Nets vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Brooklyn Nets play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena
The Brooklyn Nets are spending $23,515,095 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $16,431,184 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: TSN
Away TV: YES
Home Radio: Sportsnet 590
Away Radio: WFAN-FM
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons’ first trip at the foul line #Sixers vs. #Nets pic.twitter.com/nSWUKIwg4x – 3:56 AM
@PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons’ introduction #Sixers vs. #Nets pic.twitter.com/lgwYQUyeo4 – 3:54 AM
@PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons explains why he hasn’t spoken to Joel Embiid since leaving Sixers: ‘You’re not cool with everybody’ inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 1:43 AM