Nets vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Brooklyn Nets are spending $23,515,095 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $16,431,184 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: TSN

Away TV: YES

Home Radio: Sportsnet 590

Away Radio: WFAN-FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?