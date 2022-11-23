Suns not that into John Collins

Main Rumors

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
New intel notebook @YahooSports has early trade chatter starring the Utah Jazz, John Collins and Atlanta, the Pistons, Lakers and more: sports.yahoo.com/early-success-…8:35 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic : My all-Change of Scenery team. Ten underutilized guys who could use a fresh start someplace else, led by John Collins: theathletic.com/3921271/2022/1…9:29 AM
Lauren L. Williams @WilliamsLaurenL
AJG just made up for that travel by picking off Darius Garland. DJM was there to clean it up and John Collins is now at the line to shoot two FT. Hawks trail 53-49 w/ 3:23 left in 1H. – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talked MIL most likely to trade for Crowder, Jazz interested in John Collins, SAC doesn’t want to trade Barnes and so many point guards are injured. Watch, like and subscribe below! Help us top 21K by Xmas!
youtu.be/H5V6hdlwOMU5:44 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Who are the top trade candidates on each team? Reporting on the market for several players, including John Collins, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook, Bojan Bogdanovic, James Wiseman, Eric Gordon, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo…2:11 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
John Collins is shooting 60.7 percent on two-point FGs and 92.1 percent on FTs. – 10:40 AM

More on this storyline

But what if Utah is no longer content with joining the race for prized prospect Victor Wembanyama? The Jazz’s interest in Hawks forward John Collins is real, league sources said, and would seem to indicate Utah considering how to add to this winning unit rather than subtract from it. Right now, the likelihood of Collins landing in Salt Lake City, though, seems low. Atlanta approached the Jazz about swapping Collins for Markkanen, sources said, which did not generate any traction. -via Yahoo! Sports / November 23, 2022

