Suns not that into John Collins

While Atlanta remains one of the teams in the mix for Phoenix swingman Jae Crowder, league sources said the Suns have shown no desire to shoulder the remaining four seasons of the five-year, $125 million deal Collins signed after the Hawks’ run to the 2021 Eastern Conference finals. That seems to be the consensus among rival executives.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
New intel notebook @YahooSports has early trade chatter starring the Utah Jazz, John Collins and Atlanta, the Pistons, Lakers and more: sports.yahoo.com/early-success-… – 8:35 AM
New intel notebook @YahooSports has early trade chatter starring the Utah Jazz, John Collins and Atlanta, the Pistons, Lakers and more: sports.yahoo.com/early-success-… – 8:35 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic : My all-Change of Scenery team. Ten underutilized guys who could use a fresh start someplace else, led by John Collins: theathletic.com/3921271/2022/1… – 9:29 AM
New for @The Athletic : My all-Change of Scenery team. Ten underutilized guys who could use a fresh start someplace else, led by John Collins: theathletic.com/3921271/2022/1… – 9:29 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJG just made up for that travel by picking off Darius Garland. DJM was there to clean it up and John Collins is now at the line to shoot two FT. Hawks trail 53-49 w/ 3:23 left in 1H. – 7:59 PM
AJG just made up for that travel by picking off Darius Garland. DJM was there to clean it up and John Collins is now at the line to shoot two FT. Hawks trail 53-49 w/ 3:23 left in 1H. – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked MIL most likely to trade for Crowder, Jazz interested in John Collins, SAC doesn’t want to trade Barnes and so many point guards are injured. Watch, like and subscribe below! Help us top 21K by Xmas!
youtu.be/H5V6hdlwOMU – 5:44 PM
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked MIL most likely to trade for Crowder, Jazz interested in John Collins, SAC doesn’t want to trade Barnes and so many point guards are injured. Watch, like and subscribe below! Help us top 21K by Xmas!
youtu.be/H5V6hdlwOMU – 5:44 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Who are the top trade candidates on each team? Reporting on the market for several players, including John Collins, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook, Bojan Bogdanovic, James Wiseman, Eric Gordon, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 2:11 PM
Story: Who are the top trade candidates on each team? Reporting on the market for several players, including John Collins, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook, Bojan Bogdanovic, James Wiseman, Eric Gordon, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 2:11 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins is shooting 60.7 percent on two-point FGs and 92.1 percent on FTs. – 10:40 AM
John Collins is shooting 60.7 percent on two-point FGs and 92.1 percent on FTs. – 10:40 AM
More on this storyline
But what if Utah is no longer content with joining the race for prized prospect Victor Wembanyama? The Jazz’s interest in Hawks forward John Collins is real, league sources said, and would seem to indicate Utah considering how to add to this winning unit rather than subtract from it. Right now, the likelihood of Collins landing in Salt Lake City, though, seems low. Atlanta approached the Jazz about swapping Collins for Markkanen, sources said, which did not generate any traction. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 23, 2022
The Wizards showed legitime interest in Collins before last year’s trade deadline, sources said, but since have paired Bradley Beal with Kristaps Porzingis, who’s helped root a top-10 defense in Washington. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 23, 2022
Kevin Chouinard: Nate McMillan on John Collins: “John is capable of scoring, not just inside but outside. I think he is a good 3-point shooter. We can spread the floor with him, and I would like him to take more attempts.” -via Twitter @KLChouinard / November 22, 2022
To leave a comment, you will need to Sign in or create an account if you already have an account. Typed comments will be lost if you are not signed in.