Sixers adding Saben Lee, waiving Michael Foster

Kellan Olson: Suns have waived Adonis Arms, Saben Lee and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot . None of the training camp invites were able to get the open roster spot. Suns hold that with the pair of two-way guys for a total of 16 players. -via Twitter @KellanOlson / October 15, 2022

Spotted Michael Foster Jr. at Sixers shootaround. Injury report indeed lists him as available now for tonight’s game. – 10:58 AM

The Sixers will be signing Saben Lee to a two-way deal, sources told ESPN. To clear the spot for him, they’ll be waiving Michael Foster Jr., who if he clears waivers will be eligible to play for their G-League team. – 10:31 PM

Regarding new Sixer Saben Lee, in the limited experience he has thus far, his assist rate relative to usage ranks quite highly for point guards.Might be some playmaking upside to tape into there. – 11:56 PM

