Nuggets 74, Thunder 75: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (10-7) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (10-10) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022
Denver Nuggets 74, Oklahoma City Thunder 75 (Q3 07:37)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
That J-Dub three gave the Thunder its first lead of the game, 75-72. J-Dub has 14 pts on 4-of-5 shooting. – 9:31 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC was down 19 points in the first half.
OKC has the lead 3 minutes into the second half.
So a typical Thunder game. – 9:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Jalen Williams on a catch and shoot cross court pass just drilled a three. The rookie stepped up big. He has 14 and gave OKC the lead. – 9:31 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC was down 19 points in the first half.
Tie ball game 3 minutes into the second half.
So a typical Thunder game. – 9:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
As I said folks, I think Lu Dort is BACK. He just tied this game. – 9:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
At this point, you can count on Jeremiah Robinson-Earl when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kicks it out to him. – 9:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort makes this a three point game. Jalen Williams is starting in place of Aleksej Pokusevski in the second half. – 9:27 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I came home last night from Denver, so I’m watching the Jazz game at home. Why is League Pass still a kung-fu film? – 9:22 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Joker balled out in the first half 🃏
23 points
3 rebounds
2 assists pic.twitter.com/w1R4F8ynl9 – 9:21 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Isaiah Joe: staying ready, always ready 🫡
Watch more in the newest episode of 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙩𝙝 with @Royce Young.
🎥 | https://t.co/oJXkDJmioR pic.twitter.com/x8kVbjQByz – 9:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons shouldn’t have this much energy. Back half of a road trip on the second night of a back-to-back after beating Denver in Denver. SLC’s elevation is no joke either. – 9:20 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Stats from the half 📊
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/0p2FGYXU28 – 9:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Pushed the pace in the second pic.twitter.com/TuoR7IYQ35 – 9:16 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Jalen Williams unmasked may be even better than masked JDub.
11 points on only 4 shots for the rookie at the half.
5 straight games in double digits. – 9:15 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations as the Nuggets lead the Thunder 69-63:
-Joker: 23 points, 7/8 FG
-Bruce: 10 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds
-13 points and a mean block pic.twitter.com/c8W4qzlfBP – 9:15 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
What a wild game. Joker’s got 23 going into halftime, and the Thunder just hung 42 in the second quarter. And Vlatko!
#Nuggets up 69-63 at the break. – 9:13 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
23-3-2 for Jokic in the first half on 7/8 shooting. Nuggets built a 19-point lead but it’s down to 6.
69-63 Nuggets – 9:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Nuggets 69, Thunder 63
SGA – 17 points
Joe – 12 points
JDub – 11 points
Jokic – 23 points
Cancar – 13 points
KCP – 11 points – 9:12 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Halftime: Nuggets 69, Thunder 63
OKC trailed by 19 in the first quarter. – 9:11 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Joe is 4-of-7 from three. And he just took a charge against Nikola Jokic. He’s a +14 in nine minutes. – 9:08 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Legitimately bad defensive half from KCP tonight. He’s been responsible for several breakdowns. – 9:07 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
ISAIAH JOE JUST TOOK A CHARGE THEM ARKANSAS PLAYERS ARE BUILT DIFFERENT ON THAT END. What can’t Isaiah Joe do? – 9:07 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC fans very thankful to the 76ers for Isaiah Joe on this Thanksgiving holiday. – 9:07 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Denver’s 19-point lead has been cut to 5 in the last four minutes … against the #Nuggets starters. Lot of turnovers fueling Thunder. – 9:05 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Isaiah Joe with some elite spot minutes as he’s hit 4 3’s and scored 12 points in 8 mins – 9:05 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Isaiah Joe with some with spot minutes as he’s hit 4 3’s and scored 12 points in 8 mins – 9:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
MY BROTHER IN CHRIST I THINK ISAIAH JOE IS THE BEST THREE POINT SHOOTER I HAVE EVER SEEN – 9:03 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lu Dort almost got a T, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulled him away from the ref. OKC on the wrong side of a lot of calls here. – 9:02 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark is still giving official Brandon Schwab an earful. Dort motioned for Daigneault to calm down. – 9:02 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Full court press with a trap before half court worked for OKC who is bringing an edge on defense. Mark Daigneault just got T’d up as well. – 9:00 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Vlatko with 13/4/1 off the bench so far 😮💨
5 minutes left in the first half pic.twitter.com/BUpTGc58EJ – 8:56 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
I can’t believe how good Vlatko Cancar was in that stint. 13 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist in 9 minutes. – 8:54 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
🅱aze 🅱lock ➡️ JDub 3 💦
Defense fueling the offense 💯 pic.twitter.com/JsIIlNenE0 – 8:53 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
