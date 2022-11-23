Stephen Curry on 2016 LeBron James, Kyrie Irving: 'I’ve never seen two guys play at that level for three straight games'

“What I say about that 3–1 situation is I’ve never seen two guys play at that level for three straight games, it was the craziest thing I’ve ever seen,” Curry told Redick and co-host Tommy Alter. “Like Bron and Kyrie were just on. Like, we played well, they just played better. And it was hard to watch and be in that vibe where you couldn’t do anything about it.”
Source: Jelani Scott @ Sports Illustrated
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
After a high-arching dagger triple from Steph Curry, the “night night” celebration made an appearance in Houston. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/20/wat… – 7:00 AM
Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones
Ranking LeBron James’ sneakers: From the Air Zoom Generation to the XXs
Ranking LeBron James’ sneakers: From the Air Zoom Generation to the XXs
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
LeBron talking to one official on one end.
Chris Paul talking to one official on the other.
#Suns up 3 with 2:09 left in 3rd. – 11:35 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Interesting (and cool) how much Anthony Davis brought the ball up in the first half after a defensive rebound. Feels thematic with how much he’s owned the offense in this five game stretch without LeBron. AK – 11:04 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Anthony Davis down.
LeBron off the bench to see what’s going on. #Suns #Lakers – 10:46 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kevin Durant asked about him, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons all being disliked, he calls it “misplaced love.” – 10:41 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Granted, it’s early—not to early for some to identify MVP leaders, tho—but Father Time is waxing LeBron & Paul, one-on-two… – 10:21 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
NBPA head Tamicka Tremaglio once again at Kyrie Irving’s press conference. – 10:18 PM
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
Sneaker free agent De’Aaron Fox breaks out the “Curry Camp” 1 Flotro 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/WCmR5tBNL3 – 10:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
And yes, LeBron James is here at end of #Lakers bench.
Chris Paul is here at end of #Suns bench. – 10:07 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons celebrated a pair of made free throws with homages to Michael Jordan in the first quarter. It was one of the few times Brooklyn got to celebrate all night phillyvoice.com/sixers-vs-nets… – 9:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons chatted with Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey among others before leaving the court. Seth Curry did as well. – 9:51 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
The Nets WITH KD, Kyrie and Ben Simmons lose to the Sixers WITHOUT Harden, Embiid and Maxey. Brooklyn is now 8-10, currently 10th in the East. #Rockets have the right to swap picks with the Nets this year. – 9:50 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
A terrible Nets inbounds pass goes straight to De’Anthony Melton, which leads to a Philly layup, followed by Kyrie Irving airballing a pull-up 3.
Sixers lead by 14 with 3:08 left, and time is running out on the Nets. – 9:42 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Sixers lead the Nets 85-82. Buckle the hell up. Fun ending coming here. Nets shooting 58 percent from the floor. Sixers bench outscoring the Nets by 20. Getting anything out of anyone not named Seth Curry would be big in the fourth. – 9:17 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Successful challenge. No foul on the Curry three. Somehow also no offensive foul (I thought they reviewed for a kick-out from Curry, maybe not?). Jump-ball at center circle. – 9:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Doc Rivers ices his son-in-law at the charity stripe to challenge the call. If it fails, Seth Curry shooting three free throws after the timeout with an attempt to tie the game. Call has a good chance to get reversed. – 9:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This was a good challenge by Doc Rivers. The 3-shot foul against Seth Curry should be overturned. – 9:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Kyrie Irving ties this game at 65 with 8:30 left in the third. – 8:55 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets trail 76ers 63-57 at the half. Takeaways so far:
🏀 Ben Simmons playing inspired, efficient basketball
🏀 Nets have gotten absolutely bullied on the glass
🏀 Point of attack defense has been bad
🏀 Kyrie looks out of it
PHI shot 10/19 from 3. Nets need to tighten it up. – 8:35 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry hit a 3 and points to the Nets’ bench. Comes down and hits another. He’s cooking against his father-in-law. – 8:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Patty Mills and Seth Curry back-to-back threes cut the deficit to two. – 8:21 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie Irving getting more aggressive.
Steal and coast-to-coast take. Just hit a pull-up three. – 8:13 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Kyrie has not made his impact felt in this game at all so far.
Pretty passive early on. – 8:09 PM
Jorge Sierra @hoopshype
What’s your team?
