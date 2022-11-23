Utah looking to trade Rudy Gay

Sources said the Jazz have been searching to move Rudy Gay, who will almost assuredly pick up his $6.5 million player option for 2023-24.
Source: Jake Fischer @ Yahoo! Sports
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Elsewhere on the Jazz’s injury report for game vs. Detroit, Leandro Bolmaro has had his status changed from OUT – on G-League assignment to OUT — in concussion protocol.
Mike Conley, Rudy Gay also out with their injuries. – 7:05 PM
Eric Walden: Mike Conley and Rudy Gay remain OUT on Wednesday vs. the Pistons pic.twitter.com/uximJ7oEBn -via Twitter @tribjazz / November 22, 2022
For a few games Rudy Gay had been favoring his left hand, shaking it out after plays and holding it in some sort of clear pain. He then missed Tuesday’s game against the New York Knicks and later the Utah Jazz announced that he would miss at least two weeks. “Gay was examined Wednesday by the Utah Jazz medical staff and underwent magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) testing,” a statement from the team read. “The MRI revealed a third finger MCP joint sprain in his left hand. He will be reevaluated in two weeks.” -via deseret.com / November 19, 2022
Andy Larsen: Jazz announce Rudy Gay is out for at least two more weeks due to a finger sprain. pic.twitter.com/1CPCx6dQ2o -via Twitter @andyblarsen / November 17, 2022
