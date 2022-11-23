Pelicans 75, Spurs 61: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The New Orleans Pelicans (10-7) play against the San Antonio Spurs (12-12) at AT&T Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022
New Orleans Pelicans 75, San Antonio Spurs 61 (Q3 07:09)
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Trying whatever it takes to defend Z. pic.twitter.com/p9fawzFxIb – 9:29 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Half: Pelicans by 19
NOP take the 2Q 37-28
Vassell 14 pts
McDermott 13 pts
SA +5 from FT line
Graham 18 pts
Zion/Jonas 17 pts each
NOP +10 in paint
NOP +18 from 3PT pic.twitter.com/lXviXbDEpm – 9:09 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
With their 66-47 lead over the Spurs at halftime, the Pelicans have outscored their opponents by a 194-130 margin over the last six quarters.
Can the Pelicans cook Thanksgiving dinner for everyone in New Orleans tomorrow too? They make things look so effortless in the kitchen! – 9:08 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Wouldn’t have traded Zion for Kevin Durant in the offseason and wouldn’t trade him after he puts up 17 and 7 at the half – 9:08 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
First half for the Pels frontcourt:
Zion: 17 points (7 of 11 FG), 7 rebounds
Jonas Valanciunas: 17 points (7 of 7 FG), 4 rebounds – 9:07 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs trail 66-47 at the break. Their season low for first half points is 45 (Nov. 14 at GSW). – 9:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
We shot 60.5% from the field in the first half 🤯 pic.twitter.com/4d7HdRgBtw – 9:07 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Pelicans 66, Spurs 47
Graham 18 pts (5-8 on 3s)
Williamson 17 pts, 7 rebs, 2 stls
Valanciunas 17 pts (7-7 FG)
Pels looking dominant again for the 2nd straight game. This is about as good as the Zion/JV combo has looked all season. – 9:07 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Pelicans 66, Spurs 47
– Zion: 17p, 7r, 2s, 7/11 FG
– Ingram: 2p, 6a
– Devonte: 18p, 5/8 3P
– JV: 17p, 4r, 7/7 FG, 3/3 3P
– Pelicans: 19 assists on 26 FGs
Pels: 60.5 FG%, 9/19 3P, 5/8 FT
Spurs: 41/5 FG%, 3/16 3P, 10/14 FT – 9:05 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Devonte’ Graham is 14/24 from three-point range over the past four games, including 5/8 in first half tonight against Spurs. So hot we almost got a “hot hand in a dice game” from @adaniels33 – 9:01 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Devonte’ is up to 18 points!
5-8 from 3️⃣ pic.twitter.com/OJtGBCdQ5L – 9:01 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Spurs have assisted on all but three of their made field goals, which is great!
Trouble is, that’s 11 assists on 14 FGs, and they trail by 17 late second quarter. – 9:00 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
NBA Jam hot Te’ is fun. Devonte Graham with 18 points on 5 of 8 shooting from 3-point range in this first half. – 9:00 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
10 points in the first half for Devin Vassell
Pelicans by 17 pic.twitter.com/rROjcsDnT9 – 9:00 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Welcome back to SA, @adaniels33!
#Spurs50 | #PorVida pic.twitter.com/UsTuVtvsZa – 8:59 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
The ball is POPPING for the Pelicans tonight. Just beautiful ball movement – 8:59 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Jonas Valanciunas through 14 minutes against the Spurs:
17 points
4 rebounds
7-7 FG
3-3 3PT
Keep him out of trade machine proposals for the rest of this week. Thank you. – 8:56 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Jonas Valanciunas must think he’s playing the Clippers tonight because he’s draining threes all over the court and generally dominating. JV is 7/7 from the field, 3/3 on threes for 17 pts – 8:55 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Jonas Valanciunas and Zion Williamson: 30 points, 12-16 FG
San Antonio Spurs: 29 points, 9-31 FG – 8:55 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
You how you can tell Jonas Valanciunas has been working hard in the first half?
His hair is a little out of place. – 8:55 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
lol the mere threat of Zion caused the Spurs to get a defensive 3 second violation – 8:49 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
He probably needs eyes in the back of his head 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/K0bQguW4aN – 8:48 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Pelicans by 18 after Zion’s layup.
The Spurs have trailed by 18 or more in 4 straight games now – 8:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
In their last two visits to San Antonio, #Pelicans were up 35-10 after the first quarter and now lead 37-19 early 2Q – 8:45 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans broadcaster/former Spur @adaniels33 is honored by the @San Antonio Spurs at the end of the first quarter! 👏 pic.twitter.com/lTymF9WpWr – 8:42 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Pelicans by 10
McDermott 11 pts
Jonas 10 pts
Zion 8 pts
NOP +9 from 3PT
NOP +6 in. paint pic.twitter.com/mv6o5bMuxb – 8:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Things are going well so far in SA
#Pelicans | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/LSqYSgNb66 – 8:39 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Pelicans 29, Spurs 19
Valanciunas 10 pts (4-4 FG)
Williamson 8 pts, 6 rebs, 1 stl, 1 blk
Graham 5 pts
Pels held the Spurs to 30 percent shooting from the floor, 1-8 on 3s – 8:38 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Doug didn’t miss a shot in the first quarter 👀🎯
11 PTS | 5-5 FG pic.twitter.com/UYEeLTAkhS – 8:38 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Missing that call isn’t gonna do anything to help the idea that the refs have some issue with New Orleans – 8:37 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs trail 29-19 after 1Q. For them to still be within 10 points after the most horrendous start imaginable is something at least.
