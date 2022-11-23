Malik Beasley: 'Coming into the year, I had aspirations of being an All-Star'

Malik Beasley: Coming into the year, honestly, I had aspirations of being an All-Star. I felt like I have the ability to do that and make the right plays, but coach wants me to lead our team off the bench. As a seven-year veteran, I can do that for my team and understand the role. I’m at a point in my career where I want to make money, but I also want to win. I’m down for sacrificing the starting position role and doing the best I can to prove to my team that we’re all in this together. Obviously, I want to get into the three-point contest. I felt like I deserved that last year. I’m trying to continue this journey and be the best player I can be.
Malik Beasley’s new-baby magic appears to have worn off — missed another shot (0-4 now), then committed the foul on the other end. 44-28 Clippers, 9:50 left 2Q. LA shooting 62.1%, 12 FB points. Jazz shooting 42.3%, just 1-9 from 3. – 11:12 PM
John Wall ⛽️⛽️⛽️⛽️
There’s no combination like backpedal and fear trying to stop fast break Wall. Malik Beasley got hunted down.
Wall’s and-one puts LA up 44-28 with a post-timeout free throw pending. 9:50 left in the first half. – 11:12 PM
Malik Beasley hasn’t been getting a ton of sleep after the recent birth of his daughter. And yet, he’s playing his best basketball of the season for the Utah Jazz right now. sltrib.com/sports/jazz/20… – 12:12 PM
Utah has so far signaled an intent to keep breakout star forward Lauri Markkanen plus franchise favorite Jordan Clarkson, and have established a high asking price for Jarred Vanderbilt, sources told Yahoo Sports, leaving Malik Beasley and Kelly Olynyk, along with Conley, as the obvious veterans the Jazz could move before the Feb. 9 trade deadline. Olynyk is known to be a favorite of Ainge. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 23, 2022
Have you thought about your future in Utah since they have a team option on you for next season? Malik Beasley: I would love for them to pick that option up for me to continue my journey here in Utah. If not, then I’ve got to make the best of it. I’m very thankful for this landing spot since I came here. There are a lot of great people here in Utah and a great fan base. I think it’s the perfect opportunity to show I’m a changed man in Utah. It’s a place where big-name players usually wouldn’t come here, but I don’t know why. Once you come out here, you’ll have a great time. -via HoopsHype / November 23, 2022
Malik Beasley: The expectation with us going into the season was we were all underdogs. Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, and Jarred Vanderbilt. Me and Jarred came from playoff teams. I’m not saying we were the main factors, but we did play a nice part in changing Denver into a playoff team and then Minnesota. When we came in, we heard what was expected out of us to be a tanking team, but a lot of the guys in the locker room during training camp said, “Let’s be great.” We have a nice team. If we put it together the right way, we could be really good. To start off, none of us had egos. We all wanted to prove that we’re a special team. -via HoopsHype / November 23, 2022
