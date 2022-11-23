Sixers adding Saben Lee, waiving Michael Foster

Tim Bontemps: The Sixers will be signing Saben Lee to a two-way deal, sources told ESPN. To clear the spot for him, they’ll be waiving Michael Foster Jr., who if he clears waivers will be eligible to play for their G-League team.
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Regarding new Sixer Saben Lee, in the limited experience he has thus far, his assist rate relative to usage ranks quite highly for point guards.
Might be some playmaking upside to tape into there. – 11:56 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Source confirms the #Sixers are signing Saben Lee to a two-way deal. @Tim Bontemps was first to report the news. The Sixers are waiving Michael Foster Jr. to clear the spot. The team hopes Foster clears waivers and joins the Delaware Blue Coats, their G League affiliate. – 11:08 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers are signing Saben Lee to a two-way contract and waiving Michael Foster Jr. — source confirms @Tim Bontemps. – 10:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Spotted Michael Foster Jr. at Sixers shootaround. Injury report indeed lists him as available now for tonight’s game. – 10:58 AM
Former NBA players David Johnson, Saben Lee and Reggie Perry will play for the G League team Raptors 905 in the 2022-23 season. -via HoopsHype / October 25, 2022
Aaron Rose: The Raptors have signed Saben Lee to an exhibit 10 contract. He’s been waived and will join the Raptors 905 -via Twitter @AaronBenRose / October 16, 2022
Kellan Olson: Suns have waived Adonis Arms, Saben Lee and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot. None of the training camp invites were able to get the open roster spot. Suns hold that with the pair of two-way guys for a total of 16 players. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / October 15, 2022