Mine: Trae, Mitchell, LeBron, Giannis, Jokic. pic.twitter.com/IBl1XMb5j5 – 8:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Seth Curry and Joe Harris check in. It’s them, KD, Royce and Ben. Hella shooting. – 7:49 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers have weathered the bad start to tie things at 18 on a follow slam by Harrell. Furkan Korkmaz was at the scorer’s table as the Sixers’ first sub. Seth Curry about to come in for Brooklyn, as well. – 7:45 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Ben Simmons makes his first 2 FTs. Kyrie shushes the crowd after the first. pic.twitter.com/9Q0tcT4H5J – 7:42 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Kyrie Irving gave a big shush to the crowd after Simmons knocked down the first of a pair of free throws, and then we got a Jordan shrug from Simmons after the second. What are we doing here lmao – 7:41 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Kyrie putting his finger up to his mouth in a “shhhh” motion after Simmons makes his first free throw. Then Simmons shrugs after making the second. OK, then! – 7:40 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters in Philly: Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:02 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Royce O’Neale remains in the starting lineup. Joe Harris will come off the bench. Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton round out your #Nets starting 5 against the Sixers. – 7:01 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Ben Simmons and Nic Claxton officially join Kyrie, KD and Royce O’Neale in the starting lineup, per Nets. Simmons and Claxton’s ability to co-exist in a lineup a big key for Brooklyn moving forward. – 7:01 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Nets starters for tonight’s game at Philadelphia:
Simmons, Irving, Durant, O’Neale and Claxton – 7:01 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Kyrie Irving pregame warmups X Q&A with Nets fans on IG instagram.com/tv/ClR6_1tgeSL… – 6:59 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Seth Curry is out here, too. Chattin’ it up with assistant Sam Cassell. Sixers skill development coach (and Seth’s brother in law) Spencer Rivers and Georges Niang said hello, as well. pic.twitter.com/qX2clmXGoS – 6:22 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
A couple of former #Sixers going to work in Seth Curry and Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/KyMVjiDLAo – 6:19 PM
Austin Krell @NBAKrell
Nic Claxton will start, along with Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Durant. – 6:03 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Guards who’ve averaged 30+ points on 62+ TS% in a season:
Steph Curry in 2015-16, 2021-22, 2022-23
James Harden in 2019-20
Damian Lillard in 2019-20
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander this season – 5:54 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Players shooting 50/40/90% this season (minimum 300 minutes):
— Steph Curry
— Austin Reaves pic.twitter.com/tBd9OxIg91 – 5:23 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Doing my first IG live of the season from Wells Fargo Center right now. Kyrie Irving is warming up. Fans haven’t yet started to trickle in.
IG: Krisplashed – 5:04 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
On/off net rating differential by top 10-ish players
Curry: +29.5
Jokic: +26.1
Morant: +15.3
Embiid: +11.4
Butler: +9.0
SGA: +8.6
Giannis: +7.9
Tatum: +7.4
AD: +7.1
Luka: +5.6
Booker: +5.3
Dame: +1.4
Durant: +1.1
LeBron: -9.6
What stands out? – 4:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
3 questions entering #Suns–#Lakers showdown as LeBron James (groin) and Chris Paul (heel) ruled out azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 4:11 PM
Bill Reiter @sportsreiter
Wrote this on Kyrie Irving, his history of losing, and why the Nets are far from fixed. For @CBS NBA: cbssports.com/nba/news/kyrie… – 4:08 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
For the sickos who like the watch, Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers pod, YouTube version. What would it take from Anthony Davis – and LeBron – for AD to become the undisputed focal point of the Lakers’ offense? @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
youtu.be/l54mfvqmx6k?t=8 – 4:03 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
*puts on tinfoil hat*
KD didn’t mention Dieng when he was praising the OKC young core like LeBron didn’t mention Wiggins when he returned to Cleveland 👀 – 3:34 PM
Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop
New from @HeavyOnSports:
Gordon Hayward has had some seriously bad luck since signing with the @Celtics back in 2017.
When Kyrie said, “It’s gonna be crazy, G,” Hayward had no idea just HOW crazy.
bit.ly/3EUVUny – 3:23 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Idk how SGA has Kobe over LeBron & MJ all time when he ain’t even better than KD – 2:36 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry said he’s “steadily getting better” physically.
“I’ve been up and down. Still fighting some things just consistency-wise of feeling 100 percent… I’m not all the way there, but I’d say it’s a long process, long season, and eventually I’ll get where I need to be.” – 1:33 PM
Erik Slater @erikslater_
Seth Curry on Ben Simmons and his improvement:
“The past week or two he’s been a lot more upbeat and positive about himself and about his game… I think part of that is just him getting more healthy.” – 1:24 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Seth Curry also makes his return to Philadelphia tonight and he opened up on his time with the team, his relationship with Joel Embiid, and the emotions of being traded #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/seth-cur… via @SixersWire – 1:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Lakers injury report. vs. #Suns
LeBron James (groin) OUT. Anthony Davis (low back tightness) PROBABLE. – 12:38 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Seth Curry said he had added motivation against the #Sixers last year, but not as much this time around.
“Me, myself personally, just trying to get my game all the way right back healthy. Tonight is another step in just trying to build for the rest of the season.” – 12:19 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that LeBron James will miss tonight’s game vs the Phoenix Suns (left adductor strain). This will be the fifth consecutive game LeBron will miss – 12:18 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James (left adductor strain) is ruled out tonight against the Phoenix Suns. – 12:17 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
LeBron James will miss his fifth straight game with a left groin strain tonight in PHX, per the Lakers – 12:16 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say that LeBron
JAMES – (Left Adductor Strain) – OUT for tonight’s game vs Suns – 12:16 PM
Stephen Curry @StephenCurry30
Gotta rest up for Black Friday 😂 Shop @Rakuten for all the deals this weekend!! https://t.co/F8D5ISw7Cr pic.twitter.com/e3IijtJvBH – 12:15 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is out tonight in Phoenix with the left adductor strain. – 12:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Kyrie Irving this season:
25.4 PPG
5.1 RPG
45.1 FG%
28.8 3P% (career low)
93.0 FT% (career high) pic.twitter.com/jIKa1g2lAj – 11:44 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets will be .500 if they get a win in Philly tonight. ALL things considered, it could be so much worse.
