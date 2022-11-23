Nuggets coach Mike Malone on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: That guy's an MVP candidate

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Nuggets
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Poku
JRE
Jokic is back for Denver but MPJ and Murray are out. – 7:51 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Aleksej Pokusevski out early for pregame getting ready pic.twitter.com/XYSOvsXITp – 6:42 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Seems like SGA & Poku are pregame buddies pic.twitter.com/oznd3xglPv – 6:38 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Nov. 23 RPR MVP standings:
1. Luka Doncic: 16.9
2. Jayson Tatum: 16.0
3. Kevin Durant: 15.8
4. Stephen Curry: 15.6
5. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 15.4
6. Joel Embiid: 14.5
7. Donovan Mitchell: 14.4
8. Devin Booker: 13.7
9. Anthony Davis: 12.8
10. Lauri Markkanen: 12.5 pic.twitter.com/EcDWNTcksf – 10:55 AM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Guards who’ve averaged 30+ points on 62+ TS% in a season:
Steph Curry in 2015-16, 2021-22, 2022-23
James Harden in 2019-20
Damian Lillard in 2019-20
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season – 5:54 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Can someone explain to me why SGA is suddenly getting more calls? He led the league in drives per game the last two seasons and is currently leading in that category once again
2020-21: 25.2 drives | 6.5 FTAs
2021-22: 23.9 drives | 7.2 FTAs
2022-23: 24.4 drives | 8.2 FTAs – 5:28 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
On/off net rating differential by top 10-ish players
Curry: +29.5
Jokic: +26.1
Morant: +15.3
Embiid: +11.4
Butler: +9.0
SGA: +8.6
Giannis: +7.9
Tatum: +7.4
AD: +7.1
Luka: +5.6
Booker: +5.3
Dame: +1.4
Durant: +1.1
LeBron: -9.6
What stands out? – 4:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Idk how SGA has Kobe over LeBron & MJ all time when he ain’t even better than KD – 2:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
When asked about SGA having a team-friendly approach, Mark Daigneault went on to compliment the entire Thunder organization for nurturing that attitude:
“This is a great place to play. A great place to coach. Great place to work because we have the most humble chairman.” pic.twitter.com/FHwuIBtY3E – 1:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drops 30 again, the path to get there was important
🏀 Lu Dort continues his heater
🏀 Josh Giddey talks pairing with SGA
#ThunderUp #FirstListen:
https://t.co/mMkaoW37hY pic.twitter.com/BJOAGYcwRL – 9:49 AM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
SGA on the SGA-Dort-Giddey trio: “I feel like we’re good. We’re getting better for sure.”
SGA says they’ve been scoring enough points to win games.
SGA echoed Dort, Giddey & Daigneault in saying the team needs to get back to where they were defensively and be more physical. – 11:06 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA on the trio of himself-Giddey-Dort: “I feel like we’re good… Just gotta figure it out defensively… I think we’re getting better for sure.” – 11:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander said he, Giddey, and Dort are gelling “pretty good” pic.twitter.com/AQFMsZbmVH – 11:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander mentioned the Thunder need to be more of the aggressor defensively. – 11:01 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lu Dort said he feels like the SGA-Giddey-Dort trio is doing alright but there’s definitely room for improvement – 10:58 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Josh Giddey says the chemistry with SGA is still growing: “We are both unselfish and look for each other and we complement each other’s games.”
Giddey cited examples of elite duos who were both dominate ball handlers and says he hopes he and SGA can get there. – 10:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
“It’s not gonna work like a 10-year duo,” Giddey said of his fit next to SGA. He mentioned the Tatum-Brown duo. “Me and Shai are getting better with that every game we play.” – 10:46 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey said he thinks he & SGA are getting better at playing together but notes it’ll take time to build rapport: “He’s been on a tear lately and I’m more than happy to take a backseat.” – 10:46 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey said he is more comfortable every time he plays with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: “we are both unselfish and look for each other, and complement each others games the best that we can.” Said he wants to continue to build that chemistry “it feels better every game.” – 10:45 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
After 17 games, Mark Daigneault said the offense has not been an issue with the SGA & Giddey duo – 10:38 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Knicks 129, 119
SGA – 30 points 7 assists 5 rebounds
Dort – 24 points
Giddey – 18 points 9 rebounds 7 assists
Brunson – 34 points 9 assists
Barrett – 25 points
Randle – 25 points 11 rebounds
Quickley – 18 points
OKC is now 7-10 in the season – 10:23 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has scored 30+ points in 11 of 16 games.
