Nuggets coach Mike Malone on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: That guy's an MVP candidate

Gilgeous-Alexander shot 14-of-21 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range. Both of his 3-pointers were cold-blooded step-backs. One that put the Thunder ahead 82-81 in the third quarter, and another that won the game. At least for a little while, it looked like Bradley Beal had drained the game-winner. The Wizards star made a baseline jumper to put Washington ahead 120-118 with 6.1 seconds left. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault called a timeout. “We just wanted to make sure we got (Gilgeous-Alexander) the ball,” Daigneault said. -via The Oklahoman / November 17, 2022