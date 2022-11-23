Pistons are taking calls on Saddiq Bey

Detroit has taken early calls on Bey from inquiring teams, sources said, a change in behavior from recent trade windows. But it seems the Pistons are intent on further evaluating Bey before truly entertaining his trade market.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons only have four wins this season, but it seems like each one is a signature victory.
Opening night over the Magic. A much-needed win over the Warriors. A comeback victory over the Thunder. Tonight’s wire-to-wire win over the Nuggets without Cade, Stewart and Bey. – 11:43 PM
The #Pistons only have four wins this season, but it seems like each one is a signature victory.
Opening night over the Magic. A much-needed win over the Warriors. A comeback victory over the Thunder. Tonight’s wire-to-wire win over the Nuggets without Cade, Stewart and Bey. – 11:43 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
FINAL: Pistons 110, Nuggets 108. Without Cunningham, Bey and Stewart, the Pistons (4-15) upset the Nuggets for their first road win of the season. Huge win.
Bogdanovic: 22 points, 9 rebounds
Burks: 21 points
Knox: 17 points (season-high)
Bagley: 14 points – 11:30 PM
FINAL: Pistons 110, Nuggets 108. Without Cunningham, Bey and Stewart, the Pistons (4-15) upset the Nuggets for their first road win of the season. Huge win.
Bogdanovic: 22 points, 9 rebounds
Burks: 21 points
Knox: 17 points (season-high)
Bagley: 14 points – 11:30 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey said Saddiq Bey flew back to Detroit to get treatment with team staff and rehab there, rather than flying around this week with the team. – 7:10 PM
Dwane Casey said Saddiq Bey flew back to Detroit to get treatment with team staff and rehab there, rather than flying around this week with the team. – 7:10 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Isaiah Livers will start in place of Saddiq Bey alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III. – 6:03 PM
Isaiah Livers will start in place of Saddiq Bey alongside Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic and Marvin Bagley III. – 6:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons starting five: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Bojan Bodganovic and Marvin Bagley III. Saddiq Bey is out. – 5:52 PM
Pistons starting five: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah Livers, Bojan Bodganovic and Marvin Bagley III. Saddiq Bey is out. – 5:52 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey said Saddiq Bey woke up feeling like he could play. “He’s going to try. Definitely not 100%, but he wants to push through and we’ll give him the opportunity to do that.” If Bey doesn’t play, Casey said it’s an opportunity for Isaiah Livers. – 4:33 PM
Casey said Saddiq Bey woke up feeling like he could play. “He’s going to try. Definitely not 100%, but he wants to push through and we’ll give him the opportunity to do that.” If Bey doesn’t play, Casey said it’s an opportunity for Isaiah Livers. – 4:33 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Saddiq Bey is out here testing his right ankle. Looks like he might try to give it a go after being ruled out with a sprain last night. Was upgraded to questionable today pic.twitter.com/4FaM1pCLD0 – 4:07 PM
Saddiq Bey is out here testing his right ankle. Looks like he might try to give it a go after being ruled out with a sprain last night. Was upgraded to questionable today pic.twitter.com/4FaM1pCLD0 – 4:07 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons forward Saddiq Bey has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against the #Kings. – 3:37 PM
#Pistons forward Saddiq Bey has been upgraded to questionable for tonight’s game against the #Kings. – 3:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Saddiq Bey has been upgraded to Questionable. Good sign that the ankle injury isn’t as bad as it appeared. – 3:23 PM
Saddiq Bey has been upgraded to Questionable. Good sign that the ankle injury isn’t as bad as it appeared. – 3:23 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
No changes on the injury report this morning. Malik Monk is questionable due to a dental procedure. Keegan Murray is probable. Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey are all out for Detroit. Cory Joseph is probable. – 2:21 PM
No changes on the injury report this morning. Malik Monk is questionable due to a dental procedure. Keegan Murray is probable. Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Saddiq Bey are all out for Detroit. Cory Joseph is probable. – 2:21 PM
More on this storyline
Omari Sanfoka II: Dwane Casey said Saddiq Bey flew back to Detroit to get treatment on his right ankle -via Twitter @omarisankofa / November 21, 2022
Omari Sanfoka II: Casey said the team isn’t sure on the status of Bey’s ankle yet. “He turned it pretty good.” -via Twitter @omarisankofa / November 19, 2022
James do you think (Marvin) Bagley starts when he comes back? If so, would you send Bogey (Bojan Bogdanovic) or Saddiq (Bey) to the bench? — @nick__xo I’m not sure if he starts immediately upon returning, but I do think the Pistons will eventually settle into a two-big starting lineup once everyone is up to speed on the health front. I believe that Detroit would have started the season with Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley III had the latter not suffered an injury. The two-big lineup was the talk of the offseason and was showcased during the preseason before Bagley went down with a knee injury. Given that the Pistons have struggled to rebound on the defensive end, it feels like going a bit bigger with the starting unit is still in the cards. -via The Athletic / November 9, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.