Doug McDermott has 11 of their points off the bench. – 8:37 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green and others on the Pelicans bench are very upset that there was no foul or stoppage called as Larry Nance’s nose was bleeding. – 8:35 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Quick 9 PTS off the bench for McBuckets 🔥 pic.twitter.com/upTbLKBE7k – 8:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Devonte’ Graham cooking early again, has scored a quick 5 points to put the Pelicans up 26-11. – 8:26 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
This might be the best two-way stretch Zion has had all season – 8:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Jonas is 4-4 with 10 points so far 👏
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/9qzowt5ESL – 8:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
3 guys defending Zion
Z still finds a way 🙌 pic.twitter.com/05Z3hrLykv – 8:23 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
63% of games the Spurs have trailed by 10
0-11 when down 10 entering tonight – 8:22 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
JOSE UP TOP TO ZION! 💪
#Pelicans pic.twitter.com/nGJHS1J8Lu – 8:21 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
We’re getting a good glimpse of why the Spurs have been losing by an average of 23 points on their current 5-game losing streak in these opening minutes.
New Orleans up 14-2 after a Williamson steal and another 3-pointer by Valanciunas. – 8:21 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans’ energy on defense has been really good to start this one – 8:18 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
” Let me tell you guys about Jose Alvarado’s net rating” pic.twitter.com/TnYVwJPjoc – 8:13 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
This camera makes the Pelicans jerseys look black. Wonder if they’ll use this as inspiration – 8:13 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Zion Williamson grabs the contested defensive rebound among three Spurs and then Jonas Valanciunas hits a 3-pointer.
Pelicans are up 7-0 out of the gates in San Antonio. Fantastic start. – 8:13 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
On that 2nd possession by the Spurs the Pelicans played incredible defense – 8:12 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Pelicans: Alvarado, Jones, Ingram, Zion, Valanciunas
Spurs: Jones, Vassell, Johnson, Sochan, Poeltl – 8:06 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
The Pelicans starting five tonight with Jose in place of CJ (along with Herb, BI, Z and JV) has only played a total of 5 minutes this season together.
And they managed to go +10 in those 5 minutes. – 7:46 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
The Pelicans’ Herbert Jones, who played with Primo at Alabama, declined to comment before tonight’s game about the Spurs waiving Primo after psychologist Hillary Cauthen filed a lawsuit alleging he exposed himself to her in therapy sessions. – 7:43 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Bexar County finally updated its online court records today to show that former Spurs psychologist Hillary Cauthen dropped her suit against both the Spurs and Josh Primo.
Until today, records showed she had only dropped her suit against the Spurs. – 7:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Almost time 👏
🕖: 7 pm CT
📺: Bally Sports NO
📻: @955WRNO pic.twitter.com/iT5V469bZS – 7:38 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Jose Alvarado gets the start for the Pelicans in place of CJ tonight. – 7:25 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters:
Jose Alvarado
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:25 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Jose Alvarado
Herb Jones
Brandon Ingram
Zion Williamson
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:24 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
GTA checks in for his 3rd start this season.
#Pelicans | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/5yDTvwCkNW – 7:24 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Parking at San Antonio International can present challenges on busiest travel day of year. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/par… – 7:11 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
CJ McCollum (non-Covid illness) is out for tonight’s game at San Antonio. McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas had started all 17 games for #Pelicans – 6:56 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
No CJ McCollum for the Pelicans tonight.
Team says he’ll miss for a non-COVID illness. – 6:53 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Pelicans say CJ McCollum is out tonight with a non-Covid illness – 6:49 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
The Pelicans just announced that CJ McCollum will miss tonight’s game vs San Antonio with a non-COVID illness. – 6:49 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
The Pelicans are listed as 7-point favorites against the Spurs.
Take care of business tonight, improve to 11-7 overall in the standings, and Thanksgiving dinner should taste a little better tomorrow.
Let’s GEAUX! https://t.co/N7MSuEmtS2 pic.twitter.com/U0pRV4n7wg – 6:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
CJ McCollum (Non-Covid Illnesss) is out for tonight’s game at San Antonio – 6:47 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
#Pelicans have moved into fifth in #NBA statistical rankings in both offense and defense. They are the only team ranked top-five at both ends of floor. Willie Green: “We’re doing a lot of good things. There are some areas we’ll look at and improve. We like where we are.” – 6:40 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop called Jakob Poeltl the “one consistent defender we have.”