As the starters begin to filter back in for the Nuggets, that Bruce Brown, Vlatko Čančar, Zeke Nnaji, Christian Braun and Jack White group was fun basketball to watch. – 8:48 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Well, the #Nuggets haven’t lost a lot of rim protection with the White>DJ decision. Rookie swats two shots in about a minute. – 8:48 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Some of y’all laughed at my Jack White takes during summer league – 8:47 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
That is a fantastic move by Jalen Williams on the and one. He is going to be very good. – 8:47 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Vlatko Cancar with seven points off the bench to force a Thunder TO. First guy off the bench to show love? DeAndre. – 8:45 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
The Nuggets: consistently bringing more energy on the second night of a back-to-back than the first night than any other team in the NBA. – 8:44 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mike Muscala looks cold asf in his black turtleneck fit lmao – 8:43 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
He can also sink them from a little closer up 🪣 pic.twitter.com/tG6iD5ZQsj – 8:38 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets closed with the Brown, Braun, and White lineup. But no Green. – 8:38 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Slight step back for a SGA threeee 👌 pic.twitter.com/2lOkaGPnQ0 – 8:37 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
So far, DeAndre’s the only guy of the 10 available players that hasn’t played. Against the Thunder, that’s probably the right call. Just play small and switch and force them to shoot. – 8:37 PM
So far, DeAndre’s the only guy of the 10 available players that hasn’t played. Against the Thunder, that’s probably the right call. Just play small and switch and force them to shoot. – 8:37 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
End 1Q: Nuggets 38, Thunder 21
Nuggets shot 60%. Thunder shot 33%. Jokic has 14 on 5-of-5 shooting. – 8:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Nuggets 38, Thunder 21
SGA – 7 points
Giddey – 5 points
Jokic – 14 points
Brown – 8 points
KCP – 7 points – 8:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
This Brown-Braun-Cancar-Nnaji-White lineup is amazing. For a lot of reasons. Jack White in over DeAndre so far. – 8:35 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
A few pregame nuggets from the Mavericks’ visit to Boston tonight, including World Cup talk.
mavs.com/mavs-celts-not… – 8:30 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Probably the most fundamentally sound 9 minutes of defense the Nuggets have played all year. – 8:30 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
No look Joker passes really never get old pic.twitter.com/012G4FHkRv – 8:28 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nikola Jokic has 14 points. So does OKC.
Rest of the #Nuggets have 17.
Denver up 31-14. – 8:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Poku has surprisingly held his own in the post against Jokic so far – 8:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann in the game now as the Thunder are looking for an offensive spark – 8:23 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Nuggets switches and rotations are on point so far tonight. And the ball is poppin.
24-10 Nuggets. – 8:23 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Poku patient on the assist to Giddey pic.twitter.com/zLSLl8bbto – 8:21 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Without options B & C, it’s a great sign that Nikola Jokic is hunting his shot early. That’s 9 points in 5 minutes. Doesn’t look like Robinson-Earl’s got much for Joker. – 8:21 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jokic had 10 and 9 field goal attempts in the first two games against the Thunder. He’s 3-of-3 in the first five minutes of this one.
Expected given that MPJ, Murray and others are out. – 8:20 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Strong start for Joker and the Nuggets. Denver’s playing a lot of zone so far and they’ve played it pretty well. Might be the best way to reduce the number of SGA drives. – 8:19 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Thunder timeout and they are almost certainly going to change up their coverage on Jokic. He’s on pace for 90 points and looks like he actually wants to score tonight. – 8:19 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
When KCP attempts a three, it’ll most likely go in 🪣 pic.twitter.com/RsaC8zO8mI – 8:19 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Bit of a reverse of roles as Poku bullet passes to Giddey for the layup – 8:18 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Wow, what a play by Aleksej Pokusevski the defense bought his shot fake (!) froze everything to set up a great pass to Josh Giddey for an open lay up. – 8:18 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
When KCP shoots a three, it’ll probably go in 🪣 pic.twitter.com/x5yUYsDUF0 – 8:15 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
Nikola Jokic scores Denver’s first three points before Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Bruce Borwn hit 3s from the corner. Nuggets up 9-3 early in OKC. – 8:13 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Come with me to tip-off
A back to back in the NBA
Nuggets vs Detroit and OKC pic.twitter.com/dldkMWFEkq – 8:12 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski just hit. the spinning mid-range jumper. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander truly is a leader. – 8:11 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey to this day has 6’9 point guard in his bio on Twitter and I always wonder if when the PA guy intros him as the 6’8 guard if he ever just thinks “oh come on mate” I wonder if he is sticking to his guns on this 6’9 thing or just hasn’t updated the bio. – 8:09 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Let’s get it started!
