Utah looking to trade Rudy Gay

For a few games Rudy Gay had been favoring his left hand, shaking it out after plays and holding it in some sort of clear pain. He then missed Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks and later the Utah Jazz announced that he would miss at least two weeks. “Gay was examined Wednesday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing,” a statement from the team read. “The MRI revealed a third finger MCP joint sprain in his left hand. He will be reevaluated in two weeks.” -via deseret.com / November 19, 2022