And still getting MVP chants from Loud City. – 10:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Some light MVP chants for SGA as he takes FTs late in this game – 10:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Knicks 98, Thunder 87
SGA – 23 points 7 assists
Dort – 20 points
Giddey – 10 points 7 rebounds 5 assists
Brunson- 23 points
Barrett – 19 points
Randle – 18 points 10 rebounds – 9:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander split the double kicked to a wide open Mike Muscala in the corner to end the 3rd the shot didn’t go down but you can’t have a better process than that just not the result OKC was looking for. SGA has been so impressive spraying the ball around this year. – 9:44 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander just put Miles on skates so bad he looked like a Runaway McBride. – 9:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander you’re a bad, bad man. Wow what a move. He creates so much space. – 9:42 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
OKC is trying a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Lindy Waters III, Isaiah Joe, Mike Muscala lineup. – 9:40 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Knicks 69, Thunder 58
SGA – 13 points 4 assists
Dort – 12 points
JDub – 8 points
Randle – 16 points
Barrett – 12 points
Quickley – 12 points
Brunson – 11 points – 9:04 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Darius Bazley out here doing his best Poku impression.
Baze has 3 blocks in 9 minutes.
Thunder has some nice young shot blockers in Baze, Poku, SGA and their best one hasn’t played a minute yet. – 8:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
I mean seriously, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is special. pic.twitter.com/GGkJ1aCdnl – 8:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Knicks 38, Thunder 34
SGA – 9 points 3 assists
Dort – 7 points
Barrett – 9 points
Quickley – 9 points – 8:35 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is just elite. A mid-range menace. Him. – 8:33 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has 6 points with a chance to convert the and-one after the timeout. OKC down 29-27, 2:39 left. – 8:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander using his body to bump free and that spin move for the separation and finish was incredible – 8:16 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
SGA & Poku working before the game pic.twitter.com/Tc5MCFUnyC – 6:39 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander getting ready to go tonight pic.twitter.com/W7IBRWg0WE – 6:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
This weeks Thunderous Intentions Mailbag looks at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gaining national attention, and an update on Chet Holmgren’s rehab, my takes on the “will he play?” conversation: thunderousintentions.com/2022/11/21/sha… – 4:56 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was a nominee for player of the week in the Western Conference. – 3:42 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Western All-Stars, determined by RPR MVP score:
STARTERS
Luka Doncic
Stephen Curry
Lauri Markkanen
Anthony Davis
Nikola Jokic
BENCH
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Devin Booker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Domantas Sabonis
Mikal Bridges
Ja Morant
De’Aaron Fox
ALTERNATE
Paul George pic.twitter.com/kirsfYCLiC – 11:44 AM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Wizards were a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander game-winning 3 from a perfect 6-game homestand, but they will certainly take 5-1. – 8:31 PM
Katy Winge: Asked Coach Malone what part of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s game is most challenging and he said “when he’s on the floor.” “I don’t think the kid has any weaknesses in terms of offensive game and the arsenal he has.” Leads the NBA in drives per game. OKC leads the NBA in PITP. -via Twitter @katywinge / November 23, 2022
Now an elder statesman, Durant sees big things in store for SGA and the young Thunder. In a recent appearance on his The ETCs podcast, KD was vocal about Gilgeous-Alexander and the team taking shape around him: “The moves that he’s making, just like sharp, veteran-type moves. That’s just work,” said Kevin Durant on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “That’s just straight work and the mentality of like ‘this is what I want to do out here’. Once you add all that in a pot, it’s tough to stop.” -via Clutch Points / November 23, 2022
Gilgeous-Alexander shot 14-of-21 from the floor, including 2-of-3 from 3-point range. Both of his 3-pointers were cold-blooded step-backs. One that put the Thunder ahead 82-81 in the third quarter, and another that won the game. At least for a little while, it looked like Bradley Beal had drained the game-winner. The Wizards star made a baseline jumper to put Washington ahead 120-118 with 6.1 seconds left. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault called a timeout. “We just wanted to make sure we got (Gilgeous-Alexander) the ball,” Daigneault said. -via The Oklahoman / November 17, 2022
