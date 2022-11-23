Warriors interested in Jakob Poeltl, Myles Turner?

Beyond adding a versatile defensive wing in Crowder, competing executives believe the Warriors covet additional size in a player like Jakob Poeltl of the San Antonio Spurs or Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers.
Source: Eric Pincus @ Bleacher Report
Tony East @TEastNBA
Timberwovles beat the Pacers 115-101. Myles Turner had 31 points and 7 rebounds, but no other Pacer shot above 50%. McConnell and Mathruin were the only others above 40%. Not enough offense for the Pacers to overcome 74 points in the paint for Minny.
Pacers win streak ends at 5. – 9:26 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Timberwolves win 3 of 4 quarters en route to 5th straight win, 115-101. Ends Pacers’ 5-game win streak.
Wolves got mostly what they wanted in the painting, outscoring IND 74-38
Myles Turner hit 7 3s, scored 31pts. Mathurin had 21
Up next: Final home game for 2wks — Fri. v BKN. – 9:24 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Myles Turner ERUPTS for a one-handed dunk on McDaniels. Wow.
He’s got 22pts, 3rd time in 5 games with at least 20. – 8:36 PM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
Pop called Jakob Poeltl the “one consistent defender we have.”
He added, “I don’t think the team is committed defensively in their mind, between their ears, the way they need to be.” – 6:36 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Pelicans are favored by 7 tonight in San Antonio.
Earlier the Spurs announced Josh Richardson (right ankle soreness) and Zach Collins (left fibula; non-displaced head fracture) are OUT tonight.
Jakob Poeltl (right knee soreness) will be available – 3:26 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs updated injury report:
OUT
– Zach Collins (fibula head fracture
– Josh Richardson (ankle soreness)
AVAILABLE
– Jakob Poeltl
Collins had previously been probable; Poeltl had previously been questionable. No word on whether or not there was a Collins setback. – 2:56 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Spurs injury report ahead of tomorrow’s game against the Pelicans:
PROBABLE
– Zach Collins (fibula head fracture)
QUESTIONABLE
– Jakob Poeltl (knee soreness)
DOUBTFUL
– Josh Richardson (ankle soreness) – 7:36 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
🚨 New @ringer NBA article 🚨
🫡 Russell Westbrook’s changes
🦇 Grant Williams making a big leap
📈 Myles Turner is getting better
🇱🇻 Porzingis dominating on defense
🌞 A new Suns trade target
🧱 Why Giannis tossed that ladder
🤐 The Pistons without Cade theringer.com/nba/2022/11/22… – 1:10 PM
The Ringer @ringernba
Giannis putting up more bricks than ever.
Russell Westbrook changing his habits.
Myles Turner playing the best basketball of his life.
@Kevin O’Connor is back with seven observations: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/22… – 12:26 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
From last night: Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Pelton and I pick our (very) early 1-5 MVP ballots as we approach the quarter mark, then dig into the scorching Pacers/Myles Turner situation:
Apple: apple.co/3AA6hKY
Spotify: spoti.fi/3EQotSY – 9:44 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Story: Who are the top trade candidates on each team? Reporting on the market for several players, including John Collins, Myles Turner, Russell Westbrook, Bojan Bogdanovic, James Wiseman, Eric Gordon, Jae Crowder, Derrick Rose, and more on @Jorge Sierra. hoopshype.com/lists/nba-rumo… – 2:11 PM
Bleacher Report: The Clippers have discussed the possibility of trading for Myles Turner, per B/R’s @EricPincus -via Twitter / November 15, 2022
With the team’s trajectory trending south, sources indicate the front office is unlikely to attach those picks to a potential trade out of concern that such a transaction would not significantly change the course of the season. It is not universally believed internally that a trade for Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner and sharpshooter Buddy Hield would move the needle to title contention, sources say. -via Bleacher Report / November 10, 2022
With those parameters, it’s hard to imagine the Lakers doing the long-considered deal with Indiana in which Russell Westbrook (and his expiring $47 million deal) would head to the Pacers along with the Lakers’ precious picks in exchange for big man Myles Turner and sharpshooter Buddy Hield. Especially considering Westbrook is playing much better of late. There is hope on the horizon after this season, as they’re on track to have maximum salary-cap space when Westbrook’s deal comes off the books. In the interim, though, there will surely be tempting deals that cross the desk of Lakers president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka. “If I’m the Lakers, I would be very cautious to (make a move) early because you’ve got a $40-plus million contract (in Russell Westbrook) plus two firsts, and everyone’s going to want to play there,” front-office executive No. 4 said. “So you want to wait for the best player available who’s going to help you not just now but in the future.” -via The Athletic / November 10, 2022
Tom Orsborn: Spurs have ruled Vassell (ankle) out tonight at LAC. Poeltl (knee) is questionable. Johnson, McDermott, Branham, Barlow are available. -via Twitter @tom_orsborn / November 19, 2022
Paul Garcia: Spurs injury report for Saturday @ Clippers: OUT Barlow (G-League), Collins, Langford, Wesley Questionable Poeltl (right knee soreness), Vassell (left ankle soreness) Probable Branham (left ankle sprain), Keldon (left ankle soreness), McDermott (left calf tightness) -via Twitter @PaulGarciaNBA / November 18, 2022
Brian Windhorst on Celtics: So the question is, ‘does this team need to go out and try to get another big man who can defend?’ The name that has come up in ways people have speculated has been Jakob Poeltl from the Spurs. They did a deal with the Spurs last year, obviously, for Derrick white. -via Apple Podcasts / November 16, 2022
