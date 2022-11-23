Pistons are taking calls on Saddiq Bey

Pistons are taking calls on Saddiq Bey

Main Rumors

Pistons are taking calls on Saddiq Bey

November 23, 2022- by

By |

Detroit has taken early calls on Bey from inquiring teams, sources said, a change in behavior from recent trade windows. But it seems the Pistons are intent on further evaluating Bey before truly entertaining his trade market.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons only have four wins this season, but it seems like each one is a signature victory.
Opening night over the Magic. A much-needed win over the Warriors. A comeback victory over the Thunder. Tonight’s wire-to-wire win over the Nuggets without Cade, Stewart and Bey. – 11:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
FINAL: Pistons 110, Nuggets 108. Without Cunningham, Bey and Stewart, the Pistons (4-15) upset the Nuggets for their first road win of the season. Huge win.
Bogdanovic: 22 points, 9 rebounds
Burks: 21 points
Knox: 17 points (season-high)
Bagley: 14 points – 11:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Saddiq Bey flew back to Detroit to get treatment with team staff and rehab there, rather than flying around this week with the team. – 7:10 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isaiah Livers will start in place of Saddiq Bey alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III. – 6:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons starting five: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Bojan Bodganovic and Marvin Bagley III. Saddiq Bey is out. – 5:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Saddiq Bey woke up feeling like he could play. “He’s going to try. Definitely not 100%, but he wants to push through and we’ll give him the opportunity to do that.” If Bey doesn’t play, Casey said it’s an opportunity for Isaiah Livers. – 4:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq Bey is out here testing his right ankle. Looks like he might try to give it a go after being ruled out with a sprain last night. Was upgraded to questionable today pic.twitter.com/4FaM1pCLD04:07 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons forward Saddiq Bey has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against the #Kings. – 3:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey has been upgraded to Questionable. Good sign that the ankle injury isn’t as bad as it appeared. – 3:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
No changes on the injury report this morning. Malik Monk is questionable due to a dental procedure. Keegan Murray is probable. Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey are all out for Detroit. Cory Joseph is probable. – 2:21 PM

More on this storyline

James do you think (Marvin) Bagley starts when he comes back? If so, would you send Bogey (Bojan Bogdanovic) or Saddiq (Bey) to the bench? — @nick__xo I’m not sure if he starts immediately upon returning, but I do think the Pistons will eventually settle into a two-big starting lineup once everyone is up to speed on the health front. I believe that Detroit would have started the season with Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III had the latter not suffered an injury. The two-big lineup was the talk of the offseason and was showcased during the preseason before Bagley went down with a knee injury. Given that the Pistons have struggled to rebound on the defensive end, it feels like going a bit bigger with the starting unit is still in the cards. -via The Athletic / November 9, 2022

, Main Rumors

, , ,

To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.

RELATED ARTICLES

From The Web

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home