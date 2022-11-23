Nuggets vs. Thunder: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Denver Nuggets play against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center

The Denver Nuggets are spending $16,289,377 per win while the Oklahoma City Thunder are spending $20,486,532 per win

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: Bally Sports OK

Away TV: Altitude 2

Home Radio: WWLS/WKY

Away Radio: KKSE 950AM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Plowright

@British_Buzz

Great non Hornets result last night.

Pistons beat the Nuggets to move them level with CHA in the standings. Hornets also own the Nuggets 1st round pick, they’re now at 10-7 – Great non Hornets result last night.Pistons beat the Nuggets to move them level with CHA in the standings. Hornets also own the Nuggets 1st round pick, they’re now at 10-7 – 3:35 AM

BasketNews

@BasketNews_com

Despite the loss, Nikola Jokic was putting up great numbers and was 1⃣ rebound short from a triple-double 🔥

31 PTS

9 REB

10 AST 2:20 AM Despite the loss, Nikola Jokic was putting up great numbers and was 1⃣ rebound short from a triple-double 🔥31 PTS9 REB10 AST pic.twitter.com/yeu2rTOpO8