Pistons are taking calls on Saddiq Bey

James do you think (Marvin) Bagley starts when he comes back? If so, would you send Bogey (Bojan Bogdanovic) or Saddiq (Bey) to the bench? — @nick__xo I’m not sure if he starts immediately upon returning, but I do think the Pistons will eventually settle into a two-big starting lineup once everyone is up to speed on the health front . I believe that Detroit would have started the season with Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III had the latter not suffered an injury. The two-big lineup was the talk of the offseason and was showcased during the preseason before Bagley went down with a knee injury. Given that the Pistons have struggled to rebound on the defensive end, it feels like going a bit bigger with the starting unit is still in the cards. -via The Athletic / November 9, 2022