He added, “I don’t think the team is committed defensively in their mind, between their ears, the way they need to be.” – 6:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
in route 🔜
#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/ZKHtL56o3C – 6:35 PM
LJ Ellis @spurstalkdotcom
The San Antonio Spurs have lost 11 of 12 games. They’ll try to right the ship tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans. Here’s a preview: spurstalk.com/spurs-pelicans… – 6:35 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Trey Murphy is out. He will miss a second straight game with a right foot contusion. – 6:32 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Willie Green says Trey Murphy III (Right Foot Contusion) is OUT for tonight’s game at the Spurs – 6:32 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Trey Murphy will be out again tonight against San Antonio, per Willie Green.
He says Murphy is still experiencing soreness in his right foot. – 6:32 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Trey Murphy is OUT tonight for Pelicans-Spurs matchup, per Willie Green. However, the head coach went on to say his right foot is feeling better but a little soreness remains. – 6:31 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Trey Murphy (right foot contusion) will not play tonight at San Antonio. Willie Green said “he’s still dealing with some soreness.” – 6:31 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Willie Green says Trey Murphy is OUT tonight with the right foot contusion. Says Trey is still dealing with soreness. – 6:30 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs downgraded Collins from probable to out this afternoon.
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Spurs G/F Romeo Langford is available tonight after missing the last five games while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. His last game was against Milwaukee on Nov. 11, which, coincidentally, was the Spurs last win. – 6:00 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Some of our best dunks so far 💫 pic.twitter.com/dMvRbGvBY0 – 4:45 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Get ready for #Pelicans-Spurs from San Antonio tonight by listening to Wednesday’s episode of @PodcastPelicans featuring guest @ErinESummers: https://t.co/Hyec1H3bbZ Also read our Rival Report preview and more with #NBA writer @Michael C. Wright: https://t.co/GDQMRNNti8 pic.twitter.com/CAcF7hMiFs – 4:30 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Updated Spurs injury report for tonight vs. New Orleans:
Collins (fractured fibula) downgraded from probable to out.
Richardson (sore ankle) downgraded from doubtful to out.
Poeltl (sore knee) upgraded from questionable to available. – 4:01 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Kam Woods said Ousmane Dieng hasn’t felt well for a couple days and didn’t practice yesterday
Said he thinks the plan for Dieng is for the Thunder to recall him at some point on Friday barring heath – 3:34 PM
Jake Madison @NOLAJake
Locked On Pelicans is live!
🏀 Breaking down what the defense work
🏀 Pick and roll struggles
🏀 Kira Lewis Jr update
🎧 https://t.co/BETlDzBFEv
Watch on YouTube!
📺 https://t.co/4DBES9YyFq pic.twitter.com/8z0LcVeqzr – 3:30 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Pelicans are favored by 7 tonight in San Antonio.
Earlier the Spurs announced Josh Richardson (right ankle soreness) and Zach Collins (left fibula; non-displaced head fracture) are OUT tonight.
Jakob Poeltl (right knee soreness) will be available – 3:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Giving more keys from @Jim Eichenhofer ahead of tonight’s game against the Spurs.
#Pelicans | @FDSportsbook pic.twitter.com/GCaK7lwkXN – 3:09 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
As a child being raised by a single mother in a family living paycheck to paycheck, Isaiah Roby sometimes ate nothing but cereal for dinner.
On Tuesday, with his mom by his side, the #Spurs forward helped others facing hunger.
Photos by @kinhuiphotog.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 3:00 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs updated injury report:
OUT
– Zach Collins (fibula head fracture
– Josh Richardson (ankle soreness)
AVAILABLE
– Jakob Poeltl
Collins had previously been probable; Poeltl had previously been questionable. No word on whether or not there was a Collins setback. – 2:56 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
If you’re flying out of San Antonio International Airport today, it might be a good idea to have a parking strategy. With the garage already full and surface lots filling up quickly on the busiest travel day of the year, leave plenty of time to find a space. More at 6 on @news4SA pic.twitter.com/1PMv4IOzET – 2:41 PM
Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
since november 1st, here’s every team that has a worse offense than milwaukee: hornets, pistons, and spurs – 2:37 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
It’s been a rough go from the 3-point line for Jeremy Sochan, but the Spurs have all hands on deck to help improve the rookie’s shooting — from Brett Brown, to motion sensors, to a voice in the sky matthewtynan.substack.com/p/noahs-arc-in… – 2:35 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN Sources: Lakers guard Max Christie has cleared Covid protocols and is traveling to San Antonio to rejoin the team. Christie, who had been in protocols for a week, is expected to be available to play vs. the Spurs on Friday. – 2:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
shootin’ around at shootaround
#Pelicans | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/fRaJxXb32g – 2:24 PM
CJ Holmes @CjHolmes22
Kevon Looney says his body feels “really good”. He wanted to play more in New Orleans, but coaches made a decision not to put him back in after the first quarter. Added he suffered his hand contusion against Houston. – 2:18 PM
