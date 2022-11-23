Pistons 30, Jazz 25: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

November 23, 2022- by

By |

The Detroit Pistons (4-15) play against the Utah Jazz (7-7) at Vivint Arena

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022

Detroit Pistons 30, Utah Jazz 25 (End Q1)

Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Walker Kessler: 4 minutes, 3 blocks 😳
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/1wachWyS0e9:32 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Malik Beasley has 11 of the Jazz’s first 23 points. – 9:31 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Ummmmm … Udoka Azubuike is about to check into the game. – 9:30 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Ummm Dok is about to check in 🚨🚨🚨 – 9:30 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
ALERT: Udoka Azubuike is checking in for the Jazz in non-garbage time – 9:30 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
All love for @Bojan Bogdanovic 🖤
Good to have our brother in the building. pic.twitter.com/4JpwGztlNX9:30 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
DOK IS COMING INTO THE GAME YOU GUYS!!!!!!! – 9:30 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Beasley has eight quick points for the Jazz, who just took a 20-19 lead and are on a 15-5 run – 9:28 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bogdanovic made his first shot but has missed four since. The Jazz are on a 15-5 run to take a 20-19 lead over the #Pistons with 3:32 left in the first quarter. – 9:27 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
A Utah-Mississippi State on paper felt like it might be a fight and worth betting the under.
Yep. – 9:27 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Good minutes for the Jazz and they take a 20-19 lead with 3:32 remaining in the first quarter. Beasley and THT the catalysts – 9:27 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
All love for @Bojan Bogdanovic 🖤
Good to have our brother in the building. pic.twitter.com/y6Q1k56whg9:26 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Walker Kessler has 3 blocks in 2 minutes. – 9:26 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
lol the pistons legit didn’t move on that in-bound play. – 9:24 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
The @Utah Jazz pay a well-deserved tribute to Bojan Bogdanovic.
#TakeNote | @kslsports pic.twitter.com/ycv1U65HJt9:23 PM

James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
I came home last night from Denver, so I’m watching the Jazz game at home. Why is League Pass still a kung-fu film? – 9:22 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Bojan Bogdanovic welcome back video: pic.twitter.com/kEWBL8e7PW9:21 PM

Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons shouldn’t have this much energy. Back half of a road trip on the second night of a back-to-back after beating Denver in Denver. SLC’s elevation is no joke either. – 9:20 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
The #Pistons lead 14-9 with 6:42 left in the first quarter. – 9:19 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
First timeout: the Jazz trail the Pistons 14-9 – 9:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Quick start for the Pistons. Ivey hits a pair of free throws to give them a 14-5 lead over Utah at the 7:52 mark – 9:17 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Sexton picks up his second foul defending Ivey, but he’s staying in the game. – 9:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons don’t appear to be one bit tired from this trip. Two really good starts, this one on the second night of a back to back in Utah. – 9:17 PM
Ryan McDonald @ryanwmcdonald
I am ready to say that Jaden Ivey is poison for opposing defenses – 9:17 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Two fouls early on collin sexton. No move made from Will Hardy. Meanwhile the Jazz are down 14-5 to the Pistons. Not playing well on either end – 9:17 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Nice start for Marvin Bagley – 9:14 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Bagley opens things up for the #Pistons with a floater. – 9:11 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Those #Jazz jerseys are niiiice. – 9:11 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Any predictions for the Pistons tonight? I have one —
Bogey goes for 30+ – 9:10 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz pregame music selection is……… well, it’s not a vibe – 9:09 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
2 👾 00 👾 23 👾 8 👾 41
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/yN7p7T3fLu9:08 PM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Bojan Bogdanovic gets a very loud ovation as he’s introduced – 9:06 PM
Eric Woodyard @E_Woodyard
STORY: #Lions rookie Jameson Williams helps in Thanksgiving giveaway. Detroit’s new No. 9 hopes to create his own legacy – on & off the field – once he’s able to play. “I want the 9 to be remembered because of me and what I did for Detroit,” he told ESPN. espn.com/nfl/story/_/id…8:50 PM
Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman
It became clear pretty immediately that Utah was going to be up against it tonight against Mississippi State down in Florida – 8:48 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Collin Sexton starting again for the Jazz tonight pic.twitter.com/NTTeF5TDfm8:48 PM

Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#Pistons starters: Hayes, Ivey, Livers, Bogdanovic and Bagley.
#Jazz starters: Sexton, Clarkson, Markkanen, Olynyk and Vanderbilt. – 8:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Same starting 5 for the Pistons: Killian Hayes, Jaden Ivey, Bojan Bogdanovic, Isaiah Livers and Marvin Bagley III – 8:35 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Rudy Gobert is up to 11 points on 5-7 shooting and a team-high 10 rebounds, his 6th double-double of the season (357th career).
Gobert’s season high for rebounds is 23 vs. Utah on 10/21. – 8:32 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Style in motion 🍵
#VivintCam | @VivintHome pic.twitter.com/OhCtA7pcPu8:31 PM

David Locke @DLocke09
Stop the competition I just won the #selfieofthenight @chatbooks @Utah Jazz pic.twitter.com/TqNAbi4r088:21 PM

Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s injury report presented by @HenryFordHealth. pic.twitter.com/mrDPQX1qUS8:21 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz
Bojan Bogdanovic, on his return to Utah tonight pic.twitter.com/bLdgUs4ZCi8:17 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge
Come with me to tip-off
A back to back in the NBA
Nuggets vs Detroit and OKC pic.twitter.com/dldkMWFEkq8:12 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
Was just watching Jazz-Clippers from Monday night, with Fratello doing the Clips broadcast.
Now watching Blazers-Cavs, with Fratello doing the Cavs broadcast.
Salute to the Czar. – 8:02 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley on Bojan Bogdanovic: I didn’t know how well-rounded he was. You knew he was a great shooter, but his ability to post-up was surprising. – 7:46 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Revenge games for both Bogey and Burks tonight? 50-piece each based on how they’ve been playing. – 7:42 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Dwayne Casey on Bojan Bogdanovic: He’s a great guy, loves sharing with the young guys, which is exactly what we needed. We required an infusion of experience. Obviously, he can shoot it. Also, he’s available every night. – 7:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Ochai Agbaji who had been questionable with Illness is available to play tonight against Detroit – 7:31 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Ochai Agbaji (illness) is available tonight vs. Detroit. – 7:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Ochai Agbaji (illness) is AVAILABLE tonight. – 7:29 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Hardy, on encouraging Collin Sexton: Just continue to play. He’s competitive, he’s a perfectionist, but you’re not going to shoot 10-10 with 10 assists and no turnovers, so just keep playing. … You’re allowed to be frustrated, you’re allowed to be upset, but now what? – 7:25 PM
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
Alec Burks is questionable for tonight’s game against the #Jazz due to return to competition reconditioning.
Tonight is the Pistons’ second game of a back-to-back. Burks had 21 points in 20 minutes last night against the #Nuggets. – 7:19 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
About to go on the floor with Ron Boone is Jazz v. Pistons on #chatbooks night with @Utah Jazz pic.twitter.com/tMdYOzoH0p6:53 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said watching the Detroit game back, the offensive execution wasn’t where it needs to be and that falls first and foremost on him.
Said the Nuggets have a huge discrepancy in wins vs losses defensively. One of the best defenses in wins, one of the worst in losses. – 6:43 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Coach Malone said the Nuggets watched about 20 clips from last night’s loss against Detroit.
Denver gave up 30 transition points – which is something they must limit and change tonight if they want to win in OKC. – 6:38 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📋 1 Question For Each NBA Team, Part 3
Hawks (3:30)
Celtics (12:52)
Nets (18:22)
Hornets (26:57)
Bulls (34:40)
Cavs (41:38)
Pistons (48:27)
Pacers (56:11)
🎧 https://t.co/JWkvg8tVbx
🍎 https://t.co/evs3x09bGL
✳️ https://t.co/DFgBO2KJPQ
📺 https://t.co/NVGg0vATul pic.twitter.com/Kl4WWAVCak6:25 PM

Scott Cacciola @ScottCacciola
In non-futbol news, @Tania Ganguli caught up with the Jazz: nytimes.com/2022/11/23/spo…6:00 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Antoine Davis @Youngdvs13 of Detroit Mercy now up to No. 15 on the all-time NCAA scoring list after scoring 26 today pic.twitter.com/49yJ8tb2ko4:43 PM

Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
The #Pistons have recalled Isaiah Stewart from the @MotorCityCruise … that was quick. – 4:22 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
*this is not a jinx*
#ByTheNumbers | @Qualtrics pic.twitter.com/anHoXsdMCF4:22 PM

Detroit Pistons PR @Pistons_PR
The Detroit Pistons have recalled Isaiah Stewart from the Motor City Cruise. – 4:14 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Said last tweet incorrectly: For those who thought last night’s game had some questionable officiating, the L2M report reflected that. There were five incorrect no-calls over the last two minutes alone. Three hurt Detroit, and two hurt Denver.
Five is a lot for a L2M. – 3:38 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
For those who thought last night’s game had some questionable officiating, the L2M report reflected that. There were five incorrect no-calls over the last two minutes alone. Three benefited Detroit, and two benefited Denver. – 3:35 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
📅 On this day in 1972, the @Phoenix Suns Charlie Scott had a career game in a win over the Pistons:
✅ 42 PTS
✅ 10 REB
✅ 15 AST
✅ 17-26 FG
He’s one of only seven players in NBA history to record at least 40p/10r/15a in a game (total of 13 instances).
More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes…3:19 PM