-Roster overhaul
-Head coach fired
-Kyrie suspended/distractions
-Ben Simmons’ integration
-Joe Harris early rust
-Injuries (Seth, Warren) – 11:42 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixer-turned-Net Seth Curry on what he’s expecting tonight: “Philly fans are passionate. I’m sure they got some stuff they want to get off their chest when Ben’s out there on the floor. Even though last year was hostile, in the same sense, they showed me a lot of love.” – 11:33 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Tuesday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! Is Anthony Davis ready to become the Lakers’ best player and go-to option, even when LeBron is back? What mentality change does that require from AD… and LeBron? #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/is-… – 10:55 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Klay Thompson, Steph Curry and Andrew Wiggins combined for history from beyond the arc on Sunday against the Rockets. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/11/21/kla… – 10:00 AM
Tom Ziller @teamziller
Got some highlights and a bunch of links and exactly one (1) paragraph about Kyrie (this is the GMIB promise: a maximum of one paragraph about Kyrie per issue going forward): https://t.co/QLlfel8Bz8 pic.twitter.com/c7MbBcuabB – 9:38 AM
Got some highlights and a bunch of links and exactly one (1) paragraph about Kyrie (this is the GMIB promise: a maximum of one paragraph about Kyrie per issue going forward): https://t.co/QLlfel8Bz8 pic.twitter.com/c7MbBcuabB – 9:38 AM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck:
▪️Kyrie returns
▪️Ben Simmons set to return (to Philly)
▪️What’s up with Golden State?
▪️Are MY Kings headed to the playoffs?
Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 8:35 AM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck:
▪️Kyrie returns
▪️Ben Simmons set to return (to Philly)
▪️What’s up with Golden State?
▪️Are MY Kings headed to the playoffs?
Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 8:35 AM
Henry Abbott @TrueHoop
The Lakers began the year as the NBA’s laughingstock. But @David Thorpe always thought that judgment was hasty. On TrueHoop he explains why the playoffs are still within reach for LeBron’s team: truehoop.com/p/its-not-too-… – 8:33 AM
The Lakers began the year as the NBA’s laughingstock. But @David Thorpe always thought that judgment was hasty. On TrueHoop he explains why the playoffs are still within reach for LeBron’s team: truehoop.com/p/its-not-too-… – 8:33 AM
Curry told Redick and Alter that Kyrie’s shot “was kinda in my head” from that moment on, and admitted he still thinks about his missed three over Kevin Love on the ensuing possession that could’ve tied the game. “If there’s, like, one play, like, I know I should’ve done something different, it’s that one,” he said. -via Sports Illustrated / November 23, 2022
“I think it is a mental hurdle that you have to get over,” Nets guard Kyrie Irving said of Simmons. “He played extremely well a game ago and then came in tonight, I think he played well tonight. And we just got to be there for one another and support each other.” -via EuroHoops.net / November 23, 2022
In a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick radio show, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report was asked if Kyrie was seen as an untradeable candidate by the rest of the league. Haynes’ answer provided some insight into both how he’s seen across the league and, more specifically, the Lakers. “I can’t sit here and lie to you and say there’s much value in trading for Kyrie. I’m on the phone with a lot of teams. His name is not really coming up, even for the Los Angeles Lakers who he was tied to for much of the offseason. That’s just not something I’m hearing right now.” -via Silverscreenandroll.com / November 22, 2022
Marc Stein: The Lakers now say LeBron James (left adductor strain) has been downgraded to OUT for tonight’s game at Phoenix — LeBron’s fifth game in a row out of the lineup. -via Twitter @TheSteinLine / November 22, 2022
Chris Haynes: LeBron James is listed as questionable and Chris Paul is ruled out for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / November 21, 2022
Mark Medina: Spurs coach Gregg Popovich with an appreciation for LeBron James and the way he has handled scrutiny throughout his 20-year NBA career pic.twitter.com/PY44EBWhdY -via Twitter @MarkG_Medina / November 20, 2022
Famed NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA star Steph Curry are among a group of celebrities under investigation by a Texas regulator for possible violations of securities laws related to their promotion of the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. -via The Hill / November 22, 2022
Joe Rotunda, the director of enforcement for the Texas State Securities Board, told Bloomberg in an interview on Monday that the board is reviewing payments that Brady, Curry and others received to publicize their support for FTX, what disclosures they made and their accessibility to retail investors. “We are taking a close look at them,” Rotunda said. -via The Hill / November 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.