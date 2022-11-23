Mavericks 13, Celtics 17: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (9-7) play against the Boston Celtics (4-4) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 13, Boston Celtics 17 (Q1 05:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Boston Celtics @celtics
We’re looking to stay strong on defense as we open up a six-game stretch at home.
We’re looking to stay strong on defense as we open up a six-game stretch at home.
Boston Celtics @celtics
pushing the pace ➡️➡️➡️
pushing the pace ➡️➡️➡️
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
This game has just been Tatum and Doncic going iso for 10 minutes straight – 7:54 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Luka Doncic, who entered the game with an already absurd 38 percent usage rate, is up to 10 points and an assist (on the only other made field goal Dallas has) so far in this game. – 7:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Derrick White told me this morning a lot of what the #Celtics have seen on film from themselves defensively comes down to individual efforts. Luka is going at everyone one on one right now. Smart got a stop on a jumper that JUST rimmed out. Already 10 PTS and an AST for Luka. – 7:54 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Don’t faint. Mavs put together back-to-back defensive stops. And then Tatum tips in his own miss. – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Tatum is in the roamer role tonight. He’s “guarding” Dwight Powell, but mostly looking to help where he can. – 7:54 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Tatum earns an early pair of trips to the FT line while Luka gets going with 3 straight jump shots. Fun one early at the Garden. – 7:51 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Both games between the Celtics and Mavericks last year came right down to the end. Here’s hoping for another one like that tonight. – 7:46 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
As Joe Mazzulla said a few weeks ago, the Grant Williams starting lineup was only for a string of matchups. Derrick White is back with the starters alongside Smart, Tatum, Brown and Horford. – 7:45 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Second of 11 games this season in the new city edition jerseys. Boston’s record by shirt so far:
⚪️ 5-0 (home white)
🟢 4-3 (road green)
⚫️ 3-1 (statement)
🏙 1-0 (city) – 7:45 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Rob Williams’ agent Kevin Bradbury told @Adrian Wojnarowski that he expects the #Celtics will have their starting center back by Christmas masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 7:43 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Luka does everything including letting us know during the broadcast open that our monitor went out for a few seconds. 🤣🤣🤣🏀📺 pic.twitter.com/vA3PAyjuno – 7:42 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Audio coming shortly, but with Dallas Mavericks assistant coach, and crossover legend God Shammgod here tonight, I talked to a guy who was a Providence College season ticket holder when he was a kid during the Shammgod years there.
He’s currently the head coach of the Celtics… – 7:33 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Mavericks at Celtics – TD Garden – November 23, 2022 – Starters
Boston – Smart, White, Brown, Tatum, Horford
Dallas – Luka Doncic, Spencer Dinwiddie, Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith, Christian Wood
OUT: Boston: R. Williams, Gallinari Dallas: Kleber pic.twitter.com/QTSiwLS8qk – 7:17 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Spencer Dinwiddie is playing (and starting) as expected, after being listed as questionable w/ a left shoulder issue from Sunday. Mavs play the team w/ the best record in the NBA, the Boston Celtics (13-4). They had a 9 game win streak end in Chicago on Monday. 6:45 tipoff, BSSW. – 7:17 PM
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA
Nailed it 🎯 @Marcus Smart
🍿 Mavs at Celtics
📺 7:30 PM ET on ESPN pic.twitter.com/8EqIDhxDoP – 7:15 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
BOS starters: Tatum, White, Horford, Brown, Smart
6:45 tip @971TheFreak – 7:10 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Luka or Tatum? @PhilAPerry putting me on the spot on Early Edition before this MVP showdown. pic.twitter.com/8VPTNUNnpd – 7:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Marcus Smart
Mavericks starters:
Dwight Powell
Dorian Finney-Smith
Reggie Bullock
Spencer Dinwiddie
Luka Doncic – 7:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/U5Webtq3Nd – 7:03 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
Boston Celtics @celtics
Happy Fansgiving ☘️
Thank you @TDBank_US for providing fans with Celtics playing cards tonight pic.twitter.com/FRH1oft594 – 7:03 PM
Happy Fansgiving ☘️
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Nick Gallo & Paris Lawson are calling tonight’s Nuggets vs Thunder game once again with Chris Fisher – 7:00 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Who we do it for 🫶
@Maxi Kleber // #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/KKVEaaUP7i – 6:44 PM
Who we do it for 🫶
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Which is more interesting: Watching Doncic come out for warmups? Or watching everyone watching Doncic come out for warmups? pic.twitter.com/6dRCF5UF5k – 6:42 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Luka making sure the threads are sharp before beginning workouts. pic.twitter.com/1SaP3963bA – 6:41 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Joe Mazzulla gives his take on preparing for Luka Doncic for the first time as a head coach. nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 6:39 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📋 1 Question For Each NBA Team, Part 3
Hawks (3:30)
Celtics (12:52)
Nets (18:22)
Hornets (26:57)
Bulls (34:40)
Cavs (41:38)
Pistons (48:27)
Pacers (56:11)
🎧 https://t.co/JWkvg8tVbx
🍎 https://t.co/evs3x09bGL
✳️ https://t.co/DFgBO2KJPQ
📺 https://t.co/NVGg0vATul pic.twitter.com/Kl4WWAVCak – 6:25 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Fire fits on the #JetBlueRunway tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XJuEBYbfZR – 6:20 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla mentioned #Celtics need to guard the 3PT line better
Opponents have taken 6th-fewest attempts vs BOS, but are hitting 36.1% (21st). 18.9 of them have been “wide open” (38% 3PT). They’ve gotten some luck too, only allowing 32% 3PT on “open” looks: clnsmedia.com/manning-celtic… – 6:12 PM
Opponents have taken 6th-fewest attempts vs BOS, but are hitting 36.1% (21st). 18.9 of them have been “wide open” (38% 3PT). They’ve gotten some luck too, only allowing 32% 3PT on “open” looks: clnsmedia.com/manning-celtic… – 6:12 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Kidd on Luka’s defense: “Huge step. Luka can play both sides of the ball … what he understands is the opponent is going to bring him up in the pick and roll or put him in the post … he can do both .. we need him … we’re gonna cover each other, but now he’s participating.” – 6:05 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Spencer Dinwiddie is in the Mavericks tonight. Maxi Kleber remains out. – 6:00 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Jason Kidd says Spencer Dinwiddie (left shoulder soreness) will play. – 5:58 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Spencer Dinwiddie (left shoulder soreness) will be available for tonight’s in Boston.