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/hPGfdso3Zo – 8:08 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
I’m off Nuggets coverage tonight. Please direct all complaints about Christian Braun’s minutes to @DNVR_Nuggets. – 8:01 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
OKC starters vs Nuggets
SGA
Dort
Giddey
Poku
JRE
Jokic is back for Denver but MPJ and Murray are out. – 7:51 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Live for a bounce back edition of the pregame show. Come hang.
✅ The stages of grief
✅ Kenyon Martin on Chauncey, Karl, and coaching in the NBA
✅ No Murray, No MPJ
youtu.be/g3fvglLfzGo – 7:30 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets starting lineup tonight:
Bruce Brown
KCP
Davon Reed
AG
Jokić – 7:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Showin’ love before going to work ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/zaxPKprZiG – 7:27 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Update: Jamal Murray, Michael Porter Jr., and Ish Smith are OUT.
Nikola Jokić is available. pic.twitter.com/AIMj0t1Taf – 7:21 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Alec Burks is questionable for tonight’s game against the #Jazz due to return to competition reconditioning.
Tonight is the Pistons’ second game of a back-to-back. Burks had 21 points in 20 minutes last night against the #Nuggets. – 7:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Meant to pop this earlier: Haven’t done a mailbag in a minute. Got any burning (and we’ll accept anything from luke-warm to burning) #Nuggets questions out there? I know you’ve stored up a few. Drop them here. Much appreciated.
denverpost.com/nuggets-mailba… – 7:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Nick Gallo & Paris Lawson are calling tonight’s Nuggets vs Thunder game once again with Chris Fisher – 7:00 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Michael Malone: “We’re on a back-to-back, you played 37 minutes last night, Jamal and MPJ are sitting, you just had COVID, we also have to play 4 on 5, you have to play with a blindfold on and the restricted area tonight is actually a snake pit.”
Nikola Jokic: “I’m playing.” – 6:56 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Mark Daigneault on Kevin Durant’s positive comments about the Thunder: pic.twitter.com/7Vf8mfLEtK – 6:54 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Available players tonight for the Denver Nuggets:
AG
KCP
Jokić
Bruce Brown
DeAndre Jordan
Zeke Nnaji
Christian Braun
Davon Reed
Vlatko Čančar
Jack White – 6:54 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Dort & Baze working on their corner 3s pic.twitter.com/9gCawIhNAv – 6:54 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Asked Coach Malone what part of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s game is most challenging and he said “when he’s on the floor.”
“I don’t think the kid has any weaknesses in terms of offensive game and the arsenal he has.”
Leads the NBA in drives per game. OKC leads the NBA in PITP. – 6:49 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said watching the Detroit game back, the offensive execution wasn’t where it needs to be and that falls first and foremost on him.
Said the Nuggets have a huge discrepancy in wins vs losses defensively. One of the best defenses in wins, one of the worst in losses. – 6:43 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Aleksej Pokusevski out early for pregame getting ready pic.twitter.com/XYSOvsXITp – 6:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Jokic will play tonight. Murray and MPJ are out. The Nuggets will have 10 players available on this second night of a back to back. – 6:38 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Seems like SGA & Poku are pregame buddies pic.twitter.com/oznd3xglPv – 6:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Michael Malone tells reporters that Nikola Jokic will play tonight.
The other questionables — Jamal Murray and MPJ — are out. – 6:38 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said the Nuggets watched about 20 clips from last night’s loss against Detroit.
Denver gave up 30 transition points – which is something they must limit and change tonight if they want to win in OKC. – 6:38 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone says Jamal Murray (reconditioning) and Michael Porter Jr (left heel contusion) are both out tonight.
Nikola Jokić will play.
