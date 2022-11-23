Nuggets vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center
The Denver Nuggets are spending $16,289,377 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $20,486,532 per win
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022
Broadcast Info
National TV: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports OK
Away TV: Altitude 2
Home Radio: WWLS/WKY
Away Radio: KKSE 950AM
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
@British_Buzz
Great non Hornets result last night.
Pistons beat the Nuggets to move them level with CHA in the standings. Hornets also own the Nuggets 1st round pick, they’re now at 10-7 – 3:35 AM
@BasketNews_com
Despite the loss, Nikola Jokic was putting up great numbers and was 1⃣ rebound short from a triple-double 🔥
31 PTS
9 REB
10 AST pic.twitter.com/yeu2rTOpO8 – 2:20 AM
