 3 at halftime buzzer: “I saw some videos. It doesn’t seem like it even touched the line. My heel was up.”
On Slovenian pal Vlatko Cancar’s Q2 heave after half: “It’s a real momentum, you know, but we can’t say that decided the game.” – 10:40 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
What I loved about the #Nuggets win:
– Adjustments vs. Luka. He was MUCH less impactful than Friday
– Bones’ 29 points; a number of great drives
– ‘Halfcourt Vlatko’, knocking in that halfcourt 3 in the replay of the final 2 seconds of the 2nd
– 23 points of Dallas’ turnovers – 10:15 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
one of the weirdest plays of the season happened tonight: Luka hits a 3 at halftime buzzer, but since it was at buzzer it has to be reviewed.
the refs rule him out of bounds. so after halftime ends and before 3Q starts, they put 2 seconds back on the 2Q clock.
then this happens pic.twitter.com/6TCBl9pejY – 9:41 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Surprisingly Doncic has yet to play in the fourth quarter, and only 5:17 remains. Players on the floor have led this comeback, but you still expect to see Doncic by now. – 9:38 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Unsure if it’s more about confidence in the bench or a lack of respect for Denver but Jason Kidd has kept Luka on the bench for all of the 4th quarter and still not in with 5:30 remaining in the game.
It’s 92-91. – 9:36 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
While we’re all hyped for the Celtics-Mavs, Luka-Tatum matchup Wednesday in Boston, the second game of the homestand is Friday against Sacramento.
The Kings have won 9 of 11, and this is happening…
NBA – BEST SCORING MARGIN
(Last 3 weeks)
1. BOSTON
2. Sacramento
3. Phoenix – 9:32 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Mavs briefs: Luka’s defensive update, plus what spot was a popular NBA hangout on Saturday.
mavs.com/mavs-nuggets-u… – 9:31 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Zeke Nnaji and Luka Doncic exchanged some trash talk at the end of the third quarter. “You haven’t made one!” Nnaji said, referring I think to iso FG attempts vs. him. Luka laughed. – 9:20 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic and Nnaji spent the last possession of the third quarter barking at one another, and the “discussion” continued as Nnaji walked back toward the Nuggets’ bench. – 9:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Luka Doncic ends the third quarter talking some crap to Zeke Nnaji after he blocked him.
Zeke replies: “I’m right there everytime. You’ve never made one.” – 9:19 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic wasn’t happy with Wood on that one and let him know it. He thought Wood was going to switch out and take Hyland. – 9:18 PM
Jaylen Brown @FCHWPO
I was not aware of what specific group that was outside of Barclay’s Center tonight. I was celebrating the unification of our people welcoming the return of Kyrie to the court, first glance I thought it was a known fraternity the (C/Que’s) Omega psi phi (step’n) showing support – 9:15 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Just happened in Nuggets-Mavs:
– Luka Doncic hits a 3 at the 2Q buzzer
– Basket overturned, Doncic stepped out
– Last two seconds of the half are played at the beginning of the 3Q
– Vlatko Cancar subs in for those two seconds, hits a half-courter
– A 6-point swing in two seconds pic.twitter.com/Q0L61kkOuO – 9:07 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Doncic appears to be cruising toward another . . . technical foul. – 9:06 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Two consecutive 3-point attempts, Doncic wound up on the seat of his pants, glaring at refs and wondering why a foul wasn’t called.
Meanwhile, in both cases, the Nuggets came down and sank 3-pointers while playing 5-on-4 against Mavs. Denver 67, Dallas 62. – 9:02 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Luka has fallen down with Zeke contesting his stepback twice. Just egregiously flopping on it every time.
Zeke gets the stops and hits a three on the other end. Good minutes for him. – 9:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A six-point swing. The teams played the last 2 seconds of the 2nd qtr before starting the third quarter. Vlatko Cancar hit a 50-footer to make the halftime score 56-55. That’s a six-point swing since Luka’s 3 at the halftime buzzer was disallowed because of his foot on the line. – 8:53 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
The Luka made 3 at the end of the first half was reviewed and he stepped out of bounds with 2 seconds left in the 2Q. So the teams will play the last 2 seconds of the 2Q coming out of the locker room and then start the second half. Mavs lead Denver 56-52 on BSSW. Never seen this – 8:50 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs and Luka get help from two most unlikely sources. Josh Green 13 pts (5-5 FG 3-3 3pt) and Davis Bertans 12 (All in 2nd), as they overcome a 10 pt deficit to take a 56-52 lead. Both teams over 50% FG, Difference is Mavs are 10-21 from 3pt. DEN 2-11. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 8:42 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Sabonis tonight:
15 PTS
14 REB
7 AST
4-5 FG
Ties Luka for the most 15/10/5 games this season. pic.twitter.com/cZno4eH02r – 8:40 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Don’t think I’ve seen this before: A halftime replay review showed Luka Doncic stepped out of bounds before his buzzer-beating 3. They took the points off the board and will play the last two seconds after halftime before starting the third quarter. – 8:39 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Mavericks 59-52:
-Nuggets led 42-32 at 6:57 in 2Q, Mavs went on 27-10 run in final 7 min
-DJ has 11 rebounds. Other 4 starters have 4
-Luka with 15-6-4, Nuggets did well early then got cooked pic.twitter.com/LznlhyVkzf – 8:39 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs lead 56-52 at the half. Josh has 13 pts, Luka has 12-4-6, Davis has 12 pts. – 8:39 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Omg officials just ruled Luka Doncic stepped out of bounds before his halftime buzzer 3-pointer, so that doesn’t count and Mavs&Nuggets will play the last 2 seconds of the second quarter after halftime.