No Jeff Green (knee contusion) or Bones Hyland (illness) either. – 6:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Nikola Jokic, who is questionable, putting in some pregame work pic.twitter.com/dVlMtgiTee – 6:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault talks about KD praising the Thunder young core: pic.twitter.com/LVNVTDHr8s – 6:32 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Mark Daigneault said he didn’t even think Mike Muscala knew he fractured his finger and was caught by surprise with the injury – 6:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Aleksej Pokusevski is IN tonight for the Thunder per Mark Daigneault pic.twitter.com/bg2AYy34jt – 6:24 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Kenrich Williams said the coaches called them out defensively at practice yesterday for the last five games performances – 5:49 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
OKC media coffee is number one in the league. Impeccable setup. pic.twitter.com/Sr1lBePk10 – 5:46 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
❝This is my new Oklahoma City family…I don’t think anybody’s going home hungry tonight and that was the goal.❞
A Holiday Assist from @Chet Holmgren and his family! They hosted Thanksgiving dinner for foster families from @cccokc pic.twitter.com/T72QmatosV – 5:27 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Story on #Thunder second round pick Jaylin Williams showing his potential at the NBA G-League level:
thunderousintentions.com/2022/11/23/jay… – 4:30 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Plus-minus for Nuggets rotation so far this year:
Jokić, +125
Gordon, +91
KCP, +86
MPJ, +66
Murray, +42
Jordan, -40
Braun, -41
Davon, -42
Green, -47
Bruce, -52
Nnaji, -58
Bones, -69 – 4:00 PM
Adam Mares @Adam_Mares
Alright. My AMA is live over on Nuggets reddit. Login to your burner and come ask me your questions on Nuggets, Serbia, Jokic, DNVR, our Documentary, etc.
reddit.com/r/denvernugget… – 3:57 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Said last tweet incorrectly: For those who thought last night’s game had some questionable officiating, the L2M report reflected that. There were five incorrect no-calls over the last two minutes alone. Three hurt Detroit, and two hurt Denver.
Five is a lot for a L2M. – 3:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Breaking: OKC Blue head coach Kameron Woods tells me if he had to choose one, it would be Pumpkin Pie over Pecan Pie, but added “I’d probably sneak back and grab the Pecan too.”
This is disheartening as someone with Pecan as a clear cut number 1 pie but he showed proper respect. – 3:36 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
For those who thought last night’s game had some questionable officiating, the L2M report reflected that. There were five incorrect no-calls over the last two minutes alone. Three benefited Detroit, and two benefited Denver. – 3:35 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kam Woods said Ousmane Dieng hasn’t felt well for a couple days and didn’t practice yesterday
Said he thinks the plan for Dieng is for the Thunder to recall him at some point on Friday barring heath – 3:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Setting the tone of physicality early on will be key as the Thunder welcome in its division rival, the Denver Nuggets for a midweek matchup.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson provide today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/vV0LLlbGaK – 3:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: South Bay Lakers 133, OKC Blue 115
Jaylin Williams: 21 points, 12 rebounds, 8 assists
Jahmi’us Ramsey: 26 points
Jaden Shackelford: 20 points
Scottie Pippen Jr.: 36 points
LJ Figueroa: 31 points
Blue is now 3-4 in the season – 3:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
The OKC Blue fall again to the South Bay Lakers.
Jaylin Williams finishes just two assists shy of a triple-double, 21 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists. He shot 8-for-11, including 1-for-2 from three, with a few and-one finishes.
Jahmi’us Ramsey dominated again with 26 points. – 3:03 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Injury Report for tonight in OKC ⬇️
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/jayLzyL0tO – 2:49 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Poku (left ankle sprain) has been upgraded to questionable for tonight.
Jokic, Murray, MPJ and Ish Smith are all questionable. – 2:41 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Gonna have a lot of fun podcasts over on Locked on Thunder for you to enjoy over your holiday break this week, a content overload if you will. For a special Thanksgiving episode: What are you thankful for regarding the Oklahoma City Thunder this year? – 2:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets injury report vs. OKC: Bones Hyland (out) due to non-COVID illness, Jeff Green (out) with a knee contusion.
Nikola Jokic & Jamal Murray (both questionable) via return to play conditioning.
MPJ (questionable) with a left heel contusion.
Ish (questionable) calf strain. – 2:04 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nuggets injury report ahead of tonight’s game at OKC:
Jeff Green (right knee contusion) and Bones Hyland (illness) OUT
Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokić (return reconditioning) QUESTIONABLE
MPJ (left heel contusion) QUESTIONABLE
Ish Smith (right calf strain) QUESTIONABLE – 2:00 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Updated Nuggets injury report for tonight in OKC:
Bones Hyland, Jeff Green, and Peyton Watson are OUT
All four of Jokić, Murray, Porter, and Ish Smith are QUESTIONABLE.
Jokić/Murray – return to competitive conditioning
Porter – left heel contusion
Ish – right calf sprain – 2:00 PM
