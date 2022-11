Malik Beasley: 'Coming into the year, I had aspirations of being an All-Star'

Malik Beasley: Coming into the year, honestly, I had aspirations of being an All-Star. I felt like I have the ability to do that and make the right plays, but coach wants me to lead our team off the bench. As a seven-year veteran, I can do that for my team and understand the role. I’m at a point in my career where I want to make money, but I also want to win. I’m down for sacrificing the starting position role and doing the best I can to prove to my team that we’re all in this together. Obviously, I want to get into the three-point contest. I felt like I deserved that last year. I’m trying to continue this journey and be the best player I can be.Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype