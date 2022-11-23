Pistons vs. Jazz: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

Game previews

November 23, 2022

By |

The Detroit Pistons play against the Utah Jazz at Vivint Arena

The Detroit Pistons are spending $31,125,216 per win while the Utah Jazz are spending $12,028,157 per win

Game Time: 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A
Home TV: ATTSN-RM
Away TV: BSDET Extra
Home Radio: KZNS / S: KTUB
Away Radio: 950 AM or 98.7 FM

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

James Plowright
@British_Buzz
Great non Hornets result last night.
Pistons beat the Nuggets to move them level with CHA in the standings. Hornets also own the Nuggets 1st round pick, they’re now at 10-7 – 3:35 AM

