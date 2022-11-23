TJ Warren progresses to three-on-three against other players in practice

TJ Warren progresses to three-on-three against other players in practice

TJ Warren progresses to three-on-three against other players in practice

Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
TJ Warren has progressed and gone 3-on-3 against other players. #Nets6:06 PM
Seth Curry (left ankle – injury management), TJ Warren (left foot – injury recovery) and Yuta Watanabe (right hamstring tightness) are out for the #Nets tonight at the #Raptors12:56 PM
TJ Warren has moved past playing and practicing vs coaches, and is now going against other players. #Nets6:08 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
TJ Warren worked out against other players today, but Jacque Vaughn didn’t know if it was 3-on-3 or more than that. Still no timetable for Warren’s return. – 6:05 PM
TJ Warren has moved past plating vs coaches, and is now going against other players. #Nets6:05 PM
Tobias Harris is probable for tonight’s game against the Nets.
TJ Warren and Alondes Williams are the only Nets out as of now. – 10:04 AM
TJ Warren is the only injured Net on the team’s status report. He has missed each of the last 2 seasons with stress fractures in his L foot & isn’t expected to return to the rotation until December at the earliest.
All other Nets are healthy. Alondes Williams is on GL assignment – 3:07 PM

Kristian Winfield: TJ Warren has progressed from playing against coaches to playing against other players. Jacque Vaughn isn’t sure if it was 4-on-4 or 5-on-5 but was excited to share the update on Warren, who has missed each of the past two seasons with stress fractures in his left foot. #Nets -via Twitter @Krisplashed / November 22, 2022

