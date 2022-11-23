Nets 29, Raptors 18: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (8-10) play against the Toronto Raptors (8-8) at Scotiabank Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 29, Toronto Raptors 18 (Q1 03:41)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Erik Slater @erikslater_
KD and Ben Simmons have developed some incredible chemistry on these backdoor cuts. – 7:57 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
The CFL champion Argos are here. If any of them can hit a jumper, get ’em in a Raptors jersey ASAP. – 7:56 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
If the question was: I wonder how long the Raptors can play decent basketball while missing multiple starters and rotation guys, the answer seems to be ‘not much longer’. Short-handed Raptors down 21-12 to Nets midway thru first Q strictly on merit. – 7:55 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets out to a 21-12 lead on the #Raptors, and it’s based off defensive energy. They’ve held Toronto to 3-of-11 shooting, with Nic Claxton doing a good job protecting the rim with two blocks already. – 7:53 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nets playing with more of an edge the last few minutes. Simmons is moving up and down the floor really well. Brooklyn has six early fast break points and is getting some good looks at the rim. They’ve got seven assists. Every starter has already scored. – 7:53 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie gambling on defense this often and almost never coming up with a steal is really something. – 7:50 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Zoning up with a smallish backcourt against a team with Kevin Durant might not be the ticket. – 7:49 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Malachi Flynn hits his first two threes as he gets the start for Fred VanVleet, who is sick. Flynn is now shooting 16-of-32 from 3 on the season, or 50 per cent to lead the Raptors. – 7:46 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Flynn makes back to back 3s and the Nets call a timeout 1:44 into the first quarter
Jacque Vaughn channelling Pop? – 7:45 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Jacque Vaughn calls timeout after the Nets allow an offensive rebound on consecutive possessions. They allowed *checks notes* many in Philadelphia last night. – 7:44 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Per @Raptors_PR, this is Thad Young’s 1100th game. He trails only LeBron, Iguodala and Chris Paul among active players. – 7:43 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
To the extent anything about this game has a chance to be interesting from a bigger picture, I am curious how steadfastly Raptors will look to keep O.G. on Durant. – 7:38 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Flynn, Trent Jr., Anunoby, Thad and Koloko start for under-manned Raptors. – 7:37 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Raptors fans let Kyrie Irving hear it tonight pic.twitter.com/Bm9AOytlkT – 7:37 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Notable if not deafening boos for Kyrie Irving from the crowd in Toronto. – 7:36 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
This will be Kyrie Irving’s first game IN Toronto since Feb. 26, 2019 – 7:32 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
I see the way Plumlee shoots after changing hands and I wonder how difficult it would be for Ben Simmons to just test out shooting free throws as a righty push shot if he bought into actually giving it a try. – 7:19 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors are starting Flynn, Trent, Anunoby, Young, Koloko
Bench will be Boucher, Hernangomez, Birch, Dowtin and Harper – 7:16 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters for tonight’s game at Toronto:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:05 PM
Nets starters for tonight’s game at Toronto:
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Arizona wins the Maui Invitational with a 81-79 victory over Creighton.
Wildcats lost Benn Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko early to the NBA.
Certainly belong in the Top 10 after wins over Creighton and San Diego State.
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault on Kevin Durant’s positive comments about the Thunder: pic.twitter.com/7Vf8mfLEtK – 6:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Prior to tonight’s game against the 76ers the @Charlotte Hornets will have a moment of silence in remembrance of Jason Myers and Chip Tayag of @WBTV_News who lost their lives in yesterday’s tragic helicopter crash – 6:52 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault talks about KD praising the Thunder young core: pic.twitter.com/LVNVTDHr8s – 6:32 PM
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
Starters for tonight’s matchup against the 76ers:
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📋 1 Question For Each NBA Team, Part 3
Hawks (3:30)
Celtics (12:52)
Nets (18:22)
Hornets (26:57)
Bulls (34:40)
Cavs (41:38)
Pistons (48:27)
Pacers (56:11)
🗣NEW POD
📋 1 Question For Each NBA Team, Part 3
Hawks (3:30)
Celtics (12:52)
Nets (18:22)
Hornets (26:57)
Bulls (34:40)
Cavs (41:38)
Pistons (48:27)
Pacers (56:11)
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Kleber getting in some light work. Kidd says there’s optimism that he will return for one of this weekend’s games against Toronto and/or Milwaukee. pic.twitter.com/39f7P7TLuy – 6:21 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Your starting 5 vs PHI.👏