Not a joke. – 8:38 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Buzzer-beating 3 and after-buzzer shimmy by Luka Doncic gives Dallas a 59-52 lead at halftime.
Dallas outscored Denver 14-2 to finish the half. – 8:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka with a sweet-spot 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer puts the Mavericks up 59-52. Davis Bertans was the star of the second quarter with 12 points, hitting three times from beyond the arc in four tries. Mavericks were plus-15 when he was on the court. – 8:37 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Luka shoulder shimmies into halftime. Wow. That was Dallas’ seventh 3-pointer of the quarter.
Denver down 59-52 going into the break. – 8:37 PM
Dwain Price @DwainPrice
Mavs and Nuggets are tied at 25 after the first quarter. Luka has 8-2-1. – 8:11 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Short-handed Nuggets worked their tails off, took a 7-point lead and limited Dallas to 44% shooting and what do they have to show for it after one quarter?
A 25-25 tie. Doncic leads Dallas with 8 points and Josh Green came off the bench to chip in 5. – 8:10 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bruce Brown said after last game he intended to pick Luka up fullcourt and frustrate him with his physicality. It’s early, but it’s working. – 8:01 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jordan was clowning around, resting his head on Doncic’s shoulder during Caldwell-Pope’s shoulder, and I couldn’t help but think: Hope Jordan doesn’t have COVID, given that several key Nuggets already have it. – 7:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Couple things: #Nuggets are playing a lot more physical/aggressive with Luka thus far tonight. Malone also said their goal (obviously) was to attack him defensively and maybe get him in foul trouble. He already picked up one. – 7:46 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka just made his 12-foot, 40-foot arching shot that he always starts the pregame layup line with. – 7:18 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
DEN starters: Porter, Green, Jordan, Caldwell-Pope, Brown
6:40 tip @971TheFreak – 7:12 PM
“Just watching their game,” Doncic said. “I think a lot of people can see that. I think the way they play. I know people try to separate them but they fit together, they went to the Finals last year, so I think those two are really great players.” -via ESPN / November 23, 2022
Josue Pavon: Jaylen Brown’s comments on tweeting about the group that was outside Barclays before last night’s Nets game: “I didn’t have my reading glasses on, didn’t know who that group was but my instincts when I first saw that video is that I come from a community torn every day by systemic representation and imageries of violence in our community. So when I saw that video, it struck a cord for different reasons” -via Twitter / November 22, 2022
The Georgia native retweeted a clip on Sunday afternoon which was originally shared by Twitter user @PlainJaneDee_ that showed a large crowd of Black Hebrew Israelites, a number of which were distributing propaganda flyers for the Radical Hebrew Israelite sect, who are characterized as a hate group by the SPLC. -via Celtics Wire / November 21, 2022
John Karalis: Jayson Tatum is listed as questionable for tomorrow with the left ankle sprain that he suffered in last night’s game. -via Twitter @John_Karalis / November 22, 2022
Adam Himmelsbach: Jayson Tatum said he bet Derrick White that he’ll get fewer than 10 technical fouls this season. -via Twitter @AdamHimmelsbach / November 16, 2022
Doncic said another reason for his high praise of Boston is that the Celtics have managed to post the NBA’s best record with center Robert Williams III missing the entire season so far following September knee surgery. “They have one of the best records and they’re missing I think a key guy, Williams III,” Doncic said. “I am impressed by his game, have always liked his game. So with him being out, and them having this record, that’s why I said that.” -via ESPN / November 23, 2022
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic beat Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson to the 50 triple-double milestone by a game. Doncic’s 33-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist performance in Friday’s 127-99 win over the visiting Denver Nuggets made him the 10th player in NBA history to record 50 career triple-doubles. Doncic accomplished the feat in his 278th career game, one fewer than it took Johnson. Only Oscar Robertson (111) needed fewer games to get 50 triple-doubles. -via ESPN / November 19, 2022
