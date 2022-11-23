Timberwolves 49, Pacers 48: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Minnesota Timberwolves (9-8) play against the Indiana Pacers (6-6) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday November 23, 2022
Minnesota Timberwolves 49, Indiana Pacers 48 (Q2 00:26)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Bennedict Mathurin up and under. HOW?! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/X6AsHIZdrG – 8:05 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
I don’t understand how, if “flow” is the offensive goal, playing spread pick and roll less and posting up Gobert more makes a lot of sense for this team – 8:04 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Another ridiculously tough finish by Mathurin, a reverse layup around Minnesota’s towers.
He has a game-high 16pts. – 8:02 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
ABSOLUTELY NOT. ❌
Myles Turner rises for a huge block. pic.twitter.com/vtxu6dWDGq – 7:52 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
WHOLE SQUAD LOVING THIS 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Vw6BIlAHyq – 7:48 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Jaden McDaniels with 7 points and 4 blocks so far in the first half. – 7:46 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
up to 13 first half points. 🔥
Bennedict Mathurin is red-hot this half. pic.twitter.com/rzbeVkZrLz – 7:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Jaden McDaniels is up to a season-high-tying 4 blocks on the evening (4 vs. LAL on 10/28). McDaniels is approaching his career high of 5 (vs. NYK on 12/28/2021). – 7:45 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Mathurin keeping the Pacers in this one. He has 11 of their 27 points. Great energy and toughness off the bench. – 7:41 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 29-21.
Gobert has 7 points and 3 rebounds while Edwards is up to 5 points and 5 rebounds, a season-high for rebounds in any quarter.
Minnesota with 9 assists on 13 made baskets, led by Russell’s 5 assists. – 7:36 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
now from the other corner + the foul.
Bennedict Mathurin makes his second three of the quarter. pic.twitter.com/KVjqcI0dql – 7:36 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
No Jordan McLaughlin means the offense coming off the bench has been a little clunky. Pacers go on a run to end the quarter and the Wolves, who were up 17, lead 29-21 at the end of one. – 7:35 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
00 getting going. 🎯
Bennedict Mathurin knocks down an early 3-pointer. pic.twitter.com/5StBmJO62g – 7:32 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Timberwolves are the best 1Q team, Pacers are 30th in points. And that’s how it’s gone thus far.
Timberwolves out to a 21-8 lead; Gobert is having his way inside and McDaniels has the clamps on Haliburton. – 7:26 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Rudy Gobert with 5 shot attempts so far after not having one Monday. They aren’t forcing him the ball either. Wolves are finding him in good spots within the structure of what they’re doing. Broadcast pointed out he was a little sore with a rolled ankle, we’ll see if he’s OK. – 7:20 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Buddy Hield from beyond the arc.
watch the game live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/y6QvfqGicO pic.twitter.com/TfOZx1VJmB – 7:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DLo dime
⬇️ ⬇️
Rudy throwdown 💪 pic.twitter.com/N7tCP9VhEt – 7:16 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Strong start on defense for McDaniels so far. Haliburton looks flummoxed. – 7:16 PM
Andrew Perna @Andrew_Perna
Great to see @AustinCroshere on the pregame Pacers-Timberwolves broadcast. – 7:12 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
KAT has become the 19th player in @NBA history to reach 500 games with 11k+ PTS and 5k+ REB. 👏
#RaisedByWolves pic.twitter.com/OmnRlqRsok – 7:11 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
My brother is watching Red Wings-Predators hockey (huge Red Wings fan). Next to that I’m watching Timberwolves-Pacers. Dad is asleep on the couch. Happy Thanksgiving! – 7:10 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Status Report:
Jordan McLaughlin (Left Calf Strain) is OUT at Indiana. pic.twitter.com/frD4BLxfTu – 6:29 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
🗣NEW POD
📋 1 Question For Each NBA Team, Part 3
Hawks (3:30)
Celtics (12:52)
Nets (18:22)
Hornets (26:57)
Bulls (34:40)
Cavs (41:38)
Pistons (48:27)
Pacers (56:11)
🎧 https://t.co/JWkvg8tVbx
🍎 https://t.co/evs3x09bGL
✳️ https://t.co/DFgBO2KJPQ
📺 https://t.co/NVGg0vATul pic.twitter.com/Kl4WWAVCak – 6:25 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
It’s been a full week of basketball for Terry Taylor.
Tonight will be his sixth consecutive day with a game, including two with the Mad Ants. pic.twitter.com/BW9mZpNix3 – 6:20 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
cash from the corner. 💵
@TJ McConnell | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/6VH4nXU6LE – 6:10 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Yuta Watanabe who is OUT tonight vs Raptors will also be out on Friday night vs Pacers, per @Brooklyn Nets HC Jacque Vaughn. – 6:05 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Minnesota:
Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (left ankle sprain)
Andrew Nembhard – Out (bruised left knee)
Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/euTGkEJQLc – 6:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Yuta Watanabe got an MRI in Philadelphia and has a hamstring strain. Out tonight at #Raptors and Friday at #Pacers. #Nets – 6:03 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Chris Finch said Jordan McLaughlin is OUT tonight because of a left calf strain.
Kyle Anderson is a game-time decision because of back spasms. – 5:38 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Rick Carlisle emphasized to his team that tonight will be “a different level of basketball.”
Wolves have won 4 straight, Pacers 6 in a row.
As for Jackson’s ankle, it is not believed to be serious. There was a chance he was going to be available tonight. But he will not. – 5:26 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Isaiah Jackson (left ankle sprain) and Andrew Nembhard (bruised left knee) are out tonight, per Coach Carlisle. – 5:24 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
POV: you’re friends with the head chef at @stelmo.👀
give the gift of great taste – buy $125 or more in gift cards and earn a 20% bonus gift card until 12/31.
🔗 https://t.co/Dxe6AQ7JuG pic.twitter.com/0IzYoXvmgL – 4:38 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
stop by the Grand Opening of @UplandBrewCo on 82nd Street from 2-3pm on Friday to meet Pacers alum Rik Smits and the @Indiana Pacemates!
RSVP: https://t.co/0aZGCgsx1a pic.twitter.com/MZpncqZTA6 – 4:03 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
bringing the energy.⚡️
don’t miss out on the best ticket deals of the season. Gold Friday Deals presented by @keybank are live.
https://t.co/JDaj2Rb3hp pic.twitter.com/88ke9UDFvi – 3:35 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
let’s feast tonight before the feast tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/mANYF5FD8l – 2:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
the first round of Gold Friday Deals presented by @keybank are LIVE!🟡
get tickets for Friday’s game against the Nets and our games against the Wizards (12/9) and Heat (12/12).
🎟️ https://t.co/JDaj2RsEFZ pic.twitter.com/8Le9vZ0klP – 2:28 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
My son just said that mac and cheese is the Anthony Edwards of Thanksgiving and that turkey and ham are like Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.
I’m shook. – 1:56 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
My son just said that mac and cheese is that star of Thanksgiving and that turkey and ham are like Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. – 1:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
last night, Tyrese Haliburton hosted the 25th annual Come To Our House Season of Giving Dinner presented by @USFoods. the event provides warm meals for more than 600 Hoosiers in need.💙💛
“the community means everything to us as NBA players, so it’s important that we give back.” pic.twitter.com/Su97iopw1s – 1:12 PM
Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux
New @RealGM Radio podcast! @C2_Cooper and I go in-depth on the surprising Indiana Pacers. Their transition focus, offensive wrinkles, Haliburton/Turner/Mathurin, defensive strategies and much more : basketball.realgm.com/wiretap/269464… – 1:10 PM