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Having spent a relaxing afternoon watching a tremendous performance of White Christmas at the Shaw Festival, back to learn no VanVleet (illness), Barnes (knee), Banton (ankle), Siakam (groin), Porter (foot), Achiuwa (ankle), Champagnie (back) vs Nets tonight
And, alas, no Yuta – 6:13 PM
Having spent a relaxing afternoon watching a tremendous performance of White Christmas at the Shaw Festival, back to learn no VanVleet (illness), Barnes (knee), Banton (ankle), Siakam (groin), Porter (foot), Achiuwa (ankle), Champagnie (back) vs Nets tonight
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
TJ Warren has progressed and gone 3-on-3 against other players. #Nets – 6:06 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Yuta Watanabe who is OUT tonight vs Raptors will also be out on Friday night vs Pacers, per @Brooklyn Nets HC Jacque Vaughn. – 6:05 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Yuta Watanabe got an MRI in Philadelphia and has a hamstring strain. Out tonight at #Raptors and Friday at #Pacers. #Nets – 6:03 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Being the soccer fan he is, it would’ve been cool if Nash was still the Nets coach and here in Toronto on this day. He’s probably happier he was able to sit back, relax, and watch the Canada-Belgium match in peace, though. – 6:03 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
The shorthanded Raptors were surprisingly -2.5 point favorites against Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons earlier today but the Fred VanVleet news has Toronto +2.0 underdogs now on @BodogCA. Still crazy to me that it’s so close. The Nets are just bad, eh – 6:02 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nick Nurse says the Raptors have ten healthy players tonight. Scottie Barnes and Fred VanVleet also out tonight for Raptors. – 5:48 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Scottie Barnes (knee soreness) is out. Fred VanVleet is out with a non-COVID illness, as is Dalano Banton. Raptors have 10 available. – 5:47 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Scottie Barnes & Fred VanVleet are out vs the #Nets. The #Raptors will play with ten. – 5:47 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Scottie Barnes is OUT vs Brooklyn… and, surprise, so is Fred VanVleet, who will miss tonight’s game due to illness. – 5:47 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Scottie won’t play due to a sore knee. VanVleet is out with a non-covid sickness. – 5:46 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Scottie Barnes is out tonight. Fred VanVleet is out with a non-COVID illness. Dalano out too – 5:46 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Yuta Watanabe, the former Raptor who is leading the NBA in 3pt % (57.1!) for the Nets has a pulled hamstring and will miss tonight’s game, is still getting his on-court work in. pic.twitter.com/EcKemgEF9t – 5:43 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Justise Winslow will get the start tonight versus the Cavaliers in place of Shaedon Sharpe. Chauncey Billups feels like the team hasn’t gotten off to good starts on the defensive end and hopes inserting Winslow into the starting lineup will change that. – 5:40 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Over the past 10 seasons there have been 22 teams who started out 4-14 or worse. Of those 22 teams 0 have made the playoffs, the 2013 Raptors were the only team to finish in a “Play in” spot (10th).
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Ben Simmons made his return to Philadelphia last night!
His former teammate, @ATolliver,has been encouraged by what he’s seen from Ben Simmons lately #NetsWorld
@Rick Kamla | @Amin Elhassan pic.twitter.com/DpzKynR41R – 5:00 PM
Howard Beck @HowardBeck
Crossover pod, w/@Chris Mannix:
▪️Ben Simmons’ revival
▪️Warriors woes
▪️Kings resurgence
Link: link.chtbl.com/crossover
Also, Mannix claims his pastrami sandwich is superior to Thanksgiving food. I righteously defend the turkey-stuffing-cranberries holy trinity.
Who’s right? – 4:59 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs PHI
LaMelo Ball (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
Cody Martin (L Knee Procedure) is out.
Presented by @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/0hVZuoZors – 4:51 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Shorthanded Sixers do the unthinkable to Ben Simmons and the Nets — win, 115-106 inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… via @phillyinquirer – 3:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers vs. Nets takeaways: Tobias Harris leads and feeds off eager bench pack’s energy inquirer.com/sixers/tobias-… via @phillyinquirer #nba – 3:40 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Between injuries, the pandemic, the Tampa season and then his vaccine status, tonight will be Kyrie Irving’s first game in Toronto since Feb. 26, 2019 – nearly 45 months ago. – 3:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the first round of Gold Friday Deals presented by @keybank are LIVE!🟡
get tickets for Friday’s game against the Nets and our games against the Wizards (12/9) and Heat (12/12).
🎟️ https://t.co/JDaj2RsEFZ pic.twitter.com/8Le9vZ0klP – 2:28 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
After Mavs at Celtics tonight we’re headed to Toronto and will be there til Saturday evening’s game. Unfortunately Canada is playing today and Sunday. Would love to be there during a game experiencing the vibe 🇨🇦 – 2:15 PM
Philadelphia 76ers PR @SixersStats
Last night, @Philadelphia 76ers reserves outscored @Brooklyn Nets bench, 47-29. The 76ers also held a 25-7 advantage in second-chance points.
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.