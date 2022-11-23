Nets vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Nets vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

Nets vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

November 23, 2022- by

By |

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $23,515,095 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $16,431,184 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: TSN
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: Sportsnet 590
Away Radio: WFAN-FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Pompey
@PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons’ first trip at the foul line #Sixers vs. #Nets pic.twitter.com/nSWUKIwg4x3:56 AM

Keith Pompey
@PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons’ introduction #Sixers vs. #Nets pic.twitter.com/lgwYQUyeo43:54 AM

Keith Pompey
@PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons explains why he hasn’t spoken to Joel Embiid since leaving Sixers: ‘You’re not cool with everybody’ inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 1:43 AM

Game previews

, ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home