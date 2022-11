Stephen Curry on 2016 LeBron James, Kyrie Irving: 'I’ve never seen two guys play at that level for three straight games'

In a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick radio show, Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report was asked if Kyrie was seen as an untradeable candidate by the rest of the league. Haynes’ answer provided some insight into both how he’s seen across the league and, more specifically, the Lakers. “I can’t sit here and lie to you and say there’s much value in trading for Kyrie. I’m on the phone with a lot of teams. His name is not really coming up, even for the Los Angeles Lakers who he was tied to for much of the offseason. That’s just not something I’m hearing right now.” -via Silverscreenandroll.com / November 22, 2022