Maxi Kleber (low back contusion) will remain out. – 5:58 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie (left shoulder soreness) will be available for tonight’s in Boston.
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Mazzulla on Jaylen Brown’s offensive approach: “I think there’s a time and a place for (mid-rangers). I think our shot quality is really, really good.”
Says when you pass up the first open three, that’s when turnovers often happen around the rim. – 5:51 PM
Mazzulla on Jaylen Brown’s offensive approach: “I think there’s a time and a place for (mid-rangers). I think our shot quality is really, really good.”
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
My plan for the Celtics tonight?
Be up by more than 1 or 2 points before Dallas’ last possession. Otherwise, it’ll be Luka magic time. We’ve seen that story before. – 5:51 PM
My plan for the Celtics tonight?
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
The Celtics have lost four straight to Dallas, their longest current losing streak against anyone.
The four losses, by a combined 14 points.
A stat that absolutely has a culprit… pic.twitter.com/JvSWFOjPt4 – 5:50 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Jayson Tatum will play tonight on his injured ankle. Joe Mazzulla said he did what he had to do to be ready and felt good. – 5:48 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Jayson Tatum will play tonight, Joe Mazzulla says. Tatum was questionable with an ankle injury. – 5:48 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport Jayson Tatum is AVAILABLE for tonight’s game against Dallas – 5:47 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Celtics coach Joe Mazzila says Jayson Tatum (left ankle sprain) will play tonight. No limitations. – 5:47 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Joe Mazzulla on Luka: “Know what you need to live with and know what you need to take away … he can (score) in a lot of different ways.” – 5:47 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
While Sam Hauser no longer leads the NBA in +/-, he does have the lead in the minutes-adjusted Net Rating category.
(And if you don’t know Josh Green, you will by the time this night is over.) pic.twitter.com/tc0ELv6USV – 5:44 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Theo Pinson catching up with the #Celtics. Gave a big shout to his Maine teammate Sam Hauser from across the court. pic.twitter.com/OR8kLP2Kz1 – 5:37 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Making a Thanksgiving plea for Mavericks questions. Get ’em in while you can. Beat the holiday rush. Or wait until tonight’s entertaining match is over. Either way, I’ll be working through the holiday to bring you the answers you may or may not want to hear. – 5:28 PM
Bobby Manning @RealBobManning
Spencer Dinwiddie looks like he’s going to give it a try tonight. #mavericks #Celtics pic.twitter.com/AnF0qs5XYg – 5:22 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
Went to Carmelina’s in Boston’s North End last night. Might have a new favorite Italian spot up here. Crazy Alfredo (chicken, soppresata, spicy alfredo sauce), glass of Nebbiolo, modern feel, small spot, great food and I had a front row seat for the action in the food prep area. pic.twitter.com/ytPGQ1YLl5 – 4:55 PM
Kyle Draper @KyleDraperTV
Boston peeps. Any golf courses open on Thanksgiving? Thinking of maybe getting in a round. Would also need to rent lefty clubs. Help your boy out. Thanks for the recommendations. #Boston #Golf #Thanksgiving2022 – 3:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: Ahead of tonight’s showdown with the Celtics here in Boston on @espn, Luka Doncic had high praise for his opponents, saying Boston is the best team in the league and Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are its best duo. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 2:54 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Looking ahead to tonight’s matchup vs. the Mavs, and why I think it can be a big Jaylen Brown game, regardless of whether Jayson Tatum plays:
bostonsportsjournal.com/live/bsj-live-… – 2:24 PM
Looking ahead to tonight’s matchup vs. the Mavs, and why I think it can be a big Jaylen Brown game, regardless of whether Jayson Tatum plays:
Mark Followill @MFollowill
After Mavs at Celtics tonight we’re headed to Toronto and will be there til Saturday evening’s game. Unfortunately Canada is playing today and Sunday. Would love to be there during a game experiencing the vibe 🇨🇦 – 2:15 PM
